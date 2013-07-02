Trending

Konwa and Lechner win Jelenia Gora Trophy

Less than a minute separates top three in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marek Konwa (Pol)1:21:28
2Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned)0:01:26
3Filip Eberl (Cze)0:05:35
4Fabian Giger (Swi)0:06:16
5Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)0:06:19
6Kornel Osicki (Pol)0:07:26
7Tomas Bohata (Cze)0:08:19
8Rafal Alchimowiz (Pol)0:08:33
9Zdenek Vobecky (Cze)0:08:53
10Maciej Jeziorski (Pol)0:09:16
11Hamish Batchelor (GBr)0:09:25
12Piotr Kurczab (Pol)0:10:21
13Marcin Kawalec (Pol)0:10:29
14Mariusz Kozak (Pol)0:12:42
15Artur Miazga (Pol)0:13:22
16Tomasz Dygaz (Pol)0:13:44
17Peteris Janevics (Lat)0:13:59
18Piotr Sulek (Pol)0:14:10
19Radoslaw Rekawec (Pol)0:15:06
20Grzegorz Hajda (Pol)0:15:45
21Daniel Lukes (Cze)0:16:39
22Pawel Wojczal (Pol)
23Vit Rehak (Cze)
24Benjamin Demkowski (Pol)
25Patryk Kaczmarczyk (Pol)
26Michal Capala (Pol)
27Andrey Fedotov (Rus)
28Dariusz Poros (Pol)
29Pawel Krol (Pol)
30Rafal Adamczyk (Pol)
31Mateusz Kacilowicz (Pol)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eva Lechner (Ita)1:22:40
2Tanja Zakelj (Slo)0:00:38
3Nathalie Schneitter (Swi)0:00:54
4Anna Szafraniec (Pol)0:01:02
5Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol)0:01:11
6Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol)0:04:17
7Maja Wloszczowska (Pol)0:08:05
8Vendula Kuntova (Cze)0:11:09
9Aleksandra Podgorska (Pol)0:17:13
10Marta Turobos (Pol)0:17:57
11Dagmara Drabik (Pol)
12Ewa Duszynska (Pol)

Latest on Cyclingnews