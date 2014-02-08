Robert-Jon McCarthy sprints to Herald Sun Tour stage win
Simon Clarke remains in yellow with Arthur's Seat to come
Robert-Jon McCarthy (Jayco U23 Australian Team) has upset the big sprinters on a hot 156km day from Mitchelton Winery to Nagambie, taking out a bunch sprint ahead of Rico Rogers (OCBC) and Felix English (Rapha Condor).
A crash just before the second intermediate sprint point brought down Steele von Hoff (Garmin Sharp) while fast man Matt Goss dropped his chain in the final 200m and was powerless to stop the young Irish-born McCarthy from claiming the biggest win of his career.
Having ridden in the shadow of Caleb Ewan as the emerging talent of Australian sprinting thus far, McCarthy demonstrated his potential in the elite ranks his his top end speed as he pipped Rogers to the post. McCarthy launched his sprint almost in line with the statue of Black Caviar, the unbeaten race horse, holding off his rivals.
"It was a bit of shock to be honest. When you look at the field here, there are some of the best in the world and I just came here to learn from those guys and I found myself in a good position so I just hit out and came across the line first. I couldn't believe it and I’m a bit speechless to be honest," McCarthy said after the stage.
"Maybe I was a bit lucky with positioning and I just gave it 100%, for me the hard part was getting to the line with those established sprint trains," McCarthy said.
"There was a big fight for his [Matt Goss] wheel so I wasn't getting involved in that. I was just trying to follow Jonathan Cantwell in the finish."
The day started in the picturesque vineyard of Mitchelton winery at the earlier time of 9:30am as the temperature pushed into the region of the high-30 degrees Celsius as Victoria is in the midst of another summer heatwave.
The day’s break was formed early which quickly built up a lead of three minutes with Chris Jory (KordaMentha), Hugh Carth (Rapha Condor JTL), Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare), Nathan Elliot (African Wildlife Safaris), John Anderson (Drapac), Sam Spokes (Jayco U23 Australia), Thomas Hamilton (Jayco U23 Australia), Elchin Asadov (Synergy Baku) and Kristian Juel (Budgetforklifts) who bridged across the gap to complete the break.
The break was steadily building its lead as the race made its way the first climb of the day at Highlands which was won by Juel ahead of Anderson and Spokes. With the next climb only a handful of kilometres away, it was Anderson claiming to points with Elliot who was followed over by Frattini.
With the break holding an advantage of 2:45 at the climb, the time gap slowly shrunk on the leaders made their way down into Trawool for the first intermediate sprint point. Anderson won the sprint which put him into the lead of the points classification as Spokes than Juel went over the line.
With Cannondale at the head of affairs the lead of the break dropped to one minute and with the second intermediate sprint point almost in sight a touch of wheels in the peloton brought down several Garmin and Cannondale riders, including Alberto Bettiol, which also ended the race for Pat Shaw (KordaMentha) who was taken from the race in an ambulance.
With the long flat roads into the finishing town of Nagambie, the sprint finish became academic and surprising the field was McCarthy, trumping the bigger names to open his Herald Sun Tour account.
Simon Clark kept his lead over Cam Wurf (Cannondale) and Jack Haig (Avanti) on a day where his teammates provided the perfect protection. "The objective is to keep yellow until tomorrow so we rode with that tactic, obviously with Jack Anderson being in the break we had to bring that back. Obviously we tried with Gossy in the sprint but unfortunately he dropped his chain with 200m to go," Clarke said.
"I hardly touched the pedals all day so the boys did a great job. Mitch [Docker] and Damien [Howson] had everything under control so no stress for me whatsoever."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert-John McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|3:47:09
|2
|Rico Rogers (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team
|3
|Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT
|4
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|5
|Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling
|6
|Tom Scully (NZl) New Zealand Team
|7
|Ji Wen Low (Sin) OCBC Singapore Team
|8
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|11
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|13
|Robert Power (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|14
|Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling
|15
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) New Zealand Team
|16
|Glenn O’Shea (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|17
|Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|18
|Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|19
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|20
|Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|21
|Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|22
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|23
|Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Team
|24
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|25
|Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|26
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|27
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|28
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|29
|Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Team
|30
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling
|31
|Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand Team
|32
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|33
|Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team
|34
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|35
|Bradley White (NZl) UnitedHealthcare
|36
|Matej Mahoric (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|37
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|38
|Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|39
|Shaun O’Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|40
|Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|41
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|42
|Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|43
|James Rendall (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|44
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|45
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling
|46
|Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Team
|47
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling
|48
|John Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|49
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Cycling Team
|50
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|51
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|52
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|53
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|54
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) New Zealand Team
|55
|Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|56
|James Oram (NZl) New Zealand Team
|57
|Matthew Clarke (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|58
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|59
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|60
|Mark O’Brien (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|61
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|62
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|63
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|64
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand Team
|65
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|66
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|67
|Michael Vink (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|68
|Thomas Rabou (NED) OCBC Singapore Team
|69
|Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|70
|Matty Lloyd (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|71
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|72
|Chris Jory (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|73
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
|0:00:17
|74
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|75
|Jeffry Louder (NZl) UnitedHealthcare
|76
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:26
|77
|Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:36
|78
|Christopher Opie (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:00:54
|79
|Jason Spencer (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|0:01:12
|80
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|0:01:16
|81
|Thomas Dekker (NED) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:27
|82
|Adrian Hegyvary (NZl) UnitedHealthcare
|0:01:47
|83
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|84
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:09
|85
|Hugh Carth (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:04:56
|86
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:01
|DNF
|Pat Shaw (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|DNF
|Luke Davison (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|6
|pts
|2
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|4
|3
|Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|6
|pts
|2
|Chris Jory (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|4
|3
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert-John McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|10
|pts
|2
|Rico Rogers (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team
|8
|3
|Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT
|6
|4
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|4
|5
|Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|6
|pts
|2
|John Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|4
|3
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|6
|pts
|2
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|4
|3
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
|2
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Chris Jory (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|10:59:17
|2
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:08
|3
|Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|4
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:09
|5
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|6
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|7
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:22
|8
|Glenn O’Shea (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|0:01:23
|9
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|11
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:24
|12
|Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|0:01:28
|13
|Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|14
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|15
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:29
|16
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:01:30
|17
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:01:31
|18
|Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|19
|Robert Power (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|20
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|0:01:32
|21
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|22
|James Oram (NZl) New Zealand Team
|23
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling
|24
|John Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:01:34
|25
|Matthew Clarke (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|26
|Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team
|0:01:36
|27
|Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|0:01:47
|28
|Mark O’Brien (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|29
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:51
|30
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:50
|31
|Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:08:18
|32
|Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|0:08:22
|33
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Cycling Team
|0:08:25
|34
|Jeffry Louder (NZl) UnitedHealthcare
|0:08:34
|35
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|0:09:46
|36
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:09:50
|37
|Bradley White (NZl) UnitedHealthcare
|0:11:17
|38
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:11:42
|39
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:12:09
|40
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|0:14:40
|41
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) New Zealand Team
|0:14:43
|42
|Michael Vink (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:14:48
|43
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|0:21:27
|44
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:21:31
|45
|Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand Team
|0:21:34
|46
|Chris Jory (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|0:21:36
|47
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
|0:21:47
|48
|Hugh Carth (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:22:11
|49
|Robert-John McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|0:24:33
|50
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:25:23
|51
|Shaun O’Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|0:25:29
|52
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:25:46
|53
|Thomas Dekker (NED) Garmin Sharp
|0:26:57
|54
|Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling
|0:28:14
|55
|Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:28:37
|56
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:31:46
|57
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|0:32:14
|58
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|0:32:15
|59
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) New Zealand Team
|0:32:17
|60
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|0:32:21
|61
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|0:33:36
|62
|Tom Scully (NZl) New Zealand Team
|0:35:09
|63
|Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:35:10
|64
|Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:35:14
|65
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:35:21
|66
|Matej Mahoric (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:35:22
|67
|Ji Wen Low (Sin) OCBC Singapore Team
|0:35:27
|68
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling
|0:35:29
|69
|Matty Lloyd (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|0:35:42
|70
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:36:04
|71
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:36:08
|72
|Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|73
|Jason Spencer (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|0:36:29
|74
|Adrian Hegyvary (NZl) UnitedHealthcare
|0:37:10
|75
|Thomas Rabou (NED) OCBC Singapore Team
|0:39:07
|76
|Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling
|0:40:03
|77
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling
|0:40:05
|78
|Rico Rogers (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team
|0:40:07
|79
|Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Team
|0:40:13
|80
|Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Team
|0:40:15
|81
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand Team
|0:43:49
|82
|Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Team
|0:43:57
|83
|Christopher Opie (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:44:43
|84
|James Rendall (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|0:49:22
|85
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:52:17
|86
|Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:52:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|16
|pts
|2
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|14
|3
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|12
|4
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|10
|5
|Robert-John McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|10
|6
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|7
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|8
|Rico Rogers (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team
|8
|9
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|6
|10
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|11
|Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|6
|12
|Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT
|6
|13
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|14
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|4
|15
|Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|4
|16
|Chris Jory (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|4
|17
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|4
|18
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|4
|19
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|2
|20
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|21
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|22
|Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|23
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|2
|24
|Tom Scully (NZl) New Zealand Team
|2
|25
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling
|2
|26
|Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|52
|pts
|2
|John Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|16
|3
|Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|16
|5
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|6
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|10
|7
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|8
|8
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|8
|9
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|6
|10
|Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|6
|11
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
|4
|12
|Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|10:59:28
|2
|Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|0:01:17
|3
|Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|4
|Robert Power (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|0:01:20
|5
|James Oram (NZl) New Zealand Team
|0:01:21
|6
|Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|0:01:36
|7
|Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:08:07
|8
|Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|0:08:11
|9
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|0:21:16
|10
|Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand Team
|0:21:23
|11
|Hugh Carth (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:22:00
|12
|Robert-John McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|0:24:22
|13
|Shaun O’Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|0:25:18
|14
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:25:35
|15
|Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling
|0:28:03
|16
|Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:28:26
|17
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|0:32:03
|18
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) New Zealand Team
|0:32:06
|19
|Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:34:59
|20
|Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:35:03
|21
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:35:10
|22
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand Team
|0:43:38
|23
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:52:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica-Green Edge
|33:00:47
|2
|Avanti Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:12
|4
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:20
|5
|Jayco Australian U23 National Team
|0:01:23
|6
|Korda Mentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|0:01:26
|7
|Garmin Sharp
|0:18:00
|8
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:32:17
|9
|New Zealand National Team
|0:34:40
|10
|United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:35:05
|11
|Team Budget Forklifts
|0:41:17
|12
|Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|1:01:56
|13
|OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling
|1:09:23
|14
|Rapha Condor JLT
|1:14:25
|15
|Great Britain National Team
|1:32:49
|16
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|2:01:30
