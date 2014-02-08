Trending

Robert-Jon McCarthy sprints to Herald Sun Tour stage win

Simon Clarke remains in yellow with Arthur's Seat to come

Image 1 of 13

Robert-Jon McCarthy takes his greatest win to date

Robert-Jon McCarthy takes his greatest win to date
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 13

Simon Clarke was presented with a nice bottle of bubbly at the start line

Simon Clarke was presented with a nice bottle of bubbly at the start line
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 13

Heading to the finish Cannondale went to the front

Heading to the finish Cannondale went to the front
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 13

Jack Anderson now wears the Sprint jersey

Jack Anderson now wears the Sprint jersey
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 13

The race passes farm land

The race passes farm land
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 13

Chris Jory was most aggressive winner today

Chris Jory was most aggressive winner today
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 7 of 13

Jack Haig is the leaders biggest threat

Jack Haig is the leaders biggest threat
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 8 of 13

Next 4 km

Next 4 km
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 9 of 13

The peloton spread out on the wide road

The peloton spread out on the wide road
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 10 of 13

Simon Gerrans leads Simon Clarke on the quick descent

Simon Gerrans leads Simon Clarke on the quick descent
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 11 of 13

The break head up the KOM climb

The break head up the KOM climb
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 12 of 13

Simon Clarke sitting comfortably in the pack

Simon Clarke sitting comfortably in the pack
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 13 of 13

The peloton make their way on stage 3

The peloton make their way on stage 3
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Robert-Jon McCarthy (Jayco U23 Australian Team) has upset the big sprinters on a hot 156km day from Mitchelton Winery to Nagambie, taking out a bunch sprint ahead of Rico Rogers (OCBC) and Felix English (Rapha Condor).

Herald Sun Tour's fourth stage cancelled due to extreme weather

A crash just before the second intermediate sprint point brought down Steele von Hoff (Garmin Sharp) while fast man Matt Goss dropped his chain in the final 200m and was powerless to stop the young Irish-born McCarthy from claiming the biggest win of his career.

Having ridden in the shadow of Caleb Ewan as the emerging talent of Australian sprinting thus far, McCarthy demonstrated his potential in the elite ranks his his top end speed as he pipped Rogers to the post. McCarthy launched his sprint almost in line with the statue of Black Caviar, the unbeaten race horse, holding off his rivals.

"It was a bit of shock to be honest. When you look at the field here, there are some of the best in the world and I just came here to learn from those guys and I found myself in a good position so I just hit out and came across the line first. I couldn't believe it and I’m a bit speechless to be honest," McCarthy said after the stage.

"Maybe I was a bit lucky with positioning and I just gave it 100%, for me the hard part was getting to the line with those established sprint trains," McCarthy said.

"There was a big fight for his [Matt Goss] wheel so I wasn't getting involved in that. I was just trying to follow Jonathan Cantwell in the finish."

The day started in the picturesque vineyard of Mitchelton winery at the earlier time of 9:30am as the temperature pushed into the region of the high-30 degrees Celsius as Victoria is in the midst of another summer heatwave.

The day’s break was formed early which quickly built up a lead of three minutes with Chris Jory (KordaMentha), Hugh Carth (Rapha Condor JTL), Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare), Nathan Elliot (African Wildlife Safaris), John Anderson (Drapac), Sam Spokes (Jayco U23 Australia), Thomas Hamilton (Jayco U23 Australia), Elchin Asadov (Synergy Baku) and Kristian Juel (Budgetforklifts) who bridged across the gap to complete the break.

The break was steadily building its lead as the race made its way the first climb of the day at Highlands which was won by Juel ahead of Anderson and Spokes. With the next climb only a handful of kilometres away, it was Anderson claiming to points with Elliot who was followed over by Frattini.

With the break holding an advantage of 2:45 at the climb, the time gap slowly shrunk on the leaders made their way down into Trawool for the first intermediate sprint point. Anderson won the sprint which put him into the lead of the points classification as Spokes than Juel went over the line.

With Cannondale at the head of affairs the lead of the break dropped to one minute and with the second intermediate sprint point almost in sight a touch of wheels in the peloton brought down several Garmin and Cannondale riders, including Alberto Bettiol, which also ended the race for Pat Shaw (KordaMentha) who was taken from the race in an ambulance.

With the long flat roads into the finishing town of Nagambie, the sprint finish became academic and surprising the field was McCarthy, trumping the bigger names to open his Herald Sun Tour account.

Simon Clark kept his lead over Cam Wurf (Cannondale) and Jack Haig (Avanti) on a day where his teammates provided the perfect protection. "The objective is to keep yellow until tomorrow so we rode with that tactic, obviously with Jack Anderson being in the break we had to bring that back. Obviously we tried with Gossy in the sprint but unfortunately he dropped his chain with 200m to go," Clarke said.

"I hardly touched the pedals all day so the boys did a great job. Mitch [Docker] and Damien [Howson] had everything under control so no stress for me whatsoever."

Results

Stage 3 result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert-John McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australian U233:47:09
2Rico Rogers (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team
3Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT
4Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
5Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling
6Tom Scully (NZl) New Zealand Team
7Ji Wen Low (Sin) OCBC Singapore Team
8Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
9Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
10Steele von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
11Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
12Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
13Robert Power (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
14Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling
15Patrick Bevin (NZl) New Zealand Team
16Glenn O’Shea (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
17Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
18Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
19Calvin Watson (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
20Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
21Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team
22Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
23Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Team
24Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
25Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain National Team
26Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
27Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
28Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team
29Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Team
30Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling
31Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand Team
32Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
33Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team
34Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
35Bradley White (NZl) UnitedHealthcare
36Matej Mahoric (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
37George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
38Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
39Shaun O’Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
40Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
41Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
42Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
43James Rendall (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
44Samuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
45Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling
46Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Team
47Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling
48John Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
49Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Cycling Team
50Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
51Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
52Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
53Timothy Roe (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
54Hayden McCormick (NZl) New Zealand Team
55Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
56James Oram (NZl) New Zealand Team
57Matthew Clarke (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
58William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
59Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
60Mark O’Brien (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
61Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
62Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
63Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
64Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand Team
65Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
66Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
67Michael Vink (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
68Thomas Rabou (NED) OCBC Singapore Team
69Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
70Matty Lloyd (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
71Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
72Chris Jory (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
73Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare0:00:17
74Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
75Jeffry Louder (NZl) UnitedHealthcare
76Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:26
77Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:36
78Christopher Opie (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:00:54
79Jason Spencer (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris0:01:12
80Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris0:01:16
81Thomas Dekker (NED) Garmin Sharp0:01:27
82Adrian Hegyvary (NZl) UnitedHealthcare0:01:47
83Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
84Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:02:09
85Hugh Carth (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:04:56
86Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:01
DNFPat Shaw (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
DNFLuke Davison (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling

Sprint 1- Trawool
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling6pts
2Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U234
3Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts2

Sprint 2-Mitchelton Winery
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling6pts
2Chris Jory (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia4
3Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling2

Sprint 3 - Nagambie (Finishline)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert-John McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australian U2310pts
2Rico Rogers (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team8
3Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT6
4Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare4
5Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling2

king of the mountains 1- Highlands
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts6pts
2John Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling4
3Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U232

King of the mountains 2- Highlands
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling6pts
2Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U234
3Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare2

Most aggressive rider
Rider Name (Country) Team
Chris Jory (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia

General Classification after Stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge10:59:17
2Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:08
3Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team0:00:11
4Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:01:09
5Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team0:01:21
6Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
7Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:22
8Glenn O’Shea (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia0:01:23
9Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
10William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
11Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:24
12Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco Australian U230:01:28
13Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
14Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
15Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:29
16Timothy Roe (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:01:30
17Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:01:31
18Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
19Robert Power (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
20Calvin Watson (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia0:01:32
21George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
22James Oram (NZl) New Zealand Team
23Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling
24John Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:01:34
25Matthew Clarke (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
26Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team0:01:36
27Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U230:01:47
28Mark O’Brien (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team0:01:48
29Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:51
30Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:50
31Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:08:18
32Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris0:08:22
33Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Cycling Team0:08:25
34Jeffry Louder (NZl) UnitedHealthcare0:08:34
35Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp0:09:46
36Steele von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:09:50
37Bradley White (NZl) UnitedHealthcare0:11:17
38Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:11:42
39Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:12:09
40Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team0:14:40
41Patrick Bevin (NZl) New Zealand Team0:14:43
42Michael Vink (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts0:14:48
43Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team0:21:27
44Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:21:31
45Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand Team0:21:34
46Chris Jory (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia0:21:36
47Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare0:21:47
48Hugh Carth (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:22:11
49Robert-John McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australian U230:24:33
50Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:25:23
51Shaun O’Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris0:25:29
52Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:25:46
53Thomas Dekker (NED) Garmin Sharp0:26:57
54Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling0:28:14
55Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:28:37
56Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:31:46
57Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U230:32:14
58Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare0:32:15
59Hayden McCormick (NZl) New Zealand Team0:32:17
60Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare0:32:21
61Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris0:33:36
62Tom Scully (NZl) New Zealand Team0:35:09
63Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT0:35:10
64Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:35:14
65Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:35:21
66Matej Mahoric (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:35:22
67Ji Wen Low (Sin) OCBC Singapore Team0:35:27
68Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling0:35:29
69Matty Lloyd (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia0:35:42
70Samuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts0:36:04
71Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:36:08
72Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
73Jason Spencer (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris0:36:29
74Adrian Hegyvary (NZl) UnitedHealthcare0:37:10
75Thomas Rabou (NED) OCBC Singapore Team0:39:07
76Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling0:40:03
77Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling0:40:05
78Rico Rogers (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team0:40:07
79Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Team0:40:13
80Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Team0:40:15
81Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand Team0:43:49
82Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Team0:43:57
83Christopher Opie (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:44:43
84James Rendall (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris0:49:22
85Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:52:17
86Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:52:21

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling16pts
2Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge14
3Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling12
4Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp10
5Robert-John McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australian U2310
6Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling8
7Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge8
8Rico Rogers (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team8
9Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling6
10Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
11Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team6
12Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT6
13Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4
14William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling4
15Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U234
16Chris Jory (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia4
17Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare4
18Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U234
19Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team2
20Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
21Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2
22Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts2
23Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris2
24Tom Scully (NZl) New Zealand Team2
25Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling2
26Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling2

King of the mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U2352pts
2John Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling16
3Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team16
4Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling16
5Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge12
6Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U2310
7Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling8
8Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris8
9Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp6
10Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts6
11Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare4
12Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris2

Best Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team10:59:28
2Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco Australian U230:01:17
3Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
4Robert Power (Aus) Jayco Australian U230:01:20
5James Oram (NZl) New Zealand Team0:01:21
6Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U230:01:36
7Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:08:07
8Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris0:08:11
9Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team0:21:16
10Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand Team0:21:23
11Hugh Carth (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:22:00
12Robert-John McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australian U230:24:22
13Shaun O’Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris0:25:18
14Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:25:35
15Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling0:28:03
16Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:28:26
17Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U230:32:03
18Hayden McCormick (NZl) New Zealand Team0:32:06
19Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT0:34:59
20Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:35:03
21Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:35:10
22Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand Team0:43:38
23Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:52:06

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica-Green Edge33:00:47
2Avanti Cycling Team0:00:06
3Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:12
4Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:20
5Jayco Australian U23 National Team0:01:23
6Korda Mentha Real Estate - Team Australia0:01:26
7Garmin Sharp0:18:00
8African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:32:17
9New Zealand National Team0:34:40
10United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:35:05
11Team Budget Forklifts0:41:17
12Synergy Baku Cycling Project1:01:56
13OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling1:09:23
14Rapha Condor JLT1:14:25
15Great Britain National Team1:32:49
16Terengganu Cycling Team2:01:30

