Robert-Jon McCarthy (Jayco U23 Australian Team) has upset the big sprinters on a hot 156km day from Mitchelton Winery to Nagambie, taking out a bunch sprint ahead of Rico Rogers (OCBC) and Felix English (Rapha Condor).

A crash just before the second intermediate sprint point brought down Steele von Hoff (Garmin Sharp) while fast man Matt Goss dropped his chain in the final 200m and was powerless to stop the young Irish-born McCarthy from claiming the biggest win of his career.

Having ridden in the shadow of Caleb Ewan as the emerging talent of Australian sprinting thus far, McCarthy demonstrated his potential in the elite ranks his his top end speed as he pipped Rogers to the post. McCarthy launched his sprint almost in line with the statue of Black Caviar, the unbeaten race horse, holding off his rivals.

"It was a bit of shock to be honest. When you look at the field here, there are some of the best in the world and I just came here to learn from those guys and I found myself in a good position so I just hit out and came across the line first. I couldn't believe it and I’m a bit speechless to be honest," McCarthy said after the stage.

"Maybe I was a bit lucky with positioning and I just gave it 100%, for me the hard part was getting to the line with those established sprint trains," McCarthy said.

"There was a big fight for his [Matt Goss] wheel so I wasn't getting involved in that. I was just trying to follow Jonathan Cantwell in the finish."

The day started in the picturesque vineyard of Mitchelton winery at the earlier time of 9:30am as the temperature pushed into the region of the high-30 degrees Celsius as Victoria is in the midst of another summer heatwave.

The day’s break was formed early which quickly built up a lead of three minutes with Chris Jory (KordaMentha), Hugh Carth (Rapha Condor JTL), Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare), Nathan Elliot (African Wildlife Safaris), John Anderson (Drapac), Sam Spokes (Jayco U23 Australia), Thomas Hamilton (Jayco U23 Australia), Elchin Asadov (Synergy Baku) and Kristian Juel (Budgetforklifts) who bridged across the gap to complete the break.

The break was steadily building its lead as the race made its way the first climb of the day at Highlands which was won by Juel ahead of Anderson and Spokes. With the next climb only a handful of kilometres away, it was Anderson claiming to points with Elliot who was followed over by Frattini.

With the break holding an advantage of 2:45 at the climb, the time gap slowly shrunk on the leaders made their way down into Trawool for the first intermediate sprint point. Anderson won the sprint which put him into the lead of the points classification as Spokes than Juel went over the line.





With Cannondale at the head of affairs the lead of the break dropped to one minute and with the second intermediate sprint point almost in sight a touch of wheels in the peloton brought down several Garmin and Cannondale riders, including Alberto Bettiol, which also ended the race for Pat Shaw (KordaMentha) who was taken from the race in an ambulance.

With the long flat roads into the finishing town of Nagambie, the sprint finish became academic and surprising the field was McCarthy, trumping the bigger names to open his Herald Sun Tour account.

Simon Clark kept his lead over Cam Wurf (Cannondale) and Jack Haig (Avanti) on a day where his teammates provided the perfect protection. "The objective is to keep yellow until tomorrow so we rode with that tactic, obviously with Jack Anderson being in the break we had to bring that back. Obviously we tried with Gossy in the sprint but unfortunately he dropped his chain with 200m to go," Clarke said.

"I hardly touched the pedals all day so the boys did a great job. Mitch [Docker] and Damien [Howson] had everything under control so no stress for me whatsoever."

Results

Stage 3 result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert-John McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 3:47:09 2 Rico Rogers (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team 3 Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT 4 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 5 Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling 6 Tom Scully (NZl) New Zealand Team 7 Ji Wen Low (Sin) OCBC Singapore Team 8 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 Steele von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 11 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 12 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 13 Robert Power (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 14 Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling 15 Patrick Bevin (NZl) New Zealand Team 16 Glenn O’Shea (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia 17 Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 18 Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 19 Calvin Watson (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia 20 Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 21 Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team 22 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 23 Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Team 24 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 25 Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain National Team 26 Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 27 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 28 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team 29 Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Team 30 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling 31 Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand Team 32 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 33 Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team 34 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 35 Bradley White (NZl) UnitedHealthcare 36 Matej Mahoric (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 37 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 38 Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 39 Shaun O’Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 40 Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 41 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 42 Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 43 James Rendall (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 44 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 45 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling 46 Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Team 47 Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling 48 John Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 49 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Cycling Team 50 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 51 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 52 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 53 Timothy Roe (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 54 Hayden McCormick (NZl) New Zealand Team 55 Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 56 James Oram (NZl) New Zealand Team 57 Matthew Clarke (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia 58 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 59 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 60 Mark O’Brien (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 61 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 62 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 63 Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 64 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand Team 65 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 66 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 67 Michael Vink (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 68 Thomas Rabou (NED) OCBC Singapore Team 69 Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 70 Matty Lloyd (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia 71 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 72 Chris Jory (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia 73 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare 0:00:17 74 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 75 Jeffry Louder (NZl) UnitedHealthcare 76 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:26 77 Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:36 78 Christopher Opie (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:00:54 79 Jason Spencer (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 0:01:12 80 Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 0:01:16 81 Thomas Dekker (NED) Garmin Sharp 0:01:27 82 Adrian Hegyvary (NZl) UnitedHealthcare 0:01:47 83 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 84 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:02:09 85 Hugh Carth (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:04:56 86 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:01 DNF Pat Shaw (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia DNF Luke Davison (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling

Sprint 1- Trawool # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 6 pts 2 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 4 3 Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 2

Sprint 2-Mitchelton Winery # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 6 pts 2 Chris Jory (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia 4 3 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling 2

Sprint 3 - Nagambie (Finishline) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert-John McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 10 pts 2 Rico Rogers (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team 8 3 Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT 6 4 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 4 5 Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling 2

king of the mountains 1- Highlands # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 6 pts 2 John Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 4 3 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 2

King of the mountains 2- Highlands # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 6 pts 2 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 4 3 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare 2

Most aggressive rider Rider Name (Country) Team Chris Jory (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia

General Classification after Stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 10:59:17 2 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:08 3 Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 0:00:11 4 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:01:09 5 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 0:01:21 6 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 7 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:22 8 Glenn O’Shea (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia 0:01:23 9 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 10 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 11 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:24 12 Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 0:01:28 13 Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 14 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 15 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:29 16 Timothy Roe (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:01:30 17 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:01:31 18 Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 19 Robert Power (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 20 Calvin Watson (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia 0:01:32 21 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 22 James Oram (NZl) New Zealand Team 23 Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling 24 John Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:01:34 25 Matthew Clarke (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia 26 Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team 0:01:36 27 Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 0:01:47 28 Mark O’Brien (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 0:01:48 29 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:51 30 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:50 31 Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:08:18 32 Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 0:08:22 33 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Cycling Team 0:08:25 34 Jeffry Louder (NZl) UnitedHealthcare 0:08:34 35 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 0:09:46 36 Steele von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:09:50 37 Bradley White (NZl) UnitedHealthcare 0:11:17 38 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:11:42 39 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:12:09 40 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 0:14:40 41 Patrick Bevin (NZl) New Zealand Team 0:14:43 42 Michael Vink (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 0:14:48 43 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 0:21:27 44 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:21:31 45 Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand Team 0:21:34 46 Chris Jory (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia 0:21:36 47 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare 0:21:47 48 Hugh Carth (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:22:11 49 Robert-John McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 0:24:33 50 Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:25:23 51 Shaun O’Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 0:25:29 52 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:25:46 53 Thomas Dekker (NED) Garmin Sharp 0:26:57 54 Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling 0:28:14 55 Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:28:37 56 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:31:46 57 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 0:32:14 58 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 0:32:15 59 Hayden McCormick (NZl) New Zealand Team 0:32:17 60 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 0:32:21 61 Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 0:33:36 62 Tom Scully (NZl) New Zealand Team 0:35:09 63 Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT 0:35:10 64 Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:35:14 65 Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:35:21 66 Matej Mahoric (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:35:22 67 Ji Wen Low (Sin) OCBC Singapore Team 0:35:27 68 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling 0:35:29 69 Matty Lloyd (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia 0:35:42 70 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 0:36:04 71 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:36:08 72 Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 73 Jason Spencer (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 0:36:29 74 Adrian Hegyvary (NZl) UnitedHealthcare 0:37:10 75 Thomas Rabou (NED) OCBC Singapore Team 0:39:07 76 Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling 0:40:03 77 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling 0:40:05 78 Rico Rogers (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team 0:40:07 79 Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Team 0:40:13 80 Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Team 0:40:15 81 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand Team 0:43:49 82 Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Team 0:43:57 83 Christopher Opie (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:44:43 84 James Rendall (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 0:49:22 85 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:52:17 86 Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:52:21

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 16 pts 2 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 14 3 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 12 4 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 10 5 Robert-John McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 10 6 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 7 Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 8 8 Rico Rogers (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team 8 9 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 6 10 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 11 Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 6 12 Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT 6 13 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4 14 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 4 15 Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 4 16 Chris Jory (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia 4 17 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 4 18 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 4 19 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 2 20 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 21 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2 22 Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 2 23 Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 2 24 Tom Scully (NZl) New Zealand Team 2 25 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling 2 26 Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling 2

King of the mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 52 pts 2 John Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 16 3 Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 16 4 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 16 5 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 12 6 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 10 7 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 8 8 Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 8 9 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 6 10 Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 6 11 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare 4 12 Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 2

Best Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 10:59:28 2 Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 0:01:17 3 Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 4 Robert Power (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 0:01:20 5 James Oram (NZl) New Zealand Team 0:01:21 6 Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 0:01:36 7 Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:08:07 8 Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 0:08:11 9 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 0:21:16 10 Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand Team 0:21:23 11 Hugh Carth (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:22:00 12 Robert-John McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 0:24:22 13 Shaun O’Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 0:25:18 14 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:25:35 15 Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling 0:28:03 16 Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:28:26 17 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 0:32:03 18 Hayden McCormick (NZl) New Zealand Team 0:32:06 19 Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT 0:34:59 20 Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:35:03 21 Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:35:10 22 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand Team 0:43:38 23 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:52:06