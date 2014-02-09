Herald Sun Tour's fourth stage cancelled due to extreme weather

Image 1 of 4 Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) with the winners wheel (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 4 Simon Clarke gives Cam Wurf a taste of his champagne (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 4 Orica-GreenEdge celebrate the team classification win (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 4 Cameron Wurf and Jack Haig and Thomas Hamilton joined Clarke when he put the hammer down (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

There was no final stage of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour's 2014 edition, after consultations between Victoria Police and race organisers concluded that today’s race at Arthurs Seat would not proceed due to extreme weather conditions.





Race director John Trevorrow said the cancellation was the right decision on what is a tough day for emergency services across the state. "Simon is a deserving victor of the 2014 Jayco Herald Sun Tour and will sit comfortably amongst an honour roll that features so many of Australia’s great bike riders," Trevorrow said.

"Whilst we are obviously disappointed that this great stage at Arthurs Seat could not go ahead, we understand the decision made by authorities.





The overall, points, king of the mountains, youth and teams classifications were all unchanged after Stage 3 as Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge), Jack Anderson (Drapac), Thomas Hamilton (Jayco U23 Australia), Jack Haig (Avanti) and Orica-GreenEdge respectively, as leaders of the classifications were awarded for their victories in the blustery conditions during a presentation that at 2:30pm which was the intended starting time of the stage. Cam Wurf (Cannondale) was also awarded the most aggressive rider prize to cap off the race having also finished second overall.