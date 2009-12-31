Past winners
Full list of Bay Cycling Classic winners
Men
2009 Graeme Brown (Urban Hotel)
2008 Mark Renshaw (Geelong Mazda)
2007 Mark Renshaw (Skilled)
2006 Hilton Clarke (Vic)
2005 Robbie McEwen (Qld)
2004 Baden Cooke (Vic)
2003 Robbie McEwen (Qld)
2002 Robbie McEwen (Qld)
2001 Robbie McEwen (Qld)
2000 Brett Aitken (SA)
1999 Robbie McEwen (Qld)
1998 Brett Aitken (SA)
1997 Robbie McEwen (Qld)
1996 David McKenzie (Vic)
1995 Neil Stephens (ACT)
1994 Rik McCaig (Vic)
1993 Peter Attard (Vic)
1992 Glen Clarke (Vic)
1990 Mornington Peninsula: Glen Clarke (Vic) - Bellarine Peninsula: Glen Clarke (Vic)
1989 Mornington Peninsula: Peter Stieger (Swi) - Bellarine Peninsula: Gary Sutton (NSW)
Women
2009 Kirsty Broun (MB Cycles)
2008 Megan Dunn (CBD/NSWIS)
2007 Kate Bates (Pitcher Partners)
2006 Katie Mactier (Vic)
2005 Oenone Wood (ACT)
2004 Oenone Wood (ACT)
2003 Katie Bates (NSW)
2002 Rochelle Gilmore (NSW)
2001 Anna Millward (Vic)
2000 Karen Barrow (Vic)
1999 Anna Wilson (Vic)
1998 Anna Wilson (Vic)
1997 Sandra Smith (WA)
1996 Anna Wilson (Vic)
1995 Kathy Watt (Vic)
1994 Kathy Watt (Vic)
