Takenouchi adds to 'cross championship tally

Miyauchi surprises with defeat of Toyooka

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Yu Takenouchi (Team Eurasia)
2Hiraku Kosaka (Utsunomiya Blitzen CX Team)
3Masanori Kosaka (Suwako Racing Team)
4Atsushi Maruyama (Massa-Andex)
5Toki Sawada (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
6Yoshitaka Hama (Bridler)
7Michmasa Nkai (IWAI Shokai Ganwell Racing)
8Segio Yamamoto (Suwako Racing Team)
9Makoto Shimada (Shimano Drinking)
10Kohei Maeda (Speedvagen Cyclocross Team)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sakiko Miyauchi (Club Viento)
2Ayako Toyooka (Panasonic Ladies)
3Chika Fukumoto (Doushisha Univ)
4Kiyoka Sakaguchi (Ready Go Japan)
5Junko Ueda (884 Juyu Sibest)

