Takenouchi adds to 'cross championship tally
Miyauchi surprises with defeat of Toyooka
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Yu Takenouchi (Team Eurasia)
|2
|Hiraku Kosaka (Utsunomiya Blitzen CX Team)
|3
|Masanori Kosaka (Suwako Racing Team)
|4
|Atsushi Maruyama (Massa-Andex)
|5
|Toki Sawada (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|6
|Yoshitaka Hama (Bridler)
|7
|Michmasa Nkai (IWAI Shokai Ganwell Racing)
|8
|Segio Yamamoto (Suwako Racing Team)
|9
|Makoto Shimada (Shimano Drinking)
|10
|Kohei Maeda (Speedvagen Cyclocross Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sakiko Miyauchi (Club Viento)
|2
|Ayako Toyooka (Panasonic Ladies)
|3
|Chika Fukumoto (Doushisha Univ)
|4
|Kiyoka Sakaguchi (Ready Go Japan)
|5
|Junko Ueda (884 Juyu Sibest)
