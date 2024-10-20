Neilson Powless launches from break to win a second Japan Cup

By
published

EF Education-Easypost rider takes victory in Utsunomiya ahead of Ilan Van Wilder and Matej Mohorič

BORGOMANERO ITALY OCTOBER 10 Neilson Powless of The United States and Team EF Education EasyPost celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 108th Gran Piemonte 2024 a 182km one day race from Valdengo to Borgomanero on October 10 2024 in Borgomanero Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) celebrating another victory from earlier this month at the Gran Piemonte (Image credit: Getty Images)

Neilson Powless (EF Education-Easypost) took his second victory at the 1.Pro ranked Japan Cup on Sunday, launching his sprint early to beat his break companions to the line in Utsunomiya after an attack heavy final five kilometres.

Ilan Van Wilder (Soudal-Quickstep), who had to fight his way back to the lead group on the final lap, came second. Matej Mohorič (Bahrain-Victorious) was third in the 144.2km race run over 14 laps of the 10.3km Utsunomiya City Forest Park circuit. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

Latest on Cyclingnews