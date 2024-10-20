Neilson Powless launches from break to win a second Japan Cup
EF Education-Easypost rider takes victory in Utsunomiya ahead of Ilan Van Wilder and Matej Mohorič
Neilson Powless (EF Education-Easypost) took his second victory at the 1.Pro ranked Japan Cup on Sunday, launching his sprint early to beat his break companions to the line in Utsunomiya after an attack heavy final five kilometres.
Ilan Van Wilder (Soudal-Quickstep), who had to fight his way back to the lead group on the final lap, came second. Matej Mohorič (Bahrain-Victorious) was third in the 144.2km race run over 14 laps of the 10.3km Utsunomiya City Forest Park circuit.
The podium was settled among the riders from a break of five that formed when the race was around two-thirds of the way through. Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech) came fourth and Mauri Vansevenant (Soudal-Quickstep) was fifth, tailing off slightly after having launched a late attack that Powless used to his advantage.
"Second win in Japan Cup," the 2022 and 2024 winner said in an interview broadcast on the race Youtube livestream. "This time it was a lot more tactical because there were five of us coming to the finish line.
"I knew I was pretty confident in my sprint but in the end it was tricky as Quickstep had two riders, so when Vansevenant attacked I knew it was the perfect moment to use it and jump in his draft. I just had to wait until close to the end and I really opened my sprint with about 300m to go. It was really far out out but I still felt quite good, so it was a nice victory."
For Powless it wasn't just his second Japan Cup victory, but also his second this month with the rider from the United States opening up his win tally for the season at Gran Piemonte on October 10.
More to come ...
