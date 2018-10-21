Image 1 of 16 Robert Power wins the 2018 Japan Cup (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 16 LottoNL-Jumbo put in a lot of work during the day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 16 The riders set off for the start of the 2018 Japan Cup (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 16 Nicolas Roche leads the race-winning breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 16 Pippo Pozzato interviewed ahead of the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 16 The riders on the start line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 16 The peloton tackles the clim (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 16 Rob Power speaks on stage after his win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 16 Fizzy wine for the winners (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 16 Ivan Santaromita crosses the line for fifth (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 16 Matti Breschel took third (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 16 Celebrations on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 16 Matti Braschel crosses the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 16 Robert Power outsprints Antwan Tolhoek for victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 16 Antwan Tolhoek and Robert Power sprint for the line at the Japan Cup (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 16 Robert Gesink leads the peloton on the climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Rob Power ended his tenure with Mitchelton-Scott on a high note delivering them victory in the Japan Cup. Power, who is set to move to Team Sunweb next season, beat fellow breakaway rider Antwan Tolhoek (LottoNL-Jumbo) in a two-up sprint to the line.

Matti Breschel (EF Education First-Drapac) took the final spot on the podium after beating Nicolas Roche (BMC Racing) from the chase group 40 seconds behind.

Power had got away as part of a six-man move in the final 20 kilometres of the race, before attacking on the final climb and taking Tolhoek with him. The duo built up a commanding lead over the rest of their escape group and it came down to the Australian and the Dutchman to fight for victory. In the end, Power lived up to his name and pushed clear of Tolhoek as they sprinted for the line.

“The whole team rode really well today, and it was nice to be back racing in Japan. I really enjoyed this race two years ago, so to come back here and win is great,” said Power. “It’s a special win because it’s my last race in Mitchelton-Scott colours and I really wanted to come here and do my best to say thank you for the last few years.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time with the team and I am pleased we were able to get a result here and close out the season in such a positive way.”

The 28th edition of the Japan Cup was raced under sunny skies. The peloton faced 14 laps of a 10.3-kilometre course around the beautifully picturesque Utsunomiya Forest. The loop contained a climb that came very soon after the start line and was followed by a fast and twisting descent.

An early move of three riders contained Marcos García (Kinan cycling team), Oscar Pujol (Team Ukyo) and Koen Bowman (Netherlands, LottoNL-Jumbo). In a peloton that contained several strong climbers, the three were not given much rope by the peloton. They built up a maximum of 1:30 over the peloton before Bouwman decided to try and go it alone with three laps remaining.

Behind, his teammate Robert Gesink drove a hard pace and the younger LottoNL-Jumbo rider was reeled back in. With Bouwman brought back in, a string of attacks came before the key six-man group eventually made it clear on the penultimate lap. It soon became five with Gesink losing touch. Tolhoek, Power, Roche, Breschel and Ivan Santaromita (Nippo-Vini Fantini) led affairs with Gesink and Marco Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini) trying to chase them down.

The group worked well together until Power saw his opportunity on the final climb with only Tolhoek able to keep up with him. The pair had 40 seconds on their chasers as they duked it out for the victory with Power taking the spoils.

