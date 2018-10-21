Power wins Japan Cup
Mitchelton-Scott rider beats Tolhoek in two-up sprint
Rob Power ended his tenure with Mitchelton-Scott on a high note delivering them victory in the Japan Cup. Power, who is set to move to Team Sunweb next season, beat fellow breakaway rider Antwan Tolhoek (LottoNL-Jumbo) in a two-up sprint to the line.
Matti Breschel (EF Education First-Drapac) took the final spot on the podium after beating Nicolas Roche (BMC Racing) from the chase group 40 seconds behind.
Power had got away as part of a six-man move in the final 20 kilometres of the race, before attacking on the final climb and taking Tolhoek with him. The duo built up a commanding lead over the rest of their escape group and it came down to the Australian and the Dutchman to fight for victory. In the end, Power lived up to his name and pushed clear of Tolhoek as they sprinted for the line.
“The whole team rode really well today, and it was nice to be back racing in Japan. I really enjoyed this race two years ago, so to come back here and win is great,” said Power. “It’s a special win because it’s my last race in Mitchelton-Scott colours and I really wanted to come here and do my best to say thank you for the last few years.
“I’ve really enjoyed my time with the team and I am pleased we were able to get a result here and close out the season in such a positive way.”
The 28th edition of the Japan Cup was raced under sunny skies. The peloton faced 14 laps of a 10.3-kilometre course around the beautifully picturesque Utsunomiya Forest. The loop contained a climb that came very soon after the start line and was followed by a fast and twisting descent.
An early move of three riders contained Marcos García (Kinan cycling team), Oscar Pujol (Team Ukyo) and Koen Bowman (Netherlands, LottoNL-Jumbo). In a peloton that contained several strong climbers, the three were not given much rope by the peloton. They built up a maximum of 1:30 over the peloton before Bouwman decided to try and go it alone with three laps remaining.
Behind, his teammate Robert Gesink drove a hard pace and the younger LottoNL-Jumbo rider was reeled back in. With Bouwman brought back in, a string of attacks came before the key six-man group eventually made it clear on the penultimate lap. It soon became five with Gesink losing touch. Tolhoek, Power, Roche, Breschel and Ivan Santaromita (Nippo-Vini Fantini) led affairs with Gesink and Marco Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini) trying to chase them down.
The group worked well together until Power saw his opportunity on the final climb with only Tolhoek able to keep up with him. The pair had 40 seconds on their chasers as they duked it out for the victory with Power taking the spoils.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|3:44:00
|2
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|3
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:40
|4
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|0:00:42
|6
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|0:02:02
|7
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:02:07
|8
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:02:26
|9
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|10
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Team Ukyo
|11
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
|12
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|13
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|14
|Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
|15
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) Australian Cycling Academy - Ride Sunshine Coast
|16
|Takeaki Amezawa (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|17
|Masahiro Ishigami (Jpn) Japan
|18
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan Cycling Team
|19
|Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Kinan Cycling Team
|20
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|21
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|0:02:31
|23
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|0:02:34
|24
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:02:43
|25
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:04:50
|26
|Atsushi Oka (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|0:05:03
|27
|Ryu Suzuki (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|0:05:09
|28
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
|29
|Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan
|30
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|31
|Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|32
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|33
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Cycling Team
|34
|Ryo Minato (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|35
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|36
|Masaki Yamamoto (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team
|37
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|38
|JoseVicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Matrix Powertag
|39
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team
|40
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|41
|Michael Potter (Aus) Australian Cycling Academy - Ride Sunshine Coast
|42
|Sarawut Sirironnachai (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|0:05:15
|43
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek - Segafredo
|0:05:23
|44
|Marco Tizza (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|45
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|46
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale
|47
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|48
|Ayumu Watanabe (Jpn) Japan
|0:08:16
|49
|Keigo Kusaba (Jpn) Japan
|0:08:20
|50
|Takuya Nakata (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|0:08:22
|51
|Daiki Yasuhara (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
|0:08:24
|52
|Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|0:08:42
|53
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|54
|Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|55
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac EF p/b Cannondale Holistic Development Team
|56
|Kosuke Takeyama (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|57
|Maral-Erdene Batmunkh (Mgl) Terengganu Cycling Team
|58
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|59
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Kinan Cycling Team
|61
|Yudai Arashiro (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team
|62
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek - Segafredo
|63
|Masayuki Shibata (Jpn) Nasu Blasen
|0:09:08
|64
|Kota Yokoyama (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|65
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:11:54
|66
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|67
|Keisuke Kimura (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|68
|Toby Orchard (Aus) Australian Cycling Academy - Ride Sunshine Coast
|69
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|DNF
|Yuki Ishihara (Jpn) Japan
|DNF
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek - Segafredo
|DNF
|Žiga Rucigaj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
|DNF
|Daiki Magosaki (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
|DNF
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|DNF
|Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|DNF
|Takahito Kishi (Jpn) Nasu Blasen
|DNF
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rei Onodera (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|DNF
|Logan Owen (USA) Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale
|DNF
|José Fernandes Neves (Por) W52/Fc Porto
|DNF
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale
|DNF
|Jin Okubo (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
|DNF
|Sam Welsford (Aus) Australian Cycling Academy - Ride Sunshine Coast
|DNF
|Oscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Team Ukyo
|DNF
|Žiga Jerman (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
|DNF
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|DNF
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|DNF
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|DNF
|Airan Fernandez Casasola (Spa) Matrix Powertag
|DNF
|Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|DNF
|Jonathon Noble (Aus) Australian Cycling Academy - Ride Sunshine Coast
|DNF
|Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton - Bikeexchange
|DNF
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
|DNF
|Yuto Yoshida (Jpn) Nasu Blasen
|DNF
|Naoki Mukaigawa (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
|DNF
|Navuti Liphongyu (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|DNF
|Yasumasa Oka (Jpn) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|DNF
|Daisuke Kaneko (Jpn) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|DNF
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
|DNF
|Masaki Shimojima (Jpn) Nasu Blasen
|DNF
|Takaaki Higuchi (Jpn) Nasu Blasen
|DNF
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Viktor Potocki (Cro) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
|DNF
|Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|DNF
|Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|DNF
|Ashley Mackay (Aus) Australian Cycling Academy - Ride Sunshine Coast
|DNF
|Atsuya Nagayoshi (Jpn) Nasu Blasen
|DNF
|Cameron Scott (Aus) Australian Cycling Academy - Ride Sunshine Coast
|DNF
|Saya Kuroeda (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|DNF
|Kakeru Omae (Jpn) Japan
|DNF
|Hiroaki Harada (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
|DNF
|Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|DNF
|Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|DNF
|Daniel Ven Cariño (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|DNF
|Bonjoe Martin (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|DNF
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Timothy Guy (Aus) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
|DNF
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|DNF
|Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|DNF
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNS
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton - Scott
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a Espana
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy