Trending

Power wins Japan Cup

Mitchelton-Scott rider beats Tolhoek in two-up sprint

Image 1 of 16

Robert Power wins the 2018 Japan Cup

Robert Power wins the 2018 Japan Cup
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 16

LottoNL-Jumbo put in a lot of work during the day

LottoNL-Jumbo put in a lot of work during the day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 16

The riders set off for the start of the 2018 Japan Cup

The riders set off for the start of the 2018 Japan Cup
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 16

Nicolas Roche leads the race-winning breakaway

Nicolas Roche leads the race-winning breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 16

Pippo Pozzato interviewed ahead of the start

Pippo Pozzato interviewed ahead of the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 16

The riders on the start line

The riders on the start line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 16

The peloton tackles the clim

The peloton tackles the clim
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 16

Rob Power speaks on stage after his win

Rob Power speaks on stage after his win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 16

Fizzy wine for the winners

Fizzy wine for the winners
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 16

Ivan Santaromita crosses the line for fifth

Ivan Santaromita crosses the line for fifth
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 16

Matti Breschel took third

Matti Breschel took third
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 16

Celebrations on the podium

Celebrations on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 16

Matti Braschel crosses the line

Matti Braschel crosses the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 16

Robert Power outsprints Antwan Tolhoek for victory

Robert Power outsprints Antwan Tolhoek for victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 16

Antwan Tolhoek and Robert Power sprint for the line at the Japan Cup

Antwan Tolhoek and Robert Power sprint for the line at the Japan Cup
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 16

Robert Gesink leads the peloton on the climb

Robert Gesink leads the peloton on the climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Rob Power ended his tenure with Mitchelton-Scott on a high note delivering them victory in the Japan Cup. Power, who is set to move to Team Sunweb next season, beat fellow breakaway rider Antwan Tolhoek (LottoNL-Jumbo) in a two-up sprint to the line.

Matti Breschel (EF Education First-Drapac) took the final spot on the podium after beating Nicolas Roche (BMC Racing) from the chase group 40 seconds behind.

Power had got away as part of a six-man move in the final 20 kilometres of the race, before attacking on the final climb and taking Tolhoek with him. The duo built up a commanding lead over the rest of their escape group and it came down to the Australian and the Dutchman to fight for victory. In the end, Power lived up to his name and pushed clear of Tolhoek as they sprinted for the line.

“The whole team rode really well today, and it was nice to be back racing in Japan. I really enjoyed this race two years ago, so to come back here and win is great,” said Power. “It’s a special win because it’s my last race in Mitchelton-Scott colours and I really wanted to come here and do my best to say thank you for the last few years.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time with the team and I am pleased we were able to get a result here and close out the season in such a positive way.”

The 28th edition of the Japan Cup was raced under sunny skies. The peloton faced 14 laps of a 10.3-kilometre course around the beautifully picturesque Utsunomiya Forest. The loop contained a climb that came very soon after the start line and was followed by a fast and twisting descent.

An early move of three riders contained Marcos García (Kinan cycling team), Oscar Pujol (Team Ukyo) and Koen Bowman (Netherlands, LottoNL-Jumbo). In a peloton that contained several strong climbers, the three were not given much rope by the peloton. They built up a maximum of 1:30 over the peloton before Bouwman decided to try and go it alone with three laps remaining.

Behind, his teammate Robert Gesink drove a hard pace and the younger LottoNL-Jumbo rider was reeled back in. With Bouwman brought back in, a string of attacks came before the key six-man group eventually made it clear on the penultimate lap. It soon became five with Gesink losing touch. Tolhoek, Power, Roche, Breschel and Ivan Santaromita (Nippo-Vini Fantini) led affairs with Gesink and Marco Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini) trying to chase them down.

The group worked well together until Power saw his opportunity on the final climb with only Tolhoek able to keep up with him. The pair had 40 seconds on their chasers as they duked it out for the victory with Power taking the spoils.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott3:44:00
2Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
3Matti Breschel (Den) Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:40
4Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
5Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini0:00:42
6Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini0:02:02
7Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:02:07
8Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott0:02:26
9Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
10Robbie Hucker (Aus) Team Ukyo
11Tadej Pogacar (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
12Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
13Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
14Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
15Freddy Ovett (Aus) Australian Cycling Academy - Ride Sunshine Coast
16Takeaki Amezawa (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
17Masahiro Ishigami (Jpn) Japan
18Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan Cycling Team
19Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Kinan Cycling Team
20Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
21Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
22Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini0:02:31
23Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen0:02:34
24Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott0:02:43
25Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:04:50
26Atsushi Oka (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen0:05:03
27Ryu Suzuki (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen0:05:09
28Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
29Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan
30Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Team Ukyo
31Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
32Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
33Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Cycling Team
34Ryo Minato (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
35Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
36Masaki Yamamoto (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team
37David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
38JoseVicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Matrix Powertag
39Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team
40Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
41Michael Potter (Aus) Australian Cycling Academy - Ride Sunshine Coast
42Sarawut Sirironnachai (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team0:05:15
43John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek - Segafredo0:05:23
44Marco Tizza (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
45Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
46Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale
47Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
48Ayumu Watanabe (Jpn) Japan0:08:16
49Keigo Kusaba (Jpn) Japan0:08:20
50Takuya Nakata (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team0:08:22
51Daiki Yasuhara (Jpn) Matrix Powertag0:08:24
52Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) Thailand Continental Cycling Team0:08:42
53Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
54Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
55Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac EF p/b Cannondale Holistic Development Team
56Kosuke Takeyama (Jpn) Team Ukyo
57Maral-Erdene Batmunkh (Mgl) Terengganu Cycling Team
58Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
59Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
60Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Kinan Cycling Team
61Yudai Arashiro (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team
62Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek - Segafredo
63Masayuki Shibata (Jpn) Nasu Blasen0:09:08
64Kota Yokoyama (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
65Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Cycling Team0:11:54
66Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Team Ukyo
67Keisuke Kimura (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
68Toby Orchard (Aus) Australian Cycling Academy - Ride Sunshine Coast
69Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
DNFYuki Ishihara (Jpn) Japan
DNFLaurent Didier (Lux) Trek - Segafredo
DNFŽiga Rucigaj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
DNFDaiki Magosaki (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
DNFMohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
DNFMathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
DNFPeerapol Chawchiangkwang (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
DNFTakahito Kishi (Jpn) Nasu Blasen
DNFChoon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
DNFRei Onodera (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
DNFLogan Owen (USA) Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale
DNFJosé Fernandes Neves (Por) W52/Fc Porto
DNFBrendan Canty (Aus) Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale
DNFJin Okubo (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
DNFSam Welsford (Aus) Australian Cycling Academy - Ride Sunshine Coast
DNFOscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Team Ukyo
DNFŽiga Jerman (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
DNFJoonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFEugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
DNFFilippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
DNFLars Boom (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
DNFAiran Fernandez Casasola (Spa) Matrix Powertag
DNFYuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
DNFJonathon Noble (Aus) Australian Cycling Academy - Ride Sunshine Coast
DNFBrayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton - Bikeexchange
DNFJunya Sano (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
DNFYuto Yoshida (Jpn) Nasu Blasen
DNFNaoki Mukaigawa (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
DNFNavuti Liphongyu (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
DNFYasumasa Oka (Jpn) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
DNFDaisuke Kaneko (Jpn) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
DNFManabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
DNFMasaki Shimojima (Jpn) Nasu Blasen
DNFTakaaki Higuchi (Jpn) Nasu Blasen
DNFChristopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFViktor Potocki (Cro) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
DNFAlexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
DNFMark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
DNFAshley Mackay (Aus) Australian Cycling Academy - Ride Sunshine Coast
DNFAtsuya Nagayoshi (Jpn) Nasu Blasen
DNFCameron Scott (Aus) Australian Cycling Academy - Ride Sunshine Coast
DNFSaya Kuroeda (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
DNFKakeru Omae (Jpn) Japan
DNFHiroaki Harada (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
DNFIrwandie Lakasek (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
DNFThurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
DNFDaniel Ven Cariño (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
DNFBonjoe Martin (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
DNFSimon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
DNFTimothy Guy (Aus) Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum
DNFEugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
DNFDominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
DNFUmberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
DNSSvein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton - Scott

 

Latest on Cyclingnews