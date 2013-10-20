Rogers wins Japan Cup alone in the rain
Australian takes his first win of the season
Michael Rogers (Saxo-Tinkoff) defied the rain to take a solo victory at the Japan Cup, ending his 2013 season with his first win of the year.
The veteran Australian was part of the decisive group that formed on the final lap of the hilly circuit race in Utsunomiya. He then got away with young British rider Josh Edmondson (Team Sky) before attacking again and riding solo to the finish. Using his time trial skills, Rogers continued to gain time all the way to the line.
Edmondson was eventually caught and finished tenth. New Zealand’s Jack Bauer (Garmin-Sharp) was second at 44 seconds, beating Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida) and Julian Arredondo (Nippo-De Rosa). The big-name riders finished in the peloton. Ivan Basso (Cannondale) was 14th at 2:59 and Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) was 23rd at 4:04.
“On the penultimate climb, Rory (Sutherland) and Evgeny (Petrov) did an amazing job narrowing down the front group to just seven or eight riders and soon I was alone with Edmundson,” Rogers explained.
“In the finale, I managed to so solo and was actually able to enjoy the final kilometers as the margin kept growing. A great way to win all thanks for the perfect set-up by teammates and a magnificent way to finish the season.”
On Saturday Steele Von Hoff won the Japan Cup Criterium, beating Bernhard Eisel (Team Sky) and Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) in the sprint.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4:25:00
|2
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:44
|3
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo-De Rosa
|5
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:00:50
|6
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:58
|7
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|8
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|9
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:01:05
|10
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:33
|11
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:30
|12
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:55
|13
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:59
|14
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:03:58
|16
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|17
|Tomoyuki Iino (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|18
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Team Ukyo
|19
|Ryoma Nonaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|20
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|21
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|22
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|23
|Daniel Martin (Can)
|0:04:04
|24
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|25
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:36
|26
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Amore & Vita
|0:06:51
|27
|Naoya Uchino (Jpn)
|0:08:10
|28
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:08:17
|29
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|30
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|31
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|32
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|33
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:08:19
|34
|Naoya Yoshioka (Jpn)
|35
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|36
|Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|0:10:30
|37
|Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita
|0:11:26
|38
|Yuya Akimaru (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:12:16
|39
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo-De Rosa
|0:12:36
|DNF
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|DNF
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|DNF
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo-De Rosa
|DNF
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|DNF
|Antonio Cabello (Spa)
|DNF
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|DNF
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|DNF
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|DNF
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|DNF
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|DNF
|Takero Terasaki (Jpn)
|DNF
|Tomoya Kano (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|DNF
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|DNF
|Masaru Fukuhara (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|DNF
|Eiichi Hirai (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|DNF
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Nippo-De Rosa
|DNF
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|DNF
|Takaaki Hori (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|DNF
|Makoto Nakamura (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|DNF
|Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|DNF
|Takayuki Abe (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|DNF
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Team Nippo-De Rosa
|DNF
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn)
|DNF
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kenji Itami (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|DNF
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|DNF
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNF
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|DNF
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|DNF
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|DNF
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Amore & Vita
|DNF
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|DNF
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Antonio Di Battista (Ita) Amore & Vita
