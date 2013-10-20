Image 1 of 12 The 2013 Japan Cup podium: Jack Bauer (Garmin-Sharp), winner Michael Rogers (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 2 of 12 Michael Rogers (Saxo-Tinkoff) celebrates his solo victory in the Japan Cup (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 3 of 12 The riders suffered in the rain (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 4 of 12 A look through the trees on the hilly circuit (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 5 of 12 Ivan Basso (Cannondale) leads the peloton (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 6 of 12 The Peter Sagan fans were out on the course (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 7 of 12 Ivan Basso (Cannondale) gets ready to race in the rain (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 8 of 12 The Japan Cup started in the rain (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 9 of 12 Julian Arredondo (Nippo-De Rosa) is chased by Joe Dombrowski (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 10 of 12 Michael Rogers (Saxo-Tinkoff) got away with Josh Edmondson (Team Sky) (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 11 of 12 Michael Rogers (Saxo-Tinkoff) celebrates his first win of 2013 (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 12 of 12 Jack Bauer (Garmin-Sharp) beats Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida) and Julian Arredondo (Nippo-De Rosa) for second place (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)

Michael Rogers (Saxo-Tinkoff) defied the rain to take a solo victory at the Japan Cup, ending his 2013 season with his first win of the year.

The veteran Australian was part of the decisive group that formed on the final lap of the hilly circuit race in Utsunomiya. He then got away with young British rider Josh Edmondson (Team Sky) before attacking again and riding solo to the finish. Using his time trial skills, Rogers continued to gain time all the way to the line.

Edmondson was eventually caught and finished tenth. New Zealand’s Jack Bauer (Garmin-Sharp) was second at 44 seconds, beating Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida) and Julian Arredondo (Nippo-De Rosa). The big-name riders finished in the peloton. Ivan Basso (Cannondale) was 14th at 2:59 and Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) was 23rd at 4:04.

“On the penultimate climb, Rory (Sutherland) and Evgeny (Petrov) did an amazing job narrowing down the front group to just seven or eight riders and soon I was alone with Edmundson,” Rogers explained.

“In the finale, I managed to so solo and was actually able to enjoy the final kilometers as the margin kept growing. A great way to win all thanks for the perfect set-up by teammates and a magnificent way to finish the season.”

On Saturday Steele Von Hoff won the Japan Cup Criterium, beating Bernhard Eisel (Team Sky) and Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) in the sprint.

