Rogers wins Japan Cup alone in the rain

Australian takes his first win of the season

Image 1 of 12

The 2013 Japan Cup podium: Jack Bauer (Garmin-Sharp), winner Michael Rogers (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida)

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 2 of 12

Michael Rogers (Saxo-Tinkoff) celebrates his solo victory in the Japan Cup

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 3 of 12

The riders suffered in the rain

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 4 of 12

A look through the trees on the hilly circuit

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 5 of 12

Ivan Basso (Cannondale) leads the peloton

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 6 of 12

The Peter Sagan fans were out on the course

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 7 of 12

Ivan Basso (Cannondale) gets ready to race in the rain

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 8 of 12

The Japan Cup started in the rain

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 9 of 12

Julian Arredondo (Nippo-De Rosa) is chased by Joe Dombrowski

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 10 of 12

Michael Rogers (Saxo-Tinkoff) got away with Josh Edmondson (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 11 of 12

Michael Rogers (Saxo-Tinkoff) celebrates his first win of 2013

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 12 of 12

Jack Bauer (Garmin-Sharp) beats Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida) and Julian Arredondo (Nippo-De Rosa) for second place

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)

Michael Rogers (Saxo-Tinkoff) defied the rain to take a solo victory at the Japan Cup, ending his 2013 season with his first win of the year.

The veteran Australian was part of the decisive group that formed on the final lap of the hilly circuit race in Utsunomiya. He then got away with young British rider Josh Edmondson (Team Sky) before attacking again and riding solo to the finish. Using his time trial skills, Rogers continued to gain time all the way to the line.

Edmondson was eventually caught and finished tenth. New Zealand’s Jack Bauer (Garmin-Sharp) was second at 44 seconds, beating Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida) and Julian Arredondo (Nippo-De Rosa). The big-name riders finished in the peloton. Ivan Basso (Cannondale) was 14th at 2:59 and Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) was 23rd at 4:04.

“On the penultimate climb, Rory (Sutherland) and Evgeny (Petrov) did an amazing job narrowing down the front group to just seven or eight riders and soon I was alone with Edmundson,” Rogers explained.

“In the finale, I managed to so solo and was actually able to enjoy the final kilometers as the margin kept growing. A great way to win all thanks for the perfect set-up by teammates and a magnificent way to finish the season.”

On Saturday Steele Von Hoff won the Japan Cup Criterium, beating Bernhard Eisel (Team Sky) and Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) in the sprint.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4:25:00
2Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp0:00:44
3Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
4Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo-De Rosa
5David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling0:00:50
6Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:58
7Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
8Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
9Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:01:05
10Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:33
11Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:30
12Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:02:55
13Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:59
14Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
15Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:03:58
16Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
17Tomoyuki Iino (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
18Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Team Ukyo
19Ryoma Nonaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
20Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
21Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
22Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
23Daniel Martin (Can)0:04:04
24Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
25Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:04:36
26Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Amore & Vita0:06:51
27Naoya Uchino (Jpn)0:08:10
28Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:08:17
29Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
30Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
31Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
32Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
33Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:08:19
34Naoya Yoshioka (Jpn)
35Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
36Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team0:10:30
37Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita0:11:26
38Yuya Akimaru (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:12:16
39Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo-De Rosa0:12:36
DNFNelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
DNFGeorge Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
DNFManabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo-De Rosa
DNFMasakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
DNFAntonio Cabello (Spa)
DNFYukihiro Doi (Jpn) Team Ukyo
DNFValerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFShinri Suzuki (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
DNFKazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
DNFFred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
DNFYusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
DNFTakero Terasaki (Jpn)
DNFTomoya Kano (Jpn) Team Ukyo
DNFLuis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
DNFMasaru Fukuhara (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
DNFEiichi Hirai (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
DNFKohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Nippo-De Rosa
DNFMiyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
DNFTakaaki Hori (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
DNFMakoto Nakamura (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
DNFShotaro Iribe (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
DNFTakayuki Abe (Jpn) Team Ukyo
DNFSimone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFHideto Nakane (Jpn) Team Nippo-De Rosa
DNFShiki Kuroeda (Jpn)
DNFMatthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFJuraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFMatteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFKenji Itami (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
DNFNathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
DNFBob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
DNFJulien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFThomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
DNFTakashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFMatti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFStijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFMihkel Räim (Est) Amore & Vita
DNFChad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFAlex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
DNFHayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
DNFRichie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
DNFPeter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFMatt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFCraig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFAntonio Di Battista (Ita) Amore & Vita

