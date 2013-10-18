Japan Cup past winners
Champions from 1992 to 2012
|2012
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2011
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|2010
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Transitions
|2009
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2008
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre
|2007
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Saunier Duval-Prodir
|2006
|Riccardo Riccò (Ita) Saunier Duval-Prodir
|2005
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Caffita
|2004
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Quick Step-Davitamon
|2003
|Sergio Barbero (Ita) Lampre
|2002
|Sergio Barbero (Ita) Lampre-Daikin
|2001
|Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Daikin
|2000
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Lampre-Daikin
|1999
|Sergio Barbero (Ita) Mercatone Uno-Bianchi
|1998
|Fabien De Waele (Bel) Lotto-Mobistar
|1997
|Yoshiyuki Abe (Jpn) Mapei-GB
|1996
|Mauro Gianetti (Sui) Team Polti
|1995
|Claudio Chiappucci (Ita) Carrera Jeans-Tassoni
|1994
|Claudio Chiappucci (Ita) Carrera Jeans-Tassoni
|1993
|Claudio Chiappucci (Ita) Carrera Jeans-Tassoni
|1992
|Hendrik Redant (Bel) Lotto-Mavic-MBK
