Live coverage
Itzulia Basque Country stage 3 - live coverage
By Daniel Ostanek published
All the action from the hilly third stage to Amurrio
Situation
Break: Cristián Rodríguez (TotalEnergies)
Dropped: Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates)
Rodríguez solo at the top. Polanc still chases with Ineos still leading the peloton over these rolling roads.
62km to go
Ineos continue their work at the head of the peloton.
Rodríguez attacks up the climb, leaving Polanc behind. 1:35 back to the peloton.
The Ineos men at the head of the peloton grab gels and bottles from two soigneurs positioned at the start of Ozeka.
A large group off the rear of the peloton is not far away from getting back on.
Polanc and Rodríguez hit the climb of Ozeka now. It's 3.6km long at an average of 7.4 per cent.
A look at the fight for position heading into that last climb.
🤯 POSITIONIG IS KEY AT BASQUE ROADS🏆 GP @BancoSabadell #Itzulia pic.twitter.com/ZzEVioMSFgApril 6, 2022
65km to go
Houle is chasing the two leaders on the way down.
Thomas leads the peloton over the top at 1:55 behind the break.
Sergio Higuita not doing well in the peloton. He's not near the front.
Houle still has his breakmates in his sights as he races on a few seconds behind.
Ineos continue the push on the steep slopes.
Houle is distanced at the front. Ineos lead the peloton into the climb 2:10 down.
This climb is only 1km long but it's very tough with these gradients.
69km to go
Polanc, Houle and Rodríguez start the brutal Opellora climb as news filters through of Mark Padun's abandon.
2:30 for the breakaway now as Ineos Grenadiers work on the front with Geraint Thomas.
A look at the jersey holders at the start today. Roglič, Ruiz, Adam Yates, Evenepoel with stage 3 winner Alaphilippe.
A look at the two classified climbs coming up shortly.
73km to go
The time gap has fallen a little as the breakaway edges towards the climb of Opellora. It's down to three minutes now.
Jumbo-Visma among the teams controlling at the moment, working for race leader Primož Roglič.
A look back at yesterday's stage, won by world champion Julian Alaphilippe.
The riders are taking on an unclassified climb following the intermediate sprint now. They're around 20km from the first classified climb of the day at Opellora, which measures in at 1.1km long with an average of 13.1 per cent!
90km to go
Jan Poland led the break over the intermediate sprint at Laudio just now.
The trio remain 3:50 clear of the peloton as the hills near.
The Scheldeprijs Women is about to finish, too. We'll have a report from that race up very shortly.
3:40 between the breakaway and the peloton at the moment.
There were some hills earlier on, including an uphill start. The majority of the obstacles lie up ahead, though.
110km to go
The stage today is well underway with a three-man break of Jan Polanc, Hugo Houle, and Cristían Rodríguez out front after 70km of racing.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third stage here at Itzulia Basque Country!
