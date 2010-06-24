Trending

Rocchetti wins from three-man break

Tiozzo, Da Castagnori complete podium

Image 1 of 2

Federico Rocchetti (Casati NGC Perrel) outsprints his two breakaway companions to win the national championship for elite men without contracts.

(Image credit: Settimana Tricolore)
Image 2 of 2

Podium (l-r): Thomas Tiozzo, Federico Rocchetti and Marco Da Castagnori.

(Image credit: Settimana Tricolore)

Federico Rocchetti (Casati NGC Perrel) won the elite men’s Italian road title, after holding off two rivals in the three person sprint finish. Thomas Tiozzo (FWR Bata) claimed second place ahead of Marco Da Castagnori (UC Pistoiese 1930).

Giuseppe Di Salvo (GS Maltinti) won the bunch sprint for fourth place. The peloton finished just five seconds behind Rocchetti’s group.

The professional men’s road race will be staged on Sunday.

Brief Results
1Federico Rocchetti (Casati NGC Perrel)3:42:00
2Thomas Tiozzo (FWR Bata)
3Marco Da Castagnori (UC Pistoiese 1930)
4Giuseppe Di Salvo (GS Maltinti)0:00:05
5Alex Buttazzoni (GS Fiamme Azzurre)
6Gianluca Maggiore (Casati NGC Perrel)
7Andrea Lupori (Bedogni-Grassi)
8Mirko Tedeschi (Carmioro NGC)
9Daniele Zuanon (Generali)
10Emiliano Betti (Gragnano Sporting Club)

 

