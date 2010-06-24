Rocchetti wins from three-man break
Tiozzo, Da Castagnori complete podium
Federico Rocchetti (Casati NGC Perrel) won the elite men’s Italian road title, after holding off two rivals in the three person sprint finish. Thomas Tiozzo (FWR Bata) claimed second place ahead of Marco Da Castagnori (UC Pistoiese 1930).
Giuseppe Di Salvo (GS Maltinti) won the bunch sprint for fourth place. The peloton finished just five seconds behind Rocchetti’s group.
The professional men’s road race will be staged on Sunday.
|1
|Federico Rocchetti (Casati NGC Perrel)
|3:42:00
|2
|Thomas Tiozzo (FWR Bata)
|3
|Marco Da Castagnori (UC Pistoiese 1930)
|4
|Giuseppe Di Salvo (GS Maltinti)
|0:00:05
|5
|Alex Buttazzoni (GS Fiamme Azzurre)
|6
|Gianluca Maggiore (Casati NGC Perrel)
|7
|Andrea Lupori (Bedogni-Grassi)
|8
|Mirko Tedeschi (Carmioro NGC)
|9
|Daniele Zuanon (Generali)
|10
|Emiliano Betti (Gragnano Sporting Club)
