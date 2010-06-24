Image 1 of 2 Federico Rocchetti (Casati NGC Perrel) outsprints his two breakaway companions to win the national championship for elite men without contracts. (Image credit: Settimana Tricolore) Image 2 of 2 Podium (l-r): Thomas Tiozzo, Federico Rocchetti and Marco Da Castagnori. (Image credit: Settimana Tricolore)

Federico Rocchetti (Casati NGC Perrel) won the elite men’s Italian road title, after holding off two rivals in the three person sprint finish. Thomas Tiozzo (FWR Bata) claimed second place ahead of Marco Da Castagnori (UC Pistoiese 1930).

Giuseppe Di Salvo (GS Maltinti) won the bunch sprint for fourth place. The peloton finished just five seconds behind Rocchetti’s group.

The professional men’s road race will be staged on Sunday.