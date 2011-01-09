Trending

Zurlo wins Italian junior 'cross championships

Tight battle among top seven

Full Results

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Federico Zurlo (Ita) A.S.D.Postumia 73 Dino0:40:15
2Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) D,D, Team Della Bona
3Enrico Scapolan (Ita) G.S. Mosole
4Riccardo Redaelli (Ita) GS Cicli Fiorin-Despar
5Andrea Sottocornola (Ita) U.C.A.B. Biella
6Adriano Lenti (Ita) Ciclimontanini Alice
7Giuseppe Quarato (Ita) Iron Metal Cicli Protek
8Tommaso Caneva (Ita) D,D, Team Della Bona0:00:30
9Domenico Capetti (Ita) Melavi' Tirano Bike0:00:41
10Patrick Raseti (Ita) Pedale Acquese0:00:48
11Stefano Debellis (Ita) ABS Team Danieli0:00:54
12Stefano Valdrighi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti0:01:22
13Gianvito Di Niso (Ita) Pol.Va Dilett. "Gaetano0:01:31
14Manuel Cucciniello (Ita) Canturino 1902
15Fabio Bergomi (Ita) Lissone MTB ASD0:01:33
16Francesco Mazza (Ita) Colnago Arreghini0:01:36
17Riccardo De Rossi (Ita) A.S.D. Sprint Vidor0:01:43
18Antonio Lavieri (Ita) Loco Bikers0:01:50
19Stefano Braidot (Ita) Caprivesi0:01:58
20Mattia Mazzocco (Ita) Work Service Brenta0:02:03
21Simone Macor (Ita) Ki.Co.Sys.Cussigh Bike0:02:24
22Francesco Mozzillo (Ita) G.S. Pollena Trocchia0:03:09
23Matteo Spinetti (Ita) Elba Bike0:03:24
24Luca Mavaracchio (Ita) Work Service Brenta0:03:25
25Nicolo Caricati (Ita) Loco Bikers0:03:27
26Gianluca Tomasi (Ita) Mogliano 85 Col.S.Marco0:03:31
27Daniel Cardin (Ita) V.C.G.Bianchin-Marchiol0:03:45
28Lorenzo Tonietti (Ita) SC Sezze A.S.D0:03:50
29Alex Molaro (Ita) ABS Team Danieli0:03:52
30Pasquale Minervini (Ita) Pol.Va Dilett.0:04:09
31Emanuele Madotto (Ita) J.T. Pmp Industries0:05:00
32Edoardo Rossi (Ita) A.S. Dilettantistica Idea-0:05:16
33Marco Rastelli (Ita) Scott Nws0:05:27
34Alessandro De Matteis (Ita) Team MTB San Pietro Ver0:05:43
35Federico Prete (Ita) G.S. Tugliese0:06:37
36Gianluca Chiapperino (Ita) Pol.Va Dilett. "Gaetano0:06:52
-1lapDonato Preziosa (Ita) Pol.Va Dilett. "Gaetano

