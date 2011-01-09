Zurlo wins Italian junior 'cross championships
Tight battle among top seven
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) A.S.D.Postumia 73 Dino
|0:40:15
|2
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) D,D, Team Della Bona
|3
|Enrico Scapolan (Ita) G.S. Mosole
|4
|Riccardo Redaelli (Ita) GS Cicli Fiorin-Despar
|5
|Andrea Sottocornola (Ita) U.C.A.B. Biella
|6
|Adriano Lenti (Ita) Ciclimontanini Alice
|7
|Giuseppe Quarato (Ita) Iron Metal Cicli Protek
|8
|Tommaso Caneva (Ita) D,D, Team Della Bona
|0:00:30
|9
|Domenico Capetti (Ita) Melavi' Tirano Bike
|0:00:41
|10
|Patrick Raseti (Ita) Pedale Acquese
|0:00:48
|11
|Stefano Debellis (Ita) ABS Team Danieli
|0:00:54
|12
|Stefano Valdrighi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|0:01:22
|13
|Gianvito Di Niso (Ita) Pol.Va Dilett. "Gaetano
|0:01:31
|14
|Manuel Cucciniello (Ita) Canturino 1902
|15
|Fabio Bergomi (Ita) Lissone MTB ASD
|0:01:33
|16
|Francesco Mazza (Ita) Colnago Arreghini
|0:01:36
|17
|Riccardo De Rossi (Ita) A.S.D. Sprint Vidor
|0:01:43
|18
|Antonio Lavieri (Ita) Loco Bikers
|0:01:50
|19
|Stefano Braidot (Ita) Caprivesi
|0:01:58
|20
|Mattia Mazzocco (Ita) Work Service Brenta
|0:02:03
|21
|Simone Macor (Ita) Ki.Co.Sys.Cussigh Bike
|0:02:24
|22
|Francesco Mozzillo (Ita) G.S. Pollena Trocchia
|0:03:09
|23
|Matteo Spinetti (Ita) Elba Bike
|0:03:24
|24
|Luca Mavaracchio (Ita) Work Service Brenta
|0:03:25
|25
|Nicolo Caricati (Ita) Loco Bikers
|0:03:27
|26
|Gianluca Tomasi (Ita) Mogliano 85 Col.S.Marco
|0:03:31
|27
|Daniel Cardin (Ita) V.C.G.Bianchin-Marchiol
|0:03:45
|28
|Lorenzo Tonietti (Ita) SC Sezze A.S.D
|0:03:50
|29
|Alex Molaro (Ita) ABS Team Danieli
|0:03:52
|30
|Pasquale Minervini (Ita) Pol.Va Dilett.
|0:04:09
|31
|Emanuele Madotto (Ita) J.T. Pmp Industries
|0:05:00
|32
|Edoardo Rossi (Ita) A.S. Dilettantistica Idea-
|0:05:16
|33
|Marco Rastelli (Ita) Scott Nws
|0:05:27
|34
|Alessandro De Matteis (Ita) Team MTB San Pietro Ver
|0:05:43
|35
|Federico Prete (Ita) G.S. Tugliese
|0:06:37
|36
|Gianluca Chiapperino (Ita) Pol.Va Dilett. "Gaetano
|0:06:52
|-1lap
|Donato Preziosa (Ita) Pol.Va Dilett. "Gaetano
