Swiss excel at Israli Cup

Giger, Leumann win cross country races

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Giger (Swi)1:39:29
2Martin Fanger (Swi)0:00:24
3Shlomi Haimy (Isr)0:04:42
4Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp)0:05:35
5Idan Shapira (Isr)0:06:04
6Vasilis Adamou (Cyp)0:10:02
7Itai Birinboim (Isr)0:14:29
8Oleksandr Kachanov (Ukr)0:14:33
9Benjamin Shemidt (Isr)0:18:18
10Thomas Litscher (Swi)
11Ron Shimaon (Isr)
12Noam Strashnov (Isr)
13Timotheos Skettos (Cyp)
14Michalis Kittis (Cyp)
DNFDaniel Eliad (Isr)
DNFOded Danon (Isr)
DNFAmotz Nehoray (Isr)
DNFRalph Naef (Swi)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katrin Leumann (Swi)1:18:40
2Noga Korem (Isr)0:08:38
3Viktoria Sultanova (Ukr)0:12:31
4Idit Shub (Isr)0:14:45
5Nataliya Krompets (Ukr)0:25:50
6Paz Bash (Isr)

