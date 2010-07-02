Swiss excel at Israli Cup
Giger, Leumann win cross country races
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabian Giger (Swi)
|1:39:29
|2
|Martin Fanger (Swi)
|0:00:24
|3
|Shlomi Haimy (Isr)
|0:04:42
|4
|Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp)
|0:05:35
|5
|Idan Shapira (Isr)
|0:06:04
|6
|Vasilis Adamou (Cyp)
|0:10:02
|7
|Itai Birinboim (Isr)
|0:14:29
|8
|Oleksandr Kachanov (Ukr)
|0:14:33
|9
|Benjamin Shemidt (Isr)
|0:18:18
|10
|Thomas Litscher (Swi)
|11
|Ron Shimaon (Isr)
|12
|Noam Strashnov (Isr)
|13
|Timotheos Skettos (Cyp)
|14
|Michalis Kittis (Cyp)
|DNF
|Daniel Eliad (Isr)
|DNF
|Oded Danon (Isr)
|DNF
|Amotz Nehoray (Isr)
|DNF
|Ralph Naef (Swi)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katrin Leumann (Swi)
|1:18:40
|2
|Noga Korem (Isr)
|0:08:38
|3
|Viktoria Sultanova (Ukr)
|0:12:31
|4
|Idit Shub (Isr)
|0:14:45
|5
|Nataliya Krompets (Ukr)
|0:25:50
|6
|Paz Bash (Isr)
