Estonian Martin Loo (InfoTre Lee Cougan) won the UCI category C2 Yokneam race in northern Israel today in a tight battle with Austrian Hannes Metzler (Muskelkater Genesis Team). Switzerland's Mathias Rupp (eam Firebike Droessiger) was third.

The race, held under a clear blue sky in the forest surrounding Kibbutz Mishmar Haemek covered 6.5 laps of a 5.3km circuit.

Loo and Metzler rode away from the rest of the field on the second lap and stayed together until the last lap, when Loo opened a small gap over Metzler and held it on to the finish.

Former Israeli Champion Shlomi Haimi (Focus MIG) suffered from two flat tires, but was able to finish 11th among a strong international field of 40 riders.

In the women's race the winner was Hungarian Barbara Benko (Euroone-Cube MTB UCI Team), who took an early lead over local crowd favorite Inbar Ronen (CCC) and maintained it. Belgian champion Kristien Nelen (Scott - Goeman UCI Team) was third.

Riders from 10 countries participated in the race, and they are expected to return to participate in tomorrow's C1 race in Haifa.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Loo (Est) InfoTre Lee Cougan 1:42:05 2 Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team 0:00:06 3 Mattias Rupp (Swi) Team Firebike Droessiger 0:02:28 4 Matthias Leisling (Ger) Muskelkater Genesis Team 0:02:56 5 Szilard Buruczki (Hun) Euroone-Cube MTB UCI Team 0:03:56 6 Sebastian Szraucner (Ger) Team Berg 0:04:15 7 Evgeny Pechenin (Rus) Forward-Udmurtia 0:06:14 8 Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) Bike Team Kaiser 0:06:41 9 Christopher Maletz (Ger) Team Easton Rockets 0:06:56 10 Benjamin Büchi (Swi) Swiss GS Domaine du Frigoulet 0:08:15 11 Robby Debock (Bel) Waasland MTB Team 0:08:38 12 Shlomi Haimi (Isr) Focus MIG 0:08:46 13 David Simon (Ger) 0:08:57 14 Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre) Greece 0:09:40 15 Marek Csielka (Hun) Euroone-Cube MTB UCI Team 0:11:26 16 Dimitrios Antoniadis (Gre) Greece 0:11:34 17 Idan Shapira (Isr) CCC 0:12:27 18 Dror Pekatch (Isr) Israel Go Pro 0:12:54 19 Christian Bickel (Swi) 0:14:01 20 Alexios Kokovikas (Gre) Greece 0:14:12 21 Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:14:17 22 Paul Beales (GBr) Orange Monkey - Cannondale 0:16:24 23 Anton Korolev (Rus) Forward-Udmurtia 0:17:08 24 Marco Schaetzing (Ger) 0:17:13 25 Itai Bireboim (Isr) For Galilee Cycle 0:17:23 -1lap Eliad Daniel (Isr) CCC -1lap Oded Danon (Isr) CCC -1lap Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Euroone-Cube MTB UCI Team -1lap Gabor Bogar (Hun) Euroone-Cube MTB UCI Team -1lap Alexey Belokrylov (Rus) Forward-Udmurtia -1lap Tal Koler (Isr) TeaMisgav -1lap Noam Strashnov (Isr) For Galilee Cycle -1lap Ron Shimaon (Isr) ECO Team -1lap Benjamin Shemidt (Isr) TACC DNF Andras Parti (Hun) Euroone-Cube MTB UCI Team DNF Ben Roff (GBr) Orange Monkey - Cannondale DNF Anton Michaelov (Isr) TACC DNS George Fattas (Cyp) Cyprus DNS Andras Szatmary (Hun) Euroone-Cube MTB UCI Team DNS Nikolay Zaitsev (Kaz) Kazakhstan DNS Artium Golovachshenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan DNS Yoav Tal (Isr) Emek Haosher DNS Ori Crulovich (Isr)