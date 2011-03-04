Loo wins a close race in Yokneam
Benko wins women's race
Estonian Martin Loo (InfoTre Lee Cougan) won the UCI category C2 Yokneam race in northern Israel today in a tight battle with Austrian Hannes Metzler (Muskelkater Genesis Team). Switzerland's Mathias Rupp (eam Firebike Droessiger) was third.
The race, held under a clear blue sky in the forest surrounding Kibbutz Mishmar Haemek covered 6.5 laps of a 5.3km circuit.
Loo and Metzler rode away from the rest of the field on the second lap and stayed together until the last lap, when Loo opened a small gap over Metzler and held it on to the finish.
Former Israeli Champion Shlomi Haimi (Focus MIG) suffered from two flat tires, but was able to finish 11th among a strong international field of 40 riders.
In the women's race the winner was Hungarian Barbara Benko (Euroone-Cube MTB UCI Team), who took an early lead over local crowd favorite Inbar Ronen (CCC) and maintained it. Belgian champion Kristien Nelen (Scott - Goeman UCI Team) was third.
Riders from 10 countries participated in the race, and they are expected to return to participate in tomorrow's C1 race in Haifa.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Loo (Est) InfoTre Lee Cougan
|1:42:05
|2
|Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Mattias Rupp (Swi) Team Firebike Droessiger
|0:02:28
|4
|Matthias Leisling (Ger) Muskelkater Genesis Team
|0:02:56
|5
|Szilard Buruczki (Hun) Euroone-Cube MTB UCI Team
|0:03:56
|6
|Sebastian Szraucner (Ger) Team Berg
|0:04:15
|7
|Evgeny Pechenin (Rus) Forward-Udmurtia
|0:06:14
|8
|Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) Bike Team Kaiser
|0:06:41
|9
|Christopher Maletz (Ger) Team Easton Rockets
|0:06:56
|10
|Benjamin Büchi (Swi) Swiss GS Domaine du Frigoulet
|0:08:15
|11
|Robby Debock (Bel) Waasland MTB Team
|0:08:38
|12
|Shlomi Haimi (Isr) Focus MIG
|0:08:46
|13
|David Simon (Ger)
|0:08:57
|14
|Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre) Greece
|0:09:40
|15
|Marek Csielka (Hun) Euroone-Cube MTB UCI Team
|0:11:26
|16
|Dimitrios Antoniadis (Gre) Greece
|0:11:34
|17
|Idan Shapira (Isr) CCC
|0:12:27
|18
|Dror Pekatch (Isr) Israel Go Pro
|0:12:54
|19
|Christian Bickel (Swi)
|0:14:01
|20
|Alexios Kokovikas (Gre) Greece
|0:14:12
|21
|Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:14:17
|22
|Paul Beales (GBr) Orange Monkey - Cannondale
|0:16:24
|23
|Anton Korolev (Rus) Forward-Udmurtia
|0:17:08
|24
|Marco Schaetzing (Ger)
|0:17:13
|25
|Itai Bireboim (Isr) For Galilee Cycle
|0:17:23
|-1lap
|Eliad Daniel (Isr) CCC
|-1lap
|Oded Danon (Isr) CCC
|-1lap
|Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Euroone-Cube MTB UCI Team
|-1lap
|Gabor Bogar (Hun) Euroone-Cube MTB UCI Team
|-1lap
|Alexey Belokrylov (Rus) Forward-Udmurtia
|-1lap
|Tal Koler (Isr) TeaMisgav
|-1lap
|Noam Strashnov (Isr) For Galilee Cycle
|-1lap
|Ron Shimaon (Isr) ECO Team
|-1lap
|Benjamin Shemidt (Isr) TACC
|DNF
|Andras Parti (Hun) Euroone-Cube MTB UCI Team
|DNF
|Ben Roff (GBr) Orange Monkey - Cannondale
|DNF
|Anton Michaelov (Isr) TACC
|DNS
|George Fattas (Cyp) Cyprus
|DNS
|Andras Szatmary (Hun) Euroone-Cube MTB UCI Team
|DNS
|Nikolay Zaitsev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|DNS
|Artium Golovachshenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|DNS
|Yoav Tal (Isr) Emek Haosher
|DNS
|Ori Crulovich (Isr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Barbara Benko (Hun) Euroone-Cube MTB UCI Team
|1:47:15
|2
|Inbar Ronen (Isr) CCC
|0:00:43
|3
|Kristien Nelen (Bel) Scott - Goeman UCI Team
|0:07:29
|4
|Noga Korem (Isr) TeaMisgav
|0:08:57
|5
|Paz Bash (Isr) TACC
|0:11:57
|6
|Anna Konovalova (Rus) Forward-Udmurtia
|0:16:47
|-1lap
|Idit Shub (Isr) CCC
|-1lap
|Gili Tamir (Isr) CCC
