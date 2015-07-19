Image 1 of 11 Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 11 The beginning of the race. (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 3 of 11 Georgia Baker (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 11 Samara Sheppard (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 5 of 11 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 6 of 11 The peloton chases Gracie Elvin (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 7 of 11 Up the cobbled climb (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 8 of 11 Sofie de Vuyst (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 9 of 11 Elise Delzenne, Karol Ann Canuel (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 10 of 11 Hanka Kupfernagel (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 11 of 11 Emma Johansson (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS) soloed to her second European victory after a difficult and technical 3b stage with cobbles, complicated by pouring rain and wind. The former Australian road champion attacked within the first 20km of the race, gaining up to a two minutes gap before fending off the chasing peloton for the win. Elvin’s teammate, Emma Johansson won a bunch sprint to finish second, with Lisa Brennauer (Velocio-SRAM) in third.

The one-two victory was a valued result after Orica-AIS had attempted to set up an early breakaway before Elvin jumped once more. Her solo effort lasted for 60km before crossing the line.

“Winning solo is definitely a bit of a dream for a lot of riders, especially when you’ve been away for quite a while,” Elvin said. “Sometimes being on your own is not the best and a bit of a suicide move but they let me go.”

The riders completed four circuits of a technical course, including a cobbled climb. Velocio-SRAM took control of the race in the final kilometres, driving the pace in order to protect the yellow jersey of Brennaeur, but was unable to catch Elvin.

“I love it when it’s a bit like a Classics race, it suites me a lot better,” she said. “I think a lot of girls hate it so you have a double advantage. With a lap to go, I had a good gap. I drove myself into the ground and managed to pull it off.”

Earlier in the day, Brennauer took her second stage win by hundredths of a second ahead of Lauren Stephens (Tibco) in the time trial. The victory moved her back into the yellow jersey that she retained with her third place finish that afternoon.

The race continues Monday with 116 kilometres for stage 4.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 1:52:56 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 0:00:11 3 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM 0:00:12 4 Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team 5 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA 0:00:14 6 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 0:00:15 7 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 8 Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:18 9 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:19 10 Nikki Harris (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling 11 Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team 12 Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco – SVB 13 Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM 14 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM 0:00:23 15 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:00:25 16 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Netherlands 17 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA 18 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products 19 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 20 Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA 21 Hannah Ross (USA) USA National Team 22 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 23 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 24 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata 25 Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS 26 Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB 27 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata 28 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands 29 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:00:32 30 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team 31 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 32 Monika Brzezna (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 33 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products 34 Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 35 Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 0:00:36 36 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City LJUBLJANA 37 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB 38 Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco – SVB 39 Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 40 Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team 41 Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS 42 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling 43 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio – SRAM 44 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:39 45 Sara Headley (USA) Tibco – SVB 46 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:00:40 47 Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 48 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team 49 Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City LJUBLJANA 0:00:42 50 Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM 51 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 52 Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 53 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM 54 Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team 0:00:46 55 Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 56 Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team 0:00:48 57 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:53 58 Anna Plichta (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 0:00:56 59 Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata 0:01:10 60 Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango 0:01:13 61 Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:01:16 62 Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team 0:01:44 63 Allie Dragoo (USA) USA National Team 0:01:46 64 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco – SVB 0:02:18 65 Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products 0:03:18 66 Olga Dobrynina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango 0:03:23 67 Elena Utrobina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango 0:03:30 68 Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team 0:03:33 69 Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:03:34 70 Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 0:03:37 71 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team 0:03:38 72 Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Netherlands 73 Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australian National Team 0:03:41 74 Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products 75 Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 0:03:44 76 Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team 0:03:45 77 Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products 0:03:48 78 Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team 0:04:03 79 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team 0:04:35 80 Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling 0:05:33 81 Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata 0:06:51 82 Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 0:09:29 83 Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 0:09:34 84 Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team 0:09:48 85 Inga Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 0:09:52 86 Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling 0:09:57 87 Nicole Moerig (Aus) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling 0:10:01 88 Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA 0:10:02 89 Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango 0:10:24 90 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata 0:11:16 91 Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata 0:11:33 92 Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling 0:11:46 93 Esmee Oosterman (Ned) Netherlands 0:14:51 94 Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team DNF Svetlana Belevantseva (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango DNF Anna Zavershinskaya (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango DNF Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team DNF Kelly Markus (Ned) Netherlands

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products 3 pts 2 Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS 2 3 Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 3 pts 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 2 3 Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 3 pts 2 Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM 2 3 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 5 pts 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 4 3 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM 3 4 Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team 2 5 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM 2 3 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 3 pts 2 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 2 3 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 3 pts 2 Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 2 3 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 1:53:21 2 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands 3 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team 0:00:07 4 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 5 Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 6 Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 0:00:11 7 Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team 8 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM 0:00:17 9 Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team 0:00:21 10 Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team 0:01:19 11 Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products 0:02:53 12 Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team 0:03:08 13 Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 0:03:12 14 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team 0:03:13 15 Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 0:03:19 16 Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team 0:03:20 17 Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team 0:03:38 18 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team 0:04:10 19 Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 0:09:04 20 Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team 0:09:23 21 Inga Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 0:09:27 22 Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango 0:09:59 23 Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata 0:11:08 24 Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling 0:11:21 25 Esmee Oosterman (Ned) Netherlands 0:14:26

German rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM 1:53:08 2 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products 0:00:13 3 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 4 Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 0:00:20 5 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB 0:00:24 6 Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team 7 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio – SRAM 8 Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:00:28 9 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team 10 Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 0:00:30 11 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM 12 Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team 0:01:32 13 Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team 0:03:21 14 Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:03:22 15 Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 0:03:32 16 Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team 0:03:51 17 Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 0:09:22 18 Inga Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 0:09:40 19 Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:14:39

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica-AIS 5:39:24 2 Velocio -SRAM 0:00:18 3 Nationalteam USA 0:00:20 4 BTC City LJUBLJANA 0:00:28 5 Nationalteam Niederlande 0:00:33 6 Hitec Products 0:00:36 7 Bigla Pro Cycling Team 8 TEAM TIBCO -SVB 0:00:44 9 Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:00:53 10 Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:00:54 11 TKK Pacific Nestle Fitness 0:01:08 12 Lensworld.eu-Zannata 0:01:24 13 Nationalteam Deutschland 0:02:24 14 Team KOGA Ladies - Protective - Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 0:04:22 15 Pearl Izumi -Sports Tours International -Womens Cycling Team 0:05:52 16 Nationalteam Australien 0:07:15 17 Team Bizkaia - Durango 0:07:30

General classification after stage 3b # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM 6:52:57 2 Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco – SVB 0:00:19 3 Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM 0:00:41 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 0:00:42 5 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:47 6 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA 0:00:53 7 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:01:19 8 Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM 0:01:21 9 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:01:24 10 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team 0:01:27 11 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio – SRAM 0:01:30 12 Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:01:42 13 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling 0:01:52 14 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM 0:02:04 15 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:02:15 16 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 0:02:16 17 Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team 0:02:18 18 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA 0:02:23 19 Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA 0:02:30 20 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:02:33 21 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City LJUBLJANA 0:02:36 22 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products 0:02:39 23 Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:02:42 24 Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco – SVB 0:02:43 25 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata 0:02:46 26 Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 27 Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team 0:02:50 28 Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City LJUBLJANA 0:02:58 29 Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB 30 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB 0:02:59 31 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products 0:03:06 32 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 0:03:10 33 Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team 0:03:25 34 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team 0:03:35 35 Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:03:38 36 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands 0:03:46 37 Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 0:03:55 38 Nikki Harris (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling 0:03:59 39 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:04:08 40 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:04:13 41 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:04:19 42 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:04:33 43 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:04:35 44 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM 0:04:39 45 Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:04:46 46 Hannah Ross (USA) USA National Team 0:04:56 47 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:04:57 48 Monika Brzezna (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 0:04:59 49 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Netherlands 0:05:00 50 Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team 0:05:01 51 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco – SVB 0:05:03 52 Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 53 Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team 0:05:15 54 Sara Headley (USA) Tibco – SVB 0:05:16 55 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata 0:05:19 56 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:05:23 57 Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 0:05:52 58 Allie Dragoo (USA) USA National Team 0:05:54 59 Anna Plichta (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 0:05:56 60 Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango 0:06:18 61 Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 0:06:25 62 Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:06:29 63 Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 0:07:45 64 Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team 0:08:05 65 Elena Utrobina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango 0:08:16 66 Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products 0:08:27 67 Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Netherlands 0:08:29 68 Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team 0:08:59 69 Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team 0:09:16 70 Olga Dobrynina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango 0:09:17 71 Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team 0:09:41 72 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team 0:09:48 73 Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products 0:09:49 74 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team 0:10:01 75 Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling 0:10:34 76 Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:10:57 77 Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australian National Team 0:10:58 78 Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products 0:11:16 79 Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata 0:12:17 80 Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata 0:14:05 81 Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 0:14:48 82 Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA 0:16:44 83 Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 0:17:14 84 Inga Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 0:17:20 85 Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling 0:17:46 86 Nicole Moerig (Aus) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling 0:19:26 87 Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango 0:19:38 88 Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 0:20:35 89 Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:24:47 90 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata 0:26:15 91 Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling 0:27:16 92 Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team 0:40:20 93 Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata 0:41:08 94 Esmee Oosterman (Ned) Netherlands 0:47:52

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM 14 pts 2 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 11 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 9 4 Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM 7 5 Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango 7 6 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA 6 7 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 6 8 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 6 9 Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco – SVB 4 10 Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team 4 11 Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco – SVB 3 12 Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM 3 13 Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 3 14 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products 3 15 Elena Utrobina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango 3 16 Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products 3 17 Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS 2 18 Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 2 19 Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS 1 20 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 1 21 Anna Plichta (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 1 22 Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM 7 pts 2 Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 6 3 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 6 4 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 5 5 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM 4 6 Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM 3 7 Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango 3 8 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA 2 9 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 2 10 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products 2 11 Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 2 12 Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 2 13 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 1 14 Olga Dobrynina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team 6:55:47 2 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team 0:00:45 3 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:56 4 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:01:29 5 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:01:45 6 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM 0:01:49 7 Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team 0:02:11 8 Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 0:03:02 9 Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 0:03:35 10 Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 0:04:55 11 Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team 0:05:15 12 Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team 0:06:09 13 Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team 0:06:26 14 Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team 0:06:51 15 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team 0:06:58 16 Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products 0:06:59 17 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team 0:07:11 18 Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 0:11:58 19 Inga Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 0:14:30 20 Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango 0:16:48 21 Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 0:17:45 22 Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling 0:24:26 23 Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team 0:37:30 24 Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata 0:38:18 25 Esmee Oosterman (Ned) Netherlands 0:45:02

German rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM 6:52:57 2 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team 0:01:27 3 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio – SRAM 0:01:30 4 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:02:15 5 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products 0:02:39 6 Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team 0:02:50 7 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB 0:02:59 8 Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:03:38 9 Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 0:03:55 10 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM 0:04:39 11 Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 0:05:52 12 Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team 0:08:05 13 Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team 0:08:59 14 Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team 0:09:41 15 Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:10:57 16 Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 0:14:48 17 Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 0:17:14 18 Inga Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 0:17:20 19 Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:24:47