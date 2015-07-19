Trending

Elvin solos to stage 3b win at Thüringen Rundfahrt

Johansson wins bunch kick for Orica-AIS one-two finish

Image 1 of 11

Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 2 of 11

The beginning of the race.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 3 of 11

Georgia Baker

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 4 of 11

Samara Sheppard

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 5 of 11

Pauliena Rooijakkers

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 6 of 11

The peloton chases Gracie Elvin

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 7 of 11

Up the cobbled climb

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 8 of 11

Sofie de Vuyst

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 9 of 11

Elise Delzenne, Karol Ann Canuel

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 10 of 11

Hanka Kupfernagel

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 11 of 11

Emma Johansson

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS) soloed to her second European victory after a difficult and technical 3b stage with cobbles, complicated by pouring rain and wind. The former Australian road champion attacked within the first 20km of the race, gaining up to a two minutes gap before fending off the chasing peloton for the win. Elvin’s teammate, Emma Johansson won a bunch sprint to finish second, with Lisa Brennauer (Velocio-SRAM) in third.

The one-two victory was a valued result after Orica-AIS had attempted to set up an early breakaway before Elvin jumped once more. Her solo effort lasted for 60km before crossing the line.

“Winning solo is definitely a bit of a dream for a lot of riders, especially when you’ve been away for quite a while,” Elvin said. “Sometimes being on your own is not the best and a bit of a suicide move but they let me go.”

The riders completed four circuits of a technical course, including a cobbled climb. Velocio-SRAM took control of the race in the final kilometres, driving the pace in order to protect the yellow jersey of Brennaeur, but was unable to catch Elvin.

“I love it when it’s a bit like a Classics race, it suites me a lot better,” she said. “I think a lot of girls hate it so you have a double advantage. With a lap to go, I had a good gap. I drove myself into the ground and managed to pull it off.”

Earlier in the day, Brennauer took her second stage win by hundredths of a second ahead of Lauren Stephens (Tibco) in the time trial. The victory moved her back into the yellow jersey that she retained with her third place finish that afternoon.

The race continues Monday with 116 kilometres for stage 4.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS1:52:56
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS0:00:11
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM0:00:12
4Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
5Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA0:00:14
6Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products0:00:15
7Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
8Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:18
9Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands0:00:19
10Nikki Harris (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
11Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team
12Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco – SVB
13Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM
14Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM0:00:23
15Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:25
16Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Netherlands
17Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA
18Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
19Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
20Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA
21Hannah Ross (USA) USA National Team
22Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
23Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
24Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
25Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
26Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB
27Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
28Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands
29Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:32
30Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team
31Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
32Monika Brzezna (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
33Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
34Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
35Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:00:36
36Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City LJUBLJANA
37Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB
38Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco – SVB
39Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
40Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
41Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS
42Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
43Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
44Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:39
45Sara Headley (USA) Tibco – SVB
46Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:40
47Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
48Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
49Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City LJUBLJANA0:00:42
50Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM
51Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
52Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
53Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
54Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team0:00:46
55Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
56Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team0:00:48
57Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
58Anna Plichta (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:00:56
59Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:01:10
60Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango0:01:13
61Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:01:16
62Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team0:01:44
63Allie Dragoo (USA) USA National Team0:01:46
64Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco – SVB0:02:18
65Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products0:03:18
66Olga Dobrynina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango0:03:23
67Elena Utrobina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango0:03:30
68Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team0:03:33
69Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:03:34
70Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:03:37
71Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team0:03:38
72Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Netherlands
73Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australian National Team0:03:41
74Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
75Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:03:44
76Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team0:03:45
77Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products0:03:48
78Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team0:04:03
79Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team0:04:35
80Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling0:05:33
81Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:06:51
82Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:09:29
83Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:09:34
84Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team0:09:48
85Inga Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:09:52
86Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling0:09:57
87Nicole Moerig (Aus) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling0:10:01
88Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA0:10:02
89Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango0:10:24
90Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:11:16
91Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:11:33
92Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling0:11:46
93Esmee Oosterman (Ned) Netherlands0:14:51
94Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
DNFSvetlana Belevantseva (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
DNFAnna Zavershinskaya (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
DNFPauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
DNFKelly Markus (Ned) Netherlands

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products3pts
2Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS2
3Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS3pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS2
3Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS3pts
2Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM2
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS5pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS4
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM3
4Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team2
5Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team3pts
2Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM2
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS3pts
2Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team2
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS3pts
2Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team2
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team1:53:21
2Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands
3Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team0:00:07
4Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
5Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
6Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:00:11
7Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
8Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM0:00:17
9Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team0:00:21
10Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team0:01:19
11Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products0:02:53
12Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team0:03:08
13Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:03:12
14Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team0:03:13
15Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:03:19
16Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team0:03:20
17Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team0:03:38
18Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team0:04:10
19Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:09:04
20Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team0:09:23
21Inga Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:09:27
22Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango0:09:59
23Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:11:08
24Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling0:11:21
25Esmee Oosterman (Ned) Netherlands0:14:26

German rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM1:53:08
2Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products0:00:13
3Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
4Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:00:20
5Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB0:00:24
6Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
7Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
8Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:00:28
9Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
10Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:00:30
11Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
12Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team0:01:32
13Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team0:03:21
14Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:03:22
15Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:03:32
16Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team0:03:51
17Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:09:22
18Inga Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:09:40
19Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:14:39

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica-AIS5:39:24
2Velocio -SRAM0:00:18
3Nationalteam USA0:00:20
4BTC City LJUBLJANA0:00:28
5Nationalteam Niederlande0:00:33
6Hitec Products0:00:36
7Bigla Pro Cycling Team
8TEAM TIBCO -SVB0:00:44
9Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:53
10Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:00:54
11TKK Pacific Nestle Fitness0:01:08
12Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:01:24
13Nationalteam Deutschland0:02:24
14Team KOGA Ladies - Protective - Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:04:22
15Pearl Izumi -Sports Tours International -Womens Cycling Team0:05:52
16Nationalteam Australien0:07:15
17Team Bizkaia - Durango0:07:30

General classification after stage 3b
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM6:52:57
2Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco – SVB0:00:19
3Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM0:00:41
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS0:00:42
5Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:47
6Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA0:00:53
7Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS0:01:19
8Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM0:01:21
9Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS0:01:24
10Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team0:01:27
11Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio – SRAM0:01:30
12Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:01:42
13Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling0:01:52
14Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM0:02:04
15Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:02:15
16Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands0:02:16
17Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team0:02:18
18Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA0:02:23
19Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA0:02:30
20Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:02:33
21Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City LJUBLJANA0:02:36
22Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products0:02:39
23Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:02:42
24Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco – SVB0:02:43
25Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:02:46
26Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
27Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team0:02:50
28Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City LJUBLJANA0:02:58
29Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB
30Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB0:02:59
31Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products0:03:06
32Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products0:03:10
33Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team0:03:25
34Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team0:03:35
35Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:03:38
36Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands0:03:46
37Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:03:55
38Nikki Harris (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling0:03:59
39Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:04:08
40Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:04:13
41Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:04:19
42Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:04:33
43Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:04:35
44Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM0:04:39
45Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS0:04:46
46Hannah Ross (USA) USA National Team0:04:56
47Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:04:57
48Monika Brzezna (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:04:59
49Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Netherlands0:05:00
50Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team0:05:01
51Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco – SVB0:05:03
52Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
53Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team0:05:15
54Sara Headley (USA) Tibco – SVB0:05:16
55Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:05:19
56Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:05:23
57Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:05:52
58Allie Dragoo (USA) USA National Team0:05:54
59Anna Plichta (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:05:56
60Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango0:06:18
61Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:06:25
62Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS0:06:29
63Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:07:45
64Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team0:08:05
65Elena Utrobina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango0:08:16
66Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products0:08:27
67Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Netherlands0:08:29
68Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team0:08:59
69Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team0:09:16
70Olga Dobrynina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango0:09:17
71Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team0:09:41
72Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team0:09:48
73Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products0:09:49
74Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team0:10:01
75Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling0:10:34
76Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:10:57
77Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australian National Team0:10:58
78Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products0:11:16
79Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:12:17
80Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:14:05
81Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:14:48
82Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA0:16:44
83Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:17:14
84Inga Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:17:20
85Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling0:17:46
86Nicole Moerig (Aus) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling0:19:26
87Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango0:19:38
88Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:20:35
89Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:24:47
90Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:26:15
91Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling0:27:16
92Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team0:40:20
93Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:41:08
94Esmee Oosterman (Ned) Netherlands0:47:52

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM14pts
2Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS11
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS9
4Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM7
5Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango7
6Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA6
7Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team6
8Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS6
9Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco – SVB4
10Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team4
11Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco – SVB3
12Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM3
13Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team3
14Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products3
15Elena Utrobina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango3
16Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products3
17Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS2
18Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team2
19Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS1
20Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team1
21Anna Plichta (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team1
22Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM7pts
2Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team6
3Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS6
4Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team5
5Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM4
6Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM3
7Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango3
8Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA2
9Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS2
10Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products2
11Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team2
12Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team2
13Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands1
14Olga Dobrynina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team6:55:47
2Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team0:00:45
3Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands0:00:56
4Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:01:29
5Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:01:45
6Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM0:01:49
7Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team0:02:11
8Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:03:02
9Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:03:35
10Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:04:55
11Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team0:05:15
12Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team0:06:09
13Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team0:06:26
14Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team0:06:51
15Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team0:06:58
16Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products0:06:59
17Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team0:07:11
18Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:11:58
19Inga Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:14:30
20Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango0:16:48
21Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:17:45
22Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling0:24:26
23Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team0:37:30
24Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:38:18
25Esmee Oosterman (Ned) Netherlands0:45:02

German rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM6:52:57
2Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team0:01:27
3Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio – SRAM0:01:30
4Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:02:15
5Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products0:02:39
6Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team0:02:50
7Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB0:02:59
8Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:03:38
9Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:03:55
10Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM0:04:39
11Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:05:52
12Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team0:08:05
13Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team0:08:59
14Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team0:09:41
15Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:10:57
16Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:14:48
17Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:17:14
18Inga Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:17:20
19Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:24:47

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Velocio -SRAM20:40:33
2Orica-AIS0:02:09
3BTC City LJUBLJANA0:03:21
4Tibco-SVB0:03:59
5Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:04:11
6Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:05:42
7Nationalteam USA0:06:30
8Hitec Products0:06:39
9Nationalteam Niederlande0:08:38
10TKK Pacific Nestle Fitness0:08:56
11Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:08:58
12Nationalteam Deutschland0:09:09
13Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:13:22
14Pearl Izumi-Sports Tours International -Womens Cycling Team0:13:44
15Team KOGA Ladies - Protective - Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:18:33
16Nationalteam Australien0:18:44
17Team Bizkaia - Durango0:21:47

