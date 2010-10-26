Akgul wins in Turkey
Kurkcu victorious in women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bilal Akgul (Tur)
|1:43:00
|2
|Abdulkadir Kelleci (Tur)
|0:00:32
|3
|Hamza Kansiz (Tur)
|0:11:14
|4
|Bayram Eroglu (Tur)
|0:12:29
|5
|Cumhur Boyraz (Tur)
|0:19:12
|6
|Mahmut Karabiber (Tur)
|0:19:27
|7
|Kamil Akalp (Tur)
|8
|Ismail Demirkan (Tur)
|9
|Kunuk Gokay (Tur)
|10
|Ozan Ali Bulunmaz (Tur)
|11
|Demir Berkay Yavrucuk (Tur)
|12
|Guner Burak (Tur)
|13
|Ugur Goksu (Tur)
|14
|Yunus Terkin (Tur)
|15
|Mustafa Atalay (Tur)
|16
|Kurt Deniz (Tur)
|17
|Eyüp Resul Ertekin (Tur)
|18
|Halil Korkmaz (Tur)
|19
|Mesut Çiftçi (Tur)
|20
|Ali Incenacar (Tur)
|21
|Mehmet Metin Güngör (Tur)
|DNF
|Ismail Odabasioglu (Tur)
|DNF
|Erkan Erçalagan (Tur)
|DNS
|Mikail Simsek (Tur)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esra Kurkcu (Tur)
|2:01:14
|2
|Eda Konuk (Tur)
|0:07:47
|3
|Semra Yetis (Tur)
|0:11:13
|4
|Asuman Burcu Balci (Tur)
|0:15:47
|5
|Ayris Isik (Tur)
|6
|Nihal Altintepe (Tur)
|7
|Pelin Bayram (Tur)
