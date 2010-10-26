Trending

Akgul wins in Turkey

Kurkcu victorious in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bilal Akgul (Tur)1:43:00
2Abdulkadir Kelleci (Tur)0:00:32
3Hamza Kansiz (Tur)0:11:14
4Bayram Eroglu (Tur)0:12:29
5Cumhur Boyraz (Tur)0:19:12
6Mahmut Karabiber (Tur)0:19:27
7Kamil Akalp (Tur)
8Ismail Demirkan (Tur)
9Kunuk Gokay (Tur)
10Ozan Ali Bulunmaz (Tur)
11Demir Berkay Yavrucuk (Tur)
12Guner Burak (Tur)
13Ugur Goksu (Tur)
14Yunus Terkin (Tur)
15Mustafa Atalay (Tur)
16Kurt Deniz (Tur)
17Eyüp Resul Ertekin (Tur)
18Halil Korkmaz (Tur)
19Mesut Çiftçi (Tur)
20Ali Incenacar (Tur)
21Mehmet Metin Güngör (Tur)
DNFIsmail Odabasioglu (Tur)
DNFErkan Erçalagan (Tur)
DNSMikail Simsek (Tur)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esra Kurkcu (Tur)2:01:14
2Eda Konuk (Tur)0:07:47
3Semra Yetis (Tur)0:11:13
4Asuman Burcu Balci (Tur)0:15:47
5Ayris Isik (Tur)
6Nihal Altintepe (Tur)
7Pelin Bayram (Tur)

