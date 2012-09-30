Trending

Ferrier-Bruneau wins in Switzerland

Petitgirard and Achermann round out top 3

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra)0:36:34
2Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra)0:00:44
3Jasmin Achermann (Swi)0:00:54
4Sabrina Schweizer (Ger)0:01:08
5Elena Valentini (Ita)0:02:01
6Martina Zwick (Ger)0:03:17
7Francesca Cucciniello (Ita)0:03:43
8Nicole Hanselmann (Swi)0:04:16
9Sabrina Maurer (Swi)0:04:19
10Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi)0:04:45
11Desiree Ehrler (Swi)0:04:50
12Alexa Hüni (Ger)0:05:06
13Agnes Naumann (Ger)0:05:22
14Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita)0:07:34
15Ilenia Lazzaro (Ita)0:08:18
16Alessia Bulleri (Ita)0:09:59
17Lydia Bernhard (Ger)

