Il Lombardia 2021 - Live coverage

By

All the action from the final Monument of the season

Il Lombardia race hub

Il Lombardia: The essential preview

How to watch Il Lombardia 2021 – live TV and streaming

New Il Lombardia route could inspire long-range attacks

10 riders to watch at Il Lombardia

Il Lombardia 2021

(Image credit: RCS Sport)
Before we get going, now's the time to be reading Barry Ryan's Il Lombardia preview

We're in Como this morning for the start of the 115th edition of Il Lombardia, and that means we're heading to Bergamo. Nowadays the race tends to alternate direction between the two locations but we're heading back this way for the first time since Esteban Chaves claimed Colombia's first Monument victory back in 2016. 

Anyway, more about the route in a bit. More pressingly, the roll-out from Como is coming up at 10:20 local time, so in around quarter of an hour, and the race will officially be waved underway around 10 minutes after that. 

See more

Buongiorno! Early start, and that's because we're well into October, and we've got 240 kilometres to fit in before the fading of the light. It must be Lombardia, the final Monument of the 2021 season, back in its rightful place. We've got hills, we've got lakes, we've got falling leaves, we've got a stellar start list, and we've got full live coverage from start to finish. 

