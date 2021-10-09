Il Lombardia 2021 - Live coverage

Refresh

We're in Como this morning for the start of the 115th edition of Il Lombardia, and that means we're heading to Bergamo. Nowadays the race tends to alternate direction between the two locations but we're heading back this way for the first time since Esteban Chaves claimed Colombia's first Monument victory back in 2016.

Anyway, more about the route in a bit. More pressingly, the roll-out from Como is coming up at 10:20 local time, so in around quarter of an hour, and the race will officially be waved underway around 10 minutes after that.