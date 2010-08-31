Trending

Holland Ladies Tour past winners

2000-2009

Past winners
2009Marianne Vos (Ned) DSB Bank - Nederland Bloeit
2008Charlotte Becker (Ger) Equipe Nürnberger Versicherung
2007Kristin Armstrong (USA) US National Team
2006Susanne Ljungskog (Swe) Buitenpoort-Flexpoint Team
2005Tanja Hennes (Ger) MIX1 Buitenpoort-Flexpoint
2004Mirjam Melchers (Ned) Farm Frites-Hartol
2003Susanne Ljungskog (Swe) Bik-Powerplate
2002Debby Mansveld (Ned) Vlaanderen T - Interim
2001Petra Rossner (Ger) Saturn Cycling Team
2000Mirjam Melchers (Ned)

