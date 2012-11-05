White tops junior men category
Downing, Bassett next best
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Curtis White (USA) Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team
|0:40:44
|2
|Spencer Downing (USA) Horizon Organic / Panache Elite Cycling
|0:00:11
|3
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex
|0:00:28
|4
|Nathaniel Morse (USA) Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team, Inc.
|0:00:31
|5
|David Lombardo (USA) Village-Verdigris Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|6
|John Francisco (USA) Red Zone Cycling
|0:00:38
|7
|Josey Weik (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|8
|Gunner Dygert (USA) Bissell-ABG-NUVO
|0:00:56
|9
|Lionel Rocheleau (USA) RACC p/b Geargrinder
|0:01:58
|10
|Matthew Owens (USA) 1K2GO RACING P/B ONION RIVER SPORTS
|0:02:06
|11
|Ian Mcpherson (USA) BJC/PANACHE
|0:02:14
|12
|Maxx Chance (USA) BJC/PANACHE
|0:02:35
|13
|Andrew Bailey (USA) Krystal Cycling Team
|0:02:45
|14
|Skyler Mackey (USA) Team Soundpony
|0:03:00
|15
|Ian Haupt (USA) My Wife Inc.
|0:03:19
|16
|Luke Beemer (USA) Midwest Devo
|0:03:36
|17
|Jonathan Anderson (USA) Essex County Velo
|0:04:06
|18
|Cooper Simon (USA) Red Zone Cycling
|0:04:09
|19
|Nolan Brady (USA) Revel Rad Racing NW
|0:04:31
|20
|David Obrien (USA) Revel Consulting/Rad Racing NW
|21
|Nolan Tankersley (USA) Krystal Elite Cycling Team
|0:06:24
|22
|Robert Sroka (USA) Team Lake Effect
|0:06:52
|23
|Nolan Mcqueen (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team
|0:07:19
|DNF
|Jacob Schilling (USA) Team Mack Racing Assn
|DNF
|Peter Goguen (USA) C.F. Racing p/b Trek Portsmouth
|DNS
|Austin Vincent (USA) C.F. Racing p/b Trek Portsmouth
