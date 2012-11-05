Trending

White tops junior men category

Downing, Bassett next best

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Curtis White (USA) Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team0:40:44
2Spencer Downing (USA) Horizon Organic / Panache Elite Cycling0:00:11
3Stephen Bassett (USA) Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex0:00:28
4Nathaniel Morse (USA) Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team, Inc.0:00:31
5David Lombardo (USA) Village-Verdigris Cycling Team0:00:37
6John Francisco (USA) Red Zone Cycling0:00:38
7Josey Weik (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
8Gunner Dygert (USA) Bissell-ABG-NUVO0:00:56
9Lionel Rocheleau (USA) RACC p/b Geargrinder0:01:58
10Matthew Owens (USA) 1K2GO RACING P/B ONION RIVER SPORTS0:02:06
11Ian Mcpherson (USA) BJC/PANACHE0:02:14
12Maxx Chance (USA) BJC/PANACHE0:02:35
13Andrew Bailey (USA) Krystal Cycling Team0:02:45
14Skyler Mackey (USA) Team Soundpony0:03:00
15Ian Haupt (USA) My Wife Inc.0:03:19
16Luke Beemer (USA) Midwest Devo0:03:36
17Jonathan Anderson (USA) Essex County Velo0:04:06
18Cooper Simon (USA) Red Zone Cycling0:04:09
19Nolan Brady (USA) Revel Rad Racing NW0:04:31
20David Obrien (USA) Revel Consulting/Rad Racing NW
21Nolan Tankersley (USA) Krystal Elite Cycling Team0:06:24
22Robert Sroka (USA) Team Lake Effect0:06:52
23Nolan Mcqueen (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team0:07:19
DNFJacob Schilling (USA) Team Mack Racing Assn
DNFPeter Goguen (USA) C.F. Racing p/b Trek Portsmouth
DNSAustin Vincent (USA) C.F. Racing p/b Trek Portsmouth

