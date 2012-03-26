Inbar Ronen on her way to victory in Haifa, Israel (Image credit: Yarden Gazit)

Estonian National Champion Martin Loo took a convincing fourth win in UCI-categorized races in Israel during the past 15 days. Loo beat Russian Evgeny Pechenin and German Benjamin Sonntag in the final race of the Israeli Spring Series in Haifa.

After cold and rainy conditions last week, the riders enjoyed spring in full force, with temperatures above 20 degrees Celsius and flowers blossoming along the 4.4km course, which was based on the 2010 European Cross Country Championships.

Loo, who led from the first lap, completed seven laps in just over 1:30.

In the women's race, former Israeli National Champion Inbar Ronen took the win ahead of Russian Anna Konovalova and Serbian Jovana Crgnomorac.

The race was organized by the Israel Cycling Federation and the City of Haifa.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Loo (Est) 1:30:13 2 Evgeniy Pechenin (Rus) 0:00:57 3 Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) 0:02:33 4 Ivan Seledkov (Rus) 0:04:13 5 Anton Gogolev (Rus) 0:04:27 6 Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp) 0:04:29 7 Bojan Djurdjic (Srb) 0:04:49 8 Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) 0:06:42 9 Daniel Eliad (Isr) 0:07:38 10 Aleksa Maric (Srb) 0:08:11 11 Seiya Hirano (Jpn) 0:08:18 12 Anton Korolev (Rus) 0:09:40 13 Shaked Frank (Isr) 0:10:32 14 Oded Danon (Isr) 0:12:26 15 Alexey Belokrylov (Rus) 0:14:09 16 Benjamin Shemidt (Isr) 0:15:12 17 Noam Strashnov (Isr)