Loo wins Israeli series finale
Ronen victorious in women's race
Estonian National Champion Martin Loo took a convincing fourth win in UCI-categorized races in Israel during the past 15 days. Loo beat Russian Evgeny Pechenin and German Benjamin Sonntag in the final race of the Israeli Spring Series in Haifa.
After cold and rainy conditions last week, the riders enjoyed spring in full force, with temperatures above 20 degrees Celsius and flowers blossoming along the 4.4km course, which was based on the 2010 European Cross Country Championships.
Loo, who led from the first lap, completed seven laps in just over 1:30.
In the women's race, former Israeli National Champion Inbar Ronen took the win ahead of Russian Anna Konovalova and Serbian Jovana Crgnomorac.
The race was organized by the Israel Cycling Federation and the City of Haifa.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Loo (Est)
|1:30:13
|2
|Evgeniy Pechenin (Rus)
|0:00:57
|3
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger)
|0:02:33
|4
|Ivan Seledkov (Rus)
|0:04:13
|5
|Anton Gogolev (Rus)
|0:04:27
|6
|Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp)
|0:04:29
|7
|Bojan Djurdjic (Srb)
|0:04:49
|8
|Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz)
|0:06:42
|9
|Daniel Eliad (Isr)
|0:07:38
|10
|Aleksa Maric (Srb)
|0:08:11
|11
|Seiya Hirano (Jpn)
|0:08:18
|12
|Anton Korolev (Rus)
|0:09:40
|13
|Shaked Frank (Isr)
|0:10:32
|14
|Oded Danon (Isr)
|0:12:26
|15
|Alexey Belokrylov (Rus)
|0:14:09
|16
|Benjamin Shemidt (Isr)
|0:15:12
|17
|Noam Strashnov (Isr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Inbar Ronen (Isr)
|1:42:19
|2
|Anna Konovalova (Rus)
|0:02:22
|3
|Jovana Crnogorac (Srb)
|0:10:03
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy