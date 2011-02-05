Trending

Pauwels bests Stybar in Lille

Nys nets another podium place, leads Pauwels in series

Image 1 of 19

Sven Nys collapsed after the sprint in Lille

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 19

Nys tries to hold off Stybar on the final lap

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 19

Sven Nys is chasing the GVA Trofee series

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 19

Francis Mourey (FDJ)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 19

Christian Heule (Champion System)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 19

Stybar leads on the final lap

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 19

Zdenek Stybar pushes the pace in the front group.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 19

Jonathan Page finished in 14th

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 19

Albert chases through the puddles with Bart Wellens behind

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 19

Pauwels puts the pressure on

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 19

Niels Albert chases

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 19

Kevin Pauwels (Telenet-Fidea)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 19

Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea) in the lead

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 19

It was a close sprint between Pauwels and Stybar

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 19

Pauwels edges past Stybar to take the win in Lille

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 16 of 19

Kevin Pauwels (Telenet Fidea)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 17 of 19

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 18 of 19

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) in Lille

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 19 of 19

Zdenek Stybar in Lille

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Kevin Pauwels (Telenet-Fidea) won a star-studded sprint in Lille, Belgium on Saturday afternoon in the seventh round of the Gazet van Antwerpen Trophy. The Belgian held off world champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea), Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet), Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) and Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) in a tight sprint finish. Pauwels moves to within two points of Nys in the overall rankings.

 

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:58:47
2Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
3Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
4Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:00:02
5Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
6Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb Revor0:01:26
7Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:31
8Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb Revor0:01:36
9Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:01:44
10Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:02:20
11Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cycling Team0:02:24
12Kenneth van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept
13Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink0:02:47
14Jonathan Page (USA)0:02:50
15Ben Berden (Bel)0:02:59
16Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink
17Marco Bianco (Ita)0:03:02
18Gerben de Knegt (Ned)0:03:19
19Petr Dlask (Cze)0:03:25
20Philipp Walsleben (Ger)
21Thijs van Amerongen (Ned)0:03:30
22Françis Mourey (Fra)0:03:48
23Robert Gavenda (Svk)0:03:51
24Stijn Huys (Bel)0:04:04
25Mariusz Gil (Pol)
26Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System0:04:26
27Kevin Cant (Bel)0:04:32
28Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned)0:04:49
29Gianni Denolf (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team0:04:55
30Bart Verschueren (Bel)0:05:12
31Kendric Van Grembergen (Bel) SDC-Rogelli Cycling Team0:05:19
32Dave De Cleyn (Bel) AVB Cycling Team
33Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace0:05:24
34Mike Thielemans (Bel)0:05:29
35Martin Zlamalik (Tsj)
36 -2 lapsSteven de Decker (Bel) Flemisch Cycling Projects
37Mitchell Huenders (Ned)
38Jimmy Tielens (Bel)
39Wilant van Gils (Ned)
40Bart Hofman (Bel)
41 -4 lapsCraig Richey (Can)
42 -5 lapsShaun Adamson (Can)

Intermediate Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team3pts
2Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team2
3Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet1

Fastest lap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus0:06:23
2Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:06:23
3Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:06:24

GVA Trofee - Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet150pts
2Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team148
3Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team138
4Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus116
5Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team113
6Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor108
7Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team75
8Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team71
9Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team65
10Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP-Powerplus59
11Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor55
12Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team52
13Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus44
14Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus43
15Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team41
16Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System LBS28
17Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike28
18Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team24
19Kenneth van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team21
20Tom van den Bosch (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team20
21Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team19
22Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team19
23Radomir Simunek Jr. (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus16
24Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team16
25Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team16
26Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Sunweb - Revor15
27Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ13
28Lars Boom (Ned) Rabo - Giant Offroad Team.10
29Marco Bianco (Ita)10
30Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team9
31Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team9
32Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles8
33Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 937
34Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet4
35Romain Villa (Fra)2
36Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing2
37Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned)1

GvA Trofee - Sprint - Elite
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet15pts
2Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team11
3Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team10
4Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor2
5Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus2
6Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team2

 

