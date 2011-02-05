Pauwels bests Stybar in Lille
Nys nets another podium place, leads Pauwels in series
Kevin Pauwels (Telenet-Fidea) won a star-studded sprint in Lille, Belgium on Saturday afternoon in the seventh round of the Gazet van Antwerpen Trophy. The Belgian held off world champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea), Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet), Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) and Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) in a tight sprint finish. Pauwels moves to within two points of Nys in the overall rankings.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:58:47
|2
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|3
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|4
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:00:02
|5
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|6
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|0:01:26
|7
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|8
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|0:01:36
|9
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:01:44
|10
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:20
|11
|Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cycling Team
|0:02:24
|12
|Kenneth van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept
|13
|Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink
|0:02:47
|14
|Jonathan Page (USA)
|0:02:50
|15
|Ben Berden (Bel)
|0:02:59
|16
|Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink
|17
|Marco Bianco (Ita)
|0:03:02
|18
|Gerben de Knegt (Ned)
|0:03:19
|19
|Petr Dlask (Cze)
|0:03:25
|20
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger)
|21
|Thijs van Amerongen (Ned)
|0:03:30
|22
|Françis Mourey (Fra)
|0:03:48
|23
|Robert Gavenda (Svk)
|0:03:51
|24
|Stijn Huys (Bel)
|0:04:04
|25
|Mariusz Gil (Pol)
|26
|Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System
|0:04:26
|27
|Kevin Cant (Bel)
|0:04:32
|28
|Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned)
|0:04:49
|29
|Gianni Denolf (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
|0:04:55
|30
|Bart Verschueren (Bel)
|0:05:12
|31
|Kendric Van Grembergen (Bel) SDC-Rogelli Cycling Team
|0:05:19
|32
|Dave De Cleyn (Bel) AVB Cycling Team
|33
|Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace
|0:05:24
|34
|Mike Thielemans (Bel)
|0:05:29
|35
|Martin Zlamalik (Tsj)
|36 -2 laps
|Steven de Decker (Bel) Flemisch Cycling Projects
|37
|Mitchell Huenders (Ned)
|38
|Jimmy Tielens (Bel)
|39
|Wilant van Gils (Ned)
|40
|Bart Hofman (Bel)
|41 -4 laps
|Craig Richey (Can)
|42 -5 laps
|Shaun Adamson (Can)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:06:23
|2
|Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:06:23
|3
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:06:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|150
|pts
|2
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|148
|3
|Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|138
|4
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|116
|5
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|113
|6
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|108
|7
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|75
|8
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team
|71
|9
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|65
|10
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP-Powerplus
|59
|11
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|55
|12
|Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team
|52
|13
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|44
|14
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|43
|15
|Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team
|41
|16
|Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System LBS
|28
|17
|Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike
|28
|18
|Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|24
|19
|Kenneth van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team
|21
|20
|Tom van den Bosch (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team
|20
|21
|Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|19
|22
|Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|19
|23
|Radomir Simunek Jr. (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|16
|24
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
|16
|25
|Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|16
|26
|Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|15
|27
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|13
|28
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabo - Giant Offroad Team.
|10
|29
|Marco Bianco (Ita)
|10
|30
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|9
|31
|Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|9
|32
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|8
|33
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93
|7
|34
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|4
|35
|Romain Villa (Fra)
|2
|36
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|2
|37
|Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|15
|pts
|2
|Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|11
|3
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|2
|5
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|2
|6
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|2
