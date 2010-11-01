Trending

Van Poppel prevails on the Koppenberg

Vandekinderen, Van de Velde complete podium

Full Results
1Danny van Poppel (Ned)0:39:23
2Jens Vandekinderen (Bel)0:00:30
3Matthias Van de Velde (Bel)0:00:42
4Jorn Claes (Bel)0:02:00
5Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel)0:02:09
6Maxim Panis (Bel)0:02:19
7Toon Aerts (Bel)0:02:26
8Stan Godrie (Bel)0:02:40
9Karel Delfosse (Bel)0:03:05
10Timo Verschueren (Bel)0:03:18
11Mike De Bie (Bel)0:03:26
12Twan Brusselman (Ned)0:04:58
13Wout Van Aert (Bel)0:05:02
14Marcin Malewicz (Pol)0:05:04
15Michael Dhondt (Bel)0:05:36
16Jeffrey Jansegers (Bel)0:06:00
17Thybo Notredame (Bel)0:07:05
18Jellen Schiettecatte (Bel)0:07:22
19Stig Callay (Bel)0:07:28
20Matthias Ballet (Bel)0:07:32
21Korneel De Viaene (Bel)0:07:40
22Kenny Kastelijn (Ned)0:08:03
23Jens Verhaegen (Bel)0:08:25
24Yolan Brems (Bel)0:09:58
25Jago Goedefroy (Bel)0:10:15
26Uwe Vandecauter (Bel)-1lap
27Niels Verdijck (Bel)
28Bavo Haemels (Bel)
29Stijn Versteven (Bel)
30Krits Neilands (Lat)
31Braam Merlier (Bel)
32Kenneth Van Dessel (Bel)
33Stijn Van Tichelen (Bel)
34Glenn Maes (Bel)
35Thibaut Vandekerckhove (Bel)
36Tom Bosmans (Bel)
37Tim De Schuyter (Bel)
38Bryan Vispoel (Bel)
39Glenn Lens (Bel)
40Jeroen Vandewyngaerde (Bel)
41Alexander Hanquet (Bel)-2laps
42Pepijn Martens (Bel)
43Nick Van Huffelen (Bel)
44Thomas De Ruyck (Bel)
45Jens Delaere (Bel)
46Dieter Coussens (Bel)
47Jules Borra (Bel)
48Ludovic Van de Velde (Bel)
49Arno Brocatus (Bel)
50Nicholas De Laet (Bel)
51Niels Ooms (Bel)
52Lorenzo Pepermans (Bel)
53Pawel Szyca (Pol)
54Mathias Baneton (Bel)
55Onno Verheyen (Bel)
56Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel)

Latest on Cyclingnews