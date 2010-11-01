Van Poppel prevails on the Koppenberg
Vandekinderen, Van de Velde complete podium
|1
|Danny van Poppel (Ned)
|0:39:23
|2
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel)
|0:00:30
|3
|Matthias Van de Velde (Bel)
|0:00:42
|4
|Jorn Claes (Bel)
|0:02:00
|5
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel)
|0:02:09
|6
|Maxim Panis (Bel)
|0:02:19
|7
|Toon Aerts (Bel)
|0:02:26
|8
|Stan Godrie (Bel)
|0:02:40
|9
|Karel Delfosse (Bel)
|0:03:05
|10
|Timo Verschueren (Bel)
|0:03:18
|11
|Mike De Bie (Bel)
|0:03:26
|12
|Twan Brusselman (Ned)
|0:04:58
|13
|Wout Van Aert (Bel)
|0:05:02
|14
|Marcin Malewicz (Pol)
|0:05:04
|15
|Michael Dhondt (Bel)
|0:05:36
|16
|Jeffrey Jansegers (Bel)
|0:06:00
|17
|Thybo Notredame (Bel)
|0:07:05
|18
|Jellen Schiettecatte (Bel)
|0:07:22
|19
|Stig Callay (Bel)
|0:07:28
|20
|Matthias Ballet (Bel)
|0:07:32
|21
|Korneel De Viaene (Bel)
|0:07:40
|22
|Kenny Kastelijn (Ned)
|0:08:03
|23
|Jens Verhaegen (Bel)
|0:08:25
|24
|Yolan Brems (Bel)
|0:09:58
|25
|Jago Goedefroy (Bel)
|0:10:15
|26
|Uwe Vandecauter (Bel)
|-1lap
|27
|Niels Verdijck (Bel)
|28
|Bavo Haemels (Bel)
|29
|Stijn Versteven (Bel)
|30
|Krits Neilands (Lat)
|31
|Braam Merlier (Bel)
|32
|Kenneth Van Dessel (Bel)
|33
|Stijn Van Tichelen (Bel)
|34
|Glenn Maes (Bel)
|35
|Thibaut Vandekerckhove (Bel)
|36
|Tom Bosmans (Bel)
|37
|Tim De Schuyter (Bel)
|38
|Bryan Vispoel (Bel)
|39
|Glenn Lens (Bel)
|40
|Jeroen Vandewyngaerde (Bel)
|41
|Alexander Hanquet (Bel)
|-2laps
|42
|Pepijn Martens (Bel)
|43
|Nick Van Huffelen (Bel)
|44
|Thomas De Ruyck (Bel)
|45
|Jens Delaere (Bel)
|46
|Dieter Coussens (Bel)
|47
|Jules Borra (Bel)
|48
|Ludovic Van de Velde (Bel)
|49
|Arno Brocatus (Bel)
|50
|Nicholas De Laet (Bel)
|51
|Niels Ooms (Bel)
|52
|Lorenzo Pepermans (Bel)
|53
|Pawel Szyca (Pol)
|54
|Mathias Baneton (Bel)
|55
|Onno Verheyen (Bel)
|56
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel)
