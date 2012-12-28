Trending

Van Kessel tops Bosmans in Loenhout

Van Aert rounds out podium

Image 1 of 8

Wietse Bosmans, Corné van Kessel and Wout van Aert on the podium in Loenhout

Wietse Bosmans, Corné van Kessel and Wout van Aert on the podium in Loenhout
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 8

Corné van Kessel out-sprints Wietse Bosmans in Loenhout

Corné van Kessel out-sprints Wietse Bosmans in Loenhout
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 8

Corné van Kessel out-sprints Wietse Bosmans in Loenhout

Corné van Kessel out-sprints Wietse Bosmans in Loenhout
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 8

Corné van Kessel out-sprints Wietse Bosmans in Loenhout

Corné van Kessel out-sprints Wietse Bosmans in Loenhout
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 8

Corné van Kessel wins the Azencross

Corné van Kessel wins the Azencross
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 8

Corné van Kessel out-sprints Wietse Bosmans in Loenhout

Corné van Kessel out-sprints Wietse Bosmans in Loenhout
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 8

Corné van Kessel out-sprints Wietse Bosmans in Loenhout

Corné van Kessel out-sprints Wietse Bosmans in Loenhout
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 8

Corné van Kessel out-sprints Wietse Bosmans in Loenhout

Corné van Kessel out-sprints Wietse Bosmans in Loenhout
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Corné van Kessel
2Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
3Wout van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
4Toon Aerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL
5Gianni Vermeersch
6Tim Merlier
7Laurens Sweeck
8Gert-Jan Bosman
9Stan Godrie
10David van der Poel
11Vinnie Braet
12Diether Sweeck
13Jens Adams
14Yorben Van Tichelt
15Quentin Jauregui
16Zach McDonald
17Fabien Doubey
18Michael Boros
19Jakub Skala
20Tomas Paprstka
21Joeri Hofman
22Vojtech Nipl
23Jens Vandekinderen
24Daan Hoeyberghs
25Kenneth Hansen
26Tim Ariesen
27Berne Vankeirsbilck
28Pjotr van Beek
29Matej Lasak
30Hendrik Sweeck
31Niels Koyen
32Andrew Dillman
33Floris De Tier
34Bastien Duculty
35Yannick Mayer
36Tobin Ortenblad
37Lorenzo Pepermans
38Irwin Gras
39Toon Wouters
40Marvin Audoire
41Skyler Trujillo
42Mike De Bie
43Josh Johnson
44 (-1 lap)Vincent Louiche
45Emmanuel Goguen
46Jeffrey Jansegers
47Julien Alaphilippe
48Kees van Noppen
49Laudelino Lammens
50Arno Brocatus
51Danny Gerow
52 (-2 laps)Frank Jansen
53Baptiste Flegeot
54 (-3 laps)Yelle Leaerts

