Van Kessel tops Bosmans in Loenhout
Van Aert rounds out podium
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Corné van Kessel
|2
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|3
|Wout van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|4
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL
|5
|Gianni Vermeersch
|6
|Tim Merlier
|7
|Laurens Sweeck
|8
|Gert-Jan Bosman
|9
|Stan Godrie
|10
|David van der Poel
|11
|Vinnie Braet
|12
|Diether Sweeck
|13
|Jens Adams
|14
|Yorben Van Tichelt
|15
|Quentin Jauregui
|16
|Zach McDonald
|17
|Fabien Doubey
|18
|Michael Boros
|19
|Jakub Skala
|20
|Tomas Paprstka
|21
|Joeri Hofman
|22
|Vojtech Nipl
|23
|Jens Vandekinderen
|24
|Daan Hoeyberghs
|25
|Kenneth Hansen
|26
|Tim Ariesen
|27
|Berne Vankeirsbilck
|28
|Pjotr van Beek
|29
|Matej Lasak
|30
|Hendrik Sweeck
|31
|Niels Koyen
|32
|Andrew Dillman
|33
|Floris De Tier
|34
|Bastien Duculty
|35
|Yannick Mayer
|36
|Tobin Ortenblad
|37
|Lorenzo Pepermans
|38
|Irwin Gras
|39
|Toon Wouters
|40
|Marvin Audoire
|41
|Skyler Trujillo
|42
|Mike De Bie
|43
|Josh Johnson
|44 (-1 lap)
|Vincent Louiche
|45
|Emmanuel Goguen
|46
|Jeffrey Jansegers
|47
|Julien Alaphilippe
|48
|Kees van Noppen
|49
|Laudelino Lammens
|50
|Arno Brocatus
|51
|Danny Gerow
|52 (-2 laps)
|Frank Jansen
|53
|Baptiste Flegeot
|54 (-3 laps)
|Yelle Leaerts
