Trending

Klemencic and Giger win cross country events at Guiyang Invitation Contest

Racing concludes at potential World Cup venue

Image 1 of 21

Top riders line up to start

Top riders line up to start
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 21

Local news coverage of the China World Cup test event

Local news coverage of the China World Cup test event
(Image credit: Eduard Aguilera)
Image 3 of 21

Eva Lechner (Colnago-Sudtirol)

Eva Lechner (Colnago-Sudtirol)
(Image credit: Colnago-Südtirol Pro Mountain Bike Team)
Image 4 of 21

Julia Innerhofer (Colnago-Sudtirol)

Julia Innerhofer (Colnago-Sudtirol)
(Image credit: Colnago-Südtirol Pro Mountain Bike Team)
Image 5 of 21

Nathalie Schneitter (Colnago-Sudtirol)

Nathalie Schneitter (Colnago-Sudtirol)
(Image credit: Colnago-Südtirol Pro Mountain Bike Team)
Image 6 of 21

Podium finishers at the China World Cup test event

Podium finishers at the China World Cup test event
(Image credit: Colnago-Südtirol Pro Mountain Bike Team)
Image 7 of 21

Carlos Coloma (Wildwolf-Trek) on the big screen and on the podium in China

Carlos Coloma (Wildwolf-Trek) on the big screen and on the podium in China
(Image credit: Eduard Aguilera)
Image 8 of 21

Women XC podium: Eva Lechner, Blaza Klemencic, Sarah Koba

Women XC podium: Eva Lechner, Blaza Klemencic, Sarah Koba
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 21

Blaza Klemencic (Slovenian National Team) wins

Blaza Klemencic (Slovenian National Team) wins
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 21

Sarah Koba (JB Felt)

Sarah Koba (JB Felt)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 21

Blaza Klemencic (Slovenian National Team)

Blaza Klemencic (Slovenian National Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 21

Eva Lechner (Colnago)

Eva Lechner (Colnago)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 21

The women start

The women start
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 14 of 21

Men XC podium: Martin Gujan, Fabian Giger, Maxime Marotte

Men XC podium: Martin Gujan, Fabian Giger, Maxime Marotte
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 15 of 21

Fabian Giger (Rabobank Giant) wins

Fabian Giger (Rabobank Giant) wins
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 16 of 21

Fans

Fans
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 17 of 21

Fabian Giger (Rabobank Giant) with a good lead on the final lap

Fabian Giger (Rabobank Giant) with a good lead on the final lap
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 18 of 21

Martin Gujan (Swiss National Team)

Martin Gujan (Swiss National Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 19 of 21

The 4.1 kilometre course was built amid rolling, wooded hills

The 4.1 kilometre course was built amid rolling, wooded hills
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 20 of 21

Maxime Marotte (BH-SR Suntour)

Maxime Marotte (BH-SR Suntour)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 21 of 21

The closing ceremony had local performers

The closing ceremony had local performers
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Some of the top riders on the World Cup cross country circuit extended their season a few weeks to attend the Guiyang International Mountain Bike Invitational in Guiyang, China. Fabian Giger (Rabobank Giant) won the men's event, while Blaza Klemencic (Slovenian National Team) took the women's title.

Guiyang, a city of nearly five million, located 1,800 kilometres southwest of Beijing, is one of the major tourist regions in China, due to its temperate climate and many natural attractions. The city hopes to add mountain biking as a destination activity, and the Guiyang Invitational is a test event for a potential World Cup here next season (cross country and eliminator).

The 4.1-kilometre course was built amid rolling, wooded hills on the outskirts of the city. While not extremely technical, it does offer considerable climbing and a few tricky descents. Overall, there was strong feedback from the riders that this course is suitable as a World Cup circuit. Designed as a series of loops radiating out from the start-finish area, it offers excellent spectator viewing, with fans able to criss-cross the course to see the riders multiple times, as well as watch them climb up and down the sides of the valley from the center of the venue.

The women's five-lap race quickly came down to three riders - Klemencic, Eva Lechner (Colnago) and Sarah Koba (JB Felt). Under 23 world champion Jolanda Neff (Swiss National Team) rode with the leaders for the first lap, but began to struggle on the second and faded to finish tenth. Lechner, who had won a demonstration short track race the day before, attacked on the fourth lap, opening a 10-second gap on Klemencic as she entered the last lap. However, the Slovenian national champion battled back to catch and drop Lechner on the climbs and win by 22 seconds. Koba took third at 1:09.

The men's race followed a similar pattern, with three riders opening a gap on the rest of the field on the first of seven laps. Giger was joined at the front by Swiss compatriot Martin Gujan (Swiss National Team) and Maxime Marotte (BH-SR Suntour), and the three quickly pulled away from Emil Lindgren (Rabobank Giant), who managed to hold on for fourth at the finish.

The three rode cooperatively for the first half of the race until Giger decided to go it alone on lap four. Gujan dropped Marotte almost immediately in a solo chase. It looked like Giger was going to easily take the victory, but he backed off on the descents late in lap five, allowing Gujan to pull within 10 seconds as they started the sixth lap. Digging deep, the number-five world ranked rider re-established his lead by the start of the final lap and extended it to finish 56 seconds ahead of Gujan, with Marotte taking third at 1:20.

Race Notes

- While the UCI and the Guiyang organizers still have to work out details and sign a contract, it appears that Guiyang has a strong chance of opening the World Cup cross country and eliminator season for 2013, likely in late April or early May. This will take the series back up to six events.

- In the past few months, the organizers have literally built a venue from scratch. In addition to creating the trails, they also constructed paved roads and parking in the venue, brought in electrical services, and poured a concrete base big enough for the finish area, teams area, media centre and stands.

- The opening ceremonies left everyone gasping in awe. Broadcast live on television for the region, it resembled a mini-Olympic opening ceremony, with performances, fireworks and a team presentation. It was rumoured to have cost into seven figures.

- Not racing, but present, was a familiar face: former World Cup winner Ren Chengyuan. Ren said that she is coming back from a knee injury and plans to be able to compete by next season.

Full Results

Elite women
1Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Slovenia1:19:27
2Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago0:00:22
3Sarah Koba (Swi) JB Felt Team0:01:09
4Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago0:02:59
5Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Specialized Solodet0:03:05
6Judy Freeman (USA) CrankBrothers0:03:31
7Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Swiss Cycling0:04:15
8Chloe Woodruff (USA) CrankBrothers Race0:05:01
9Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Crampfix Nakamura0:05:13
10Jolanda Neff (Swi) Swiss Cycling0:05:54
11Zephanie Blasi (USA) WXC World Racing0:07:53
12Helene Marcouyre (Fra) BH-SR0:09:07
13Asa Erlandsson (Swe) Sweden0:09:09
14Mariske Strauss (RSA) Cycling South Africa0:09:31
15Ye Zhuanzhuan (Chn) China0:10:10
16Han Jialing (Chn) China0:10:56
17Liu Yin (Chn) China0:11:23
18Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Serbia National Team0:14:12
19Samantha Sanders (RSA) Cycling South Africa0:14:39
20Tian Na (Chn) China0:15:14
21Angelica Edvardsson (Swe) Sweden0:16:48
22Maxine Filby (GBr) British Cycling-1lap
23Alexandra G Serrano Rodriguez (Ecu) Ecuador
24Shan Jiangna (Chn) China-2laps
25Wang Yingying (Chn) China
26Z N Everon Grisetti (Aru) Aruba-4laps
DNFAnn Berglund (Swe) Sweden
DNFJulia Innerhofer (Ita) Team Colnago
DNFLelde Ardava (Lat) Latvian
DNSYuan Xin (Chn) China
DNSZhu Yanyu (Chn) China

Elite men
1Fabian Peter Giger (Swi) Rabobank Giant1:30:50
2Martin Gujan (Swi) Swiss Cycling0:00:56
3Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH-SR0:01:20
4Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank Giant0:02:10
5Nicolas Carlos Coloma (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek0:02:39
6Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC0:04:12
7Martin Fanger (Swi) Swiss Cycling0:04:19
8Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rubena Auto-Mencik0:05:33
9Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis0:05:46
10Hendrik Jakob Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank Giant0:06:26
11Erik Groen (Ned) Feenstra-Stevens0:06:54
12Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Swiss Cycling
13Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys0:07:27
14Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC0:08:37
15Philip Buys (RSA) Cycling South Africa0:09:04
16James Reid (RSA) Cycling South Africa0:09:52
17Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Wildwolf - Trek0:11:20
18Sanghoon Na (Kor) Korea0:12:24
19Jhonnat Botero Villegas (Col) Giant Italia Team0:13:29
20Matiss Preimanis (Lat) Latvian0:13:57
21Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Milka-Superior-1lap
22Ji Jianhua (Chn) China
23Wang Zhen (Chn) China
24Pietro Sarai (Ita) Giant Italia Team-2laps
25Tim Lemmers (Ned) Feenstra-Stevens
26Magnus Darvell (Swe) Sweden
27Jose Alberto Gonzalez Merchan (Ecu) Ecuador
28Lukas Sablik (Cze) Rubena Auto-Mencik
29Travis Woodruff (USA) CrankBrothers
30Ludwig Soderquist (Swe) Sweden
31Steffen Thum (Ger) Ultra Sports Rose-3laps
32Rourke Croeser (RSA) Orange Monkey
33Bojan Ðurdic (Srb) Serbia
34Pontus Fagerhill (Swe) Sweden
35Wu Xuanfu (Chn) China
36Filip Turk (Cro) Croatia
37Dmitrij Sorokin (Lat) Latvian
38Qin Ping (Chn) China
39Ivars Prokofjevs (Lat) Latvian
40He Yangyang (Chn) China-4laps
41Pavao Roset (Cro) Croatia
42Ding Jie (Chn) China
43Aleksa Maric (Srb) Serbia
44Liu Xinjun (Chn) China
45Liu Dingchang (Chn) China
46Zhang Guangyu (Chn) China
47Ge Run (Chn) China-5laps
48He Qi (Chn) China
49Wang Le (Chn) China
50Basappa Kurani Lakkappa (Ind) India-6laps
DNFGeorge J Winterdal (Aru) Aruba
DNFJeff Luyten (Bel) Versluys
DNFJens Schuermans (Bel) Versluys
DNFLi Xiaolong (Chn) China
DNFDuan Zhiqing (Chn) China
DNFSun Xiaolong (Chn) China
DNFWang Hewang (Chn) China
DNFThibault Geneste (Fra) French
DNFSimon Gegenheimer (Ger) Ultra Sports Rose
DNFVenkateswarlu Kunchala (Ind) India
DNFUrban Ferencak (Slo) Slovenian
DNSCameron Ivory (Aus) Australian
DNSAlexander Meyland (Aus) Australian
DNSQi Ruidong (Chn) China
DNSZeng Qingyun (Chn) China
DNSZhang Jixun (Chn) China
DNSSergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek
DNSOlof Jonsson (Swe) Sweden

Latest on Cyclingnews