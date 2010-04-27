Trending

Waite wins elite men's race at Greenbrier

Throdahl is fastest elite woman

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nick Waite (Kenda PRO Cycling)2:00:47
2Aaron Snyder (Scott RC Mountain Bike Team)0:02:20
3Brandon Draugelis (Pavalleys.com Racing Team)0:07:48
4Rob Lichtenwalner (Pavalleys.com)0:11:02
5Stephan Cummings (Indiana Region)0:11:07
6Mike Joos (Scott RC)0:12:34
7Andrew Alesio (Twin Cannon)0:13:33
8Maurice Gamanho (Mtbnj.com Halter's)0:15:15
9Jordan Kahlenberg (Giant Mid-Atlantic)0:17:08
10Jed Prentice (Bike Doctor)0:17:45
11Matt Miller (Giant Mid-Atlantic)0:21:45
12Jason CYR (Black Water Bikes)0:25:33
13Justin Raynes (Seavs Racing/Bens Performance Bikes)0:26:51
14Kyle Spisak (Team Lake Effect)0:33:33
15Ken Jefferson (JRVS Casey Auto)0:36:22
16Dan Bonora (EWR Racing)0:40:33
DNFAdam Larochelle
DNFMatthew Bailey
DNFMichael Runnals (JRVS Casey Auto)
DNFBen ORTT (D. B. Cooper)
DNFJoseph Dombrowski (Haymarket Bicycles/Home Visit)
DNFDave Weaver (Alan North America Cycling)
DNFDylan Alesio (Twin Cannon)
DNSJeff Dickey (Scott RC Mountain Bike Team)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Molly Throdahl2:01:38
2Erin Disterheft (Team Billys)0:05:23

Singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Blair (Adventures For THE Cure)1:22:31
2Adam Driscoll (Adventures For THE Cure)0:02:05
3Evan Ellicott (Bike Doctor Bayside Velo)0:02:07
4Jeff Walker (Crankskins)0:07:00
5Chris Mayhew (JBV Coaching)0:08:49
6Greg Capelle (Toms Shoes P/B Kind Human Sports)0:09:33
7Mark Kilgore0:13:13
8Daniel Atkins (AFC)0:13:40
9Clayton Chiles (Freeze Thaw Cycles)0:14:27
10Michael Mazzarese (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:14:39
11Jake Davidson (Fast Forward Racing)0:15:06
12George Lowe (NCVC/Unitedhealth Group)0:15:30
13Samuel Hilgartner (Veo)0:15:32
14Shane Karr (R1V)0:19:06
15Scott Cernick (R1V)0:30:45
16Austin Reed0:31:00
17Michael Caputi (Adventures For THE Cure)0:35:14
18Chris Meier (VCU)0:35:37
19Liu Jiang1:19:32
20Randy Lee1:19:33
DNFYuly Shaiou
DNSRicky Deleyos (Single Speed Outlaw Factory Team THE Bicycle ES)

Singlespeed women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aimee Grahe1:15:50
DNSAnne Mader (THE Bike Lane)

Junior men 10 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cody Groves (Pedal Pushers)0:55:11
2Christian Groff0:07:45

Junior men 11-12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott McGill,JR. (Fast Forward Racing)0:34:03
2Andrew Bobb (Whiskey Springs JR. Devo)0:01:15
3Ryan Madis (Project Velo ONE Call Now)0:14:14
4Matthew McGoey JR. (ALL American Bicycle Club)0:14:33
5Henry Lewis (Potomac Velo Club)0:40:12
6Connor Day0:40:18
DNFSean Mickelson
DNSNils Kingston (THE Bike Lane)

Junior men 13-14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zach Boyle (Trek Mountain CO-OP)0:39:44
2Erick Madis (Project Velo ONE Call Now)0:01:27
3Tyler Sites (Whiskey Springs)0:02:57
4Dominick Desimone (Whiskey Springs JR Devo)0:16:09

Junior women 10 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emily White (Fast Forward Racing)1:33:55

Junior women 11-12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Veda Gerasimek (ONE Call Now)0:49:08
2Haley Black (ONE Call Now)0:05:24

Junior women 13-14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hannah Meyers (Adventures For THE Cure)0:47:34
2Laurette Espinoza (Poe Allan School)0:15:30

Cat. 1 Men 15-16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Phillips (C Town/Kenda/Hayes)1:50:38
2Connor Bell (Gripped Racing)0:12:30
DNFWilliam Hunt

Cat. 1 Men 17-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gunnar Bergey (Fast Forward Racing)1:50:36

Cat. 1 Men 19-24
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeff Pendlebury (Groovy Cycleworks)1:42:49
2Zach Adams (Fast Forward Racing)0:06:42
DNFDenton Reel (THE Bicycle Shop INC.)
DNSTim Darwick (THE Bicycle Shop INC.)

Cat. 1 Men 25-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Wittwer (Design Physics P/B Rowletts)1:54:10
2Kurt Wolfgang (Tenspeedfilms.com)0:01:22
3Duncan Oliver (WVWC Cycling)0:06:18
4Luke Spisak (Team Lake Effect)0:09:02
5Mike King (Metal MTN)0:18:33
6Robert Carrico (Altivs Cycling Team)0:30:29
DNFRyan Delaney (Potomac Velo Club)

Cat. 1 Men 30-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chip Meek (Spin Bike Shop/Dieringer Frames)1:52:28
2Michael Tabasko (DCMTB)0:04:42
3Greg Dougherty (Dean Titanium Bicycles/Gray Goat Sports)0:12:47
4Ed Bush (Club Wissahickon/Engin Cycles)0:20:51
DNFRoss Anderson (Scott RC)
DNSThomas Harris (Mason-Dixon Velo THE Cycle Works)

Cat. 1 Men 35-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josh West (Bikeman)1:52:39
2Colby Waller (Gripped Racing)0:00:24
3John Arias (Scott RC Mountain Bike Team)0:05:23
4Jake Wade (XS Energy)0:10:49
5Jamie Keehner0:13:13
6Matthew Morrison (South Mountain Cycles)0:15:44
DNFJay Casey (NCVC/Unitedhealth Group)
DNFKent Baake (DCMTB Continuum Solar)
DNSScott Wilson (Specialized/Tru-brew Coffee Service)
DNSJuston Manville (Deelite Design/Cannondale)
DNSAric Line (THE Bike Lane)

Cat. 1 Men 40-44
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karl Connolly (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)1:55:15
2Michael Groves (Pedal Pushers)0:03:11
3Michael Buchness (THE Bike Lane)0:10:31
4Matt Lough (Gripped Racing)0:10:46
5Robert Dudas (Guy's Racing)0:14:52
6Ken Bell (Gripped Racing)0:15:08

Cat. 1 Men 45-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lance Ohlsson (Gripped Racing)2:00:39
2Ron Huebner (Evolution Cycling Club P/B Long Foster)0:02:27
3Bill Marciniak (Bike Doctor/Seavs Racing)0:03:50
4Carl Armbruster (Revolution Cycles)0:10:54
5Dennis Boyle (Trek Mountain CO-OP)0:11:59
6Scott Stahl (Seavs Racing/Bens Performance Bikes)0:36:18
DNFMark Stahl (Seavs Racing/Bens Performance Bikes)

Cat. 1 Men 50-59
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Funk1:31:04
2Randall Root (Evolution Cycling Club P/B Long AND Foster)0:04:23
3Charles Patterson (C.P. Development)0:06:11
4Jim Bronson (Patapsco Bike AND Sport)0:07:52
5John Taloumis (Crusader)0:12:12
6Clif Calvert0:49:35

Cat. 1 Men 60+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Carlson (Potomac Velo Club)1:20:29

Cat. 1 Women 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lindsay Bayer (Potomac Velo Club/Seven Cycles)1:36:32
2Amanda Ryan (WSC/Acfstores.com)0:17:59

Cat. 1 Women 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Kelso (Gripped Racing)1:46:26
2Julie Kuliecza (Alan North America Cycling)0:08:05
3Kathryn Hansen (HPC/List)0:31:45

Cat. 1 Women 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Libbey Sheldon (Tokyo 7oes)1:09:52
2Katina Walker (Crankskins)0:07:28

Cat. 2 Men 15-16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Ehlinger (Cyclesports Doylestown Wheelmen)0:58:50
2Kyle Miller (Fast Forward Racing)0:03:45
3Matt Clements0:05:55
4Forrest Conrad (Pure Energy Racing)0:07:15
5Dillon Long (BLUE Ridge School)0:08:00
6David Shirzad0:08:22
7Tony Cofrancesco (Team Chesapeake)0:12:55
8Brett Stein0:14:21
9Scott McGill JR (FFR)0:15:51
10Gilad Pinko0:15:55
11Max Byer (Team Bicycle Place Velo)0:31:50
DNSDaniel Stein (Cyclesports Doylestown Wheelmen)

Cat. 2 Men 17-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Hinkelman (SVVC/Niner GR)0:56:24
2Joshua Murdock (THE Bicycle Connection)0:14:39
3Ryan McGiboney (Nema,SPY 661)0:23:05

Cat. 2 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erik Jensen1:23:21
2Juan Lorocachi (Club Bol-USA)0:10:34
3Adam Williams (Winchester Wheelmen Race Team)0:10:46
4Andrew Cotter (NCVC/Unitedhealth Group)0:11:52
5Marshall Troutner (Club UMBC)0:13:33
6Zachary Freeman0:18:07
7Bradley Allen (Bike Doctor Arnold)0:19:05
8Josh Doorly (Haymarket Bicycles Homevisit)0:23:11
9Andrew Massonneau (Winchester Wheelmen Racing Team)0:24:02
10Chris Puzan0:27:54
DNFRyan Claeys (Eastern MTN Sports)
DNFMatt Juaneza (Design Physics Racing Powered BY Rowletts)
DNFPaul Lehman (Mason-Dixon Velo/THE Cycle Works)
DNSAlexandre Manente (Conte's Arlington)
DNSAndre Gondouin (NCVC/Unitedhealth Group)
DNSDave Bradshaw (ABRT)
DNSThomas AYD (Shore Velocity)

Cat. 2 Men 30-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Spivack (DCMTB)1:25:23
2Chris Kirk0:03:39
3Jared Janowiak (Unattached)0:06:11
4Chad Rathbone (Kazane)0:06:12
5Jeremy Haag (EWR Racing)0:07:34
6John Glodek (Twin Six)0:07:54
7Jordan Cross0:08:09
8Cedric Guy (Kiki)0:11:03
9Jason Harris (Conte's Arlington)0:11:37
10Mark Vichich0:17:27
11Brad Bowser (Buffalo Riders)0:18:43
12Stephen Lindsey (NCVC/Unitedhealth Group)0:20:04
13Tony Combs (Team Bike Doctor)0:21:31
14Jason Rudy (Rudy INC.)0:22:02
15Breandan J. Macfawn (Western Maryland Wheelmen)0:23:17
16Nick Pendleton (Conte's Arlington/Bethesda)0:27:54
17Aric SHEA Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:28:34
18Jamie Earl (DCMTB)0:32:08
19Shawn Lopes1:09:32
DNFJohn EPPS
DNSBrian Wurster (Applied Security,INC.)
DNSMatthew Schwab
DNSJohn Rohrer (Team BBC)

Cat. 2 Men 35-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason D'antonio (EWR Racing)1:26:44
2Mark Willey0:05:44
3Stefan Schwarzkopf (NCVC/Unitedhealth Group)0:06:33
4Daniel Welsch (Western Maryland Wheelmen)0:07:39
5Erik Leaver (NCVC/Unitedhealth Group)0:08:52
6James Kralec (Team BBC)0:10:59
7Greg Martin0:12:05
8Nat Callamer (Flannel)0:15:26
9Scott Hendrickson (Philadelphia Ciclismo)0:18:56
10Sherman Knight0:19:02
11Brad Hawk (THE Bike Lane)0:19:13
12Rich Zachary (NCVC/Unitedhealth)0:19:15
13Jeffrey Sheehan (Bike Doctor/Bayside Velo)0:20:29
14Thomas Jones0:22:03
15Herb Wright (THE Mac Shac/Synergy Computing)0:28:08
16Ryan Douglas (Route 1 Velo/Arrow Bicycle)0:34:36
17Charles Montour (Linelesstaken.com)0:42:28
18Avinash Pedapudi1:57:39

Cat. 2 Men 40-44
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Mata (Evolution Cycling Club P/B Long Foster)1:34:23
2James Johnson (ABRT)0:01:43
3Scott McGill (Chesapeake Cycle Sport)0:02:37
4Matt Michel (NCVC Spokes ETC.)0:05:08
5Keith Rohr (Adventures For THE Cure)0:05:10
6Peter Malmquist (Ghostriders)0:06:37
7Benjamin Teller (NCVC Spokes ETC.)0:11:24
8Todd Mathews0:12:05
9Brian Lancaster (NCVC/Spokes,ETC.)0:12:06
10David Kirkpatrick (Gamjams/PRE-Reg.com P/B Cutaway Clothing)0:12:39
11Jerry Jackson (Ghostriders)0:13:11
12Thom Moore (Potomac Velo/Bike Lane)0:13:33
13David Phillips0:13:52
14Michael Burner0:16:25
15Lawrence Etgen (Halters Cycles)0:17:25
16Anthony Mignon (White's Bikes)0:21:26
17Bruce Paterson0:22:41
18Marco Riva (Multi Geared Inlaws)0:27:36
19Eric J. Chodnicki0:28:16
20Ian Starr (Rudy Trucking)0:29:51
21Jason Gull0:31:48
22Brian Schwanke (Ghostriders)0:34:44
23Kevin Payne0:37:07
24William Lovejoy0:37:31
DNFAngel Chaparro (Three Points Cycle)
DNFWilliam Greene
DNSDavid Workman
DNSJeff Watson (Chumba Racing)

Cat. 2 Men 45-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Lewis (Potomac Velo Club)1:35:53
2Thori Wolfe (Route 1 Velo/Arrow Bicycle)0:00:21
3Chris Huhn (Evolution Cycling Club P/B Long Foster)0:00:34
4James Carlisle (AVC)0:06:27
5Daniel Offutt0:06:55
6David Horn0:07:23
7Chas Ryan (Potomac Velo Club)0:08:05
8Tony Thompson (Potomac Velo Club)0:08:43
9Brian Park0:09:25
10Ron Baker0:11:08
11Matthew McGoey (ALL American Bicycle Club)0:12:59
12Phil Ehlinger (Cyclesports Doylestown Wheelmen)0:14:47
13James Phillips0:17:54
14Christopher Massonneau (Winchester Wheelmen Racing Team)0:19:55
15Mike LYNCH (Ghostriders)0:24:45
16Dave Phillips (Groupe A Lyon Park)0:26:23
17Michael Bender (Potomac Velo Club)0:32:24
18Vincent Amodeo (THE Bike Lane)0:32:35
19Dave Clements0:37:06
20Delmar Arnold (Winchester Wheelmen Race Team)0:38:21
21Ronald Dahart0:38:51
22Douglas Hutchins (Western Maryland Wheelmen)0:42:01
23David Marchyshyn (Family Bike Shop)1:07:36
DNFCollin Batchlor (Goatlegs)
DNFPaul Souchar (NCVC)
DNSSteve Smith
DNSMarc Genberg (THE Bike Lane)

Cat. 2 Men 50-59
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Mitchell (Potomac Velo Club)1:06:26
2Ronnie Myers (Whites Bikes)0:03:59
3Mike Pattisall (Potomac Velo)0:07:20
4David Jones (Fitness Together)0:07:22
5Alan Muldawer (NCVC/Unitedhealth Group)0:09:14
6Mark Thompson0:09:45
7Tom Bunk0:10:14
8Ernest Rodriguez (THE Bike Lane)0:12:59
9Gary Kelley (Bean's Bikes)0:19:41
10Mason Washington (Evolution Cycling Club P/B Long Foster)0:22:22
11Marty Byer0:23:02
12Larry Dell (Antietam Velo Club INC)0:26:03
DNFPeter O'boyle
DNSHarry Scott
DNSRichard Cobb (XLL)

Cat. 2 Men 60+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Scudamore (Potomac Velo Club/Bike Lane)1:20:29

Cat. 2 Women 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emily McDonald (Gripped Racing)1:13:08

Cat. 2 Women 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cati Scheifele (Bean's Bikes)1:14:39
2Rebecca Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:02:58
3Jessica Kelleher (Gripped Racing)0:07:49

Cat. 2 Women 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leslie Conrad (Halter's Cycles)1:17:14
2Elizabeth Voss0:04:51
3Christina Higgins0:19:19
4Katy Curran (Evolution Cycling Club P/B Long AND Foster)0:21:52
DNFChris Webster

Cat. 2 Women 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Holly Summers (UMBC Cycling Club)1:15:53

Cat. 3 Men 15-16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dakota Detwiler (Whiskey Springs JR Devo)0:36:41
2Ben Roebuck0:11:58

Cat. 3 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Randy Lehr (Mason-Dixon Velo/THE Cycle Works)1:02:38
2Andrew Steele (THE Bike Lane)0:00:28
3Shawn Barton (UMBC Cycling Club)0:12:51
4Andrew McCulloch0:13:49
5Timothy Jansen (Team BBC)0:14:56
6Mathew Sloan0:21:49
7Joel Tannesen (Applied Security)0:25:23
8Adrian Porter (Turbo Dragon)0:29:46
9Garrett McGuin0:29:47
10Mark Riley (Turbo Dragon)0:40:31
DNFWilmer Terruzas (Team Bol-USA)

Cat. 3 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geofrey Frost (Team BBC)1:05:06
2Matthew Hennessy (Charm City Cycling Team)0:04:48
3Brian Patton0:07:39
4Andrew Geis0:12:03
5Chris Vest (Turbo Dragon)0:13:08
6Joshua Soneson0:13:21
7Craig Terry (Cardio Sports Lab NVRC)0:13:45
8Brian Pratt (McPherson Racing)0:15:19
9Brendon Schultz0:20:40
10Marc Montemerlo0:27:10
11Nathan Cristler0:27:38
12Ianneil Tuazon (PMB)0:31:07
13Bryan Courtright0:32:04
14Irvin Dexter Lee (PMB)0:34:11
DNFRicardo Tenorio (Spokes ETC. Vienna VA)
DNFAlistair Hastings (THE Bike Lane)
DNFCarlos Mollinedo (USA-Bol)
DNSChristian Williams
DNSUWE Steckhan (Blubberbande)
DNSDavid Scott
DNSRobert Ruana (Applied Security,INC.)

Cat. 3 Men 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shane Rauch (Pan;Handle Pedalers Cycling Club)0:34:54
2Pete Dailey0:00:03
3Carlos Espinoza (Spokes ETC. Vienna)0:00:56
4Joseph Wilczynski (Evolution Cycling Club P/B Long&Foster)0:02:29
5Stephen Moody0:02:53
6Thomas Crenshaw0:05:07
7Brian Fogle0:05:33
8Stephen Coleman0:06:06
9Ramil Rodrigo (PMB)0:07:07
10Luther Swift (NCVC/Unitedhealth Group)0:08:20
11Rich McGuire0:08:25
12M. Edson Madis (ONE Call Now Project Velo)0:09:21
13Mike Schuh (Ghostriders-Stoneleigh)0:09:31
14Andy Taylor0:09:58
15Gus Krassevich (Three Points Cycle)0:11:28
16Dean Hawes0:13:39
17Daniel George0:14:54
18Mark Fincham (Evolution Cycling Club P/B Long Foster)0:21:14
DNSKevin Smith
DNSMichael Reyes (THE Bike Lane)
DNSFerdinand Anicoche (PMB)

Cat. 3 Men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregory Edwards (NCVC/Unitedhealth Group)0:32:29
2James Diffendall (THRU IT ALL Body Shop)0:03:18
3Al Keim0:04:31
4Brian Humbel0:07:07
5Bob Joos JR. (EWR Racing)0:08:11
6Ricky Neideigh (Team Harrisburg)0:10:37
7Allen McCorkle (Winchester Pediatric Dentistry)0:12:25
8Craig Lalley0:12:43
9James Palsha0:16:21
10Gregory Pascsrella (Filz Built Bicycles)0:34:00

Cat. 3 Women 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Melody Gerasimek (ONE Call Now)0:40:44
2Sarah Richards (THE Bike Lane)0:04:36
3Michelle Groves (Pedal Pushers)0:11:38
4Kimberly Yost (Revolution Cycles)0:12:57
5Erin Marks0:19:55
6Gwendolyn Morgan (Gripped Racing)0:20:17
DNSKelly McSween

Cat. 3 Women 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mary Alex (Evolution Cycling Club P/B Long Foster)0:44:22
2Christina Huebner (Evolution Cycling Club P/B Long Foster)0:01:49
3Linda Carlisle0:11:07
4Elizabeth Allen (Saucon Valley Bikes/Magic Hat Racing)0:21:27

Cat. 3 Women 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jane Pawlukiewicz (Potomac Velo Club)1:48:58

Clydesdale
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joel Gwadz (DCMTB)1:37:50
2Robert Georgantas (Joe's MT Washington Bike Shop)0:02:20
3Timothy Koch (Gripped Racing)0:03:49
4J.R. Petsko (Dynamic Physical Therapy Cycling)0:06:54
5Phillip Esempio (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:20:22
6Jeff LA Clair0:23:47
7David Wilson0:25:02
8Don Watkins (Potomac Velo Club)0:33:23
9Darius Teter (N/A)0:33:55
10Thomas Howe0:43:50
11Chris Freeman0:47:25
12Ian Buggey (Lhorba)0:52:52

Men Marathon
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Spreng (Dirty Harry's Team)3:49:10
-1lapChris McGill (Dynamic Physical Therapy Cycling Team P/B Cannonda)
-1lapBatbayar Batchuluun
-1lapMatthew Donahue (DCMTB Continuum Solar)
-1lapDouglas Pepelko (Applied Security INC.)
-1lapJim Miller (Ghostriders)
-1lapJonathan Wheaton (DCMTB-Fueled BY Whole Foods Market)
-1lapGary Morris (Team First Descents)
-2lapsMichael Bonsby (Mbhvac)
-2lapsMichael Klasmeier (DCMTB/Family Bike Shop)
-2lapsRobert May (Performance Bicycle Shop)
-2lapsRob Campbell (Bike Line)
-2lapsSteve Simmons (Gripped Racing)
-2lapsRichard Cobb (THE Bike Lane)
-2lapsKent Baake (DCMTB Continuum Solar)
-2lapsJamie Webster
-2lapsJohn Claman (THE Bike Lane)
-2lapsJeff Olson
-2lapsTyler Newby (DCMTB)
-2lapsMilton Rojas
-2lapsBenjamin Bassett (Proteus)
-2lapsBrent Goldstein (Team First Descents)
-2lapsChris Clark (JV Squad)
-2lapsBrian Seller
-2lapsRobert Shaver (Climbing TO Cure/Trek Reigonal CO-OP)
-2lapsHans Lellelid (Applied Security,INC.)
-3lapsMark Bosley (Trek CO-OP)
-3lapsRobert Eiserman (Bike Stop PRO Team)
-3lapsAlexander Rapavi (Gripped Racing)
-3lapsDarren Biggs (DCMTB)
-3lapsGeorge Kondylidis
-3lapsGary Frank
-3lapsDenis Chazelle (Z Adventures)
-3lapsJeff Buchanan (Bike Doctor Frederick)
-3lapsLawrence Etman
-3lapsMatthew Mead (Herefortheswag)
-4lapsJohn Rogers (DCMTB)
-4lapsGlen Evans (Papa's Bike Barn)
-4lapsJoshua Nadas (Proteus)
DNFBernie Shiao (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
DNSJoey Lim (Blacksheep)
DNSJimmy Kim (Lucaya)
DNSDavid Gonzales (First Descents)

Women Marathon
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loretta Torres (Bike Line)3:55:00
-1lapIlana Knopf (DCMTB)
-1lapDustine Repphun (Bike Lane)
-1lapEsther Schaftel (Adventures For THE Cure)
-1lapLynne Collard
-1lapElizabeth Fulton (THE Bike Lane)
-2lapsKelzie Beebe
DNSLYNN Grasso (THE Bike Lane)
DNSPam Frentzel-Beyme (Clean Currents P/B Don Beyer Volvo)

