Waite wins elite men's race at Greenbrier
Throdahl is fastest elite woman
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nick Waite (Kenda PRO Cycling)
|2:00:47
|2
|Aaron Snyder (Scott RC Mountain Bike Team)
|0:02:20
|3
|Brandon Draugelis (Pavalleys.com Racing Team)
|0:07:48
|4
|Rob Lichtenwalner (Pavalleys.com)
|0:11:02
|5
|Stephan Cummings (Indiana Region)
|0:11:07
|6
|Mike Joos (Scott RC)
|0:12:34
|7
|Andrew Alesio (Twin Cannon)
|0:13:33
|8
|Maurice Gamanho (Mtbnj.com Halter's)
|0:15:15
|9
|Jordan Kahlenberg (Giant Mid-Atlantic)
|0:17:08
|10
|Jed Prentice (Bike Doctor)
|0:17:45
|11
|Matt Miller (Giant Mid-Atlantic)
|0:21:45
|12
|Jason CYR (Black Water Bikes)
|0:25:33
|13
|Justin Raynes (Seavs Racing/Bens Performance Bikes)
|0:26:51
|14
|Kyle Spisak (Team Lake Effect)
|0:33:33
|15
|Ken Jefferson (JRVS Casey Auto)
|0:36:22
|16
|Dan Bonora (EWR Racing)
|0:40:33
|DNF
|Adam Larochelle
|DNF
|Matthew Bailey
|DNF
|Michael Runnals (JRVS Casey Auto)
|DNF
|Ben ORTT (D. B. Cooper)
|DNF
|Joseph Dombrowski (Haymarket Bicycles/Home Visit)
|DNF
|Dave Weaver (Alan North America Cycling)
|DNF
|Dylan Alesio (Twin Cannon)
|DNS
|Jeff Dickey (Scott RC Mountain Bike Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Molly Throdahl
|2:01:38
|2
|Erin Disterheft (Team Billys)
|0:05:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Blair (Adventures For THE Cure)
|1:22:31
|2
|Adam Driscoll (Adventures For THE Cure)
|0:02:05
|3
|Evan Ellicott (Bike Doctor Bayside Velo)
|0:02:07
|4
|Jeff Walker (Crankskins)
|0:07:00
|5
|Chris Mayhew (JBV Coaching)
|0:08:49
|6
|Greg Capelle (Toms Shoes P/B Kind Human Sports)
|0:09:33
|7
|Mark Kilgore
|0:13:13
|8
|Daniel Atkins (AFC)
|0:13:40
|9
|Clayton Chiles (Freeze Thaw Cycles)
|0:14:27
|10
|Michael Mazzarese (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:14:39
|11
|Jake Davidson (Fast Forward Racing)
|0:15:06
|12
|George Lowe (NCVC/Unitedhealth Group)
|0:15:30
|13
|Samuel Hilgartner (Veo)
|0:15:32
|14
|Shane Karr (R1V)
|0:19:06
|15
|Scott Cernick (R1V)
|0:30:45
|16
|Austin Reed
|0:31:00
|17
|Michael Caputi (Adventures For THE Cure)
|0:35:14
|18
|Chris Meier (VCU)
|0:35:37
|19
|Liu Jiang
|1:19:32
|20
|Randy Lee
|1:19:33
|DNF
|Yuly Shaiou
|DNS
|Ricky Deleyos (Single Speed Outlaw Factory Team THE Bicycle ES)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aimee Grahe
|1:15:50
|DNS
|Anne Mader (THE Bike Lane)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cody Groves (Pedal Pushers)
|0:55:11
|2
|Christian Groff
|0:07:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott McGill,JR. (Fast Forward Racing)
|0:34:03
|2
|Andrew Bobb (Whiskey Springs JR. Devo)
|0:01:15
|3
|Ryan Madis (Project Velo ONE Call Now)
|0:14:14
|4
|Matthew McGoey JR. (ALL American Bicycle Club)
|0:14:33
|5
|Henry Lewis (Potomac Velo Club)
|0:40:12
|6
|Connor Day
|0:40:18
|DNF
|Sean Mickelson
|DNS
|Nils Kingston (THE Bike Lane)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zach Boyle (Trek Mountain CO-OP)
|0:39:44
|2
|Erick Madis (Project Velo ONE Call Now)
|0:01:27
|3
|Tyler Sites (Whiskey Springs)
|0:02:57
|4
|Dominick Desimone (Whiskey Springs JR Devo)
|0:16:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emily White (Fast Forward Racing)
|1:33:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Veda Gerasimek (ONE Call Now)
|0:49:08
|2
|Haley Black (ONE Call Now)
|0:05:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hannah Meyers (Adventures For THE Cure)
|0:47:34
|2
|Laurette Espinoza (Poe Allan School)
|0:15:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Phillips (C Town/Kenda/Hayes)
|1:50:38
|2
|Connor Bell (Gripped Racing)
|0:12:30
|DNF
|William Hunt
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gunnar Bergey (Fast Forward Racing)
|1:50:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeff Pendlebury (Groovy Cycleworks)
|1:42:49
|2
|Zach Adams (Fast Forward Racing)
|0:06:42
|DNF
|Denton Reel (THE Bicycle Shop INC.)
|DNS
|Tim Darwick (THE Bicycle Shop INC.)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Wittwer (Design Physics P/B Rowletts)
|1:54:10
|2
|Kurt Wolfgang (Tenspeedfilms.com)
|0:01:22
|3
|Duncan Oliver (WVWC Cycling)
|0:06:18
|4
|Luke Spisak (Team Lake Effect)
|0:09:02
|5
|Mike King (Metal MTN)
|0:18:33
|6
|Robert Carrico (Altivs Cycling Team)
|0:30:29
|DNF
|Ryan Delaney (Potomac Velo Club)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chip Meek (Spin Bike Shop/Dieringer Frames)
|1:52:28
|2
|Michael Tabasko (DCMTB)
|0:04:42
|3
|Greg Dougherty (Dean Titanium Bicycles/Gray Goat Sports)
|0:12:47
|4
|Ed Bush (Club Wissahickon/Engin Cycles)
|0:20:51
|DNF
|Ross Anderson (Scott RC)
|DNS
|Thomas Harris (Mason-Dixon Velo THE Cycle Works)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josh West (Bikeman)
|1:52:39
|2
|Colby Waller (Gripped Racing)
|0:00:24
|3
|John Arias (Scott RC Mountain Bike Team)
|0:05:23
|4
|Jake Wade (XS Energy)
|0:10:49
|5
|Jamie Keehner
|0:13:13
|6
|Matthew Morrison (South Mountain Cycles)
|0:15:44
|DNF
|Jay Casey (NCVC/Unitedhealth Group)
|DNF
|Kent Baake (DCMTB Continuum Solar)
|DNS
|Scott Wilson (Specialized/Tru-brew Coffee Service)
|DNS
|Juston Manville (Deelite Design/Cannondale)
|DNS
|Aric Line (THE Bike Lane)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karl Connolly (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|1:55:15
|2
|Michael Groves (Pedal Pushers)
|0:03:11
|3
|Michael Buchness (THE Bike Lane)
|0:10:31
|4
|Matt Lough (Gripped Racing)
|0:10:46
|5
|Robert Dudas (Guy's Racing)
|0:14:52
|6
|Ken Bell (Gripped Racing)
|0:15:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lance Ohlsson (Gripped Racing)
|2:00:39
|2
|Ron Huebner (Evolution Cycling Club P/B Long Foster)
|0:02:27
|3
|Bill Marciniak (Bike Doctor/Seavs Racing)
|0:03:50
|4
|Carl Armbruster (Revolution Cycles)
|0:10:54
|5
|Dennis Boyle (Trek Mountain CO-OP)
|0:11:59
|6
|Scott Stahl (Seavs Racing/Bens Performance Bikes)
|0:36:18
|DNF
|Mark Stahl (Seavs Racing/Bens Performance Bikes)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Funk
|1:31:04
|2
|Randall Root (Evolution Cycling Club P/B Long AND Foster)
|0:04:23
|3
|Charles Patterson (C.P. Development)
|0:06:11
|4
|Jim Bronson (Patapsco Bike AND Sport)
|0:07:52
|5
|John Taloumis (Crusader)
|0:12:12
|6
|Clif Calvert
|0:49:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Carlson (Potomac Velo Club)
|1:20:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lindsay Bayer (Potomac Velo Club/Seven Cycles)
|1:36:32
|2
|Amanda Ryan (WSC/Acfstores.com)
|0:17:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Kelso (Gripped Racing)
|1:46:26
|2
|Julie Kuliecza (Alan North America Cycling)
|0:08:05
|3
|Kathryn Hansen (HPC/List)
|0:31:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Libbey Sheldon (Tokyo 7oes)
|1:09:52
|2
|Katina Walker (Crankskins)
|0:07:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacob Ehlinger (Cyclesports Doylestown Wheelmen)
|0:58:50
|2
|Kyle Miller (Fast Forward Racing)
|0:03:45
|3
|Matt Clements
|0:05:55
|4
|Forrest Conrad (Pure Energy Racing)
|0:07:15
|5
|Dillon Long (BLUE Ridge School)
|0:08:00
|6
|David Shirzad
|0:08:22
|7
|Tony Cofrancesco (Team Chesapeake)
|0:12:55
|8
|Brett Stein
|0:14:21
|9
|Scott McGill JR (FFR)
|0:15:51
|10
|Gilad Pinko
|0:15:55
|11
|Max Byer (Team Bicycle Place Velo)
|0:31:50
|DNS
|Daniel Stein (Cyclesports Doylestown Wheelmen)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Hinkelman (SVVC/Niner GR)
|0:56:24
|2
|Joshua Murdock (THE Bicycle Connection)
|0:14:39
|3
|Ryan McGiboney (Nema,SPY 661)
|0:23:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erik Jensen
|1:23:21
|2
|Juan Lorocachi (Club Bol-USA)
|0:10:34
|3
|Adam Williams (Winchester Wheelmen Race Team)
|0:10:46
|4
|Andrew Cotter (NCVC/Unitedhealth Group)
|0:11:52
|5
|Marshall Troutner (Club UMBC)
|0:13:33
|6
|Zachary Freeman
|0:18:07
|7
|Bradley Allen (Bike Doctor Arnold)
|0:19:05
|8
|Josh Doorly (Haymarket Bicycles Homevisit)
|0:23:11
|9
|Andrew Massonneau (Winchester Wheelmen Racing Team)
|0:24:02
|10
|Chris Puzan
|0:27:54
|DNF
|Ryan Claeys (Eastern MTN Sports)
|DNF
|Matt Juaneza (Design Physics Racing Powered BY Rowletts)
|DNF
|Paul Lehman (Mason-Dixon Velo/THE Cycle Works)
|DNS
|Alexandre Manente (Conte's Arlington)
|DNS
|Andre Gondouin (NCVC/Unitedhealth Group)
|DNS
|Dave Bradshaw (ABRT)
|DNS
|Thomas AYD (Shore Velocity)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ian Spivack (DCMTB)
|1:25:23
|2
|Chris Kirk
|0:03:39
|3
|Jared Janowiak (Unattached)
|0:06:11
|4
|Chad Rathbone (Kazane)
|0:06:12
|5
|Jeremy Haag (EWR Racing)
|0:07:34
|6
|John Glodek (Twin Six)
|0:07:54
|7
|Jordan Cross
|0:08:09
|8
|Cedric Guy (Kiki)
|0:11:03
|9
|Jason Harris (Conte's Arlington)
|0:11:37
|10
|Mark Vichich
|0:17:27
|11
|Brad Bowser (Buffalo Riders)
|0:18:43
|12
|Stephen Lindsey (NCVC/Unitedhealth Group)
|0:20:04
|13
|Tony Combs (Team Bike Doctor)
|0:21:31
|14
|Jason Rudy (Rudy INC.)
|0:22:02
|15
|Breandan J. Macfawn (Western Maryland Wheelmen)
|0:23:17
|16
|Nick Pendleton (Conte's Arlington/Bethesda)
|0:27:54
|17
|Aric SHEA Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:28:34
|18
|Jamie Earl (DCMTB)
|0:32:08
|19
|Shawn Lopes
|1:09:32
|DNF
|John EPPS
|DNS
|Brian Wurster (Applied Security,INC.)
|DNS
|Matthew Schwab
|DNS
|John Rohrer (Team BBC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason D'antonio (EWR Racing)
|1:26:44
|2
|Mark Willey
|0:05:44
|3
|Stefan Schwarzkopf (NCVC/Unitedhealth Group)
|0:06:33
|4
|Daniel Welsch (Western Maryland Wheelmen)
|0:07:39
|5
|Erik Leaver (NCVC/Unitedhealth Group)
|0:08:52
|6
|James Kralec (Team BBC)
|0:10:59
|7
|Greg Martin
|0:12:05
|8
|Nat Callamer (Flannel)
|0:15:26
|9
|Scott Hendrickson (Philadelphia Ciclismo)
|0:18:56
|10
|Sherman Knight
|0:19:02
|11
|Brad Hawk (THE Bike Lane)
|0:19:13
|12
|Rich Zachary (NCVC/Unitedhealth)
|0:19:15
|13
|Jeffrey Sheehan (Bike Doctor/Bayside Velo)
|0:20:29
|14
|Thomas Jones
|0:22:03
|15
|Herb Wright (THE Mac Shac/Synergy Computing)
|0:28:08
|16
|Ryan Douglas (Route 1 Velo/Arrow Bicycle)
|0:34:36
|17
|Charles Montour (Linelesstaken.com)
|0:42:28
|18
|Avinash Pedapudi
|1:57:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Mata (Evolution Cycling Club P/B Long Foster)
|1:34:23
|2
|James Johnson (ABRT)
|0:01:43
|3
|Scott McGill (Chesapeake Cycle Sport)
|0:02:37
|4
|Matt Michel (NCVC Spokes ETC.)
|0:05:08
|5
|Keith Rohr (Adventures For THE Cure)
|0:05:10
|6
|Peter Malmquist (Ghostriders)
|0:06:37
|7
|Benjamin Teller (NCVC Spokes ETC.)
|0:11:24
|8
|Todd Mathews
|0:12:05
|9
|Brian Lancaster (NCVC/Spokes,ETC.)
|0:12:06
|10
|David Kirkpatrick (Gamjams/PRE-Reg.com P/B Cutaway Clothing)
|0:12:39
|11
|Jerry Jackson (Ghostriders)
|0:13:11
|12
|Thom Moore (Potomac Velo/Bike Lane)
|0:13:33
|13
|David Phillips
|0:13:52
|14
|Michael Burner
|0:16:25
|15
|Lawrence Etgen (Halters Cycles)
|0:17:25
|16
|Anthony Mignon (White's Bikes)
|0:21:26
|17
|Bruce Paterson
|0:22:41
|18
|Marco Riva (Multi Geared Inlaws)
|0:27:36
|19
|Eric J. Chodnicki
|0:28:16
|20
|Ian Starr (Rudy Trucking)
|0:29:51
|21
|Jason Gull
|0:31:48
|22
|Brian Schwanke (Ghostriders)
|0:34:44
|23
|Kevin Payne
|0:37:07
|24
|William Lovejoy
|0:37:31
|DNF
|Angel Chaparro (Three Points Cycle)
|DNF
|William Greene
|DNS
|David Workman
|DNS
|Jeff Watson (Chumba Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Lewis (Potomac Velo Club)
|1:35:53
|2
|Thori Wolfe (Route 1 Velo/Arrow Bicycle)
|0:00:21
|3
|Chris Huhn (Evolution Cycling Club P/B Long Foster)
|0:00:34
|4
|James Carlisle (AVC)
|0:06:27
|5
|Daniel Offutt
|0:06:55
|6
|David Horn
|0:07:23
|7
|Chas Ryan (Potomac Velo Club)
|0:08:05
|8
|Tony Thompson (Potomac Velo Club)
|0:08:43
|9
|Brian Park
|0:09:25
|10
|Ron Baker
|0:11:08
|11
|Matthew McGoey (ALL American Bicycle Club)
|0:12:59
|12
|Phil Ehlinger (Cyclesports Doylestown Wheelmen)
|0:14:47
|13
|James Phillips
|0:17:54
|14
|Christopher Massonneau (Winchester Wheelmen Racing Team)
|0:19:55
|15
|Mike LYNCH (Ghostriders)
|0:24:45
|16
|Dave Phillips (Groupe A Lyon Park)
|0:26:23
|17
|Michael Bender (Potomac Velo Club)
|0:32:24
|18
|Vincent Amodeo (THE Bike Lane)
|0:32:35
|19
|Dave Clements
|0:37:06
|20
|Delmar Arnold (Winchester Wheelmen Race Team)
|0:38:21
|21
|Ronald Dahart
|0:38:51
|22
|Douglas Hutchins (Western Maryland Wheelmen)
|0:42:01
|23
|David Marchyshyn (Family Bike Shop)
|1:07:36
|DNF
|Collin Batchlor (Goatlegs)
|DNF
|Paul Souchar (NCVC)
|DNS
|Steve Smith
|DNS
|Marc Genberg (THE Bike Lane)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Mitchell (Potomac Velo Club)
|1:06:26
|2
|Ronnie Myers (Whites Bikes)
|0:03:59
|3
|Mike Pattisall (Potomac Velo)
|0:07:20
|4
|David Jones (Fitness Together)
|0:07:22
|5
|Alan Muldawer (NCVC/Unitedhealth Group)
|0:09:14
|6
|Mark Thompson
|0:09:45
|7
|Tom Bunk
|0:10:14
|8
|Ernest Rodriguez (THE Bike Lane)
|0:12:59
|9
|Gary Kelley (Bean's Bikes)
|0:19:41
|10
|Mason Washington (Evolution Cycling Club P/B Long Foster)
|0:22:22
|11
|Marty Byer
|0:23:02
|12
|Larry Dell (Antietam Velo Club INC)
|0:26:03
|DNF
|Peter O'boyle
|DNS
|Harry Scott
|DNS
|Richard Cobb (XLL)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Scudamore (Potomac Velo Club/Bike Lane)
|1:20:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emily McDonald (Gripped Racing)
|1:13:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cati Scheifele (Bean's Bikes)
|1:14:39
|2
|Rebecca Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:02:58
|3
|Jessica Kelleher (Gripped Racing)
|0:07:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leslie Conrad (Halter's Cycles)
|1:17:14
|2
|Elizabeth Voss
|0:04:51
|3
|Christina Higgins
|0:19:19
|4
|Katy Curran (Evolution Cycling Club P/B Long AND Foster)
|0:21:52
|DNF
|Chris Webster
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Holly Summers (UMBC Cycling Club)
|1:15:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dakota Detwiler (Whiskey Springs JR Devo)
|0:36:41
|2
|Ben Roebuck
|0:11:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Randy Lehr (Mason-Dixon Velo/THE Cycle Works)
|1:02:38
|2
|Andrew Steele (THE Bike Lane)
|0:00:28
|3
|Shawn Barton (UMBC Cycling Club)
|0:12:51
|4
|Andrew McCulloch
|0:13:49
|5
|Timothy Jansen (Team BBC)
|0:14:56
|6
|Mathew Sloan
|0:21:49
|7
|Joel Tannesen (Applied Security)
|0:25:23
|8
|Adrian Porter (Turbo Dragon)
|0:29:46
|9
|Garrett McGuin
|0:29:47
|10
|Mark Riley (Turbo Dragon)
|0:40:31
|DNF
|Wilmer Terruzas (Team Bol-USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geofrey Frost (Team BBC)
|1:05:06
|2
|Matthew Hennessy (Charm City Cycling Team)
|0:04:48
|3
|Brian Patton
|0:07:39
|4
|Andrew Geis
|0:12:03
|5
|Chris Vest (Turbo Dragon)
|0:13:08
|6
|Joshua Soneson
|0:13:21
|7
|Craig Terry (Cardio Sports Lab NVRC)
|0:13:45
|8
|Brian Pratt (McPherson Racing)
|0:15:19
|9
|Brendon Schultz
|0:20:40
|10
|Marc Montemerlo
|0:27:10
|11
|Nathan Cristler
|0:27:38
|12
|Ianneil Tuazon (PMB)
|0:31:07
|13
|Bryan Courtright
|0:32:04
|14
|Irvin Dexter Lee (PMB)
|0:34:11
|DNF
|Ricardo Tenorio (Spokes ETC. Vienna VA)
|DNF
|Alistair Hastings (THE Bike Lane)
|DNF
|Carlos Mollinedo (USA-Bol)
|DNS
|Christian Williams
|DNS
|UWE Steckhan (Blubberbande)
|DNS
|David Scott
|DNS
|Robert Ruana (Applied Security,INC.)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shane Rauch (Pan;Handle Pedalers Cycling Club)
|0:34:54
|2
|Pete Dailey
|0:00:03
|3
|Carlos Espinoza (Spokes ETC. Vienna)
|0:00:56
|4
|Joseph Wilczynski (Evolution Cycling Club P/B Long&Foster)
|0:02:29
|5
|Stephen Moody
|0:02:53
|6
|Thomas Crenshaw
|0:05:07
|7
|Brian Fogle
|0:05:33
|8
|Stephen Coleman
|0:06:06
|9
|Ramil Rodrigo (PMB)
|0:07:07
|10
|Luther Swift (NCVC/Unitedhealth Group)
|0:08:20
|11
|Rich McGuire
|0:08:25
|12
|M. Edson Madis (ONE Call Now Project Velo)
|0:09:21
|13
|Mike Schuh (Ghostriders-Stoneleigh)
|0:09:31
|14
|Andy Taylor
|0:09:58
|15
|Gus Krassevich (Three Points Cycle)
|0:11:28
|16
|Dean Hawes
|0:13:39
|17
|Daniel George
|0:14:54
|18
|Mark Fincham (Evolution Cycling Club P/B Long Foster)
|0:21:14
|DNS
|Kevin Smith
|DNS
|Michael Reyes (THE Bike Lane)
|DNS
|Ferdinand Anicoche (PMB)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregory Edwards (NCVC/Unitedhealth Group)
|0:32:29
|2
|James Diffendall (THRU IT ALL Body Shop)
|0:03:18
|3
|Al Keim
|0:04:31
|4
|Brian Humbel
|0:07:07
|5
|Bob Joos JR. (EWR Racing)
|0:08:11
|6
|Ricky Neideigh (Team Harrisburg)
|0:10:37
|7
|Allen McCorkle (Winchester Pediatric Dentistry)
|0:12:25
|8
|Craig Lalley
|0:12:43
|9
|James Palsha
|0:16:21
|10
|Gregory Pascsrella (Filz Built Bicycles)
|0:34:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Melody Gerasimek (ONE Call Now)
|0:40:44
|2
|Sarah Richards (THE Bike Lane)
|0:04:36
|3
|Michelle Groves (Pedal Pushers)
|0:11:38
|4
|Kimberly Yost (Revolution Cycles)
|0:12:57
|5
|Erin Marks
|0:19:55
|6
|Gwendolyn Morgan (Gripped Racing)
|0:20:17
|DNS
|Kelly McSween
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mary Alex (Evolution Cycling Club P/B Long Foster)
|0:44:22
|2
|Christina Huebner (Evolution Cycling Club P/B Long Foster)
|0:01:49
|3
|Linda Carlisle
|0:11:07
|4
|Elizabeth Allen (Saucon Valley Bikes/Magic Hat Racing)
|0:21:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jane Pawlukiewicz (Potomac Velo Club)
|1:48:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joel Gwadz (DCMTB)
|1:37:50
|2
|Robert Georgantas (Joe's MT Washington Bike Shop)
|0:02:20
|3
|Timothy Koch (Gripped Racing)
|0:03:49
|4
|J.R. Petsko (Dynamic Physical Therapy Cycling)
|0:06:54
|5
|Phillip Esempio (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:20:22
|6
|Jeff LA Clair
|0:23:47
|7
|David Wilson
|0:25:02
|8
|Don Watkins (Potomac Velo Club)
|0:33:23
|9
|Darius Teter (N/A)
|0:33:55
|10
|Thomas Howe
|0:43:50
|11
|Chris Freeman
|0:47:25
|12
|Ian Buggey (Lhorba)
|0:52:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Spreng (Dirty Harry's Team)
|3:49:10
|-1lap
|Chris McGill (Dynamic Physical Therapy Cycling Team P/B Cannonda)
|-1lap
|Batbayar Batchuluun
|-1lap
|Matthew Donahue (DCMTB Continuum Solar)
|-1lap
|Douglas Pepelko (Applied Security INC.)
|-1lap
|Jim Miller (Ghostriders)
|-1lap
|Jonathan Wheaton (DCMTB-Fueled BY Whole Foods Market)
|-1lap
|Gary Morris (Team First Descents)
|-2laps
|Michael Bonsby (Mbhvac)
|-2laps
|Michael Klasmeier (DCMTB/Family Bike Shop)
|-2laps
|Robert May (Performance Bicycle Shop)
|-2laps
|Rob Campbell (Bike Line)
|-2laps
|Steve Simmons (Gripped Racing)
|-2laps
|Richard Cobb (THE Bike Lane)
|-2laps
|Kent Baake (DCMTB Continuum Solar)
|-2laps
|Jamie Webster
|-2laps
|John Claman (THE Bike Lane)
|-2laps
|Jeff Olson
|-2laps
|Tyler Newby (DCMTB)
|-2laps
|Milton Rojas
|-2laps
|Benjamin Bassett (Proteus)
|-2laps
|Brent Goldstein (Team First Descents)
|-2laps
|Chris Clark (JV Squad)
|-2laps
|Brian Seller
|-2laps
|Robert Shaver (Climbing TO Cure/Trek Reigonal CO-OP)
|-2laps
|Hans Lellelid (Applied Security,INC.)
|-3laps
|Mark Bosley (Trek CO-OP)
|-3laps
|Robert Eiserman (Bike Stop PRO Team)
|-3laps
|Alexander Rapavi (Gripped Racing)
|-3laps
|Darren Biggs (DCMTB)
|-3laps
|George Kondylidis
|-3laps
|Gary Frank
|-3laps
|Denis Chazelle (Z Adventures)
|-3laps
|Jeff Buchanan (Bike Doctor Frederick)
|-3laps
|Lawrence Etman
|-3laps
|Matthew Mead (Herefortheswag)
|-4laps
|John Rogers (DCMTB)
|-4laps
|Glen Evans (Papa's Bike Barn)
|-4laps
|Joshua Nadas (Proteus)
|DNF
|Bernie Shiao (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|DNS
|Joey Lim (Blacksheep)
|DNS
|Jimmy Kim (Lucaya)
|DNS
|David Gonzales (First Descents)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loretta Torres (Bike Line)
|3:55:00
|-1lap
|Ilana Knopf (DCMTB)
|-1lap
|Dustine Repphun (Bike Lane)
|-1lap
|Esther Schaftel (Adventures For THE Cure)
|-1lap
|Lynne Collard
|-1lap
|Elizabeth Fulton (THE Bike Lane)
|-2laps
|Kelzie Beebe
|DNS
|LYNN Grasso (THE Bike Lane)
|DNS
|Pam Frentzel-Beyme (Clean Currents P/B Don Beyer Volvo)
