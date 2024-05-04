Silvia Persico wins Grand Prix du Morbihan Femmes

By Stephen Farrand
published

Italian beats Berteau and Lach in Brittany

Silvia Persico won the 2024 Grand Prix du Morbihan Femmes
Silvia Persico won the 2024 Grand Prix du Morbihan Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Italian riders continued to dominate in Brittany, with Silvia Pesico (UAE Team ADQ) winning the GP du Morbihan Femmes after her teammate and fellow Italian Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini won the La Classique Morbihan on Friday. 

Perisco won a nine-rider sprint  after the group got away on the two finishing circuits around Plumelec following a rain-soaked race.  

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

Latest on Cyclingnews