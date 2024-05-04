Silvia Persico wins Grand Prix du Morbihan Femmes
Italian beats Berteau and Lach in Brittany
Italian riders continued to dominate in Brittany, with Silvia Pesico (UAE Team ADQ) winning the GP du Morbihan Femmes after her teammate and fellow Italian Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini won the La Classique Morbihan on Friday.
Perisco won a nine-rider sprint after the group got away on the two finishing circuits around Plumelec following a rain-soaked race.
The 26-year-old rider beat Victoire Berteau (Cofidis Women Team) and Marta Lach (CERATIZIT-WNT Pro Cycling Team).
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.
