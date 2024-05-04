Silvia Persico wins Grand Prix du Morbihan Femmes

Italian riders continued to dominate in Brittany, with Silvia Pesico (UAE Team ADQ) winning the GP du Morbihan Femmes after her teammate and fellow Italian Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini won the La Classique Morbihan on Friday.

Perisco won a nine-rider sprint after the group got away on the two finishing circuits around Plumelec following a rain-soaked race.

The 26-year-old rider beat Victoire Berteau (Cofidis Women Team) and Marta Lach (CERATIZIT-WNT Pro Cycling Team).

Results

