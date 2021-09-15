Trending

Laporte wins Grand Prix de Wallonie

Cofidis rider tops Barguil, Van der Sande on the Citadel of Namur

French Christophe Laporte of Cofidis celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the Circuit de Wallonie one day cycling race 1942 km from Charleroi to Charleroi Thursday 13 May 2021 the third stage out of 9 of the Bingoal cycling cup BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
3Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
4Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
5Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
6Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
7Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
8Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM
9Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash
10Lennert Teugels (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex

