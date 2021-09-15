Laporte wins Grand Prix de Wallonie
By Cyclingnews
Cofidis rider tops Barguil, Van der Sande on the Citadel of Namur
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|3
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|5
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|8
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM
|9
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash
|10
|Lennert Teugels (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
Laporte wins Grand Prix de WallonieCofidis rider tops Barguil, Van der Sande on the Citadel of Namur
