Vanbilsen wins GP La Marseillaise
Planckaert, Dumoulin round out podium
Kenneth Vanbilsen (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) won the first French race of the 2014 road season, the Grand Prix d'Ouverture La Marseillaise, with a sprint victory over Baptiste Planckaert (Roubaix-Lille Métropole) and Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R La Mondiale).
Thomas Vaubourzeix (La Pomme Marseille 13), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Frédéric Brun (BigMat-Auber 93) and Brice Feillu (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) formed part of an early break that built up a lead close to six minutes.
Work from Europcar and IAM Cycling began to chip away at the foursome’s advantage and on the Petit Galibier the gap was down to 2:20.
FDJ.fr soon joined the front of the peloton and with Giant-Shimano also in attendance as they sought a sprint finish. However, Brice Feillu (Bretagne - Séché Environnement) was the first to attack from the leading group.
He quickly gained 30 seconds. However, it wasn’t to last and once the peloton re-grouped Mikaël Chérel (AG2R La Mondiale) tried his chance at escaping. With 30km remaining the Frenchman held a 1:15 advantage but with John Degenkolb spurring them on Giant-Shimano once again led the chase.
Arthur Vichot (FDJ.fr) attempted to bridge up to the lone leader, and the FDJ rider was joined by Remy Di Grégorio (La Pomme Marsaille), Roman Bardet (AG2R), Thibault Pinot (FDJ), Cyril Gautier and Yannick Martinez (Europcar), Romain Zingle (Cofidis) and Tobais Ludvigsson (Giant-Shimano).
With 4km to go Chérel still held a 40 second advantage but the bunch were not to be denied, with the move caught inside the closing kilometre.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3:34:18
|2
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|9
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille 13
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
|12
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|15
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|16
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|17
|Justin Jules (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 13
|18
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems
|19
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|20
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|21
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|23
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|24
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|26
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|27
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|28
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|29
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|30
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|31
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|32
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|33
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|34
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|35
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|36
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 13
|37
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|38
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Verandas Willems
|39
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|40
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|41
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|42
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|43
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|44
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 13
|45
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|46
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|47
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|48
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 13
|49
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|50
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|51
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|52
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|53
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|54
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|55
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|56
|Emilien Viennet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|57
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|58
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|59
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|60
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|62
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|64
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|65
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|66
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|67
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|68
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|69
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|70
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|71
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|72
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|73
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|74
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|75
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|76
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|77
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:20
|79
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:24
|80
|Walt De Winter (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:01:09
|81
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:40
|82
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:56
|83
|Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:04:12
|84
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 13
|85
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 13
|86
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:05:08
|87
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:26
|88
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|89
|José Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille 13
|90
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|91
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|92
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|93
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|95
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|96
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|97
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:09:54
|98
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|99
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:10:43
|100
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|101
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|102
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|103
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|104
|Laurent Van Den Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|105
|Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Verandas Willems
|106
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|107
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|108
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|109
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|110
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|111
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|112
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|113
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|114
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|115
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|116
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|117
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|118
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|119
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|120
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|121
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|DNF
|Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|DNF
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|DNF
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction
|DNF
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Alo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|OTL
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|OTL
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|OTL
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|OTL
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|OTL
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
|OTL
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|OTL
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
