Vanbilsen wins GP La Marseillaise

Planckaert, Dumoulin round out podium

Image 1 of 28

Kenneth Vanbilsen (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) celebrates his first win of 2014

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 28

IAM Cycling with new signing Sylvain Chavanel

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 28

A very happy Kenneth Van Bilsen (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 28

The 2014 GP La Marseillaise winner, Kenneth Van Bilsen (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 28

Kenneth Van Bilsen (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise) wins the 2014 GP La Marseillaise

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 28

Kenneth Van Bilsen (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise) waves to the camera

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 28

Second pace, Baptiste Plackaert (Roubaix Lille Metropole)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 28

La Pomme - Marseille

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 28

The Caja-Rural bus and team bikes

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 28

Wallonie - Bruxelles

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 28

Giant-Shimano

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 28

IAM Cycling

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 28

Caja-Rural

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 28

Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 28

Lotto-Belisol

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 28

The Feillu brothers, Romain and Brice

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 28

FDJ.fr

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 28

Davide Rebellin's career continues with CCC in 2014

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 28

The podium place getters smile for the camera

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 28

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) couldn't make it two consecutive wins today

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 28

Sylvain Chavanel in his new team colours of IAM Cycling

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 28

Tony Gallopin in his Lotto-Belisol kit

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 28

Kenneth Van Bilsen (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise) after winning the race

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 28

Tony Gallopin made his debut for Lotto-Belisol today

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 28

Poulidor Raymond was in attendance for the start of the 2014 French racing season

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 28

The GP La Marseillaise is Brice Feillu's home race

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 28

Team Europcar

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 28

The podium of Grand Prix Cycliste la Marseillaise, Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R La Mondiale), Kenneth Vanbilsen (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Baptiste Planckaert (Roubaix-Lille Métropole)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Kenneth Vanbilsen (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) won the first French race of the 2014 road season, the Grand Prix d'Ouverture La Marseillaise, with a sprint victory over Baptiste Planckaert (Roubaix-Lille Métropole) and Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R La Mondiale).

Thomas Vaubourzeix (La Pomme Marseille 13), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Frédéric Brun (BigMat-Auber 93) and Brice Feillu (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) formed part of an early break that built up a lead close to six minutes.

Work from Europcar and IAM Cycling began to chip away at the foursome’s advantage and on the Petit Galibier the gap was down to 2:20.

FDJ.fr soon joined the front of the peloton and with Giant-Shimano also in attendance as they sought a sprint finish. However, Brice Feillu (Bretagne - Séché Environnement) was the first to attack from the leading group.

He quickly gained 30 seconds. However, it wasn’t to last and once the peloton re-grouped Mikaël Chérel (AG2R La Mondiale) tried his chance at escaping. With 30km remaining the Frenchman held a 1:15 advantage but with John Degenkolb spurring them on Giant-Shimano once again led the chase.

Arthur Vichot (FDJ.fr) attempted to bridge up to the lone leader, and the FDJ rider was joined by Remy Di Grégorio (La Pomme Marsaille), Roman Bardet (AG2R), Thibault Pinot (FDJ), Cyril Gautier and Yannick Martinez (Europcar), Romain Zingle (Cofidis) and Tobais Ludvigsson (Giant-Shimano).

With 4km to go Chérel still held a 40 second advantage but the bunch were not to be denied, with the move caught inside the closing kilometre.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3:34:18
2Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
3Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
5Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
6Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
8Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
9Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille 13
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
12Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
13Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
14Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
15Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
16Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
17Justin Jules (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 13
18Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems
19Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
20Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
21Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
23Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
24Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
25Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
26Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
27Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
28Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
29Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
30Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
31Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
32Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
33Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
34Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
35Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
36Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 13
37Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
38Niels Vandyck (Bel) Verandas Willems
39Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
40Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
41Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
42Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
43Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
44Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 13
45Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
46Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
47Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
48Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 13
49Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
50Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
51Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
52David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
53Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
54Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
55Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
56Emilien Viennet (Fra) FDJ.fr
57Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
58Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
59Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
60Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
62Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
64Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
65Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
66Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
67Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
68Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
69Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
70Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
71Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
72Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
73Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
74Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
75Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
76Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
77Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
78Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:20
79Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:24
80Walt De Winter (Bel) Verandas Willems0:01:09
81Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:40
82Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:56
83Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:04:12
84Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 13
85Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 13
86Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:05:08
87Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:26
88Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
89José Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille 13
90Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
91Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
92Frédéric Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
93Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
94Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
95Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
96Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
97Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:09:54
98Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
99Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems0:10:43
100Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
101Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
102Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
103Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
104Laurent Van Den Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
105Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Verandas Willems
106Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
107Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
108Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
109Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
110Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
111Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
112Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
113Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
114Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
115Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
116Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
117Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
118Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
119Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
120Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
121Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFChristophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
DNFMarcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
DNFWout Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
DNFKevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
DNFMark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction
DNFWillem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFMateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFFernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFKristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
DNFYannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
DNFAlo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 93
DNFFlavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
DNFGuillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFFabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFMatteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
OTLRomain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
OTLChristophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
OTLRudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
OTLRyan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
OTLOlivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
OTLDimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
OTLJack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction

