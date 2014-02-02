Image 1 of 28 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) celebrates his first win of 2014 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 28 IAM Cycling with new signing Sylvain Chavanel (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 28 A very happy Kenneth Van Bilsen (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 28 The 2014 GP La Marseillaise winner, Kenneth Van Bilsen (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 28 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise) wins the 2014 GP La Marseillaise (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 28 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise) waves to the camera (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 28 Second pace, Baptiste Plackaert (Roubaix Lille Metropole) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 28 La Pomme - Marseille (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 28 The Caja-Rural bus and team bikes (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 28 Wallonie - Bruxelles (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 28 Giant-Shimano (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 28 IAM Cycling (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 28 Caja-Rural (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 28 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 28 Lotto-Belisol (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 28 The Feillu brothers, Romain and Brice (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 28 FDJ.fr (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 28 Davide Rebellin's career continues with CCC in 2014 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 28 The podium place getters smile for the camera (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 28 John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) couldn't make it two consecutive wins today (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 28 Sylvain Chavanel in his new team colours of IAM Cycling (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 28 Tony Gallopin in his Lotto-Belisol kit (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 28 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise) after winning the race (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 28 Tony Gallopin made his debut for Lotto-Belisol today (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 28 Poulidor Raymond was in attendance for the start of the 2014 French racing season (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 28 The GP La Marseillaise is Brice Feillu's home race (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 28 Team Europcar (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 28 The podium of Grand Prix Cycliste la Marseillaise, Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R La Mondiale), Kenneth Vanbilsen (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Baptiste Planckaert (Roubaix-Lille Métropole) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Kenneth Vanbilsen (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) won the first French race of the 2014 road season, the Grand Prix d'Ouverture La Marseillaise, with a sprint victory over Baptiste Planckaert (Roubaix-Lille Métropole) and Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R La Mondiale).

Thomas Vaubourzeix (La Pomme Marseille 13), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Frédéric Brun (BigMat-Auber 93) and Brice Feillu (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) formed part of an early break that built up a lead close to six minutes.

Work from Europcar and IAM Cycling began to chip away at the foursome’s advantage and on the Petit Galibier the gap was down to 2:20.

FDJ.fr soon joined the front of the peloton and with Giant-Shimano also in attendance as they sought a sprint finish. However, Brice Feillu (Bretagne - Séché Environnement) was the first to attack from the leading group.

He quickly gained 30 seconds. However, it wasn’t to last and once the peloton re-grouped Mikaël Chérel (AG2R La Mondiale) tried his chance at escaping. With 30km remaining the Frenchman held a 1:15 advantage but with John Degenkolb spurring them on Giant-Shimano once again led the chase.

Arthur Vichot (FDJ.fr) attempted to bridge up to the lone leader, and the FDJ rider was joined by Remy Di Grégorio (La Pomme Marsaille), Roman Bardet (AG2R), Thibault Pinot (FDJ), Cyril Gautier and Yannick Martinez (Europcar), Romain Zingle (Cofidis) and Tobais Ludvigsson (Giant-Shimano).

With 4km to go Chérel still held a 40 second advantage but the bunch were not to be denied, with the move caught inside the closing kilometre.

