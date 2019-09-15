Trending

Van Avermaet wins Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal

Belgian tops Ulissi and García Cortina

Report

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) showed his form is bang on ahead of the UCI Road World Championships, putting out a powerful, well-timed surge to win the Grand Prix de Montréal.

The Olympic champion shot out of a reduced bunch late on the climb up the Avenue du Parc to overhaul Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates), with Ivan Garcia (Bahrain-Merida) in third.

It was Van Avermaet's third win of 2019 after stages in the Tour de Yorkshire and Volta a la Communitat Valenciana, and follows a dry spell in the Tour de France where his best stage placing was third.

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) animated the closing kilometres, chasing down compatriot Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale) and heading out of the last turn with a small gap on the bunch led by Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott).

But a bit too much cat and mouse scuttled the Frenchmen's advantage, and with the surge of Ulissi they faded from contention. The Italian looked to have the win in his sights until the bright orange jersey of Van Avermaet shot out to the side and surged past to snatch the victory.  

How it unfolded

The 2019 edition of the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal saw the race extended by two laps of the demanding 12.2km circuit in the striking Parc du Mont Royal, bringing the total distance to 221km and the total climbing to 4,734 metres.

The arduous road ahead did not dissuade the an early quintet of attackers, with Guy Sagiv (Israel Cycling Academy), Ryan Anderson (Rally UHC Cycling), Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally UHC Cycling), Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Canada National Team) and Nick Zukowsky (Canada National Team) forging clear on the first of the day's 18 laps.

Within two laps, the escapees had a buffer of 10:45 on the peloton, but as the day wore on, the efforts of Sunweb and Bora-Hansgrohe at the head of the bunch gradually whittled down that sizeable early lead. In time, Julian Alaphilippe's Deceuninck-QuickStep squad joined the chase effort, and with 60km remaining, the gap was back down to just over 2 minutes.

The race took on different guise with five laps remaining when Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) accelerated on the Côte Camillien-Houde and set off in lone pursuit of the break. The Belgian didn't quite make it all the way across, but his aggression did encourage 20 or so riders to bridge across to him, which in turn triggered a sudden injection of pace in the peloton to bring the counter-attack to heel.

By that point, only Zukowsky was alone at the head of the race, having distanced his flagging Canadian teammate Chrétien. Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates), Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) and Sep Vanmacke (EF Education First) were the next to try their luck by attacking from the peloton, but they were recaptured before they saw the head of the race. Zukowsky survived a little longer, but he, too, was swept up with a little under 3 laps remaining.

Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) triggered new frissons when he danced clear on the Côte de Polytechnique with 31km to go, bringing a group of 15 or so riders with him over the other side, but they never quite managed to put daylight between themselves and the peloton.

On the penultimate lap, Nathan Earle (Israel Cycling Academy) succeeded in forcing clear alone just as the rest of the move was swept up, but despite some bold resistance, he could never quite put daylight between himself and his pursuers. The Australian led up the climb to Mont-Royal with 15km to go, but as the bell approached, a reduced bunch was almost within touch distance.

With 10km to go it was AG2R La Mondiale's Nans Peters off the front with a surge that shattered the peloton behind.  He was joined by Michael Woods (EF Education First) and Enric Mas (Deceuninck-Quickstep) but Mitchelton-Scott mowed them down before the crest of the Côte Camillien-Houde.

Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale) countered the move and got a 13 second gap until Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) put in a blistering move on the Cote de Polytechnique, marked again by Mas.

The chasers scrambled to minimize the danger, with plenty of descending before the final kick to the line. With 5km to go Cosnefroy's advantage was down to the single digits when Peter Sagan came across to Wellens. Alaphilippe made the move, bridged across the Cosnefroy and then sat on his compatriot on the long descent to the finishing stretch.

Behind, Sagan led on the descent, tucked low on the top tube and got the duo nearly in sight as the road straightened out.

But with a U-turn allowing the bunch to see the pair, Jack Haig nailed them back and Ulissi opened the sprint a tad too soon to hold off Van Avermaet at the line.

Results

Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 6:09:38
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
3Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
4Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
6Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
7Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
8Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
9Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
11Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
12Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
13Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
14Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
15Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:05
16Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
17Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:12
18Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
19Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:50
20Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
21Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
22Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
23Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
24Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
25Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
26Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
27Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
28Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
29Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
30Kevin Geniets (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
31Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
32Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
33Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
34Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
35Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
36Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
37Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
38Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
39Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
40Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
41Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
42Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
43Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
44Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
45Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
46Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
47Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
48Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
49Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
50Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
51Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
52Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
53Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
54Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
55Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
56Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
57Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
58Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
59Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:10
60Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:01:26
61Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
62Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
63Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
64Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:38
65Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:01:40
66Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:38
67Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:55
68Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:09
69Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:35
70Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
71Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:04:57
72Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
73Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:07
74Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
75Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 0:05:25
76Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos 0:05:49
77Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
78Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
79Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
80Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
81Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:08:38
82Nicolas Zukowsky (Can) Canata
83Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
84Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
85Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:38
86James Piccoli (Can) Canada 0:10:26
87Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
88James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
89Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
90Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
91Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
92Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
93Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
94Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
95Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
96Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:12:33
97Laurent Gervais (Can) Canada 0:15:37
DNFJulius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
DNFLuis Mas (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJosef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
DNFGuillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFRoman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
DNFKristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
DNFJohannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
DNFSimon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFValerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
DNFMatteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
DNFWilliam Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
DNFMichael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
DNFChristoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFGino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
DNFCharles-Étienne Chrétien (Can) Canada
DNFChristopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
DNFSonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
DNFJenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFAlexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFRob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
DNFLawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFJulien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
DNFDaniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFJosé Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFRobin Plamondon (Can) Canada
DNFJordan Cheyne (Can) Canada
DNFMichal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
DNFGeraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
DNFRobert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFLukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
DNFSvein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
DNFDavide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFNicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
DNFMarcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFMarco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFRichie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
DNFEvan Burtnik (Can) Canada
DNFLeonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
DNFDanny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
DNFJurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
DNFSerge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
DNFAugust Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFEnrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
DNFPello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
DNFPieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
DNFRick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFThomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
DNFNigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
DNFLennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb

