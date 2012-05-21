Trending

Teutenberg wins Grand Prix cycliste de Gatineau

Gilmore, Andruk round out podium

Image 1 of 17

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg claimed the victory for a Specialized-lululemon double-header in Gatineau

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg claimed the victory for a Specialized-lululemon double-header in Gatineau
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 2 of 17

Vanderkitten-Focus fielded a strong team for the road race

Vanderkitten-Focus fielded a strong team for the road race
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 3 of 17

GP Gatineau podium (L-R): Rochelle Gilmore, Ina-Yoko Teutenberg, Alona Andruk

GP Gatineau podium (L-R): Rochelle Gilmore, Ina-Yoko Teutenberg, Alona Andruk
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 4 of 17

The 2012 GP Gatineau came down to a 4-way sprint

The 2012 GP Gatineau came down to a 4-way sprint
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 5 of 17

Evelyn Stevens worked hard to help her Specialized-lululemon teammate Clara Hughes get back to the lead group after a crash with just over one lap to go

Evelyn Stevens worked hard to help her Specialized-lululemon teammate Clara Hughes get back to the lead group after a crash with just over one lap to go
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 6 of 17

Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) gave it a try

Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) gave it a try
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 7 of 17

The last three laps saw a splintered race with huge efforts being made to close gaps for the final sprint

The last three laps saw a splintered race with huge efforts being made to close gaps for the final sprint
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 8 of 17

Claudia Häusler (GreenEdge-AIS) and Amber Neben (Specialized-lululemon) attack

Claudia Häusler (GreenEdge-AIS) and Amber Neben (Specialized-lululemon) attack
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 9 of 17

A reduced peloton comes to the Rock Cut - the final climb for each lap and a good place to attack

A reduced peloton comes to the Rock Cut - the final climb for each lap and a good place to attack
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 10 of 17

Greenedge-AIS and Faren Honda teams were putting pressure on the pack

Greenedge-AIS and Faren Honda teams were putting pressure on the pack
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 11 of 17

Clara Hughes was one of the Specialized-lululemon team members to go on the attack in the second half of the race

Clara Hughes was one of the Specialized-lululemon team members to go on the attack in the second half of the race
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 12 of 17

The Taiwanese National Team brought a determined cheering section

The Taiwanese National Team brought a determined cheering section
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 13 of 17

Tara Whitten of TIBCO-To the Top defined the early race with a solo attack that held for half of the race

Tara Whitten of TIBCO-To the Top defined the early race with a solo attack that held for half of the race
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 14 of 17

Gatineau Park provided a beautiful and challenging setting for this event

Gatineau Park provided a beautiful and challenging setting for this event
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 15 of 17

The field was 100+ women deep and filled with top-tier riders as well as aspiring juniors

The field was 100+ women deep and filled with top-tier riders as well as aspiring juniors
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 16 of 17

The exceptional Canadian weather demanded Giro-like shade for the top racers

The exceptional Canadian weather demanded Giro-like shade for the top racers
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 17 of 17

Teutenberg celebrates her victory with a champagne shower

Teutenberg celebrates her victory with a champagne shower
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)

Specialized-lululemon doubled up in Gatineau this weekend to win both the time trial event and the road race. Ina-Yoko Teutenberg won GP Gatineau on Monday in a sprint from Rochelle Gilmore (Faren Honda Team) and Alona Andruk (Ukraine National Team).

"It was a pretty aggressive race," said Teutenberg. "Especially the second half. We tried pretty hard to get in a break and so did all the other teams. It was good racing."

During the first half of the race Tara Whitten (TIBCO-To the Top) went on a solo attack, which stayed away for some time, joined by Bridie O'Donnell (Vanderkitten-Focus).

"It was a bit early for a solo break and it would have been hard out there for Tara," said Teutenberg. "It was hot and windy and it was hard for breaks to stay away. The roads were pretty wide open and it was so much easier to roll in the bunch than for a break to stay."

After all the break attempts were reeled in, the race came down to a bunch finish and Teutenberg had a lead-out from her team in the final.

"I went a little too early in the sprint," she said, "especially into the headwind. But I was able to hold it so I was happy with that.

"I haven't raced since late April, so it's nice to come back and have a solid weekend of racing. It seems like the training worked well and it was a good start the next block."

Runner-up Rochelle Gilmore was active throughout the race and felt fresh for the sprint, but couldn't come around Teutenberg in the finale.

"I'm not sure how to feel about this result, I did everything right during the race but wonder if I could have been closer to winning with an earlier kick off the wheel of Teutenberg".

Full Results
1Ina Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon3:25:03
2Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team
3Alona Andruk (Ukr) Ukrainie National Team
4Joelle Numainville (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
5Carmen McNellis Small (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:02
6Kate Chilcott (NZl) Vanderkitten Focus
7Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team0:00:05
8Clara Hughes (Can) Team Specialized - lululemon
9Jasmin Hurikino (Aus) Vanderkitten Focus
10Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - lululemon0:00:14
11Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized - lululemon
12Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:19
13Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
14Lenore Pipes (Gum) West Quebec Wheelers
15Jennifer Purcell (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
16Karlee Gendron (Can) Specialized Mazda-SGC
17Anne-Marie B. Morin (Can) Specialized Mazda-SGC
18Julie Beveridge (Can) Canada National Team
19Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
20Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team
21Kendall Ryan (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
22Lauren Hall (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
23Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
24Olena Pavlukhina (Ukr) Ukrainie National Team
25Lelizaveta Oshurkova (Ukr) Ukrainie National Team
26Chia Hui Lin (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
27Olivia Dillon (Irl) West Quebec Wheelers
28Veronique Labonte (Can) Equipe du Quebec
29Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Faren Honda Team
30Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
31Elisabeth Albert (Can) Equipe du Quebec
32Liza Rachetto (USA) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
33Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
34Olena Sharga (Ukr) Ukrainie National Team
35Viktoriya Vologdina (Ukr) Ukrainie National Team
36Ally Stacher (USA) Team Specialized - lululemon
37Leah Guloien (Can) Colavita ESPN
38Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
39Jamie Dinkins (USA)
40Michelle Gauthier (Can) Infinit Nutrition Cycle Power
41Jasmin Glaesser (Ger) Colavita ESPN
42Nik Vogler (Can) Specialized Mazda-SGC
43Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
44Moriah MacGregor (Can) Colavita ESPN
45Hsiao Chia Tseng (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
46Myriam Gaudreault (Can) Real Deal Racing La Bicicleta
47Caroline Ryan (Irl) West Quebec Wheelers
48Whitney Gaggioli (USA) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
49Shara Gillow (Aus) GreenEdge - AIS
50Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canada National Team
51Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Equipe du Quebec
52Ho Hsiung Huang (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
53Véronique Fortin (Can) TIBCO - To The Top
54Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team
55Carolyn Cartmill (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery0:00:37
56Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Faren Honda Team0:00:45
57Kathleen Billington (USA) Vanderkitten Focus0:00:46
58Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita ESPN0:00:48
59Claudia Häusler (Ger) GreenEdge - AIS
60Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Canada National Team0:01:14
61Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Vanderkitten Focus0:01:36
62Jessie MacLean (Aus) GreenEdge - AIS0:01:38
63Joanie Caron (Can) Colavita ESPN0:02:34
64Kristine Wander (USA) PK Express Biemme0:03:50
65Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:01
66Yu Hsuan Lee (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan0:07:09
67Melissa Hoskins (Aus) GreenEdge - AIS0:09:52
68Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge - AIS
69Cathy Zeglinski (Can) Kallisto Wheels of Oakville0:12:34
70Candice Vermeulen (Can) Canada National Team0:16:42
71Kristin Lotito (USA) West Quebec Wheelers
72Julie Lafrenière (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
73Véronique Drapeau-Zgoralski (Can) Specialized Mazda-SGC
74Alizée Brien (Can) Equipe du Quebec0:16:48
75Laura Haapamaki (Can) PK Express Biemme
76Heather Shearer (Can) Infinit Nutrition Cycle Power0:16:50
77Audrey Labrie (Can) Canada National Team0:16:53

