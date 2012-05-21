Image 1 of 17 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg claimed the victory for a Specialized-lululemon double-header in Gatineau (Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com) Image 2 of 17 Vanderkitten-Focus fielded a strong team for the road race (Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com) Image 3 of 17 GP Gatineau podium (L-R): Rochelle Gilmore, Ina-Yoko Teutenberg, Alona Andruk (Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com) Image 4 of 17 The 2012 GP Gatineau came down to a 4-way sprint (Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com) Image 5 of 17 Evelyn Stevens worked hard to help her Specialized-lululemon teammate Clara Hughes get back to the lead group after a crash with just over one lap to go (Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com) Image 6 of 17 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) gave it a try (Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com) Image 7 of 17 The last three laps saw a splintered race with huge efforts being made to close gaps for the final sprint (Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com) Image 8 of 17 Claudia Häusler (GreenEdge-AIS) and Amber Neben (Specialized-lululemon) attack (Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com) Image 9 of 17 A reduced peloton comes to the Rock Cut - the final climb for each lap and a good place to attack (Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com) Image 10 of 17 Greenedge-AIS and Faren Honda teams were putting pressure on the pack (Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com) Image 11 of 17 Clara Hughes was one of the Specialized-lululemon team members to go on the attack in the second half of the race (Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com) Image 12 of 17 The Taiwanese National Team brought a determined cheering section (Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com) Image 13 of 17 Tara Whitten of TIBCO-To the Top defined the early race with a solo attack that held for half of the race (Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com) Image 14 of 17 Gatineau Park provided a beautiful and challenging setting for this event (Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com) Image 15 of 17 The field was 100+ women deep and filled with top-tier riders as well as aspiring juniors (Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com) Image 16 of 17 The exceptional Canadian weather demanded Giro-like shade for the top racers (Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com) Image 17 of 17 Teutenberg celebrates her victory with a champagne shower (Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)

Specialized-lululemon doubled up in Gatineau this weekend to win both the time trial event and the road race. Ina-Yoko Teutenberg won GP Gatineau on Monday in a sprint from Rochelle Gilmore (Faren Honda Team) and Alona Andruk (Ukraine National Team).

"It was a pretty aggressive race," said Teutenberg. "Especially the second half. We tried pretty hard to get in a break and so did all the other teams. It was good racing."

During the first half of the race Tara Whitten (TIBCO-To the Top) went on a solo attack, which stayed away for some time, joined by Bridie O'Donnell (Vanderkitten-Focus).

"It was a bit early for a solo break and it would have been hard out there for Tara," said Teutenberg. "It was hot and windy and it was hard for breaks to stay away. The roads were pretty wide open and it was so much easier to roll in the bunch than for a break to stay."

After all the break attempts were reeled in, the race came down to a bunch finish and Teutenberg had a lead-out from her team in the final.

"I went a little too early in the sprint," she said, "especially into the headwind. But I was able to hold it so I was happy with that.

"I haven't raced since late April, so it's nice to come back and have a solid weekend of racing. It seems like the training worked well and it was a good start the next block."

Runner-up Rochelle Gilmore was active throughout the race and felt fresh for the sprint, but couldn't come around Teutenberg in the finale.

"I'm not sure how to feel about this result, I did everything right during the race but wonder if I could have been closer to winning with an earlier kick off the wheel of Teutenberg".