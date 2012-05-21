Teutenberg wins Grand Prix cycliste de Gatineau
Gilmore, Andruk round out podium
Specialized-lululemon doubled up in Gatineau this weekend to win both the time trial event and the road race. Ina-Yoko Teutenberg won GP Gatineau on Monday in a sprint from Rochelle Gilmore (Faren Honda Team) and Alona Andruk (Ukraine National Team).
"It was a pretty aggressive race," said Teutenberg. "Especially the second half. We tried pretty hard to get in a break and so did all the other teams. It was good racing."
During the first half of the race Tara Whitten (TIBCO-To the Top) went on a solo attack, which stayed away for some time, joined by Bridie O'Donnell (Vanderkitten-Focus).
"It was a bit early for a solo break and it would have been hard out there for Tara," said Teutenberg. "It was hot and windy and it was hard for breaks to stay away. The roads were pretty wide open and it was so much easier to roll in the bunch than for a break to stay."
After all the break attempts were reeled in, the race came down to a bunch finish and Teutenberg had a lead-out from her team in the final.
"I went a little too early in the sprint," she said, "especially into the headwind. But I was able to hold it so I was happy with that.
"I haven't raced since late April, so it's nice to come back and have a solid weekend of racing. It seems like the training worked well and it was a good start the next block."
Runner-up Rochelle Gilmore was active throughout the race and felt fresh for the sprint, but couldn't come around Teutenberg in the finale.
"I'm not sure how to feel about this result, I did everything right during the race but wonder if I could have been closer to winning with an earlier kick off the wheel of Teutenberg".
|1
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon
|3:25:03
|2
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team
|3
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Ukrainie National Team
|4
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|Carmen McNellis Small (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:02
|6
|Kate Chilcott (NZl) Vanderkitten Focus
|7
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team
|0:00:05
|8
|Clara Hughes (Can) Team Specialized - lululemon
|9
|Jasmin Hurikino (Aus) Vanderkitten Focus
|10
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - lululemon
|0:00:14
|11
|Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized - lululemon
|12
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:19
|13
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
|14
|Lenore Pipes (Gum) West Quebec Wheelers
|15
|Jennifer Purcell (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|16
|Karlee Gendron (Can) Specialized Mazda-SGC
|17
|Anne-Marie B. Morin (Can) Specialized Mazda-SGC
|18
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Canada National Team
|19
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|20
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team
|21
|Kendall Ryan (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|22
|Lauren Hall (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|23
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|24
|Olena Pavlukhina (Ukr) Ukrainie National Team
|25
|Lelizaveta Oshurkova (Ukr) Ukrainie National Team
|26
|Chia Hui Lin (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
|27
|Olivia Dillon (Irl) West Quebec Wheelers
|28
|Veronique Labonte (Can) Equipe du Quebec
|29
|Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Faren Honda Team
|30
|Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|31
|Elisabeth Albert (Can) Equipe du Quebec
|32
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
|33
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
|34
|Olena Sharga (Ukr) Ukrainie National Team
|35
|Viktoriya Vologdina (Ukr) Ukrainie National Team
|36
|Ally Stacher (USA) Team Specialized - lululemon
|37
|Leah Guloien (Can) Colavita ESPN
|38
|Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
|39
|Jamie Dinkins (USA)
|40
|Michelle Gauthier (Can) Infinit Nutrition Cycle Power
|41
|Jasmin Glaesser (Ger) Colavita ESPN
|42
|Nik Vogler (Can) Specialized Mazda-SGC
|43
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
|44
|Moriah MacGregor (Can) Colavita ESPN
|45
|Hsiao Chia Tseng (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
|46
|Myriam Gaudreault (Can) Real Deal Racing La Bicicleta
|47
|Caroline Ryan (Irl) West Quebec Wheelers
|48
|Whitney Gaggioli (USA) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
|49
|Shara Gillow (Aus) GreenEdge - AIS
|50
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canada National Team
|51
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Equipe du Quebec
|52
|Ho Hsiung Huang (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
|53
|Véronique Fortin (Can) TIBCO - To The Top
|54
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team
|55
|Carolyn Cartmill (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|0:00:37
|56
|Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Faren Honda Team
|0:00:45
|57
|Kathleen Billington (USA) Vanderkitten Focus
|0:00:46
|58
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita ESPN
|0:00:48
|59
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) GreenEdge - AIS
|60
|Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Canada National Team
|0:01:14
|61
|Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Vanderkitten Focus
|0:01:36
|62
|Jessie MacLean (Aus) GreenEdge - AIS
|0:01:38
|63
|Joanie Caron (Can) Colavita ESPN
|0:02:34
|64
|Kristine Wander (USA) PK Express Biemme
|0:03:50
|65
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:01
|66
|Yu Hsuan Lee (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
|0:07:09
|67
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) GreenEdge - AIS
|0:09:52
|68
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge - AIS
|69
|Cathy Zeglinski (Can) Kallisto Wheels of Oakville
|0:12:34
|70
|Candice Vermeulen (Can) Canada National Team
|0:16:42
|71
|Kristin Lotito (USA) West Quebec Wheelers
|72
|Julie Lafrenière (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|73
|Véronique Drapeau-Zgoralski (Can) Specialized Mazda-SGC
|74
|Alizée Brien (Can) Equipe du Quebec
|0:16:48
|75
|Laura Haapamaki (Can) PK Express Biemme
|76
|Heather Shearer (Can) Infinit Nutrition Cycle Power
|0:16:50
|77
|Audrey Labrie (Can) Canada National Team
|0:16:53
