Wells and Woodruff win fat tire crit
New Grand Junction race kicks off
Elite men and women Fat Tire Crit: -
Late afternoon brought the first ever Epic Rides' Clunker Crit. The pro women took to the pavement with the men following shortly thereafter. The pros were primed and the competition was stiff in both categories. In the end, Chloe Woodruff (Crank Brothers) prevailed in the women's category with Erin Huck (Tokyo Joes) and Pua Mata (Team Sho-Air) close behind.
Troy Wells (Clif Bar) battled it out for first in the men's race with Ben Sonntag (American Interbank/Cannondale) and Brian Matter (RACC ProGold Lubricants) closing in on second and third.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Troy Wells (Clif Bar, Stevens, Sram)
|2
|Benjamin Sonntag (Cannondale, Shimano, American Interbanc)
|3
|Brian Matter (Racc / Trek / Progold)
|4
|Josh Whitney (Evol Foods, Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacy, Specialized)
|5
|Yuki Ikeda (Topeak, Ergon, Canyon)
|6
|Rotem Ishay
|7
|Fernando Riveros Paez (Twenty2Cycles, Rotor Usa, Stans Notubes)
|8
|John Klish (Ltr Sports, Feedback Sports, And Julbo Eyewear)
|9
|Nick Truitt (Breck Bike Guides, Bmc, Shimano)
|10
|Doug Johnson (Bandwagon Racing, Pranava Yoga Center, La\Au\S Taco Shop)
|11
|Tyler Gauthier (Border Grill; Quick Stop Bike; St. Onge Insurance)
|12
|Carl Decker (Giant Bicycles, Sram, Schwalbe Tires)
|13
|Sepp Kuss (Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory/ Specialized/ Sram)
|14
|Ernie Watenpaugh (Jack Daniel\S, Bh Bikes)
|15
|Tj Woodruff (Momentum Endurance, Arizona Cyclist, Clif)
|16
|Kris Sneddon (Working In Forestry, Kona Bikes)
|17
|Peter Kalmes (Honeystinger/Bontrager)
|18
|Trapper Steinle (Champion Systems, Lifeproof, Giro)
|19
|Colin Cares (Kenda Felt)
|20
|Chris Baddick (The Gear Movement, Point6 Socks, Kali Protectives)
|21
|Samuel Morrison (The Gear Movement, Point 6, Mavic)
|22
|Bryan Dillon (Griggs Orthopedics, Stans No Tubes, Sram)
|23
|Zach Guy (Griggs Orthopaedics, Acli-Mate, Pearl Izumi)
|24
|Jeffrey Frost (Trek / Hammer)
|25
|Chris Peariso (Adventure 212/Specialized/Hostel Shoppe)
|26
|Jason Hilimire (The Gear Movement, Point 6, Mavic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers / Scott / Momentum Endurance)
|2
|Erin Huck (Tokyo Joes, Trek, Clif)
|3
|Pua Mata (Sho-Air/Cannondale)
|4
|Nina Baum (Stan\S Notubes / Cannondale / Kenda)
|5
|Amy Dombroski (Ed\S Trees, Mosaic, Pro Peloton)
|6
|Jamie Busch (Quadzilla Racing/Notubes)
|7
|alexis skarda
|8
|Kelley Cullen (Honey Stinger, Bontrager And Trek Bicycles)
|9
|Shannon Gibson (Stan\S Notubes / Cannondale / Kenda)
|10
|Christine Jeffrey (Riccitello Coaching, Extreme Endurance, 2Xu)
|11
|Melissa Ross (Faster Performance Center)
|12
|Amy Beisel (Griggs Orthopedics / Rudy Project / Stan\S No Tubes)
|13
|Janae Pritchett (Griggs Orthopedics, Santa Cruz/Juliana)
|14
|Heather Szabo (Tokyo Joe\S, Poc Helmets, Trek Bicycles)
|15
|Deidre York (The Gear Movement, Point 6, Carborocket)
|16
|Debbie Mortensen (Diamond Peak Ski/Cycle, Enve Composites, Utah Orthopaedics)
|17
|Karen Jarchow (Santa Fe Brewing - Pivot Cycles - Shimano)
|18
|Kata Skaggs (Adventure Bike Co)
|19
|Amanda Carey (Stan\S Notubes / Kenda / Cannondale)
|20
|Heidi Rentz (Ibis Bikes, Vermont Bike Tours, The Cycling House)
|21
|Jari Kirkland (Griggs Orthopedics, Focus Bikes, And Stan\S No Tubes.)
|22
|Lydia Tanner (Tokyo Joes, Poc, Trek )
