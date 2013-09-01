Trending

Wells and Woodruff win fat tire crit

New Grand Junction race kicks off

Image 1 of 5

Racers in action

Racers in action
(Image credit: Devon Balet Photography)
Image 2 of 5

Riders round a bend

Riders round a bend
(Image credit: Devon Balet Photography)
Image 3 of 5

A rider cools off

A rider cools off
(Image credit: Devon Balet Photography)
Image 4 of 5

The women's podium

The women's podium
(Image credit: Devon Balet Photography)
Image 5 of 5

The men's podium

The men's podium
(Image credit: Devon Balet Photography)

Late afternoon brought the first ever Epic Rides' Clunker Crit. The pro women took to the pavement with the men following shortly thereafter. The pros were primed and the competition was stiff in both categories. In the end, Chloe Woodruff (Crank Brothers) prevailed in the women's category with Erin Huck (Tokyo Joes) and Pua Mata (Team Sho-Air) close behind.

Troy Wells (Clif Bar) battled it out for first in the men's race with Ben Sonntag (American Interbank/Cannondale) and Brian Matter (RACC ProGold Lubricants) closing in on second and third.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Troy Wells (Clif Bar, Stevens, Sram)
2Benjamin Sonntag (Cannondale, Shimano, American Interbanc)
3Brian Matter (Racc / Trek / Progold)
4Josh Whitney (Evol Foods, Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacy, Specialized)
5Yuki Ikeda (Topeak, Ergon, Canyon)
6Rotem Ishay
7Fernando Riveros Paez (Twenty2Cycles, Rotor Usa, Stans Notubes)
8John Klish (Ltr Sports, Feedback Sports, And Julbo Eyewear)
9Nick Truitt (Breck Bike Guides, Bmc, Shimano)
10Doug Johnson (Bandwagon Racing, Pranava Yoga Center, La\Au\S Taco Shop)
11Tyler Gauthier (Border Grill; Quick Stop Bike; St. Onge Insurance)
12Carl Decker (Giant Bicycles, Sram, Schwalbe Tires)
13Sepp Kuss (Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory/ Specialized/ Sram)
14Ernie Watenpaugh (Jack Daniel\S, Bh Bikes)
15Tj Woodruff (Momentum Endurance, Arizona Cyclist, Clif)
16Kris Sneddon (Working In Forestry, Kona Bikes)
17Peter Kalmes (Honeystinger/Bontrager)
18Trapper Steinle (Champion Systems, Lifeproof, Giro)
19Colin Cares (Kenda Felt)
20Chris Baddick (The Gear Movement, Point6 Socks, Kali Protectives)
21Samuel Morrison (The Gear Movement, Point 6, Mavic)
22Bryan Dillon (Griggs Orthopedics, Stans No Tubes, Sram)
23Zach Guy (Griggs Orthopaedics, Acli-Mate, Pearl Izumi)
24Jeffrey Frost (Trek / Hammer)
25Chris Peariso (Adventure 212/Specialized/Hostel Shoppe)
26Jason Hilimire (The Gear Movement, Point 6, Mavic)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers / Scott / Momentum Endurance)
2Erin Huck (Tokyo Joes, Trek, Clif)
3Pua Mata (Sho-Air/Cannondale)
4Nina Baum (Stan\S Notubes / Cannondale / Kenda)
5Amy Dombroski (Ed\S Trees, Mosaic, Pro Peloton)
6Jamie Busch (Quadzilla Racing/Notubes)
7alexis skarda
8Kelley Cullen (Honey Stinger, Bontrager And Trek Bicycles)
9Shannon Gibson (Stan\S Notubes / Cannondale / Kenda)
10Christine Jeffrey (Riccitello Coaching, Extreme Endurance, 2Xu)
11Melissa Ross (Faster Performance Center)
12Amy Beisel (Griggs Orthopedics / Rudy Project / Stan\S No Tubes)
13Janae Pritchett (Griggs Orthopedics, Santa Cruz/Juliana)
14Heather Szabo (Tokyo Joe\S, Poc Helmets, Trek Bicycles)
15Deidre York (The Gear Movement, Point 6, Carborocket)
16Debbie Mortensen (Diamond Peak Ski/Cycle, Enve Composites, Utah Orthopaedics)
17Karen Jarchow (Santa Fe Brewing - Pivot Cycles - Shimano)
18Kata Skaggs (Adventure Bike Co)
19Amanda Carey (Stan\S Notubes / Kenda / Cannondale)
20Heidi Rentz (Ibis Bikes, Vermont Bike Tours, The Cycling House)
21Jari Kirkland (Griggs Orthopedics, Focus Bikes, And Stan\S No Tubes.)
22Lydia Tanner (Tokyo Joes, Poc, Trek )

 

