Image 1 of 5 Racers in action (Image credit: Devon Balet Photography) Image 2 of 5 Riders round a bend (Image credit: Devon Balet Photography) Image 3 of 5 A rider cools off (Image credit: Devon Balet Photography) Image 4 of 5 The women's podium (Image credit: Devon Balet Photography) Image 5 of 5 The men's podium (Image credit: Devon Balet Photography)

Late afternoon brought the first ever Epic Rides' Clunker Crit. The pro women took to the pavement with the men following shortly thereafter. The pros were primed and the competition was stiff in both categories. In the end, Chloe Woodruff (Crank Brothers) prevailed in the women's category with Erin Huck (Tokyo Joes) and Pua Mata (Team Sho-Air) close behind.

Troy Wells (Clif Bar) battled it out for first in the men's race with Ben Sonntag (American Interbank/Cannondale) and Brian Matter (RACC ProGold Lubricants) closing in on second and third.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Troy Wells (Clif Bar, Stevens, Sram) 2 Benjamin Sonntag (Cannondale, Shimano, American Interbanc) 3 Brian Matter (Racc / Trek / Progold) 4 Josh Whitney (Evol Foods, Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacy, Specialized) 5 Yuki Ikeda (Topeak, Ergon, Canyon) 6 Rotem Ishay 7 Fernando Riveros Paez (Twenty2Cycles, Rotor Usa, Stans Notubes) 8 John Klish (Ltr Sports, Feedback Sports, And Julbo Eyewear) 9 Nick Truitt (Breck Bike Guides, Bmc, Shimano) 10 Doug Johnson (Bandwagon Racing, Pranava Yoga Center, La\Au\S Taco Shop) 11 Tyler Gauthier (Border Grill; Quick Stop Bike; St. Onge Insurance) 12 Carl Decker (Giant Bicycles, Sram, Schwalbe Tires) 13 Sepp Kuss (Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory/ Specialized/ Sram) 14 Ernie Watenpaugh (Jack Daniel\S, Bh Bikes) 15 Tj Woodruff (Momentum Endurance, Arizona Cyclist, Clif) 16 Kris Sneddon (Working In Forestry, Kona Bikes) 17 Peter Kalmes (Honeystinger/Bontrager) 18 Trapper Steinle (Champion Systems, Lifeproof, Giro) 19 Colin Cares (Kenda Felt) 20 Chris Baddick (The Gear Movement, Point6 Socks, Kali Protectives) 21 Samuel Morrison (The Gear Movement, Point 6, Mavic) 22 Bryan Dillon (Griggs Orthopedics, Stans No Tubes, Sram) 23 Zach Guy (Griggs Orthopaedics, Acli-Mate, Pearl Izumi) 24 Jeffrey Frost (Trek / Hammer) 25 Chris Peariso (Adventure 212/Specialized/Hostel Shoppe) 26 Jason Hilimire (The Gear Movement, Point 6, Mavic)