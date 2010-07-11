Bevin holds off experienced Aussies for victory
Sulzberger secures second from Clarke
Bissell Pro Cycling team’s newest recruit Patrick Bevin proved to be a worthy signing after capturing a solo victory at the National Racing Calender’s Grand Cycling Classic held in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Bernie Sulzberger (Fly V Australia) won the bunch sprint for second place ahead of Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) in third.
“I was picked up by Bissell in June,” Bevin said. “I had a strong season as a junior last year and Bissell was at a couple of races this year down where I live. I came up here and had a really rough month with getting sick and missed some racing.
“When you have a team like Bissell you want to do well,” he added. “They don’t put pressure on me but I put pressure on myself. To win a race for them is positive and a great way to show the team that I mean business.”
The professional men’s field was stacked full of criterium talents with Sulzberger and Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia), Clarke and Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis), Rob Bush (Kenda-Geargrinder) and Alejandro Borrajo and NRC individual leader Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home). However, it was Bissell that fielded a team of 10 riders on the hunt for a victory on home turf.
Bevin countered a series of attacks and landed in the most significant breakaway of the race. He was off the front and on his own fighting to hold a slim lead ahead of the peloton for nearly 30 minutes.
“We had a solid team and they were all over the front of the bike race all day,” Bevin said. “It got to the point where guys were sick of chasing and I went. I got a gap quite quickly and managed to keep it out front.”
With one rider up the road, Bissell was absolved from having to chase. Strong teams Fly V Australia and UnitedHealthcare harboured proven winning sprinters back in the bunch and each team organised themselves in anticipation of a bunch sprint. Bevin crossed the finish line with a victory salute a mere two or three bike lengths ahead of the peloton.
“There were a couple of groups that got established at the front of the field but nothing really go established,” Bevin said. “My time yo-yoed a lot because of that and the time always drops fast when the sprinter teams start getting organised. I was almost caught at the line.”
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Patrick Bevin (Bissell)
|2
|Bernard Sulzberger (Fly V Australia)
|3
|Hilton Clarke (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)
|4
|Johnathon Cantwell (Fly V Australia)
|5
|Jake Keough (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)
|6
|Chad Burdzilauskas (Kenda P/B Geargrinder)
|7
|Karl Menzies (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)
|8
|Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia)
|9
|Jeremy Grim (Rgf Sports Marketing)
|10
|Luis Amaran (Jamis/Sutter Home)
|11
|Robert Bush (Kenda P/B Geargrinder)
|12
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell)
|13
|Kyle Wamsley (Bissell)
|14
|Andrew Gonzalez (Mero Volkswagon)
|15
|Chad Hartley (Kenda P/B Geargrinder)
|16
|Chris Uberti (Panther/Competitive Cyclist)
|17
|Jim Stemper (Kenda P/B Geargrinder)
|18
|Jonathon Card (Team Card)
|19
|Jeff Schroetun (Texas Roadhouse)
|20
|Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia)
|21
|Joseph Kukolla (Is Corp)
|22
|Gregory Christian (Panther/Competitive Cyclist)
|23
|Zach Allison (Echelon Energ)
|24
|Rob Daksiewicz (Lathrup Industries/Giant Bicycles)
|25
|Bradley White (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)
|26
|Christopher Aten (Bicycle Haus Racing)
|27
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell)
|28
|Robert Foshag (Lathrup Industries/Giant Bicycles)
|29
|Derek Graham (Bissell/Abg)
|30
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell)
|31
|Shane Kline (Bissell)
|32
|Frank Pipp (Bissell)
|33
|Daniel Lam (Priority Health Cycling Team)
|34
|Luis Amaran (Jamis/Sutter Home)
|35
|Alan Antonuk (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health Rgf Pb Felt Bicycles)
|36
|Brian Rach (Is Corp)
|37
|Jake Rytlewski (Kenda P/B Geargrinder)
|38
|Rob White (Kenda P/B Geargrinder)
|39
|Bryan Mcvey (Recycling)
|40
|Nathaniel Williams (Bissell/ Abg Cycling)
|41
|Unidentified
|42
|Adam Leibovitz (Cleavland Clinic/Rgf)
|43
|Peter Latham (Bissell)
|44
|Mac Brennan (Priority Health Cycling Team)
