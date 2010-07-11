Trending

Bevin holds off experienced Aussies for victory

Sulzberger secures second from Clarke

Image 1 of 9

UnitedHealthcare's three man attack (l-r): Karl Menzies, Jake Keough and Hilton Clarke.

UnitedHealthcare's three man attack (l-r): Karl Menzies, Jake Keough and Hilton Clarke.
(Image credit: Robert Laybourn/Arlington Sports)
Image 2 of 9

The amateur men's race finished in a sprint.

The amateur men's race finished in a sprint.
(Image credit: Robert Laybourn/Arlington Sports)
Image 3 of 9

Eric Wolberg with the winner's brick.

Eric Wolberg with the winner's brick.
(Image credit: Robert Laybourn/Arlington Sports)
Image 4 of 9

The pace car was one of Saab's latest.

The pace car was one of Saab's latest.
(Image credit: Robert Laybourn/Arlington Sports)
Image 5 of 9

Fly V Australia's Ben Kersten at the sign on.

Fly V Australia's Ben Kersten at the sign on.
(Image credit: Robert Laybourn/Arlington Sports)
Image 6 of 9

He's already got the race number pinned on...

He's already got the race number pinned on...
(Image credit: Robert Laybourn/Arlington Sports)
Image 7 of 9

Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis).

Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis).
(Image credit: Robert Laybourn/Arlington Sports)
Image 8 of 9

One of Hilton Clarke's young fans rides with the boys.

One of Hilton Clarke's young fans rides with the boys.
(Image credit: Robert Laybourn/Arlington Sports)
Image 9 of 9

The pro men's race gets underway.

The pro men's race gets underway.
(Image credit: Robert Laybourn/Arlington Sports)

Bissell Pro Cycling team’s newest recruit Patrick Bevin proved to be a worthy signing after capturing a solo victory at the National Racing Calender’s Grand Cycling Classic held in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Bernie Sulzberger (Fly V Australia) won the bunch sprint for second place ahead of Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) in third.

“I was picked up by Bissell in June,” Bevin said. “I had a strong season as a junior last year and Bissell was at a couple of races this year down where I live. I came up here and had a really rough month with getting sick and missed some racing.

“When you have a team like Bissell you want to do well,” he added. “They don’t put pressure on me but I put pressure on myself. To win a race for them is positive and a great way to show the team that I mean business.”

The professional men’s field was stacked full of criterium talents with Sulzberger and Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia), Clarke and Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis), Rob Bush (Kenda-Geargrinder) and Alejandro Borrajo and NRC individual leader Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home). However, it was Bissell that fielded a team of 10 riders on the hunt for a victory on home turf.

Bevin countered a series of attacks and landed in the most significant breakaway of the race. He was off the front and on his own fighting to hold a slim lead ahead of the peloton for nearly 30 minutes.

“We had a solid team and they were all over the front of the bike race all day,” Bevin said. “It got to the point where guys were sick of chasing and I went. I got a gap quite quickly and managed to keep it out front.”

With one rider up the road, Bissell was absolved from having to chase. Strong teams Fly V Australia and UnitedHealthcare harboured proven winning sprinters back in the bunch and each team organised themselves in anticipation of a bunch sprint. Bevin crossed the finish line with a victory salute a mere two or three bike lengths ahead of the peloton.

“There were a couple of groups that got established at the front of the field but nothing really go established,” Bevin said. “My time yo-yoed a lot because of that and the time always drops fast when the sprinter teams start getting organised. I was almost caught at the line.”

Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Patrick Bevin (Bissell)
2Bernard Sulzberger (Fly V Australia)
3Hilton Clarke (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)
4Johnathon Cantwell (Fly V Australia)
5Jake Keough (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)
6Chad Burdzilauskas (Kenda P/B Geargrinder)
7Karl Menzies (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)
8Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia)
9Jeremy Grim (Rgf Sports Marketing)
10Luis Amaran (Jamis/Sutter Home)
11Robert Bush (Kenda P/B Geargrinder)
12Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell)
13Kyle Wamsley (Bissell)
14Andrew Gonzalez (Mero Volkswagon)
15Chad Hartley (Kenda P/B Geargrinder)
16Chris Uberti (Panther/Competitive Cyclist)
17Jim Stemper (Kenda P/B Geargrinder)
18Jonathon Card (Team Card)
19Jeff Schroetun (Texas Roadhouse)
20Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia)
21Joseph Kukolla (Is Corp)
22Gregory Christian (Panther/Competitive Cyclist)
23Zach Allison (Echelon Energ)
24Rob Daksiewicz (Lathrup Industries/Giant Bicycles)
25Bradley White (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)
26Christopher Aten (Bicycle Haus Racing)
27Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell)
28Robert Foshag (Lathrup Industries/Giant Bicycles)
29Derek Graham (Bissell/Abg)
30Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell)
31Shane Kline (Bissell)
32Frank Pipp (Bissell)
33Daniel Lam (Priority Health Cycling Team)
34Luis Amaran (Jamis/Sutter Home)
35Alan Antonuk (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health Rgf Pb Felt Bicycles)
36Brian Rach (Is Corp)
37Jake Rytlewski (Kenda P/B Geargrinder)
38Rob White (Kenda P/B Geargrinder)
39Bryan Mcvey (Recycling)
40Nathaniel Williams (Bissell/ Abg Cycling)
41Unidentified
42Adam Leibovitz (Cleavland Clinic/Rgf)
43Peter Latham (Bissell)
44Mac Brennan (Priority Health Cycling Team)

Latest on Cyclingnews