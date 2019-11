Marta Bastianelli wins GP Bruno Beghelli Donne

Image 1 of 6 Marta Bastianelli (Italy National Team) sprints to victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 6 The sprint finish at the 2019 GP Bruno Beghelli Donne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 6 Bastianelli after the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 6 Bastianelli celebrates with her Italy teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 6 Bastianelli celebrates on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 6 The final podium: Wiebes, Bastianelli, Consonni (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Marta Bastianelli (Italy National Team) won the GP Bruno Beghelli Donne, triumphing in a bunch sprint after 79km of racing.

The Italian champion outpaced Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and Chiara Consonni (Valcar Cylance Cycling) in the dash for the line to take her 11th victory of the season.

With six laps of a hilly 13.3km circuit to take on, the race always looked set to end with a sprint finish. Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo), Franziska Koch (Team Sunweb) got in the break of the day, but with the sprinter's teams in control, the duo were brought back 20km from the line.

The same teams managed to keep control of the peloton for the closing two laps, ensuring that the fast women would get a chance to sprint for victory. In the end, Bastianelli proved the quickest, just edging out Wiebes in Monteveglio.

