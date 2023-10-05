Gran Piemonte: Andrea Bagioli tops Marc Hirschi in Favria

Image 1 of 15 Andrea Bagioli (Soudal-Quickstep) wins the 2023 Gran Piemonte (Image credit: Getty Images) Andrea Bagioli (Soudal-Quickstep) with Marc Hirschi in the final of Gran Piemonte (Image credit: Getty Images) Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images) Ide Schelling, Madis Mihkels and Louis Vervaeke compete in the breakaway during the 107th Gran Piemonte 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images) Michael Matthews competes during the 107th Gran Piemonte 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images) Oier Lazkano competes during the 107th Gran Piemonte 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images) Patrick Konrad and Patrick Bevin compete during the 107th Gran Piemonte 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images) Thymen Arensman and Jonathan Caicedo compete during the 107th Gran Piemonte 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images) Bob Jungels competes during the 107th Gran Piemonte 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images) Dries Devenyns and Bob Jungels at Gran Piemonte 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton competing at Gran Piemonte 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images) Thymen Arensman competes during the 107th Gran Piemonte 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images) A general view of the peloton at the Gran Piemonte 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images) Davide Formolo at Gran Piemonte 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images) A general view of the peloton competing at the Gran Piemonte 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Andrea Baglioli has won a four-way sprint for victory in the Gran Piamonte to continue Soudal-QuickStep’s run of success in the Italian autumn Classics.

UAE Team Emirates Marc Hirschi opened up the hostilities in the sprint for the line but Baglioli was quick to react and claim the seventh win of his career by a bikelength. Movistar sprinter Alex Aranburu clinched third, with Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) rounding out the top spots in fourth.

While leading favourite Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) struggled on the hilly finale, the four took off on the last climb of the day, the Pracorsano before fighting it out for the sprint.

Baglioli’s triumph comes hard on the heels of success for his teammate Ilan Van Wilder in the Tre Valli Varesine.

More to come.

Results

