Gran Piemonte: Andrea Bagioli tops Marc Hirschi in Favria
Alex Aranburu, Guillaume Martin trail in from four-rider breakaway
Andrea Baglioli has won a four-way sprint for victory in the Gran Piamonte to continue Soudal-QuickStep’s run of success in the Italian autumn Classics.
UAE Team Emirates Marc Hirschi opened up the hostilities in the sprint for the line but Baglioli was quick to react and claim the seventh win of his career by a bikelength. Movistar sprinter Alex Aranburu clinched third, with Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) rounding out the top spots in fourth.
While leading favourite Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) struggled on the hilly finale, the four took off on the last climb of the day, the Pracorsano before fighting it out for the sprint.
Baglioli’s triumph comes hard on the heels of success for his teammate Ilan Van Wilder in the Tre Valli Varesine.
More to come.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
