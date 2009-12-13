Trending

Wyman wows 'em in Wetzikon

British champion prevails in Switzerland

Elite women
1Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona-FSA0:39:43
2Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)0:00:29
3Katrin Leumann (Swi) goldwurst-power Sputnik0:01:22
4Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Fischer-BMC0:01:24
5Suzie Godart (Lux) CCI Differdange0:02:12
6Marina Giger (Swi)0:03:05
7Jennifer Sagesser (Swi)0:03:31
8Alexandra Bähler (Swi) Rennaz Sport0:03:55
9Denise Breu (Swi) RMC Bütschwil0:04:22
10Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi) Campione Celeste0:06:28
11Celine Ernst (Swi)0:07:27
12Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk)
13Sabrina Sägesser (Swi)

