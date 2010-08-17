Trending

Van Dijk victorious in Zottegem

Drucker, Vangenechten round out top three

Full Results
1Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems4:25:42
2Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
3Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
4Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy
5Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
6Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
8Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
9Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
10Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
11Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
12Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
13Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
14Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
15Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
16Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
17Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
18Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
19Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
20Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
21Gil Suray (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
22James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
23Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
24Marcel Meisen (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
25Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Team Differdange0:00:10
26Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
27Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
28Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
29Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
30Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
31Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
32Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
33Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
34Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
35Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
36François Jurgen (Bel) Palmans - Cras
37Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
38Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
39Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
40Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
41Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
42Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
43Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
44Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
45Michael Schweizer (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
46Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
47Jeremy Yates (NZl) Qin Cycling Team
48Andreas Keuser (Ger) Team Worldofbike.gr
49Tom Thill (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
50Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
51Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
52David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
53Joris Cornet (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
54Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
55Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
56Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
57Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Palmans - Cras
58Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
59Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
60Morten Knudsen (Den) Continental Team Differdange
61Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
62Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
63Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
64Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
65Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
66Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp0:00:38
67Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:00:40
68Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
69Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
70Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:42
71Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
72James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems0:00:45
73Jochen Deweer (Bel) Qin Cycling Team0:00:54
74Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:57
75Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
76Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland0:01:10
77Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
78Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
79Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
80Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
81Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
82Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
83Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
84Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
85Pit Schlechter (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
86Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
87Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned)
88Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
89Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems0:01:57
90Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:02:10
91Tom Van Becelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras0:02:43
92Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp0:03:00
93Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems0:03:34

