Van Dijk victorious in Zottegem
Drucker, Vangenechten round out top three
|1
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|4:25:42
|2
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
|3
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
|4
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy
|5
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|6
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|9
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|10
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|12
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|13
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|14
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|15
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|16
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|17
|Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|18
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|19
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|20
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|21
|Gil Suray (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|22
|James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
|23
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|24
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|25
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Team Differdange
|0:00:10
|26
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|27
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|28
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|29
|Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|30
|Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
|31
|Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|32
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|33
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|34
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|35
|Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|36
|François Jurgen (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|37
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|40
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|41
|Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|42
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|43
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|44
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|45
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|46
|Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|47
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) Qin Cycling Team
|48
|Andreas Keuser (Ger) Team Worldofbike.gr
|49
|Tom Thill (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
|50
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|51
|Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|52
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|53
|Joris Cornet (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|54
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|55
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|56
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|57
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|58
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|59
|Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|60
|Morten Knudsen (Den) Continental Team Differdange
|61
|Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|62
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|63
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|64
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|65
|Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|66
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|0:00:38
|67
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:00:40
|68
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|69
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|70
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:42
|71
|Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|72
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:00:45
|73
|Jochen Deweer (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|74
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:57
|75
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|76
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
|0:01:10
|77
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|78
|Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|79
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
|80
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|81
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|82
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|83
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
|84
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
|85
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
|86
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|87
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned)
|88
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|89
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:01:57
|90
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:02:10
|91
|Tom Van Becelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|0:02:43
|92
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:03:00
|93
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:03:34
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
-
WyndyMilla Saw Doctor Dura-Ace Di2 reviewThe WyndyMilla Saw Doctor is a British-designed, Italian-built aero bike that prioritises self-expression to complement its performance
-
Trek bikes Black Friday deals: the best Trek deals available in the Black Friday saleNow that Black Friday deals are in full swing here are some of the best deals on Trek bikes
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy