Brandon McNulty takes gutsy win at Gran Premio Miguel Indurain 2024
After a long solo break, McNulty wins from two-up sprint against Van Gils
Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) added his name to a long list of champions to win Gran Premio Miguel Indurain in Estella.
The American ignited a late-race solo breakaway with 10km to go but was then joined by bridger Maxim Van Gils (Lotto Dstny) over the final ascent, Alto de Ibarra.
Van Gils distanced McNulty over the top of the short climb, but the UAE Team Emirates rider used his superior time trial strength to reconnect with his rival in the final few hundred metres of the race and then won a two-up sprint to the finish line.
"I attacked on the last long climb, and he caught me on the last steep kicker. He caught me, and I thought I was done, but then I came back on the downhill and won the sprint. It was crazy, but it was a good day," McNulty said.
More to come...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1