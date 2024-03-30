Brandon McNulty takes gutsy win at Gran Premio Miguel Indurain 2024

Image 1 of 9 Brandon McNulty riding for solo victory at Gran Premio Miguel Indurain 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Brandon McNulty riding for solo victory at Gran Premio Miguel Indurain 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Brandon McNulty riding for solo victory at Gran Premio Miguel Indurain 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Louis Leidert (Lidl-Trek) in the chase group at Gran Premio Miguel Indurain 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton riding through the Basque landscape during the Gran Premio Miguel Indurain 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-EasyPost) at the front of the peloton at Gran Premio Miguel Indurain (Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton riding through the Basque landscape during the Gran Premio Miguel Indurain 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Markel Beloki (EF Education-EasyPost) leads the peloton at Gran Premio Miguel Indurain 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Pablo Castrillo (Equipo Kern Pharma), Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (EF Education-EasyPost) in the breakaway at Gran Premio Miguel Indurain 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) added his name to a long list of champions to win Gran Premio Miguel Indurain in Estella.

The American ignited a late-race solo breakaway with 10km to go but was then joined by bridger Maxim Van Gils (Lotto Dstny) over the final ascent, Alto de Ibarra.

Van Gils distanced McNulty over the top of the short climb, but the UAE Team Emirates rider used his superior time trial strength to reconnect with his rival in the final few hundred metres of the race and then won a two-up sprint to the finish line.

"I attacked on the last long climb, and he caught me on the last steep kicker. He caught me, and I thought I was done, but then I came back on the downhill and won the sprint. It was crazy, but it was a good day," McNulty said.

More to come...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling