Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) continued his run of spring success on Saturday, winning the GP Miguel Indurain race with a solo attack.

The 37-year-old had been tempted to stay in Belgium for Sunday's Tour of Flanders after impressing at the mid-week Dwars door Vlaanderen. However, he preferred to head back to Spain and captained the Movistar team to take his ninth victory of 2018 in what is the team's home race.

Mitchelton-Scott only had five riders in the warm-up race for the Vuelta al Pais Vasco but still tried to take on Movistar in the finale, sending Jack Haig up the road in the early break and then in a solo move. However, Valverde used his teammates wisely to lead the chase and launch other attacks, before making his own move on the Alto de Muru, the final climb of the race.

Carlos Verona tried to defend Mitchelton-Scott's pride and went with him but was dropped on a short climb two kilometres from the finish. Valverde savoured a solo victory in Estella and was immediately congratulated by Miguel Indurain in person.

Verona finished 20 seconds behind, with Australian Nick Schulz (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) an impressive third at 1:04, leading home a front group of 14 riders that formed in the finale.

"I'm very happy to be able to win this edition for all that it means, with a tribute to (former team manager) José Miguel Echávarri. It's always a beautiful race but this time I wanted to come and ride for him," Valverde said, confirming the real reason why he preferred to return to Spain and miss the Tour of Flanders.

