Valverde wins the GP Miguel Indurain
Movistar leader goes solo in the finale
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) continued his run of spring success on Saturday, winning the GP Miguel Indurain race with a solo attack.
Related Articles
The 37-year-old had been tempted to stay in Belgium for Sunday's Tour of Flanders after impressing at the mid-week Dwars door Vlaanderen. However, he preferred to head back to Spain and captained the Movistar team to take his ninth victory of 2018 in what is the team's home race.
Mitchelton-Scott only had five riders in the warm-up race for the Vuelta al Pais Vasco but still tried to take on Movistar in the finale, sending Jack Haig up the road in the early break and then in a solo move. However, Valverde used his teammates wisely to lead the chase and launch other attacks, before making his own move on the Alto de Muru, the final climb of the race.
Carlos Verona tried to defend Mitchelton-Scott's pride and went with him but was dropped on a short climb two kilometres from the finish. Valverde savoured a solo victory in Estella and was immediately congratulated by Miguel Indurain in person.
Verona finished 20 seconds behind, with Australian Nick Schulz (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) an impressive third at 1:04, leading home a front group of 14 riders that formed in the finale.
"I'm very happy to be able to win this edition for all that it means, with a tribute to (former team manager) José Miguel Echávarri. It's always a beautiful race but this time I wanted to come and ride for him," Valverde said, confirming the real reason why he preferred to return to Spain and miss the Tour of Flanders.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|4:41:18
|2
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton Scott
|0:00:20
|3
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|0:01:04
|4
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country -
|0:01:16
|5
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:19
|7
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:01:30
|8
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:43
|9
|Simon Pilak (Slo) Team Katusha Alpecin
|10
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:02:03
|11
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country -
|0:02:59
|12
|César Fonte (Por) W52-Fc Porto
|0:04:08
|13
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:05:19
|14
|Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:05:28
|15
|Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:06:26
|16
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:07:36
|17
|Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:07:55
|18
|Fernando Barcelo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country -
|0:08:11
|19
|Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country -
|0:08:13
|20
|Alexander Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx
|21
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
|22
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Burgos - Bh
|23
|Robert Kišerlovski (Cro) Team Katusha Alpecin
|24
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|25
|Rui Vinhas (Por) W52-Fc Porto
|26
|Ibai Azurmendi (Spa) Team Euskadi
|27
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:08:23
|28
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordis
|29
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Team Katusha Alpecin
|30
|Oscar Cabedo (Spa) Burgos - Bh
|31
|Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52-Fc Porto
|32
|Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country -
|33
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|34
|Luís Gomes (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|35
|Michel Ries (Lux) Polartec Kometa
|0:08:27
|36
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
|37
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|0:08:31
|38
|Aritz Bagues (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country -
|0:08:32
|39
|Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Team Euskadi
|0:08:33
|40
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cyclin
|41
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Katusha Alpecin
|42
|Juan A Lopez-Cozar (Spa) Team Euskadi
|43
|Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Interpro Stradalli Cyclin
|44
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|45
|Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|46
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:08:42
|47
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|48
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:08:47
|49
|José Fernandes (Por) W52-Fc Porto
|50
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:08:55
|51
|Dmitrii Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:08:57
|52
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence
|0:09:10
|53
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence
|0:09:21
|54
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|0:09:58
|55
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence
|0:11:34
|56
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling
|0:13:20
|57
|Jorge Cubero (Spa) Burgos - Bh
|0:13:26
|58
|Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Team Euskadi
|59
|Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos - Bh
|60
|Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|61
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Team Euskadi
|0:13:31
|62
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos - Bh
|0:13:33
|63
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence
|0:17:02
|64
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordis
|0:18:36
|65
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordis
|66
|Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Burgos - Bh
|0:18:46
|67
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:18:51
|68
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:20:41
|69
|Michael Albasini (GBr) Mitchelton Scott
|70
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:21:19
|71
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|72
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|73
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|74
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|75
|Emanuel Mini (Arg) Team Novo Nordis
|0:21:30
|76
|Hendrus Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordis
|77
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordis
|78
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordis
|79
|Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Team Euskadi
|0:22:51
|80
|Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Team Euskadi
|0:23:32
|81
|Mikel Elorza (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling
|82
|Artem Samolenkov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|83
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling
|DNF
|Winner A. Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Katusha Alpecin
|DNF
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha Alpecin
|DNF
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence
|DNF
|Oscar Rodriguez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country -
|DNF
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Burgos - Bh
|DNF
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|DNF
|Juan Camacho (Spa) Polartec Kometa
|DNF
|Awet Habtom Tekle (Eri) Polartec Kometa
|DNF
|Diego P. Sevilla (Spa) Polartec Kometa
|DNF
|Miguel Ballesteros (Spa) Polartec Kometa
|DNF
|Isaac Canton (Spa) Polartec Kometa
|DNF
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Polartec Kometa
|DNF
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling
|DNF
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling
|DNF
|Adrian S Nuñez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling
|DNF
|Jesus Alberto Rubio (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling
|DNF
|Yukinori Hishinuma (Jpn) Interpro Stradalli Cyclin
|DNF
|Jayson Rousseau (Fra) Interpro Stradalli Cyclin
|DNF
|Ken-Levi Eikeland (Nor) Interpro Stradalli Cyclin
|DNF
|Jonas Hjorth (Nor) Interpro Stradalli Cyclin
|DNF
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Radio Popular - Boavista
|DNF
|Egor Silin (Rus) Radio Popular - Boavista
|DNF
|João Salgado (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|DNF
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|DNF
|Oscar Pelegri (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
|DNF
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Lokosphinx
|DNF
|Angel Lorenzo Sanchez (Spa) W52-Fc Porto
|DNF
|António Carvalho (Por) W52-Fc Porto
|DNF
|Tiago Ferreira (Por) W52-Fc Porto
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy