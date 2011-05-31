Trending

GP Industria e Commercio - Tr. Città di San Vendemiano past winners

Champions from 2008 to 2010

Past winners
2010Stefano Agostini (Ita) Zalf Désirée Fior
2009Alessandro Mazzi (Ita)
2008Simon Clarke (Aus) Southaustralia.com - AIS

Latest on Cyclingnews