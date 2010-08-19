Trending

GP de Plouay-Bretagne past winners

1999-2009

2009Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
2008Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Menikini - Selle Italia
2007Noemi Cantele (Ita)
2006Nicole Brändli (Swi)
2005Noemi Cantele (Ita)
2004Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu)
2003Nicole Cooke (GBr)
2002Regina Schleicher (Ger)
2001Anna Millward (Aus)
2000Diana Ziliute (Ltu)
1999Anna Millward (Aus)
1998Diana Ziliute (Ltu)

