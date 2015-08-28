Trending

GP de Plouay past winners

Champions 2012-2014

Past winners

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2014Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo-Liv
2013Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank-Liv Giant
2012Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Women Cycling Team
2011Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
2010Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
2009Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
2008Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
2007Noemi Cantele (Ita)
2006Nicole Brändli (Sui)
2005Noemi Cantele (Ita)
2004Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu)
2003Nicole Cooke (GBr)
2002Regina Schleicher (Ger)

