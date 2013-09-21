Scarponi wins GP Costa degli Etruschi
Lampre-Merida sweeps top three
Team Lampre Merida created a landmark for the team with all three places on the podium in the G.P. Costa degli Etruschi. Michele Scarponi lead home, picking up his first win since being awarded the 2011 Giro d'Italia title, with teammates Diego Ulissi and Filippo Pozzato in second and third.
Lampre asserted their dominance on the race early on with Valerio Conti among the first attacks.
A six-man move went clear later in the race but the true action began when Vincenzo Nibal (Astana) Scarponi and Pozzato joined a dangerous move of 20 riders at the front of the race.
It was Scarponi who looked the freshest, however, and he duly attacked with one kilometre to go. He finished alone before Ulissi and Pozzato could round out the podium.
"I finally managed to gain a victory this season. Having it reached right now in conjunction with the convening of the Italian national is for me a source of great confidence and strength in view of the commitment of world championships next week," Scarponi said.
"I have to say that my teammates and Ulissi and Pozzato are going really strong, a sign that in Lampre Merida's house we really prepared well for a great final of the season."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4:30:51
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:04
|3
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Italian National Team
|5
|Ivan Santoromita (Ita) Italian National Team
|6
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Meridiana Kamen Team
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:12
|8
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:00:57
|9
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|11
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|12
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|14
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|15
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:01:00
|16
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:05
|17
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:01:46
|18
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|19
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.Eu
|21
|Pablo Valencia Gonzaljuan (Col) Colombia
|22
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|23
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|24
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Italian National Team
|25
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|26
|Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo
|27
|Mikhail Akimov (Rus) RusVelo
|28
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|29
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Colombia
|30
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|31
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) Colombia
|32
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|33
|Winner Anacona (Col) Colombia
|34
|Hurtaddarwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia
|35
|Fredrik Carl Wilh Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|37
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|38
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|39
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|40
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Italian National Team
|41
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
|42
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|43
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:40
|44
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:03:20
|45
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
|46
|Johan Romero Corredjeffry (Col) Colombia
|47
|Julian Quintero Norencarlos (Col) Colombia
|48
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|49
|Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia
|50
|Andres Duarte Arevalofabio (Col) Colombia
|51
|Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
|52
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|53
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) RusVelo
|54
|Juan Chamorro (Col) Colombia
|55
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|56
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|57
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|58
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.Eu
|59
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|60
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
|61
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
|62
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|63
|Alexandr Marentes Torrewilson (Col) Colombia
|0:04:00
|64
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|65
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|66
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:07:00
|67
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|69
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|70
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|71
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|72
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italian National Team
|73
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Italian National Team
|75
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.Eu
|76
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|77
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|78
|Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|79
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|80
|Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
