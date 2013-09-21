Trending

Scarponi wins GP Costa degli Etruschi

Lampre-Merida sweeps top three

Image 1 of 15

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 15

Lampre storm the peloton with Scarponi taking the win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 15

Italian team selector Paolo Bettini

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 15

Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Androni Giocattoli)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 15

Scarponi joined by Ulissi and Pozzato on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 15

Bardiani - CSF lead the peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 15

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) takes his first win of the season

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 15

Scarponi joined by Ulissi and Pozzato on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 15

Scarponi joined by Ulissi and Pozzato on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 15

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) takes his first win of the season

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 15

The sprint for second and third

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 15

Nicolo' Bonifazio (Lampre - Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 15

Marco Bandiera (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 15

Ivan Basso and Daniele Ratto (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 15

Ruslan Tleubayev (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Team Lampre Merida created a landmark for the team with all three places on the podium in the G.P. Costa degli Etruschi. Michele Scarponi lead home, picking up his first win since being awarded the 2011 Giro d'Italia title, with teammates Diego Ulissi and Filippo Pozzato in second and third.

Lampre asserted their dominance on the race early on with Valerio Conti among the first attacks.

A six-man move went clear later in the race but the true action began when Vincenzo Nibal (Astana) Scarponi and Pozzato joined a dangerous move of 20 riders at the front of the race.

It was Scarponi who looked the freshest, however, and he duly attacked with one kilometre to go. He finished alone before Ulissi and Pozzato could round out the podium.

"I finally managed to gain a victory this season. Having it reached right now in conjunction with the convening of the Italian national is for me a source of great confidence and strength in view of the commitment of world championships next week," Scarponi said.

"I have to say that my teammates and Ulissi and Pozzato are going really strong, a sign that in Lampre Merida's house we really prepared well for a great final of the season."

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida4:30:51
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:04
3Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
4Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Italian National Team
5Ivan Santoromita (Ita) Italian National Team
6Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Meridiana Kamen Team
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:12
8Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:00:57
9Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
10Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
11Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
12Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
13Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
14Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
15Davide Formolo (Ita) Italian National Team0:01:00
16Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:05
17Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:01:46
18Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
19Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
20Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.Eu
21Pablo Valencia Gonzaljuan (Col) Colombia
22Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita
23Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
24Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Italian National Team
25Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
26Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo
27Mikhail Akimov (Rus) RusVelo
28Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
29Sebastian Henao (Col) Colombia
30Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
31Daniel Jaramillo (Col) Colombia
32Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
33Winner Anacona (Col) Colombia
34Hurtaddarwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia
35Fredrik Carl Wilh Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
36Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
37Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
38Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
39Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
40Andrea Zordan (Ita) Italian National Team
41Davide Mucelli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
42Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
43Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:40
44Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling0:03:20
45Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
46Johan Romero Corredjeffry (Col) Colombia
47Julian Quintero Norencarlos (Col) Colombia
48Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
49Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia
50Andres Duarte Arevalofabio (Col) Colombia
51Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
52Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
53Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) RusVelo
54Juan Chamorro (Col) Colombia
55Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
56Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
57Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
58Marco Zamparella (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.Eu
59Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
60Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
61Ivan Rovny (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
62Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
63Alexandr Marentes Torrewilson (Col) Colombia0:04:00
64Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
65Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
66Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:07:00
67Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
68Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
69Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
70Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
71Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
72Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italian National Team
73Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
74Manuel Senni (Ita) Italian National Team
75Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.Eu
76Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
77Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
78Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
79Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
80Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo

 

