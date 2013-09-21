Image 1 of 15 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 15 Lampre storm the peloton with Scarponi taking the win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 15 Italian team selector Paolo Bettini (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 15 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 15 Scarponi joined by Ulissi and Pozzato on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 15 Bardiani - CSF lead the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 15 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) takes his first win of the season (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 15 Scarponi joined by Ulissi and Pozzato on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 15 Scarponi joined by Ulissi and Pozzato on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 15 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) takes his first win of the season (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 15 The sprint for second and third (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 15 Nicolo' Bonifazio (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 15 Marco Bandiera (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 15 Ivan Basso and Daniele Ratto (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 15 Ruslan Tleubayev (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Team Lampre Merida created a landmark for the team with all three places on the podium in the G.P. Costa degli Etruschi. Michele Scarponi lead home, picking up his first win since being awarded the 2011 Giro d'Italia title, with teammates Diego Ulissi and Filippo Pozzato in second and third.

Lampre asserted their dominance on the race early on with Valerio Conti among the first attacks.

A six-man move went clear later in the race but the true action began when Vincenzo Nibal (Astana) Scarponi and Pozzato joined a dangerous move of 20 riders at the front of the race.

It was Scarponi who looked the freshest, however, and he duly attacked with one kilometre to go. He finished alone before Ulissi and Pozzato could round out the podium.

"I finally managed to gain a victory this season. Having it reached right now in conjunction with the convening of the Italian national is for me a source of great confidence and strength in view of the commitment of world championships next week," Scarponi said.

"I have to say that my teammates and Ulissi and Pozzato are going really strong, a sign that in Lampre Merida's house we really prepared well for a great final of the season."

