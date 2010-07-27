Kiwi invaders dominate in T-Town
Gate, Rodger top men's omnium, Cliff-Ryan in women's
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Shem Rodger (New Zealand)
|2
|Bobby Lea (Bahatti Foundaion)
|3
|Kamil Kucznski (Poland National Team)
|4
|Matt Baranoski (Alliance Enviromental)
|5
|Lanell Rockmore (Bahatti Foundaion)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Aaron Gate (Team NZ)
|2
|Andy Lakatosh (Alliance Enviromental)
|3
|Roy Van Den Berg (Dutch National Team)
|4
|Yondi Schmidt (Dutch National Team)
|5
|Stephane Cosette (Canada)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Daniel Sullivan (Affinity Cycles)
|2
|Matt Diefenbach (Alliance Enviromental)
|3
|Jon Linchitz (Affinity Cycles)
|4
|Colin Prensky (Affinity Cycles)
|5
|Andy Kuklis (Cycleloft)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Shane Archbold (New Zealand)
|2
|Edward Dawkins (Motatapu)
|3
|Sam Steele (New Zealand)
|4
|Giddeon Massie (Bike Religion)
|5
|Shane Kline (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kamil Kuczynski (Poland National Team)
|7
|pts
|2
|Shem Rodger (New Zealand)
|5
|3
|Yondi Schmidt (Dutch National Team)
|3
|4
|Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
|2
|5
|Colin Prensky (Affinity Cycles)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hamish Presbury (New Zealand)
|3
|pts
|2
|Michael Miller (Alliance Enviromental)
|2
|3
|Andreas Ihm (Rio Tinto-Martin Swiss)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
|7
|pts
|2
|Sam Steele (New Zealand)
|5
|3
|Kamil Kuczynski (Poland National Team)
|3
|4
|Shane Archbold (New Zealand)
|2
|5
|Edward Dawkins (Motatapu)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shem Rodger (New Zealand)
|7
|pts
|2
|Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
|5
|3
|Shane Archbold (New Zealand)
|3
|4
|Lanell Rockmore (Alliance Environmental)
|2
|5
|Matt Baranoski (Alliance Environmental)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
|14
|pts
|2
|Shem Rodger (New Zealand)
|12
|3
|Kamil Kuczynski (Poland National Team)
|10
|4
|Sam Steele (New Zealand)
|5
|5
|Shane Archbold (New Zealand)
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kaytee Boyd (New Zealand)
|2
|Kanis Willy (AA-Drink)
|3
|Hannah Latta (Port Nicholson Poneke)
|4
|Shelbe Eck (Alliance Environmental)
|5
|Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft)
|6
|Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)
|7
|Gemma Dudley (New Zealand)
|8
|Jaime Nielsen (New Zealand)
|9
|Mary Costelloe (Alliance Environmental)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Yvonne Hijgenaar (Dutch National Team)
|2
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Verducci)
|3
|Colleen Hayduk (Verducci)
|4
|Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda)
|5
|Karine Cote (Canada)
|6
|Kim Geist (Alliance Environmental)
|7
|Lauren Ellis (New Zealand)
|8
|Julia Bradley (Stevens Racing)
|9
|Catherine Couture (Equipe Cascades)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Verducci -break away)
|7
|pts
|2
|Colleen Hayduk (Verducci -break away)
|5
|3
|Gemma Dudley (New Zealand)
|3
|4
|Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft)
|2
|5
|Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Verducci -break away)
|7
|pts
|2
|Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft)
|5
|3
|Kaytee Boyd (New Zealand)
|3
|4
|Colleen Hayduk (Verducci -break away)
|2
|5
|Mary Costelloe (Alliance Environmental)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Verducci)
|7
|pts
|2
|Kaytee Boyd (New Zealand)
|5
|3
|Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)
|3
|4
|Kimberly Geist (Alliance Environmental)
|2
|5
|Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Willy Kanis (AA-Drink)
|7
|pts
|2
|Colleen Hayduk (Verducci)
|5
|3
|Yvonne Hijgenaar (Dutch National Team)
|3
|4
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Verducci)
|2
|5
|Lauren Ellis (New Zealand)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kimberly Geist (Alliance Environmental)
|2
|Gemma Dudley (New Zealand)
|3
|Kacey Manderfield (Cycleloft)
|4
|Colleen Hayduk (Verducci)
|5
|Mary Costelloe (Alliance Environmental)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Verducci -break away)
|23
|pts
|2
|Colleen Hayduk (Verducci -break away)
|12
|3
|Kaytee Boyd (New Zealand)
|8
|4
|Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft)
|8
|5
|Willy Kanis (AA-Drink)
|7
