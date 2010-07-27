Trending

Kiwi invaders dominate in T-Town

Gate, Rodger top men's omnium, Cliff-Ryan in women's

Pro Men - 3 km Scratch Race Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Shem Rodger (New Zealand)
2Bobby Lea (Bahatti Foundaion)
3Kamil Kucznski (Poland National Team)
4Matt Baranoski (Alliance Enviromental)
5Lanell Rockmore (Bahatti Foundaion)

Pro Men – 3 km Scratch Race Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Aaron Gate (Team NZ)
2Andy Lakatosh (Alliance Enviromental)
3Roy Van Den Berg (Dutch National Team)
4Yondi Schmidt (Dutch National Team)
5Stephane Cosette (Canada)

Pro Men – Keirin Heats – Three 3 km Scratch Race Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daniel Sullivan (Affinity Cycles)
2Matt Diefenbach (Alliance Enviromental)
3Jon Linchitz (Affinity Cycles)
4Colin Prensky (Affinity Cycles)
5Andy Kuklis (Cycleloft)

Pro Men – 3 km Scratch Race Repechage
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Shane Archbold (New Zealand)
2Edward Dawkins (Motatapu)
3Sam Steele (New Zealand)
4Giddeon Massie (Bike Religion)
5Shane Kline (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)

Pro Men – Super Sprint Elimination
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kamil Kuczynski (Poland National Team)7pts
2Shem Rodger (New Zealand)5
3Yondi Schmidt (Dutch National Team)3
4Aaron Gate (New Zealand)2
5Colin Prensky (Affinity Cycles)1

Pro Men – 2 km Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hamish Presbury (New Zealand)3pts
2Michael Miller (Alliance Enviromental)2
3Andreas Ihm (Rio Tinto-Martin Swiss)1

Pro Men – 2 km Golden Wheel Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Gate (New Zealand)7pts
2Sam Steele (New Zealand)5
3Kamil Kuczynski (Poland National Team)3
4Shane Archbold (New Zealand)2
5Edward Dawkins (Motatapu)1

Pro Men – 10 Mile Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shem Rodger (New Zealand)7pts
2Aaron Gate (New Zealand)5
3Shane Archbold (New Zealand)3
4Lanell Rockmore (Alliance Environmental)2
5Matt Baranoski (Alliance Environmental)1

Pro Men — Omnium
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Gate (New Zealand)14pts
2Shem Rodger (New Zealand)12
3Kamil Kuczynski (Poland National Team)10
4Sam Steele (New Zealand)5
5Shane Archbold (New Zealand)5

Pro Women — Scratch Race Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kaytee Boyd (New Zealand)
2Kanis Willy (AA-Drink)
3Hannah Latta (Port Nicholson Poneke)
4Shelbe Eck (Alliance Environmental)
5Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft)
6Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)
7Gemma Dudley (New Zealand)
8Jaime Nielsen (New Zealand)
9Mary Costelloe (Alliance Environmental)

Pro Women- Scratch Race Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Yvonne Hijgenaar (Dutch National Team)
2Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Verducci)
3Colleen Hayduk (Verducci)
4Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda)
5Karine Cote (Canada)
6Kim Geist (Alliance Environmental)
7Lauren Ellis (New Zealand)
8Julia Bradley (Stevens Racing)
9Catherine Couture (Equipe Cascades)

Pro Women- Miss and Out
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Verducci -break away)7pts
2Colleen Hayduk (Verducci -break away)5
3Gemma Dudley (New Zealand)3
4Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft)2
5Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)1

Pro Women- 12 lap Tempo Points Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Verducci -break away)7pts
2Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft)5
3Kaytee Boyd (New Zealand)3
4Colleen Hayduk (Verducci -break away)2
5Mary Costelloe (Alliance Environmental)1

Pro Women- 25 lap Points Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Verducci)7pts
2Kaytee Boyd (New Zealand)5
3Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)3
4Kimberly Geist (Alliance Environmental)2
5Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft)1

Pro Women- Flying Mile
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Willy Kanis (AA-Drink)7pts
2Colleen Hayduk (Verducci)5
3Yvonne Hijgenaar (Dutch National Team)3
4Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Verducci)2
5Lauren Ellis (New Zealand)1

Pro Women- 2 km Golden Wheel Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kimberly Geist (Alliance Environmental)
2Gemma Dudley (New Zealand)
3Kacey Manderfield (Cycleloft)
4Colleen Hayduk (Verducci)
5Mary Costelloe (Alliance Environmental)

Pro Women — Omnium
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Verducci -break away)23pts
2Colleen Hayduk (Verducci -break away)12
3Kaytee Boyd (New Zealand)8
4Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft)8
5Willy Kanis (AA-Drink)7

