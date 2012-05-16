Glava Tour of Norway past winners
Champions from 2000 to 2011
|2011
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|2010
|Christer Rake (Nor) Team Joker Bianchi
|2009
|Sergej Firsanov (Den) Team Designa Køkken
|2008
|Fredrik Ericsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|2007
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Maxbo Bianchi
|2006
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Maxbo Bianchi
|2005
|Are Andresen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Vest
|2004
|Kimmo Kananen (Swe) Team Bianchi Nordic
|2003
|Jonas Holmkvist (Swe) Team Bianchi Scandinavia
|2002
|Mads Kaggestad (Nor) Team Krone
|2001
|Enrico Poitschke (Ger) Team Wiesenhof
|2000
|Arkadiusz Wojtas (Pol) Mroz
