Girobio past winners
1970-2010
|2010
|Carlos Betancourt
|2009
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa
|2006
|Dario Cataldo
|2004
|Marco Marzano
|2003
|Dainius Kairelis
|2002
|Giuseppe Muraglia
|2001
|Davide Frattini
|2000
|Raffaele Ferrara
|1999
|Tadej Valjavec
|1998
|Danilo Di Luca
|1997
|Oscar Mason
|1996
|Roberto Sgambelluri
|1995
|Giuseppe Di Grande
|1994
|Leonardo Piepoli
|1993
|Gilberto Simoni
|1992
|Marco Pantani
|1991
|Francesco Casagrande
|1990
|Wladimir Belli
|1989
|Andrei Teteriouk
|1988
|Dmitri Konychev
|1986
|Alexandre Krasnov
|1985
|Sergei Uslamin
|1984
|Piotr Ugrumov
|1983
|Vladimir Volochin
|1982
|Francesco Cesarini
|1981
|Sergej Voronin
|1980
|Giovanni Fedrigo
|1979
|Alf Segersäll
|1978
|Fausto Stiz
|1977
|Claudio Corti
|1976
|Francesco Conti
|1975
|Ruggero Gialdini
|1974
|Pizzini Leone
|1973
|Gianbattista Baronchelli
|1972
|Giovanni Battaglin
|1971
|Francesco Moser
|1970
|Giancarlo Bellini
