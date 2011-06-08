Trending

Girobio past winners

1970-2010

2010Carlos Betancourt
2009Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa
2006Dario Cataldo
2004Marco Marzano
2003Dainius Kairelis
2002Giuseppe Muraglia
2001Davide Frattini
2000Raffaele Ferrara
1999Tadej Valjavec
1998Danilo Di Luca
1997Oscar Mason
1996Roberto Sgambelluri
1995Giuseppe Di Grande
1994Leonardo Piepoli
1993Gilberto Simoni
1992Marco Pantani
1991Francesco Casagrande
1990Wladimir Belli
1989Andrei Teteriouk
1988Dmitri Konychev
1986Alexandre Krasnov
1985Sergei Uslamin
1984Piotr Ugrumov
1983Vladimir Volochin
1982Francesco Cesarini
1981Sergej Voronin
1980Giovanni Fedrigo
1979Alf Segersäll
1978Fausto Stiz
1977Claudio Corti
1976Francesco Conti
1975Ruggero Gialdini
1974Pizzini Leone
1973Gianbattista Baronchelli
1972Giovanni Battaglin
1971Francesco Moser
1970Giancarlo Bellini

