Giro d'Italia: Kittel wins stage 3
German sprints his way into the pink jersey
Marcel Kittel won his second consecutive stage at the Giro d’Italia and in just as convincing fashion as he took the first. Set up perfectly by his Etixx-Quick Step teammates coming into Arnhem, Kittel opened up his sprint from 200 metres out, almost instantly getting a huge gap on the sprinters lined up in his wake. He was several bike lengths clear of Sky’s Elia Viviani and already celebrating as he crossed the line, with Trek-Segafredo’s Giacomo Nizzolo in third.
The 10 bonus seconds Kittel earned for his stage win put him into the race leader’s maglia rosa, making him the first German since Olaf Pollack in 2006 to lead the Giro. Kittel now heads Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) by nine seconds, with Movistar’s Andrey Amador in third at 15 seconds after LottoNL-Jumbo’s Primoz Roglic slipped down the standings.
For a time, it seemed that Kittel might be thwarted by an heroic solo effort on the part of Dimension Data’s Johann Van Zyl. One of a quartet of riders who broke away at the very start of the stage, Van Zyl hit out on his own with 12 kilometres remaining. His lead at that point was the best part of a minute and it took a concerted effort by Etixx to reel him in with just 1.7km to the line.
Having done most of the hard work in chasing down Van Zyl, Etixx suddenly found themselves with plenty of company at the front of the bunch. However, they kept Kittel exactly where he needed to be. Leadout man Fabio Sabatini set a scorching pace from 600 metres out, and when the Italian started to fade Kittel made his move.
"I’m super happy with this victory, which is my fourth stage win at the Giro, and I’ve also got leader’s jersey as well. I’m very happy to be able to say that I’ve worn the yellow jersey at the Tour de France and now the pink jersey at the Giro d’Italia, which is something quite unique," said Kittel.
"It was a super tough day, with lots of wind, which made it difficult to stay in position. The breakaway also got a big gap. But the boys did an amazing job of keeping me out of trouble and then getting Matteo Trentin, Fabio Sabatini and me into position for the sprint. Matteo and Fabio also did an amazing job, and that made it easier for me."
Video highlights
How it unfolded
The break of the day went as soon as the flag dropped to get racing under way. LottoNL-Jumbo’s Maarten Tjallingii instigated it, and the Dutchman was quickly joined by Van Zyl, Julen Amezqueta (Southeast-Venezuela) and a familiar face in Giacomo Berlato (Nippo-Vini Fantini), who had spent stage two in the break with Tjallingii. Their lead reached a maximum of eight minutes with 140km to the finish as Etixx and Giant set the pace on the front of the peloton.
For the first half of the stage, the most noteworthy aspect was the immense size of the crowds. But the focus turned back to the racing when it became clear that the wind was getting up. This brought all of the GC teams to the front of the bunch, and with dramatic consequences for AG2R. Setting the pace in the bunch around one side of a roundabout, their lead man slipped down in front of Giro debutant and GC hopeful Jean-Christophe Péraud.
With next to no time to react, the French veteran hit the road face first. Thankfully, he did get back to his feet relatively quickly, but the cuts he sustained to his face were severe enough to force him out of the race.
As he did on two occasions on stage two, Tjallingii led through the intermediate sprint. Soon after, the chase behind quickened considerably as the peloton once again found itself being buffeted by a cross-wind. As the action suddenly got frantic, several riders went down and the main group split into several sections.
While Lotto-Soudal and Tinkoff powered away on the front of the first group, a second large group formed 30 seconds behind. However, as the wind eased, the two groups merged. The net result was that the breakaway quartet lost two minutes of their advantage, which was down to three minutes entering the final 60km.
Tjallingii’s reward for his second consecutive day in the break was the King of the Mountains jersey, which the Dutch veteran secured when he led over the only climb of the day. As the peloton passed a couple of minutes later, Arnaud Demare hit the deck and had to be helped back to the bunch by two of his teammates.
When the four escapees went through the line for the first time at the start of two laps of the finishing circuit, their lead was 2-27. But as Etixx-Quick Step took up the running on the front of the bunch, that advantage soon began to dwindle. The wind came into play again too, forcing splits towards the back of the peloton.
The peloton was 1-11 in arrears entering the final 13-kilometre lap. Aware it was closing, Van Zyl decided to hit out on his own with 12km remaining. A crash near the back of the bunch caused another big split and this time there was no way back to the maglia rosa group for those caught out.
After Van Zyl’s brilliant effort was neutralized just 1,700 metres from home, Etixx set about the last phase of their day’s task, which culminated in Kittel’s win and the German capturing the maglia rosa as the prepares to transfer to Italy on Monday.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:23:45
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|7
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|8
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|9
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|11
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|12
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|14
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|16
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|17
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|19
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|22
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|23
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|24
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|25
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|26
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|28
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|29
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|30
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|Jhoan Esteban CHAVES RUBIO
|32
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|34
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|35
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|36
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|37
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|38
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|39
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|40
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|42
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|45
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|46
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|49
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|50
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|52
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|53
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|54
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|55
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|56
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|57
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|58
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|59
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|61
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|62
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|63
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|64
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|65
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|66
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|67
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|69
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|70
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|71
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|72
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|73
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Southeast - Venezuela
|74
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|75
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|76
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|77
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|79
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|80
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|82
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|83
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|84
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|85
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|86
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|87
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|88
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|89
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|90
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|91
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|92
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|93
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|94
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|95
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:14
|96
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:16
|97
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|98
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:20
|99
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:31
|100
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|101
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:50
|102
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:51
|103
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|104
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:00
|105
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:37
|106
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|107
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|108
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|109
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|110
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|111
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|112
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|113
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|114
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|115
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|116
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|117
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|118
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|119
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|120
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|121
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|122
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|123
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|124
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|125
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|126
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|127
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:46
|128
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:01
|129
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:04:14
|130
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|131
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:16
|132
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|133
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|134
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:04:55
|135
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|136
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|137
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|138
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|139
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|140
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:27
|141
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:05:59
|142
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|143
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:06:03
|144
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|145
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|146
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|147
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|148
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|149
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|150
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|151
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|152
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|153
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|154
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|155
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|156
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|157
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|158
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|159
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|160
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|161
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|162
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|163
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|164
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|165
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|166
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|167
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|168
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|169
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|170
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|171
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:07:39
|172
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|173
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|174
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|175
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|176
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|177
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|178
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|179
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|180
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|181
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|182
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|183
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|184
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|185
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|186
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|187
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|188
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|189
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|190
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|191
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|192
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|193
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|194
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|195
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|196
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:13:32
|DNF
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|3
|Julen Amerzqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|3
|4
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|1
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|pts
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|3
|Julen Amerzqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|2
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|pts
|2
|Julen Amerzqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|2
|3
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|8
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|6
|5
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|6
|Julen Amerzqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|5
|7
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|8
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3
|9
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|10
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|50
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|35
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|18
|5
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|14
|6
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|12
|7
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|8
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|8
|9
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|7
|10
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|6
|11
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|5
|12
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|13
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|3
|14
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|15
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|13:11:15
|2
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|Team Sky
|5
|IAM Cycling
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|8
|Lampre - Merida
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Southeast - Venezuela
|11
|Movistar Team
|12
|Bardiani CSF
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|14
|Dimension Data
|15
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|16
|Tinkoff Team
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|18
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|19
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:31
|20
|FDJ
|0:01:37
|21
|AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:15:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9:13:10
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:09
|3
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:00:15
|4
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:17
|5
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:21
|6
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:22
|7
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:23
|8
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:00:25
|9
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:26
|11
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:28
|12
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:29
|13
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:30
|14
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:31
|15
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:32
|16
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:33
|17
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:34
|18
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:37
|19
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:38
|20
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:39
|21
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|22
|Jhoan Esteban CHAVES RUBIO
|23
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|25
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:40
|26
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:41
|27
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|28
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|29
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:42
|30
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|31
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:43
|32
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|33
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|34
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|35
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:45
|36
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|37
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:46
|38
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|39
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:47
|40
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|41
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|42
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|43
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:49
|44
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|45
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|46
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:50
|47
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:51
|49
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:52
|50
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|51
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|52
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:53
|53
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:54
|54
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:55
|55
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|56
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:56
|57
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|58
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|59
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Southeast - Venezuela
|60
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:59
|61
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|62
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|63
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|64
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|65
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:00
|66
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|67
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:01
|68
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:02
|69
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:07
|70
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:08
|71
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:10
|72
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|73
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|74
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:13
|75
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|76
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:14
|77
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:15
|78
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:17
|79
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|80
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:18
|81
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:20
|82
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|83
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:01:21
|84
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:23
|85
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:25
|87
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:26
|88
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:30
|89
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:31
|90
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:32
|91
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:35
|92
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:01:36
|93
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:40
|94
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|95
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:01:42
|96
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:45
|97
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:46
|98
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:50
|99
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:52
|100
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:01:56
|101
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:57
|102
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:06
|103
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:07
|104
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:15
|105
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:26
|106
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:27
|107
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:30
|108
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:02:33
|109
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:37
|110
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:02:39
|111
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:47
|112
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:50
|113
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|114
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:54
|115
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|116
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:58
|117
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:00
|118
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:03:01
|119
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:04
|120
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:11
|121
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:13
|122
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:15
|123
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:17
|124
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:18
|125
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:20
|126
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:37
|127
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:46
|128
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:03:49
|129
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:05:08
|130
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:05:11
|131
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:05:41
|132
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:49
|133
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:53
|134
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:01
|135
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:06:11
|136
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:06:20
|137
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:06:31
|138
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:38
|139
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:40
|140
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:41
|141
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:43
|142
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:06:45
|143
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:47
|144
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|145
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:06:50
|146
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:06:54
|147
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|148
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:06:55
|149
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:06:57
|150
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:59
|151
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:00
|152
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:02
|153
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:06
|154
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:08
|155
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:09
|156
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:10
|157
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:13
|158
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:14
|159
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:23
|160
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:07:26
|161
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:07:27
|162
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:07:30
|163
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:07:39
|164
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|165
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:07:48
|166
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:08:00
|167
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:08:03
|168
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:08:05
|169
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:08:06
|170
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:08:14
|171
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:16
|172
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:17
|173
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:08:23
|174
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|175
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:24
|176
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:30
|177
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:08:38
|178
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|179
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:40
|180
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:43
|181
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|182
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:45
|183
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|184
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:08:54
|185
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:01
|186
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:09:06
|187
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:09:08
|188
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:09:12
|189
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:09:18
|190
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:09:24
|191
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:10:02
|192
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:10:03
|193
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:10:48
|194
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:11:00
|195
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:11:01
|196
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:15:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|106
|pts
|2
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|80
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|49
|4
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|44
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|43
|6
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|43
|7
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|29
|8
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|28
|9
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|28
|10
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|26
|11
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|20
|12
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|19
|13
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|16
|14
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|15
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|14
|16
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|17
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|14
|18
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|14
|19
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|20
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|21
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|7
|22
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|23
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|6
|24
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|25
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|26
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|5
|27
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|28
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|29
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|3
|30
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|3
|31
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|32
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|33
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|34
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|35
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2
|36
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1
|37
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|38
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|pts
|2
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|3
|3
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|2
|4
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|40
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|21
|3
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|9
|4
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|5
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|5
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|7
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|8
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|9
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|21
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|15
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|5
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|8
|6
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|7
|7
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|8
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|5
|9
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|5
|10
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|11
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|5
|12
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|13
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|4
|14
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|15
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|16
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3
|17
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|18
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|2
|19
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|20
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|9:13:27
|2
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:05
|3
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:12
|4
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:17
|5
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:22
|6
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:23
|7
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:26
|8
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:33
|9
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:34
|10
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:00:39
|11
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|12
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Southeast - Venezuela
|13
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:42
|14
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|15
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:51
|16
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:53
|17
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:56
|18
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|19
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:01
|20
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:13
|21
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:15
|22
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:23
|23
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:35
|24
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:49
|25
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:09
|26
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:10
|27
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:02:22
|28
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:41
|29
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:04:51
|30
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:36
|31
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:06:03
|32
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:06:14
|33
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:23
|34
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:42
|35
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:49
|36
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:53
|37
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:56
|38
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:06
|39
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:07:43
|40
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:08:21
|41
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:26
|42
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:08:37
|43
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:08:49
|44
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:08:51
|45
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:08:55
|46
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:09:01
|47
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:09:07
|48
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:09:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|27:40:21
|2
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:15
|3
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:20
|4
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:36
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:00:37
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:44
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:45
|8
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:47
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:58
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:09
|11
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:12
|12
|Tinkoff Team
|13
|Team Sky
|0:01:18
|14
|Team Katusha
|0:01:20
|15
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:39
|16
|Lampre - Merida
|0:01:48
|17
|Southeast-Venezuela
|0:01:55
|18
|Dimension Data
|19
|Bardiani CSF
|0:02:03
|20
|FDJ
|0:02:49
|21
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:22
|22
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:17:56
