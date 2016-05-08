Image 1 of 68 Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep) donned the maglia rosa (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 68 Davide Malacarne (Astana Pro Team) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 68 Elia Viviani was second during the Giro's third stage. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 68 Marcel Kittel and Tom Dumoulin chat during the Giro's third stage. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 68 A Lotto Soudal riders drives the pace during the Giro's third stage. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 68 A Cannondale rider at the head of affairs at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 68 The peloton in action during stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 68 The breakaway rides along a dike in the Netherlands during the Giro's third stage. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 68 Marcel Kittel celebrates his first maglia rosa. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 68 Maarten Tjallingii with his children on the stage 3 podium at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 68 First maglia rosa of the 2016 Giro and the second maglia rosa, Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) with Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 68 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) crosses the line and loses the maglia rosa (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 68 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 68 Moreno Moser (Cannondale) crosses the line (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 68 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) after the stage finish (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 68 Steven Kruijswijk enjoying the Giro on home roads (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 68 Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 68 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 68 Former teammates Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) and Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 68 Johann Van Zyl's solo attack in the last 12km of the Giro's third stage put the sprint teams under pressure. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 68 Domenico Pozzovivo talks with the media following the Giro's third stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 68 Etixx-QuickStep drives the chase at the Giro. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 68 The peloton in the Netherlands during the Giro's third stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 68 Johann Van Zyl attacks during the Giro's third stage. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 68 Julen Amerzqueta and Giacomo Berlato (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 68 Kittel gets congratulations after stage 3. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 68 Marcel Kittel wins stage 3 at the 2016 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 68 Marcel Kittel wins stage 3 at the 2016 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 68 Marcel Kittel wins stage 3 at the 2016 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 68 Marcel Kittel on the Giro's stage 3 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 68 That makes two for Kittel at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 68 Maarten Tjallingii Team LottoNl-Jumbo leads the combativity and mountains classifications. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 68 Tobia Ludvigsson in the Giro's white jersey on the stage 3 podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 68 Katusha on the Giro's stage 3 podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 68 Marcel Kittel in the maglia rosa after the Giro's third stage (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 36 of 68 Jean-Christophe Peraud injured his face after crashing during the Giro's stage 3. Image 37 of 68 AG2R teammates look after Jean-Christophe Peraud after a crash Image 38 of 68 The peloton in action during stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia Image 39 of 68 Marcel Kittel wins stage 3 of the 2016 Giro d'Italia Image 40 of 68 The peloton starts stage 3 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 41 of 68 Big crowds for stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 42 of 68 Fans and riders pack the roads and roadside during stage 3 at the Giro. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 43 of 68 Giacomo Berlato (Nippo - Vini Fantini) in the breakaway during stage 3 at the Giro. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 44 of 68 Tom Dumoulin in the maglia rosa during stage 3 at the Giro. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 45 of 68 Alejandro Valverde in the peloton during the Giro's third stage. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 46 of 68 Etixx-QuickStep's Matteo Trentin says hello to the devil. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 47 of 68 BMC's Daniel Oss greets the crowd at the start. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 48 of 68 Marcel Kittel wins stage 3 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 49 of 68 Marcel Kittel celebrates in the maglia rosa after the Giro's third stage (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 50 of 68 Maarten Tjallingii in the breakaway during stage 3 at the Giro d'Italia Image 51 of 68 A view from the peloton during stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia Image 52 of 68 The peloton passes some local livestock in the Netherlands. Image 53 of 68 Tom Dumoulin refuels during stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia Image 54 of 68 Dutch fans turned out in force for the Giro's third stage. Image 55 of 68 A view from the peloton during stage 3 of the 2016 Giro d'Italia Image 56 of 68 Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep) wins stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 57 of 68 Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep) en route to victory on stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 58 of 68 Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep) wins stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 59 of 68 Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep) celebrates his win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 60 of 68 Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep) wins stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 61 of 68 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) on the start podium (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 62 of 68 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) with the Giro mascot (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 63 of 68 The break of the day (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 64 of 68 Crowds (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 65 of 68 Crowds (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 66 of 68 Crowds (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 67 of 68 The riders await the start (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 68 of 68 The stage 3 map of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Marcel Kittel won his second consecutive stage at the Giro d’Italia and in just as convincing fashion as he took the first. Set up perfectly by his Etixx-Quick Step teammates coming into Arnhem, Kittel opened up his sprint from 200 metres out, almost instantly getting a huge gap on the sprinters lined up in his wake. He was several bike lengths clear of Sky’s Elia Viviani and already celebrating as he crossed the line, with Trek-Segafredo’s Giacomo Nizzolo in third.

The 10 bonus seconds Kittel earned for his stage win put him into the race leader’s maglia rosa, making him the first German since Olaf Pollack in 2006 to lead the Giro. Kittel now heads Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) by nine seconds, with Movistar’s Andrey Amador in third at 15 seconds after LottoNL-Jumbo’s Primoz Roglic slipped down the standings.

For a time, it seemed that Kittel might be thwarted by an heroic solo effort on the part of Dimension Data’s Johann Van Zyl. One of a quartet of riders who broke away at the very start of the stage, Van Zyl hit out on his own with 12 kilometres remaining. His lead at that point was the best part of a minute and it took a concerted effort by Etixx to reel him in with just 1.7km to the line.

Having done most of the hard work in chasing down Van Zyl, Etixx suddenly found themselves with plenty of company at the front of the bunch. However, they kept Kittel exactly where he needed to be. Leadout man Fabio Sabatini set a scorching pace from 600 metres out, and when the Italian started to fade Kittel made his move.

"I’m super happy with this victory, which is my fourth stage win at the Giro, and I’ve also got leader’s jersey as well. I’m very happy to be able to say that I’ve worn the yellow jersey at the Tour de France and now the pink jersey at the Giro d’Italia, which is something quite unique," said Kittel.

"It was a super tough day, with lots of wind, which made it difficult to stay in position. The breakaway also got a big gap. But the boys did an amazing job of keeping me out of trouble and then getting Matteo Trentin, Fabio Sabatini and me into position for the sprint. Matteo and Fabio also did an amazing job, and that made it easier for me."

More on this story

Video highlights

How it unfolded

The break of the day went as soon as the flag dropped to get racing under way. LottoNL-Jumbo’s Maarten Tjallingii instigated it, and the Dutchman was quickly joined by Van Zyl, Julen Amezqueta (Southeast-Venezuela) and a familiar face in Giacomo Berlato (Nippo-Vini Fantini), who had spent stage two in the break with Tjallingii. Their lead reached a maximum of eight minutes with 140km to the finish as Etixx and Giant set the pace on the front of the peloton.

For the first half of the stage, the most noteworthy aspect was the immense size of the crowds. But the focus turned back to the racing when it became clear that the wind was getting up. This brought all of the GC teams to the front of the bunch, and with dramatic consequences for AG2R. Setting the pace in the bunch around one side of a roundabout, their lead man slipped down in front of Giro debutant and GC hopeful Jean-Christophe Péraud.

With next to no time to react, the French veteran hit the road face first. Thankfully, he did get back to his feet relatively quickly, but the cuts he sustained to his face were severe enough to force him out of the race.

As he did on two occasions on stage two, Tjallingii led through the intermediate sprint. Soon after, the chase behind quickened considerably as the peloton once again found itself being buffeted by a cross-wind. As the action suddenly got frantic, several riders went down and the main group split into several sections.

While Lotto-Soudal and Tinkoff powered away on the front of the first group, a second large group formed 30 seconds behind. However, as the wind eased, the two groups merged. The net result was that the breakaway quartet lost two minutes of their advantage, which was down to three minutes entering the final 60km.

Tjallingii’s reward for his second consecutive day in the break was the King of the Mountains jersey, which the Dutch veteran secured when he led over the only climb of the day. As the peloton passed a couple of minutes later, Arnaud Demare hit the deck and had to be helped back to the bunch by two of his teammates.

When the four escapees went through the line for the first time at the start of two laps of the finishing circuit, their lead was 2-27. But as Etixx-Quick Step took up the running on the front of the bunch, that advantage soon began to dwindle. The wind came into play again too, forcing splits towards the back of the peloton.

The peloton was 1-11 in arrears entering the final 13-kilometre lap. Aware it was closing, Van Zyl decided to hit out on his own with 12km remaining. A crash near the back of the bunch caused another big split and this time there was no way back to the maglia rosa group for those caught out.

After Van Zyl’s brilliant effort was neutralized just 1,700 metres from home, Etixx set about the last phase of their day’s task, which culminated in Kittel’s win and the German capturing the maglia rosa as the prepares to transfer to Italy on Monday.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:23:45 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 5 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 6 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 7 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 8 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 9 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 10 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 11 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 12 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 13 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 14 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 16 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 17 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 19 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 20 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 21 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 22 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela 23 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 24 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 25 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 26 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 27 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 28 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 29 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 30 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 31 Jhoan Esteban CHAVES RUBIO 32 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 33 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 34 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 35 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 36 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 37 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 38 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 39 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 40 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 42 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 43 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 44 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 45 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 46 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 47 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 48 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 49 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 50 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 51 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 52 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 53 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 54 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 55 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 56 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 57 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 58 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 59 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 60 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 61 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 62 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 63 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 64 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 65 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 66 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 67 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 69 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 70 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 71 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 72 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 73 Daniel Martínez (Col) Southeast - Venezuela 74 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 75 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 76 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 77 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 78 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 79 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 80 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 81 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 82 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 83 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 84 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 85 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 86 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 87 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 88 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 89 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 90 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 91 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 92 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 93 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 94 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 95 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:14 96 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:16 97 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 98 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:20 99 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:31 100 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 101 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:00:50 102 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:51 103 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 104 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:00 105 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:01:37 106 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 107 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 108 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 109 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 110 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 111 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 112 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 113 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 114 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 115 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 116 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 117 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 118 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 119 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 120 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 121 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 122 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 123 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 124 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 125 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 126 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 127 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:01:46 128 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:01 129 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:04:14 130 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 131 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:16 132 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 133 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 134 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:04:55 135 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 136 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 137 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 138 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 139 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 140 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:27 141 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:05:59 142 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 143 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:06:03 144 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 145 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 146 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 147 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 148 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 149 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 150 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 151 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 152 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 153 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 154 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 155 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 156 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 157 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 158 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 159 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 160 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 161 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 162 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 163 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 164 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 165 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 166 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 167 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 168 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 169 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 170 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 171 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:07:39 172 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 173 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 174 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 175 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 176 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 177 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 178 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 179 Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini 180 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 181 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 182 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 183 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 184 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 185 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 186 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 187 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 188 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 189 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 190 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 191 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 192 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 193 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 194 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 195 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 196 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:13:32 DNF Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team

Sprint 1 - 97.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 pts 2 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 3 Julen Amerzqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 3 4 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 2 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 1

Sprint 2 - 128.5km Rider Name (Country) Team Result Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 pts Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 3 Julen Amerzqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 2 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 1

KOM 1 - 136.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 pts 2 Julen Amerzqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 2 3 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1

Most Combative # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 11 pts 2 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 8 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 6 5 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 5 6 Julen Amerzqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 5 7 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 8 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3 9 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 10 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 2

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 50 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 35 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 25 4 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 18 5 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 14 6 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 12 7 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 8 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 8 9 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 7 10 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 6 11 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 5 12 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4 13 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 3 14 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 15 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Katusha 13:11:15 2 Etixx - Quick-Step 3 Team Giant-Alpecin 4 Team Sky 5 IAM Cycling 6 Astana Pro Team 7 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 8 Lampre - Merida 9 Trek-Segafredo 10 Southeast - Venezuela 11 Movistar Team 12 Bardiani CSF 13 Lotto Soudal 14 Dimension Data 15 Gazprom-Rusvelo 16 Tinkoff Team 17 BMC Racing Team 18 Cannondale Pro Cycling 19 Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:31 20 FDJ 0:01:37 21 AG2R La Mondiale 22 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:15:12

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 9:13:10 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:09 3 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:00:15 4 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:17 5 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:21 6 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:22 7 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:23 8 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:00:25 9 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:26 11 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:28 12 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:29 13 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:30 14 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:31 15 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:32 16 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:33 17 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:34 18 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:37 19 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:00:38 20 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:39 21 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 22 Jhoan Esteban CHAVES RUBIO 23 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 24 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 25 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:40 26 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:41 27 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 28 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 29 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:42 30 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 31 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:43 32 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 33 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 34 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 35 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:45 36 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 37 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:46 38 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 39 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:00:47 40 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 41 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 42 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 43 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:49 44 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 45 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 46 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:50 47 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 48 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:51 49 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:52 50 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 51 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 52 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:00:53 53 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:54 54 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:55 55 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 56 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:56 57 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 58 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 59 Daniel Martínez (Col) Southeast - Venezuela 60 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:59 61 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 62 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 63 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 64 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 65 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:00 66 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 67 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:01 68 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:02 69 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:07 70 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:08 71 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:10 72 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 73 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 74 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:13 75 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 76 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:14 77 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:15 78 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:17 79 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 80 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:18 81 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:01:20 82 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 83 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:01:21 84 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:23 85 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 86 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:25 87 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:26 88 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:30 89 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:31 90 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:32 91 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:35 92 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:01:36 93 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:40 94 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 95 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela 0:01:42 96 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:45 97 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:46 98 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:50 99 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:52 100 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:01:56 101 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:01:57 102 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:06 103 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:02:07 104 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:15 105 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 0:02:26 106 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:27 107 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:30 108 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:02:33 109 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:37 110 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:02:39 111 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:02:47 112 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 0:02:50 113 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 114 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:54 115 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 116 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:02:58 117 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:03:00 118 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:03:01 119 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:04 120 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:11 121 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:13 122 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:03:15 123 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:17 124 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:18 125 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:03:20 126 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:37 127 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:46 128 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:03:49 129 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 0:05:08 130 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:05:11 131 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:05:41 132 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:05:49 133 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:53 134 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:01 135 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:06:11 136 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:06:20 137 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:06:31 138 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:38 139 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:40 140 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:41 141 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:43 142 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:06:45 143 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:47 144 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 145 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:06:50 146 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:06:54 147 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 148 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:06:55 149 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:06:57 150 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:06:59 151 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:07:00 152 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:02 153 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 0:07:06 154 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:08 155 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:07:09 156 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:10 157 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:13 158 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:07:14 159 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:07:23 160 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:07:26 161 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:07:27 162 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:07:30 163 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:07:39 164 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 165 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:07:48 166 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:08:00 167 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:08:03 168 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:08:05 169 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:08:06 170 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:08:14 171 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:16 172 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:17 173 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:08:23 174 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 175 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:24 176 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:30 177 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:08:38 178 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 179 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:40 180 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:43 181 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 182 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:45 183 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 184 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:08:54 185 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:01 186 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:09:06 187 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 0:09:08 188 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:09:12 189 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:09:18 190 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:09:24 191 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 0:10:02 192 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:10:03 193 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 0:10:48 194 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:11:00 195 Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:11:01 196 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:15:35

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 106 pts 2 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 80 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 49 4 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 44 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 43 6 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 43 7 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 29 8 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 28 9 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 28 10 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 26 11 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 20 12 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 19 13 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 16 14 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 15 15 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 14 16 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 17 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 14 18 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 14 19 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 20 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 21 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 7 22 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 23 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 6 24 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 25 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 26 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 5 27 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 28 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 29 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 3 30 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 3 31 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 32 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 3 33 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 2 34 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 2 35 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2 36 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1 37 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1 38 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 pts 2 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 3 3 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 2 4 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 40 pts 2 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 21 3 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 9 4 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 5 5 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 5 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 2 8 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1 9 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 21 pts 2 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 15 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 5 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 8 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 7 7 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 8 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 5 9 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 5 10 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 5 11 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 5 12 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 13 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 4 14 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 15 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 16 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3 17 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 3 18 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 2 19 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 20 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 9:13:27 2 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:05 3 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:12 4 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:17 5 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:22 6 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:23 7 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:00:26 8 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:33 9 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:34 10 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:00:39 11 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 12 Daniel Martínez (Col) Southeast - Venezuela 13 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:42 14 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 15 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:51 16 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:00:53 17 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:56 18 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 19 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:01 20 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:13 21 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:15 22 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:23 23 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:35 24 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:49 25 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 0:02:09 26 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:10 27 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:02:22 28 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:02:41 29 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 0:04:51 30 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:36 31 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:06:03 32 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:06:14 33 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:23 34 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:06:42 35 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 0:06:49 36 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:53 37 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:56 38 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:07:06 39 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:07:43 40 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:08:21 41 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:26 42 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:08:37 43 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:08:49 44 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 0:08:51 45 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:08:55 46 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:09:01 47 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:09:07 48 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:09:46