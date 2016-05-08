Trending

Giro d'Italia: Kittel wins stage 3

German sprints his way into the pink jersey

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep) donned the maglia rosa

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Davide Malacarne (Astana Pro Team)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Elia Viviani was second during the Giro's third stage.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Marcel Kittel and Tom Dumoulin chat during the Giro's third stage.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
A Lotto Soudal riders drives the pace during the Giro's third stage.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
A Cannondale rider at the head of affairs at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The peloton in action during stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The breakaway rides along a dike in the Netherlands during the Giro's third stage.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Marcel Kittel celebrates his first maglia rosa.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Maarten Tjallingii with his children on the stage 3 podium at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Getty Images)
First maglia rosa of the 2016 Giro and the second maglia rosa, Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) with Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) crosses the line and loses the maglia rosa

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Moreno Moser (Cannondale) crosses the line

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) after the stage finish

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Steven Kruijswijk enjoying the Giro on home roads

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Former teammates Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) and Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Johann Van Zyl's solo attack in the last 12km of the Giro's third stage put the sprint teams under pressure.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Domenico Pozzovivo talks with the media following the Giro's third stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Etixx-QuickStep drives the chase at the Giro.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton in the Netherlands during the Giro's third stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Johann Van Zyl attacks during the Giro's third stage.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Julen Amerzqueta and Giacomo Berlato

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kittel gets congratulations after stage 3.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marcel Kittel wins stage 3 at the 2016 Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marcel Kittel wins stage 3 at the 2016 Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marcel Kittel wins stage 3 at the 2016 Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marcel Kittel on the Giro's stage 3 podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
That makes two for Kittel at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Maarten Tjallingii Team LottoNl-Jumbo leads the combativity and mountains classifications.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tobia Ludvigsson in the Giro's white jersey on the stage 3 podium.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Katusha on the Giro's stage 3 podium.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marcel Kittel in the maglia rosa after the Giro's third stage

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Jean-Christophe Peraud injured his face after crashing during the Giro's stage 3.

Image 37 of 68

AG2R teammates look after Jean-Christophe Peraud after a crash
The peloton in action during stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia

Image 39 of 68

Marcel Kittel wins stage 3 of the 2016 Giro d'Italia
The peloton starts stage 3 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Big crowds for stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Fans and riders pack the roads and roadside during stage 3 at the Giro.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Giacomo Berlato (Nippo - Vini Fantini) in the breakaway during stage 3 at the Giro.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Tom Dumoulin in the maglia rosa during stage 3 at the Giro.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Alejandro Valverde in the peloton during the Giro's third stage.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Etixx-QuickStep's Matteo Trentin says hello to the devil.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
BMC's Daniel Oss greets the crowd at the start.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Marcel Kittel wins stage 3 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Marcel Kittel celebrates in the maglia rosa after the Giro's third stage

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Maarten Tjallingii in the breakaway during stage 3 at the Giro d'Italia

Image 51 of 68

A view from the peloton during stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia
The peloton passes some local livestock in the Netherlands.

Image 53 of 68

Tom Dumoulin refuels during stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia
Dutch fans turned out in force for the Giro's third stage.

Image 55 of 68

A view from the peloton during stage 3 of the 2016 Giro d'Italia
Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep) wins stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep) en route to victory on stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep) wins stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep) celebrates his win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep) wins stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) on the start podium

(Image credit: RCS Sport)
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) with the Giro mascot

(Image credit: RCS Sport)
The break of the day

(Image credit: Twitter / Radsport)
Crowds

(Image credit: Twitter / Radsport)
Crowds

(Image credit: Twitter / Radsport)
Crowds

(Image credit: Twitter / Radsport)
The riders await the start

(Image credit: RCS Sport)
The stage 3 map of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: RCS Sport)

Marcel Kittel won his second consecutive stage at the Giro d’Italia and in just as convincing fashion as he took the first. Set up perfectly by his Etixx-Quick Step teammates coming into Arnhem, Kittel opened up his sprint from 200 metres out, almost instantly getting a huge gap on the sprinters lined up in his wake. He was several bike lengths clear of Sky’s Elia Viviani and already celebrating as he crossed the line, with Trek-Segafredo’s Giacomo Nizzolo in third.

The 10 bonus seconds Kittel earned for his stage win put him into the race leader’s maglia rosa, making him the first German since Olaf Pollack in 2006 to lead the Giro. Kittel now heads Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) by nine seconds, with Movistar’s Andrey Amador in third at 15 seconds after LottoNL-Jumbo’s Primoz Roglic slipped down the standings.

For a time, it seemed that Kittel might be thwarted by an heroic solo effort on the part of Dimension Data’s Johann Van Zyl. One of a quartet of riders who broke away at the very start of the stage, Van Zyl hit out on his own with 12 kilometres remaining. His lead at that point was the best part of a minute and it took a concerted effort by Etixx to reel him in with just 1.7km to the line.

Having done most of the hard work in chasing down Van Zyl, Etixx suddenly found themselves with plenty of company at the front of the bunch. However, they kept Kittel exactly where he needed to be. Leadout man Fabio Sabatini set a scorching pace from 600 metres out, and when the Italian started to fade Kittel made his move.

"I’m super happy with this victory, which is my fourth stage win at the Giro, and I’ve also got leader’s jersey as well. I’m very happy to be able to say that I’ve worn the yellow jersey at the Tour de France and now the pink jersey at the Giro d’Italia, which is something quite unique," said Kittel.

"It was a super tough day, with lots of wind, which made it difficult to stay in position. The breakaway also got a big gap. But the boys did an amazing job of keeping me out of trouble and then getting Matteo Trentin, Fabio Sabatini and me into position for the sprint. Matteo and Fabio also did an amazing job, and that made it easier for me."

Video highlights 

How it unfolded

The break of the day went as soon as the flag dropped to get racing under way. LottoNL-Jumbo’s Maarten Tjallingii instigated it, and the Dutchman was quickly joined by Van Zyl, Julen Amezqueta (Southeast-Venezuela) and a familiar face in Giacomo Berlato (Nippo-Vini Fantini), who had spent stage two in the break with Tjallingii. Their lead reached a maximum of eight minutes with 140km to the finish as Etixx and Giant set the pace on the front of the peloton.

For the first half of the stage, the most noteworthy aspect was the immense size of the crowds. But the focus turned back to the racing when it became clear that the wind was getting up. This brought all of the GC teams to the front of the bunch, and with dramatic consequences for AG2R. Setting the pace in the bunch around one side of a roundabout, their lead man slipped down in front of Giro debutant and GC hopeful Jean-Christophe Péraud.

With next to no time to react, the French veteran hit the road face first. Thankfully, he did get back to his feet relatively quickly, but the cuts he sustained to his face were severe enough to force him out of the race.

As he did on two occasions on stage two, Tjallingii led through the intermediate sprint. Soon after, the chase behind quickened considerably as the peloton once again found itself being buffeted by a cross-wind. As the action suddenly got frantic, several riders went down and the main group split into several sections.

While Lotto-Soudal and Tinkoff powered away on the front of the first group, a second large group formed 30 seconds behind. However, as the wind eased, the two groups merged. The net result was that the breakaway quartet lost two minutes of their advantage, which was down to three minutes entering the final 60km.

Tjallingii’s reward for his second consecutive day in the break was the King of the Mountains jersey, which the Dutch veteran secured when he led over the only climb of the day. As the peloton passed a couple of minutes later, Arnaud Demare hit the deck and had to be helped back to the bunch by two of his teammates.

When the four escapees went through the line for the first time at the start of two laps of the finishing circuit, their lead was 2-27. But as Etixx-Quick Step took up the running on the front of the bunch, that advantage soon began to dwindle. The wind came into play again too, forcing splits towards the back of the peloton.

The peloton was 1-11 in arrears entering the final 13-kilometre lap. Aware it was closing, Van Zyl decided to hit out on his own with 12km remaining. A crash near the back of the bunch caused another big split and this time there was no way back to the maglia rosa group for those caught out.

After Van Zyl’s brilliant effort was neutralized just 1,700 metres from home, Etixx set about the last phase of their day’s task, which culminated in Kittel’s win and the German capturing the maglia rosa as the prepares to transfer to Italy on Monday.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step4:23:45
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
5Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
6Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
7Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
8Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
9Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
10Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
11Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
12Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
13Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
14Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
15Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
16Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
17Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
18Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
19Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
20Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
21Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
22Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
23Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
24Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
25Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
26Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
27Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
28Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
29Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
30Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
31Jhoan Esteban CHAVES RUBIO
32Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
33Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
34Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
35Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
36Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
37Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
38Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
39Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
40Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
41Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
42Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
43Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
44Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
45Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
46Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
47Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
48Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
49Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
50Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
51Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
52Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
53Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
54Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
55Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
56Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
57Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
58Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
59Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
60Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
61Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
62Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
63Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
64Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
65Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
66Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
67Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
68Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
69Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
70Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
71Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
72Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
73Daniel Martínez (Col) Southeast - Venezuela
74David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
75Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
76Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
77Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
78Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
79Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
80Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
81Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
82Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
83Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
84Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
85Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
86Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
87Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
88Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
89Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
90Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
91Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
92Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
93Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
94Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
95Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:14
96Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:16
97Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
98Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:20
99Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:31
100Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
101Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:00:50
102Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:51
103Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
104Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:00
105Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:01:37
106Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
107Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
108Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
109Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
110Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
111Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
112Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
113Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
114Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
115Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
116Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
117Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
118Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
119Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
120Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
121Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
122Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
123Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
124Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
125Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
126Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
127Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:01:46
128Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:01
129Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:04:14
130Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
131Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:16
132Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
133Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
134Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:04:55
135Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
136Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
137Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
138Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
139Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
140Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:27
141Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:05:59
142Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
143Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:06:03
144Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
145David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
146Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
147Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
148Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
149Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
150Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
151Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
152Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
153Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
154Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
155Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
156Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
157Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
158Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
159Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
160Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
161Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
162Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
163Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
164Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
165Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
166Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
167Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
168Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
169Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
170Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
171Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:07:39
172Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
173Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
174Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
175Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
176Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
177Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
178Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
179Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
180Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
181Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
182Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
183Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
184Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
185Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
186Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
187Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
188Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
189Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
190José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
191Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
192Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
193Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
194Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
195Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
196Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:13:32
DNFJean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFSilvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team

Sprint 1 - 97.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10pts
2Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini6
3Julen Amerzqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela3
4Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data2
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky1

Sprint 2 - 128.5km
Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10pts
Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini6
Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data3
Julen Amerzqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela2
Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data1

KOM 1 - 136.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3pts
2Julen Amerzqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela2
3Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1

Most Combative
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo11pts
2Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini8
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step6
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky6
5Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data5
6Julen Amerzqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela5
7Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
8André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal3
9Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha2
10Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data2

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step50pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky35
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo25
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal18
5Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha14
6Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data12
7Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10
8Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ8
9Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team7
10Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida6
11Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela5
12Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4
13Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling3
14Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
15Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha13:11:15
2Etixx - Quick-Step
3Team Giant-Alpecin
4Team Sky
5IAM Cycling
6Astana Pro Team
7Team LottoNl-Jumbo
8Lampre - Merida
9Trek-Segafredo
10Southeast - Venezuela
11Movistar Team
12Bardiani CSF
13Lotto Soudal
14Dimension Data
15Gazprom-Rusvelo
16Tinkoff Team
17BMC Racing Team
18Cannondale Pro Cycling
19Orica-GreenEdge0:00:31
20FDJ0:01:37
21AG2R La Mondiale
22Nippo - Vini Fantini0:15:12

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step9:13:10
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:09
3Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:00:15
4Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:17
5Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:21
6Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:22
7Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:23
8Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:00:25
9Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
10Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:26
11Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:28
12Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:29
13Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:30
14Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:31
15Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:32
16Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:33
17Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:34
18Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:37
19Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:38
20Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:00:39
21Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
22Jhoan Esteban CHAVES RUBIO
23Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
24Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
25Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:40
26Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:41
27Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
28Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
29Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo0:00:42
30Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
31Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:43
32Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
33David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
34André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
35Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:45
36Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
37Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:00:46
38Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
39Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:00:47
40Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
41Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
42Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
43Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky0:00:49
44Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
45Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
46Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:50
47Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
48Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:51
49Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:52
50Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
51Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
52Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:00:53
53Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:54
54Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:55
55Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
56Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:56
57Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
58Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
59Daniel Martínez (Col) Southeast - Venezuela
60Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:59
61Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
62Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
63Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
64Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
65Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:00
66Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
67Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:01
68Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:02
69Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:07
70Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:08
71Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:10
72Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
73Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
74Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:13
75Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
76Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:14
77Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:15
78Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:01:17
79Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
80Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:18
81Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:01:20
82Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
83Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:01:21
84Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:23
85Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
86Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:25
87Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:26
88Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:30
89Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:31
90Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:32
91Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:35
92Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:01:36
93Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:40
94Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
95Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela0:01:42
96Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:45
97Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:46
98Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:50
99Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:52
100Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:01:56
101Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:01:57
102Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:06
103Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:02:07
104Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:15
105Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team0:02:26
106Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:27
107Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:30
108Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:02:33
109Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:37
110Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:02:39
111Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:02:47
112Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida0:02:50
113Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
114Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:54
115Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
116Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:02:58
117Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:03:00
118Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:03:01
119Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:04
120Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:11
121Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:13
122Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:03:15
123Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:17
124Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:18
125Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:03:20
126Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:37
127Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:46
128Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:03:49
129Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela0:05:08
130Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling0:05:11
131Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:05:41
132Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:05:49
133Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:53
134Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:01
135Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:06:11
136Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:06:20
137Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:06:31
138Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:38
139Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:40
140Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:41
141Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:43
142Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:06:45
143Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:47
144Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
145Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:06:50
146David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:06:54
147Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
148Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:06:55
149Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:06:57
150Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:06:59
151Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:00
152Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:02
153Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ0:07:06
154Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:07:08
155Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:07:09
156Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:10
157Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:13
158Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:07:14
159Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:23
160Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:07:26
161Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:07:27
162Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:07:30
163Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:07:39
164Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
165Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:07:48
166Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:08:00
167Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:08:03
168Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:05
169Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:08:06
170Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:08:14
171Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:08:16
172Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:08:17
173Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:23
174Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
175Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:24
176Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:08:30
177Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:38
178Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
179Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:40
180Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:43
181Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
182José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:45
183Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
184Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:08:54
185Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:01
186Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:09:06
187Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela0:09:08
188Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:09:12
189Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:09:18
190Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:09:24
191Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data0:10:02
192Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:10:03
193Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data0:10:48
194Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin0:11:00
195Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:11:01
196Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:15:35

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step106pts
2Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo80
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky49
4Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini44
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo43
6Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ43
7Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida29
8Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo28
9Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data28
10Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha26
11Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data20
12André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal19
13Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team16
14Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin15
15Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge14
16Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
17Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data14
18Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela14
19Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12
20Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin7
21Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team7
22Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
23Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida6
24Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step6
25Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
26Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela5
27Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin5
28Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step4
29Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling3
30Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling3
31Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3
32Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo3
33Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha2
34Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo2
35Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini2
36Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1
37Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida1
38Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5pts
2Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data3
3Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela2
4Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo40pts
2Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini21
3Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data9
4Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data5
5Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela5
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky2
8Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida1
9Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo21pts
2Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini15
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step14
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo8
5Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data8
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky7
7Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin6
8Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ5
9Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida5
10Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data5
11Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela5
12Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
13Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team4
14Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin3
15Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
16André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal3
17Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha3
18Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data2
19Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
20Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin9:13:27
2Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:05
3Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:12
4Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:17
5Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:22
6Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:23
7Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:00:26
8Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:33
9Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:34
10Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:00:39
11Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
12Daniel Martínez (Col) Southeast - Venezuela
13Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:42
14Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
15Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:51
16Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:00:53
17Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:56
18Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
19Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:01
20Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:13
21Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:15
22Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:23
23Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:35
24Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:49
25Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team0:02:09
26Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:10
27Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:02:22
28Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:02:41
29Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela0:04:51
30Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:36
31Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:06:03
32Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:06:14
33Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:23
34Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:06:42
35Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ0:06:49
36Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:53
37Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:56
38Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:06
39Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:07:43
40Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:21
41Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:26
42Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:08:37
43Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:08:49
44Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela0:08:51
45Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:08:55
46Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:09:01
47Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:09:07
48Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:09:46

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Giant-Alpecin27:40:21
2Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:15
3Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:20
4IAM Cycling0:00:36
5Movistar Team0:00:37
6Astana Pro Team0:00:44
7Trek-Segafredo0:00:45
8Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:47
9BMC Racing Team0:00:58
10Lotto Soudal0:01:09
11Orica-GreenEdge0:01:12
12Tinkoff Team
13Team Sky0:01:18
14Team Katusha0:01:20
15Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:39
16Lampre - Merida0:01:48
17Southeast-Venezuela0:01:55
18Dimension Data
19Bardiani CSF0:02:03
20FDJ0:02:49
21AG2R La Mondiale0:03:22
22Nippo - Vini Fantini0:17:56

