Giro d'Italia stage 3: Finish line quotes

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep)

"I'm very happy and at first I didn't realise I'd also taken pink. I'm super proud of this amazing team. The boys worked so hard to bring the break back. I think we had the team of the day. It's great to win a second stage. Now we've got some work to defend the pink jersey when we get to Italy but it's the best thing that could happen to us.

"I have a great team and two super strong pilots in Matteo Trentin and Fabio Sabatini. They did a great job to put me in position, while the other guys kept us out of the wind all day. Without all of them, the win would not be possible."

Ramunas Navardauskas (Cannondale Pro Cycling) - on one of today's crashes.

"There was some possibility of side winds so everyone wanted to be in a good position. It was so hectic with all the teams trying to be in the same place and there's just not enough space. Sometimes someone touches a front wheel and the somebody crashes and this is what happens. I'm good. I'll be OK."

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo):

"First of all, I have to say a big thank you to the team, who did a great job. Today they took the situation into their hands with 28-30kms to go, always keeping me covered, and put me in good position for the sprint.

"At the moment, I was starting my sprint someone came and blocked my way. I had to go around them, and then try to go again for the line. Of course, I lost a little bit, and without this, I could have been much closer. But probably with this Kittel, it is really hard to win. The feeling with my legs is really good, so we keep the confidence.

"The wind always puts stress in the bunch, and then the GC riders want to stay safe in the front. So every time there's a little bit of wind the speed always goes higher, and that was the case today. It definitely made it harder."

Rick Zabel (BMC):

"I felt good today and I feel strong in general. It's my first top ten in a Grand Tour so I'm really happy about it. My goal coming into the Giro d'Italia was to be in the top ten on a stage and I've already achieved it on the second road stage so I'm really happy with this result. I hope the rest of the Giro d'Italia will continue like this.

"There was a big crash with 12 kilometres to go and I was one of the last riders to come around. I stayed behind and I waited a bit and then in the last five kilometres Manuel Quinziato did a good job to bring me up to front. I know I am not as fast as Marcel Kittel and Andre Greipel but I'm still happy that I can be up there with the fastest guys."

Damiano Cunego (Nippo Vini Fantini):

"Giacomo Berlato is my roommate and so its great to see him having a great Giro. He's been out front for two whole stages now.

"It was a tricky stage as we expected in the Netherlands. The roads change from wide to narrow and back again, that makes it difficult and stressful for everyone. You can be in the right place, at the front and still crash at we saw with Peraud. It's a pity for him but it's all part of the Giro too.

"I'm going to look at the route book as we travel to Italy tomorrow and try to do something when I can, when the big teams give us a chance. I think there will be several chances but it won't be easy."

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-QuickStep):

"It went perfectly for us today. All the team worked, including the climbers, who did the early work, even on the flat. Then in the finale we took over I think me and Fabio Sabatini did our part, finishing off the work of the team.

"Now we've got to win a stage in Italy, where Marcel has never won. It's never easy in the south of Italy because the roads are never flat even if the maps look flat. It's been a great start to the Giro d'Italia so far, with the early stage relatively easy. I think it's going to be a great Giro going forward from here when we get to Italy."

Peter Serry (Etixx-QuickStep):

"It's a wonder start to the race for us and it's great to have the pink jersey too. But we were strong and we deserve it. It's great to win for Marcel too, he's a real leader."

Maarten Tjallingi (LottoNL-Jumbo):

"It was my home crowd out there today and they cheered for me so hard that I couldn't feel my legs. I wanted to do something in the Netherlands before the real climbs begin in Italy and it worked out, even if I had to fight for it and suffer.

"You can see how the crowd love to ride bikes too. They love a nice ride in the Netherlands but we have to be thankful for the Italian weather too."