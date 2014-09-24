Trending

Giro d'Italia past winners

Champions from 1909-2014

 

Past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2014Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
2013Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana
2012Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
2011Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-ISD
2010Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
2009Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
2008Alberto Contador (Esp) Astana
2007Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Liquigas
2006Ivan Basso (Ita) Team CSC
2005Paolo Savoldelli (Ita) Discovery Channel
2004Damiano Cunego (Ita) Saeco Macchine per Caffè
2003Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Saeco Macchine per Caffè
2002Paolo Savoldelli (Ita) Index–Alexia
2001Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Daikin
2000Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Mercatone Uno-Albacom
1999Ivan Gotti (Ita) Team Polti
1998Marco Pantani (Ita) Mercatone Uno-Bianchi
1997Ivan Gotti (Ita) Saeco
1996Pavel Tonkov (Rus) Panaria–Vinavil
1995Tony Rominger (Sui) Mapei–Gb
1994Evgeni Berzin (Rus) Gewiss-Ballan
1993Miguel Indurain (Esp) Banesto
1992Miguel Indurain (Esp) Banesto
1991Franco Chioccioli (Ita) Del Tongo M.G.
1990Gianni Bugno (Ita) Château d'Ax
1989Laurent Fignon (Fra) Système U
1988Andy Hampsten (USA) 7–Eleven Hoonved
1987Stephen Roche (Irl) Carrera Jeans-Vagabond
1986Roberto Visentini (Ita) Carrera-Inoxpran
1985Bernard Hinault (Fra) La Vie Claire–Look
1984Francesco Moser (Ita) Gis–Tuc Lu
1983Giuseppe Saronni (Ita) Del Tongo–Colnago
1982Bernard Hinault (Fra) Renault-Elf-Gitane
1981Giovanni Battaglin (Ita) Inoxpran
1980Bernard Hinault (Fra) Renault–Gitane
1979Giuseppe Saronni (Ita) Scic–Bottecchia
1978Johan De Muynck (Bel) Bianchi–Faema
1977Michel Pollentier (Bel) Flandria
1976Felice Gimondi (Ita) Bianchi–Campagnolo
1975Fausto Bertoglio (Ita) Jollyceramica
1974Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
1973Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
1972Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
1971Gösta Pettersson (Swe) Ferretti
1970Eddy Merckx (Bel) Faemino
1969Felice Gimondi (Ita) Salvarani
1968Eddy Merckx (Bel) Faema
1967Felice Gimondi (Ita) Salvarani
1966Gianni Motta (Ita) Molteni
1965Vittorio Adorni (Ita) Salvarani
1964Jacques Anquetil (Fra) St. Raphael
1963Franco Balmamion (Ita) Carpano
1962Franco Balmamion (Ita) Carpano
1961Arnaldo Pambianco (Ita) Fides
1960Jacques Anquetil (Fra) Fynsec
1959Charly Gaul (Lux) Emi–Guerra
1958Ercole Baldini (Ita) Legnano
1957Gastone Nencini (Ita) Chlorodont
1956Charly Gaul (Lux) Guerra
1955Fiorenzo Magni (Ita) Nivea–Fuchs
1954Carlo Clerici (Sui) Guerra–Svizzera
1953Fausto Coppi (Ita) Bianchi
1952Fausto Coppi (Ita) Bianchi
1951Fiorenzo Magni (Ita) Ganna
1950Hugo Koblet (Sui) Guerra–Svizzera
1949Fausto Coppi (Ita) Bianchi
1948Fiorenzo Magni (Ita) Willier Triestina
1947Fausto Coppi (Ita) Bianchi
1946Gino Bartali (Ita) Legnano
1941-1945No race held
1940Fausto Coppi (Ita) Legnano
1939Giovanni Valetti (Ita) Frejus
1938Giovanni Valetti (Ita) Frejus
1937Gino Bartali (Ita) Legnano
1936Gino Bartali (Ita) Legnano
1935Vasco Bergamaschi (Ita) Maino
1934Learco Guerra (Ita) Maino
1933Alfredo Binda (Ita) Legnano
1932Antonio Pesenti (Ita) Wolsit
1931Francesco Camusso (Ita) Gloria
1930Luigi Marchisio (Ita) Legnano
1929Alfredo Binda (Ita) Legnano
1928Alfredo Binda (Ita) Wolsit
1927Alfredo Binda (Ita) Legnano
1926Giovanni Brunero (Ita) Legnano
1925Alfredo Binda (Ita) Legnano
1924Giuseppe Enrici (Ita)
1923Costante Girardengo (Ita) Maino
1922Giovanni Brunero (Ita) Legnano
1921Giovanni Brunero (Ita) Legnano
1920Gaetano Belloni (Ita) Bianchi
1919Costante Girardengo (Ita) Stucchi
1915-1918No race
1914Alfonso Calzolari (Ita) Stucchi
1913Carlo Oriani (Ita) Maino
1912Team Atala
1911Carlo Galetti (Ita) Bianchi
1910Carlo Galetti (Ita) Atala
1909Luigi Ganna (Ita) Atala

