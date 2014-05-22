Trending

Uran wins Giro d'Italia time trial on stage 12

Colombian storms into race lead

Image 1 of 98

Last minute sip from the bidon for Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Last minute sip from the bidon for Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 98

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 98

Robert Kiserlovski (Trek)

Robert Kiserlovski (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 98

Maxime Monfort (Lotto-Belisol)

Maxime Monfort (Lotto-Belisol)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 98

Kanstantsin Siutsou (Team Sky)

Kanstantsin Siutsou (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 98

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ)

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 98

The catch is on

The catch is on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 98

Former world champion and yesterday's winner, Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Former world champion and yesterday's winner, Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 98

Converse shoes for the maglia rosa

Converse shoes for the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 98

The Italian vineyards the Giro visited today

The Italian vineyards the Giro visited today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 98

maglia bianca Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)

maglia bianca Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 98

Dario Cataldo (Team Sky)

Dario Cataldo (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 98

Eddy Boasson Hagen (Team Sky)

Eddy Boasson Hagen (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 98

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the podium

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 98

The stage 12 podium

The stage 12 podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 98

Deigo Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)

Deigo Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 98

Cadel Evans lost his overall lead today

Cadel Evans lost his overall lead today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 98

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 98

Steve Morabito (BMC)

Steve Morabito (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 98

Fabio Aru (Astana) on the wet course

Fabio Aru (Astana) on the wet course
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 98

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) took over the Giro d'Italia lead by 37 seconds on Evans.

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) took over the Giro d'Italia lead by 37 seconds on Evans.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 98

Maxime Monfort (Lotto-Belisol)

Maxime Monfort (Lotto-Belisol)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 98

Cadel Evans' stint in pink ended today

Cadel Evans' stint in pink ended today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 98

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) keeps on moving up the GC

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) keeps on moving up the GC
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 98

The first ever Colombian to wear pink

The first ever Colombian to wear pink
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 98

A moment to savour for Rigoberto Uran

A moment to savour for Rigoberto Uran
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 98

Rigoberto Uran is the new race leader

Rigoberto Uran is the new race leader
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 98

Eduard Vorganov (Katusha)

Eduard Vorganov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 98

Cadel Evans (BMC)

Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 98

Australian national champion Michael Hepburn (Orica-GreenEdge)

Australian national champion Michael Hepburn (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 31 of 98

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 98

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) after winning the stage 12 time trial at the Giro d'Italia

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) after winning the stage 12 time trial at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 98

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 98

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) in the time trial

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) in the time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 98

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin)

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 98

Cadel Evans (BMC)

Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 98

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) gets his time trial style from teammate Thomas Voeckler

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) gets his time trial style from teammate Thomas Voeckler
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 98

Thomas De Gendt (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in the time trial

Thomas De Gendt (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in the time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 98

Edvald Boasson Hagen, Norwegian time trial champion, on stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia

Edvald Boasson Hagen, Norwegian time trial champion, on stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 98

Daniel Moreno raced on wet roads on the stage 12 time trial

Daniel Moreno raced on wet roads on the stage 12 time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 98

Thomas De Gendt (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) held the best early time

Thomas De Gendt (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) held the best early time
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 98

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 98

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates his Giro stage victory

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates his Giro stage victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 98

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) now in the maglia rosa

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) now in the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 98

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) came close to the stage win

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) came close to the stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 98

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 98

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 98

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in the pink jersey at the Giro d'Italia

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in the pink jersey at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 98

Movistar's Nairo Quintana

Movistar's Nairo Quintana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 98

Ivan Basso (Cannondale) on the climb

Ivan Basso (Cannondale) on the climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 98

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R) dances up the climb

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R) dances up the climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 98

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) slaying the stage 12 time trial at the Giro d'Italia

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) slaying the stage 12 time trial at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 53 of 98

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 98

Tobias Ludvigsson (Giant - Shimano) before his crash

Tobias Ludvigsson (Giant - Shimano) before his crash
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 98

Wilco Keldermann (Belkin)

Wilco Keldermann (Belkin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 98

Davide Malacarne (Europcar)

Davide Malacarne (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 98

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 98

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R - La Mondiale)

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R - La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 98

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 98

Ivan Santaromita (Orica - GreenEDGE)

Ivan Santaromita (Orica - GreenEDGE)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 98

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff - Saxo)

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff - Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 98

Bjorn Thurau (Europcar)

Bjorn Thurau (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 98

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 98

Jan Polanc (Lampre - Merida)

Jan Polanc (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 98

Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff - Saxo)

Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff - Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 98

Cadel Evans (BMC) lost his maglia rosa in the time trial

Cadel Evans (BMC) lost his maglia rosa in the time trial
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 67 of 98

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 68 of 98

Ivan Basso (Cannondale) had to change bikes after a crash and lost time

Ivan Basso (Cannondale) had to change bikes after a crash and lost time
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 69 of 98

Robert Kiserlovski (Trek) certainly not as aerodynamic on the TT bike as most riders

Robert Kiserlovski (Trek) certainly not as aerodynamic on the TT bike as most riders
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 70 of 98

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) lost time in the ITT

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) lost time in the ITT
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 71 of 98

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) put in a strong ride in the TT

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) put in a strong ride in the TT
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 72 of 98

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 73 of 98

Steve Morabito (BMC)

Steve Morabito (BMC)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 74 of 98

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale)

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 75 of 98

Best young rider Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) put in another brilliant performance on stage 12

Best young rider Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) put in another brilliant performance on stage 12
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 76 of 98

The TV cameras firmly fixed on Cadel Evans in the time trial

The TV cameras firmly fixed on Cadel Evans in the time trial
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 77 of 98

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 78 of 98

Samuel Sanchez (BMC)

Samuel Sanchez (BMC)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 79 of 98

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates his stage victory

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates his stage victory
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 80 of 98

Cadel Evans (BMC) seemed to struggle in relation to Uran, but posted the third fastest time

Cadel Evans (BMC) seemed to struggle in relation to Uran, but posted the third fastest time
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 81 of 98

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) winner of the stage 12 time trial

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) winner of the stage 12 time trial
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 82 of 98

Champagne and confetti for Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Champagne and confetti for Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 83 of 98

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) dons the maglia rosa for the first time in his career.

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) dons the maglia rosa for the first time in his career.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 84 of 98

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 85 of 98

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) head for victory and the maglia rosa

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) head for victory and the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 86 of 98

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) couldn't be touched in the time trial

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) couldn't be touched in the time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 87 of 98

New standings at the Giro d'Italia

New standings at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 88 of 98

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 89 of 98

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) races into the overall lead at the Giro d'Italia

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) races into the overall lead at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 90 of 98

Maglia rosa Cadel Evans (BMC Racing)

Maglia rosa Cadel Evans (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 91 of 98

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) lost pink to Uran

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) lost pink to Uran
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 92 of 98

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma QuickStep) blows the opposition away

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma QuickStep) blows the opposition away
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 93 of 98

A perfect way to enjoy the Giro d'Italia

A perfect way to enjoy the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 94 of 98

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) put in the performance of a lifetime to finish third

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) put in the performance of a lifetime to finish third
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 95 of 98

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 96 of 98

Diego Ulissi (Lampre Merida)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 97 of 98

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) had to settle for third in the time trial

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) had to settle for third in the time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 98 of 98

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) takes the pink jersey

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) takes the pink jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Rigoberto Urán (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) picked the right time to win his first individual time trial as he rode himself into pink on stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia.

Urán rode the time trial of his life, gradually building up his advantage over the hilly course to finish in a time of 57:34, beating Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) by 1:17. Race leader Cadel Evans (BMC) finished third.

"It's incredible, I'm really surprised. I didn't think that I would win it. It's a great day for my team and myself," a clearly delighted Urán said after the stage. "With Specialized I've been doing a lot of work of the winter. I was fourth in Romandie, which was a good sign. I am really surprised."

Evans went into the stage with a 57 second advantage over Urán. He was expected to extend that advantage or at least maintain it. However, the Australian had a terrible day in the saddle, as he struggled to negotiate the drying roads. Evans eventually rolled into Barolo 1:34 behind Urán, who now leads him by 37 seconds and becomes the first Colombian to lead the Giro d'Italia.

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) solidified his position in the top 3 with a strong performance. Nairo Quintana (Movistar), who has been suffering with injury and a cold, lost yet more ground on the maglia rosa and is now 3:29 back on his compatriot.

The loser of the day was Ivan Basso (Cannondale) who crashed during the stage and dropped out of the top 10.

How it happened

The 41.9 kilometre time trial marked the halfway point of the Giro d'Italia and one of the key stages of the race. The lumpy course would be the scene setter for the mountainous stages later in the race. As the final rider in the general classification, Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge) was the first down the start ramp.

Rick Flens (Belkin) set the early pace with a time of 1:01.49. He led proceedings for around 30 minutes, before the times began to tumble. Above the riders, however, the weather was beginning to turn. Thunder and lightning filled the air at the finish in Barolo. It was only a matter of time before the heavens opened.

Thomas de Gendt was one of the last riders to complete the course in the dry. The Belgian rider went through the first checkpoint 24 seconds faster than any other rider. By the finish line, that had been cut to four seconds over Patrick Gretsch (AG2R La Mondiale). However, the Belgian made a bike change after he suspected a puncture on the climb.

The rain began to really hammer it down and the riders tentatively picked their way down the technical descent. One man that wasn't taking things easy was Tobias Ludvigsson (Giant-Shimano). The Swedish rider was pushing it down the descent when he ran wide on one of the tight corners and clipped the barriers. Ludvigsson was sent over the top of the barrier and fell several feet before he came to a stop. There were nervous moments as he lay on the ground, but he was later seen sitting up.

Riders struggled to match De Gendt's early time, as the rain continued to fall. Some salvation came when the weather abated and the roads began to dry out. Despite his injured knee Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) came firing out of the gates. The Italian, who has already won two stage of the Giro d'Italia, came through the first time check 23 seconds ahead of the Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider.

Ulissi lost some time on the wet descent, but found an extra gear in the final section of the course, crossing the line a whopping 50 seconds ahead of the Belgian. It was a tense wait for the Lampre-Merida rider as he watched the leading general classification riders come through.

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:57:34
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:17
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:34
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:39
5Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:53
6Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:00
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:03
8Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:07
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:09
10Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:12
11Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky0:02:23
12José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:25
13Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:02:41
14Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
15Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:02:46
16Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:55
17Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:04
18Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:03:09
19Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:03:20
20Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:03:22
21Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:29
22Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:31
23Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky0:03:40
24Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:03:41
25Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:42
26Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:43
27Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:46
28Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
29Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing0:03:49
30Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale0:04:05
31Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
32Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:08
33Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:04:14
34Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:04:15
35Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
36Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:17
37Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:04:23
38Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:04:31
39Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:37
40Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:44
41Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:04:49
42Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:04:51
43Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:04:52
44Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:54
45Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:57
46Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:58
47Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:05:03
48Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale0:05:07
49Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:05:08
50Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:05:17
51Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:18
52Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:05:19
53Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol0:05:21
54Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:27
55Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:28
56Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:05:29
57Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:34
58Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
59Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:40
60Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
61Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:05:43
62Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:05:44
63Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
64Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:05:46
65Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:47
66Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:05:58
67Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:00
68Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:06:01
69Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
70Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:06:03
71Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:06
72Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge0:06:08
73Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:06:12
74Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:06:17
75Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:06:18
76Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:06:23
77Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale0:06:24
78Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:06:25
79Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:26
80Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:06:32
81Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:06:33
82Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:06:39
83Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
84Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:40
85Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
86Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
87Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:06:46
88Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia0:06:54
89Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:06:56
90Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:06:58
91Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:59
92Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
93Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:07:00
94Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
95Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:07:09
96Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
97Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
98Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:07:12
99Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli0:07:15
100Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:07:18
101Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
102Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:07:25
103Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
104Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:07:26
105Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:07:28
106Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge0:07:32
107Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:07:36
108Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:07:40
109Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:07:43
110Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
111Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:07:45
112Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
113Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:07:46
114Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:07:50
115Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
116Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
117André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:07:52
118Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
119Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:07:57
120Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
121Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia0:07:58
122Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:59
123Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
124Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:08:00
125Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:03
126Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:08:06
127Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
128Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:08:08
129Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:08:10
130Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
131Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:08:11
132Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:12
133Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:08:13
134Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:08:16
135Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
136Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:08:20
137Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
138Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:21
139Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:08:22
140Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
141Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:08:25
142Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale0:08:27
143Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:08:30
144Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:08:31
145Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
146Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:08:32
147Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
148Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia0:08:37
149Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:40
150Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:08:45
151Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:47
152Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp0:08:57
153Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
154Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:09:08
155Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:09:17
156Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:19
157Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:09:33
158Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:09:34
159Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:09:36
160Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:09:44
161Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:09:49
162Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:09:52
163Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:09:59
164David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
165Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:10:09
166Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:10:10
167Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:10:18
168Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:10:22
169Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:10:35
170Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:10:53
171Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:10:59
172Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano0:11:23
173Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia0:12:32
174Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:12:56
DNFTobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
DNSChris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team15pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team9
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo7
5Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
6Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team5
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
8Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
10Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale1

Azzurri d'Italia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2:56:35
2Lampre-Merida0:04:11
3AG2R La Mondiale0:04:36
4Team Sky0:04:56
5Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:24
6BMC Racing Team0:06:35
7Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:07:19
8Movistar Team0:07:53
9Trek Factory Racing0:08:00
10FDJ.fr0:08:44
11Team Europcar0:09:29
12Garmin Sharp0:09:30
13Astana Pro Team0:10:09
14Cannondale0:10:53
15Team Giant-Shimano0:12:26
16Androni Giocattoli0:12:43
17Bardiani-CSF0:12:53
18Team Katusha0:13:06
19Lotto Belisol0:13:21
20Neri Sottoli0:13:23
21Colombia0:14:40
22Orica GreenEdge0:17:12

Team points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team69pts
2Lampre-Merida24
3Tinkoff-Saxo24
4AG2R La Mondiale23
5BMC Racing Team18
6Movistar Team17
7Team Sky16
8Belkin Pro Cycling Team14
9Astana Pro Team5
10Neri Sottoli3
11Bardiani-CSF2
12Garmin Sharp1
13FDJ.fr
14Team Giant-Shimano
15Trek Factory Racing
16Team Europcar
17Cannondale
18Team Katusha
19Colombia
20Lotto Belisol
21Androni Giocattoli
22Orica GreenEdge

General classification after stage 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team49:37:35
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:37
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:52
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:32
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:50
6Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:03:29
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:37
8Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:04:06
9Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:20
10Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing0:04:41
11Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale0:05:09
12Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:45
13Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:05:57
14Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:06:24
15Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:06:48
16Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:06:55
17Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:07:01
18Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:07:31
19Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:36
20Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:08:42
21Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:09:08
22Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:09:38
23Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:13
24José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:21
25Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:10:59
26Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:13:23
27Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:14:17
28Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:14:29
29Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:15:58
30Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:20:33
31Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:24:25
32André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:26:03
33Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:27:30
34Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:28:54
35Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:30:03
36Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:31:25
37Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:54
38Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:32:10
39Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:32:32
40Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:32:34
41Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge0:33:31
42Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:34:28
43Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo0:35:30
44Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:36:19
45Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:37:26
46Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky0:39:59
47Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:41:43
48Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:44:07
49Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:44:12
50Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:44:31
51Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:44:52
52Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:45:08
53Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:45:49
54Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:48:35
55Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:49:18
56Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:50:39
57Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:53:08
58Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:53:22
59Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:53:55
60Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:55:18
61Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:57:25
62Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:57:29
63Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:58:30
64Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol0:58:35
65Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:59:03
66Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha1:00:01
67Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team1:01:09
68Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:01:29
69Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:01:36
70Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:02:05
71Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha1:03:38
72Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1:03:50
73Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr1:04:18
74Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky1:04:27
75Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:04:50
76Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:05:54
77Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli1:07:22
78Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team1:07:27
79Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1:07:35
80Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia1:08:35
81Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky1:08:39
82Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing1:09:05
83Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia1:09:28
84Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia1:10:34
85Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1:11:18
86Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky1:11:43
87Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:12:54
88Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:13:55
89Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:15:42
90Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team1:15:51
91Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp1:16:55
92Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:18:05
93Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:18:19
94Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:18:46
95Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1:19:12
96Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:19:22
97Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:19:42
98Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol1:20:13
99Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:20:29
100Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar1:20:31
101Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr1:20:53
102Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:21:03
103Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:21:11
104Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale1:21:36
105Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale1:21:53
106Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:22:20
107Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia1:22:41
108Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:23:39
109Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli1:26:00
110Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1:26:49
111Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale1:27:14
112Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:27:22
113Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha1:27:27
114Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1:29:30
115Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:29:34
116Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha1:30:46
117Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale1:31:47
118Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:31:56
119Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team1:32:38
120Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:33:10
121Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp1:33:41
122Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:33:58
123Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:34:07
124Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar1:34:31
125Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:34:32
126David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:34:51
127Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1:35:12
128Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar1:35:30
129Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing1:35:31
130Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:35:58
131Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:36:21
132Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team1:39:56
133Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:40:35
134Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team1:42:27
135Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr1:42:54
136Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:43:48
137Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:44:12
138Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano1:44:39
139Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing1:45:10
140Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale1:45:55
141Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team1:46:21
142Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr1:48:05
143Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:49:00
144Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar1:49:29
145Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp1:50:01
146Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:50:17
147Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:51:14
148Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1:51:18
149Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:51:50
150Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:52:05
151Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky1:52:19
152Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale1:52:43
153Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1:52:44
154Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:53:09
155Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale1:53:30
156Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge1:54:21
157Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp1:54:45
158Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:55:26
159Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky1:55:29
160Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr1:55:57
161Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr1:56:11
162Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:56:28
163Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1:57:11
164Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano2:00:03
165Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2:01:29
166Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale2:01:49
167Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo2:02:26
168Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano2:08:36
169Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky2:15:56
170Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
171Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge2:16:52
172Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:21:31
173Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr2:22:15
174Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge2:22:36

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr220pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing196
3Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida156
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale151
5Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky112
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team88
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida78
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team68
9Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team65
10Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF65
11Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano58
12Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp53
13Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo46
14Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli40
15Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale36
16Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo36
17Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky35
18Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo34
19Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano34
20Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli33
21Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team32
22Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo28
23Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol28
24Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol26
25Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo25
26Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge25
27Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar25
28Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing25
29Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar25
30Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia24
31Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team22
32Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale22
33Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha22
34Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano22
35Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol22
36Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp22
37Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing21
38Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia20
39Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp20

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3pts
2Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
3Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
1Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing75
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida39
3Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF26
4Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing20
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team15
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team15
7Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar15
8Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge14
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale14
10Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar14
11Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
12Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar12
13Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo11
14Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar11
15Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team10
16Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia10
17Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia9
18Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia9
19Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano9
20Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol9
21Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team8
22Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky7
23Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
24Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo6
25Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha6
26Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo4
27Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
28Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha4
29Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF4
30Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
31Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia3
32David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
33Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3
34Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
35Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
36Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo3
37Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge2
38Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo2
39Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
40Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida2
41Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo49:39:27
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:58
3Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:01:37
4Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:45
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:32
6Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:12:25
7Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:28:11
8Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:29:33
9Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:30:18
10Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:30:42
11Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:42:20
12Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:43:00
13Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:51:30
14Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:57:11
15Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1:01:58
16Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr1:02:26
17Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:02:58
18Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli1:05:30
19Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky1:09:51
20Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:11:02
21Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:13:50
22Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp1:15:03
23Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:16:54
24Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1:17:20
25Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:17:50
26Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:18:37
27Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:19:19
28Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale1:19:44
29Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:27:42
30Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:31:18
31Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar1:32:39
32Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp1:48:09
33Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:49:22
34Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1:49:26
35Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:49:58
36Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale1:50:51
37Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale1:51:38
38Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr1:54:19
39Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1:55:19
40Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia1:59:37
41Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale1:59:57
42Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo2:00:34
43Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge2:15:00
44Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:19:39
45Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr2:20:23

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli32pts
2Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo26
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale19
4Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team13
5Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky11
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky10
7Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia10
8Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF10
9Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
10Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha6
11Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli6
12Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
13Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing6
14Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
15Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
16Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar3
17Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha3
18Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia3
19Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
20Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia3
21Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3
22Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp3
23Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar2
24Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo2
25Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo2
26Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia2
27Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
28Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar2
29Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
30Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale2
31Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2
32Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
33Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1
34Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1
35Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1

Azzurri d'Itali classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr14pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing7
4Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
6Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo4
7Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge4
8Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing2
9Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar2
10Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano2
11Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
12Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky2
13Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
15Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1
16Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing1
17Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
18Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale1
19Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano1

Most aggressive rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo608pts
2Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli504
3Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team391
4Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia236
5Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF236
6Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol208
7Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia207
8Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar204
9Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia194
10Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida194
11Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF194
12Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli178
13Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol178
14Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp178
15Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia177
16Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing162
17Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar140
18Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF117
19Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo106
20Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale106
21Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha106
22Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky106
23Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida106
24Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia106
25Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo22
26Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo21
27Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge19
28Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo16
29Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale16
30Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar14
31Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team8
32Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano8
33Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team7
34Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo7
35José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team7
36Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol7
37Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
38Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge6
39Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
40Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo3
5Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
6Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr25
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida25
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing23
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale21
5Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli18
6Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing17
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team15
8Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida15
9Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo14
10Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team12
11Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
12Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky11
13Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
14Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar10
15Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge9
16Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing8
17Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia7
18Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo6
19Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky6
20Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
21Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
22Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
23Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF5
24Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo5
25Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar5
26Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha5
27Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo5
28Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia5
29Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano5
30Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF5
31Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team4
32Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
33Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
34Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli4
35Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
36Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar4
37Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia4
38Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4
39Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp4
40Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF4
41Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp4
42Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano4

Premio Energy classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida12pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr12
3Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF8
4Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
5Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha4
6Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
7Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky4
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
9Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing2
10Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale2
11Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing2
12Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team1
13Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1
14Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp1
15Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia1
16Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1
17Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
18Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
19Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team148:11:05
2AG2R La Mondiale0:05:32
3BMC Racing Team0:07:46
4Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:29
5Lampre-Merida0:23:46
6Astana Pro Team0:24:14
7Movistar Team0:29:17
8Team Europcar0:33:51
9Colombia0:41:53
10Trek Factory Racing0:44:03
11Team Sky0:49:56
12Team Katusha0:56:49
13Lotto Belisol1:09:55
14Androni Giocattoli1:14:53
15Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:17:03
16FDJ.fr1:22:00
17Garmin Sharp1:23:38
18Neri Sottoli1:27:41
19Team Giant-Shimano1:30:47
20Bardiani-CSF1:37:51
21Cannondale2:06:56
22Orica GreenEdge2:35:36

Team points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre-Merida209pts
2Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team201
3Trek Factory Racing184
4Team Giant-Shimano175
5AG2R La Mondiale159
6Orica GreenEdge159
7Team Sky149
8Neri Sottoli146
9BMC Racing Team140
10FDJ.fr134
11Tinkoff-Saxo131
12Belkin Pro Cycling Team124
13Cannondale121
14Colombia103
15Garmin Sharp99
16Bardiani-CSF97
17Androni Giocattoli96
18Lotto Belisol93
19Movistar Team74
20Team Europcar71
21Astana Pro Team69
22Team Katusha48

Fair play classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale
2BMC Racing Team5pts
3Lampre-Merida5
4Garmin Sharp5
5Team Katusha5
6Team Europcar10
7Bardiani-CSF10
8Movistar Team15
9Colombia20
10Astana Pro Team25
11Trek Factory Racing30
12AG2R La Mondiale35
13Team Giant-Shimano35
14Tinkoff-Saxo40
15Belkin Pro Cycling Team40
16Lotto Belisol45
17Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team55
18Team Sky58
19FDJ.fr95
20Androni Giocattoli145
21Neri Sottoli210
22Orica GreenEdge210

