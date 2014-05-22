Image 1 of 98 Last minute sip from the bidon for Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 98 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 98 Robert Kiserlovski (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 98 Maxime Monfort (Lotto-Belisol) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 98 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 98 Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 98 The catch is on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 98 Former world champion and yesterday's winner, Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 98 Converse shoes for the maglia rosa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 98 The Italian vineyards the Giro visited today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 98 maglia bianca Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 98 Dario Cataldo (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 98 Eddy Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 98 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 98 The stage 12 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 98 Deigo Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 98 Cadel Evans lost his overall lead today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 98 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 98 Steve Morabito (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 98 Fabio Aru (Astana) on the wet course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 98 Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) took over the Giro d'Italia lead by 37 seconds on Evans. Rigoberto Urán (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) picked the right time to win his first individual time trial as he rode himself into pink on stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia.

Urán rode the time trial of his life, gradually building up his advantage over the hilly course to finish in a time of 57:34, beating Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) by 1:17. Race leader Cadel Evans (BMC) finished third.

"It's incredible, I'm really surprised. I didn't think that I would win it. It's a great day for my team and myself," a clearly delighted Urán said after the stage. "With Specialized I've been doing a lot of work of the winter. I was fourth in Romandie, which was a good sign. I am really surprised."

Evans went into the stage with a 57 second advantage over Urán. He was expected to extend that advantage or at least maintain it. However, the Australian had a terrible day in the saddle, as he struggled to negotiate the drying roads. Evans eventually rolled into Barolo 1:34 behind Urán, who now leads him by 37 seconds and becomes the first Colombian to lead the Giro d'Italia.

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) solidified his position in the top 3 with a strong performance. Nairo Quintana (Movistar), who has been suffering with injury and a cold, lost yet more ground on the maglia rosa and is now 3:29 back on his compatriot.

The loser of the day was Ivan Basso (Cannondale) who crashed during the stage and dropped out of the top 10.

How it happened

The 41.9 kilometre time trial marked the halfway point of the Giro d'Italia and one of the key stages of the race. The lumpy course would be the scene setter for the mountainous stages later in the race. As the final rider in the general classification, Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge) was the first down the start ramp.

Rick Flens (Belkin) set the early pace with a time of 1:01.49. He led proceedings for around 30 minutes, before the times began to tumble. Above the riders, however, the weather was beginning to turn. Thunder and lightning filled the air at the finish in Barolo. It was only a matter of time before the heavens opened.

Thomas de Gendt was one of the last riders to complete the course in the dry. The Belgian rider went through the first checkpoint 24 seconds faster than any other rider. By the finish line, that had been cut to four seconds over Patrick Gretsch (AG2R La Mondiale). However, the Belgian made a bike change after he suspected a puncture on the climb.

The rain began to really hammer it down and the riders tentatively picked their way down the technical descent. One man that wasn't taking things easy was Tobias Ludvigsson (Giant-Shimano). The Swedish rider was pushing it down the descent when he ran wide on one of the tight corners and clipped the barriers. Ludvigsson was sent over the top of the barrier and fell several feet before he came to a stop. There were nervous moments as he lay on the ground, but he was later seen sitting up.

Riders struggled to match De Gendt's early time, as the rain continued to fall. Some salvation came when the weather abated and the roads began to dry out. Despite his injured knee Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) came firing out of the gates. The Italian, who has already won two stage of the Giro d'Italia, came through the first time check 23 seconds ahead of the Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider.

Ulissi lost some time on the wet descent, but found an extra gear in the final section of the course, crossing the line a whopping 50 seconds ahead of the Belgian. It was a tense wait for the Lampre-Merida rider as he watched the leading general classification riders come through.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:57:34 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:17 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:34 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:39 5 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:53 6 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:00 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:03 8 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:07 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:09 10 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:12 11 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 0:02:23 12 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:25 13 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:41 14 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 15 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:02:46 16 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:55 17 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:04 18 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:03:09 19 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:03:20 20 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:03:22 21 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:29 22 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:31 23 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 0:03:40 24 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:41 25 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:42 26 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:43 27 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:46 28 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 29 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:49 30 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 0:04:05 31 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 32 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:08 33 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 0:04:14 34 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:04:15 35 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 36 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:17 37 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:23 38 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:04:31 39 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:37 40 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:44 41 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:04:49 42 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:04:51 43 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:04:52 44 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:54 45 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:57 46 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:58 47 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:05:03 48 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 0:05:07 49 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:05:08 50 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:05:17 51 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:18 52 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:05:19 53 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 0:05:21 54 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:27 55 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:28 56 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:05:29 57 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:34 58 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 59 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:40 60 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 61 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:05:43 62 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:44 63 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 64 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:05:46 65 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:47 66 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:05:58 67 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:00 68 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:06:01 69 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 70 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:03 71 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:06 72 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 0:06:08 73 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:06:12 74 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:06:17 75 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:06:18 76 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:06:23 77 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 0:06:24 78 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:06:25 79 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:26 80 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:06:32 81 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:06:33 82 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:06:39 83 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 84 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:40 85 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 86 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 87 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:06:46 88 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 0:06:54 89 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:06:56 90 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:58 91 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:59 92 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 93 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:07:00 94 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 95 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:07:09 96 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 97 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 98 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:07:12 99 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:15 100 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:07:18 101 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 102 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:07:25 103 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 104 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:07:26 105 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:07:28 106 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 0:07:32 107 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:07:36 108 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:07:40 109 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:07:43 110 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 111 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:07:45 112 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 113 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:07:46 114 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:07:50 115 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 116 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 117 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:07:52 118 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 119 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:07:57 120 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 121 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 0:07:58 122 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:59 123 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 124 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:08:00 125 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:03 126 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:08:06 127 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 128 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:08:08 129 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:08:10 130 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 131 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:08:11 132 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:12 133 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:08:13 134 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:08:16 135 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 136 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:08:20 137 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 138 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:21 139 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:22 140 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 141 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:08:25 142 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 0:08:27 143 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:08:30 144 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:08:31 145 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 146 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:08:32 147 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 148 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:08:37 149 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:40 150 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:08:45 151 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:47 152 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:08:57 153 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 154 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:09:08 155 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:09:17 156 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:19 157 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:09:33 158 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:09:34 159 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:09:36 160 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:09:44 161 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:09:49 162 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:09:52 163 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:09:59 164 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 165 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 0:10:09 166 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:10:10 167 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:10:18 168 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:10:22 169 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:10:35 170 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 0:10:53 171 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:10:59 172 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 0:11:23 173 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 0:12:32 174 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:12:56 DNF Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano DNS Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 9 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 5 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 6 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 8 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 10 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Azzurri d'Italia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2:56:35 2 Lampre-Merida 0:04:11 3 AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:36 4 Team Sky 0:04:56 5 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:24 6 BMC Racing Team 0:06:35 7 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:07:19 8 Movistar Team 0:07:53 9 Trek Factory Racing 0:08:00 10 FDJ.fr 0:08:44 11 Team Europcar 0:09:29 12 Garmin Sharp 0:09:30 13 Astana Pro Team 0:10:09 14 Cannondale 0:10:53 15 Team Giant-Shimano 0:12:26 16 Androni Giocattoli 0:12:43 17 Bardiani-CSF 0:12:53 18 Team Katusha 0:13:06 19 Lotto Belisol 0:13:21 20 Neri Sottoli 0:13:23 21 Colombia 0:14:40 22 Orica GreenEdge 0:17:12

Team points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 69 pts 2 Lampre-Merida 24 3 Tinkoff-Saxo 24 4 AG2R La Mondiale 23 5 BMC Racing Team 18 6 Movistar Team 17 7 Team Sky 16 8 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 14 9 Astana Pro Team 5 10 Neri Sottoli 3 11 Bardiani-CSF 2 12 Garmin Sharp 1 13 FDJ.fr 14 Team Giant-Shimano 15 Trek Factory Racing 16 Team Europcar 17 Cannondale 18 Team Katusha 19 Colombia 20 Lotto Belisol 21 Androni Giocattoli 22 Orica GreenEdge

General classification after stage 12 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 49:37:35 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:37 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:52 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:32 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:50 6 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:29 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:37 8 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:04:06 9 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:20 10 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:41 11 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 0:05:09 12 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:45 13 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:05:57 14 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:06:24 15 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:06:48 16 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:06:55 17 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:07:01 18 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:07:31 19 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:36 20 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:08:42 21 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:09:08 22 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:09:38 23 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:13 24 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:21 25 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:10:59 26 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 0:13:23 27 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:14:17 28 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:14:29 29 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:15:58 30 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:20:33 31 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:24:25 32 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:26:03 33 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:27:30 34 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:28:54 35 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:30:03 36 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:31:25 37 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:54 38 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:32:10 39 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:32:32 40 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:32:34 41 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 0:33:31 42 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:34:28 43 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:35:30 44 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:36:19 45 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:37:26 46 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 0:39:59 47 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:41:43 48 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:44:07 49 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:44:12 50 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:44:31 51 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:44:52 52 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:45:08 53 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:45:49 54 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:48:35 55 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:49:18 56 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 0:50:39 57 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:53:08 58 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:53:22 59 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 0:53:55 60 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:55:18 61 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:57:25 62 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:57:29 63 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:58:30 64 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 0:58:35 65 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:59:03 66 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:00:01 67 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 1:01:09 68 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:01:29 69 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:01:36 70 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:02:05 71 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:03:38 72 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1:03:50 73 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:04:18 74 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 1:04:27 75 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:04:50 76 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:05:54 77 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 1:07:22 78 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 1:07:27 79 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:07:35 80 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 1:08:35 81 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 1:08:39 82 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 1:09:05 83 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 1:09:28 84 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 1:10:34 85 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 1:11:18 86 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 1:11:43 87 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:12:54 88 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:13:55 89 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:15:42 90 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:15:51 91 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 1:16:55 92 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:18:05 93 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:18:19 94 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:18:46 95 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1:19:12 96 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:19:22 97 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:19:42 98 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 1:20:13 99 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:20:29 100 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 1:20:31 101 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 1:20:53 102 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:21:03 103 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:21:11 104 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 1:21:36 105 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 1:21:53 106 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1:22:20 107 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 1:22:41 108 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:23:39 109 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 1:26:00 110 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1:26:49 111 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 1:27:14 112 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:27:22 113 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 1:27:27 114 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:29:30 115 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:29:34 116 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:30:46 117 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 1:31:47 118 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:31:56 119 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 1:32:38 120 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:33:10 121 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 1:33:41 122 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:33:58 123 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:34:07 124 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 1:34:31 125 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:34:32 126 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:34:51 127 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1:35:12 128 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 1:35:30 129 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 1:35:31 130 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:35:58 131 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:36:21 132 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 1:39:56 133 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:40:35 134 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 1:42:27 135 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:42:54 136 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:43:48 137 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:44:12 138 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 1:44:39 139 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 1:45:10 140 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 1:45:55 141 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 1:46:21 142 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 1:48:05 143 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1:49:00 144 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 1:49:29 145 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 1:50:01 146 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:50:17 147 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:51:14 148 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1:51:18 149 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:51:50 150 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:52:05 151 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 1:52:19 152 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 1:52:43 153 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1:52:44 154 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:53:09 155 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 1:53:30 156 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 1:54:21 157 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 1:54:45 158 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:55:26 159 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 1:55:29 160 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:55:57 161 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:56:11 162 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:56:28 163 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1:57:11 164 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 2:00:03 165 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2:01:29 166 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 2:01:49 167 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 2:02:26 168 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 2:08:36 169 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 2:15:56 170 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 171 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 2:16:52 172 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:21:31 173 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:22:15 174 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 2:22:36

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 220 pts 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 196 3 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 156 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 151 5 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 112 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 88 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 78 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 68 9 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 65 10 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 65 11 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 58 12 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 53 13 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 46 14 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 40 15 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 36 16 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 36 17 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 35 18 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 34 19 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 34 20 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 33 21 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 32 22 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 28 23 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 28 24 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 26 25 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 25 26 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 25 27 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 25 28 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 25 29 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 25 30 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 24 31 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 22 32 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 22 33 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 22 34 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 22 35 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 22 36 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 22 37 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 21 38 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 20 39 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 20

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 pts 2 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 3 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 1 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 75 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 39 3 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 26 4 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 20 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 15 7 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 15 8 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 14 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 14 10 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 14 11 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 12 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 12 13 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 11 14 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 11 15 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 10 16 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 10 17 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 9 18 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 9 19 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 9 20 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 21 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 22 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 7 23 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 24 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 25 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 26 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 4 27 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 28 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 4 29 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 4 30 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 31 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 3 32 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 33 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3 34 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 35 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 36 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 3 37 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 2 38 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 39 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 40 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 2 41 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 49:39:27 2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:58 3 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:37 4 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:45 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:04:32 6 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:12:25 7 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:28:11 8 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:29:33 9 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:30:18 10 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:30:42 11 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:42:20 12 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:43:00 13 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:51:30 14 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:57:11 15 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1:01:58 16 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:02:26 17 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:02:58 18 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 1:05:30 19 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 1:09:51 20 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:11:02 21 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:13:50 22 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 1:15:03 23 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:16:54 24 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1:17:20 25 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:17:50 26 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:18:37 27 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:19:19 28 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 1:19:44 29 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:27:42 30 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:31:18 31 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 1:32:39 32 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 1:48:09 33 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:49:22 34 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1:49:26 35 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:49:58 36 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 1:50:51 37 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 1:51:38 38 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:54:19 39 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1:55:19 40 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 1:59:37 41 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 1:59:57 42 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 2:00:34 43 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 2:15:00 44 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:19:39 45 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:20:23

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 32 pts 2 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 26 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 19 4 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 5 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 11 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 10 7 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 10 8 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 10 9 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 10 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 11 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 6 12 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 13 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 6 14 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 15 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 16 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 3 17 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 3 18 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 3 19 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 20 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 3 21 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3 22 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 3 23 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 2 24 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 25 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 2 26 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 2 27 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 28 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 2 29 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 30 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 2 31 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2 32 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 33 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1 34 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1 35 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1

Azzurri d'Itali classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 7 4 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 6 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 7 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 4 8 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 2 9 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 2 10 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 2 11 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 12 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 2 13 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 15 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1 16 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 1 17 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 18 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 1 19 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Most aggressive rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 608 pts 2 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 504 3 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 391 4 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 236 5 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 236 6 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 208 7 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 207 8 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 204 9 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 194 10 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 194 11 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 194 12 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 178 13 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 178 14 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 178 15 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 177 16 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 162 17 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 140 18 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 117 19 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 106 20 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 106 21 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 106 22 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 106 23 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 106 24 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 106 25 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 22 26 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 21 27 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 19 28 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 29 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 16 30 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 14 31 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 32 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 8 33 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 7 34 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 7 35 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 7 36 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 7 37 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 38 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 6 39 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 40 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 5 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 6 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 25 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 25 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 23 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 21 5 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 18 6 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 17 7 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 8 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 15 9 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 14 10 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 12 11 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 12 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 11 13 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 14 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 10 15 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 9 16 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 8 17 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 7 18 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 19 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 6 20 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 21 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 22 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 23 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 5 24 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 25 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 5 26 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 5 27 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 5 28 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 5 29 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 5 30 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 5 31 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 4 32 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 33 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 34 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 4 35 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 36 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 4 37 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 4 38 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4 39 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 4 40 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 4 41 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 4 42 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 4

Premio Energy classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 3 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 8 4 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 5 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 4 6 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 7 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 4 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 9 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 2 10 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 2 11 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 2 12 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1 13 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1 14 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 1 15 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 1 16 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1 17 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 18 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 19 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 148:11:05 2 AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:32 3 BMC Racing Team 0:07:46 4 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:29 5 Lampre-Merida 0:23:46 6 Astana Pro Team 0:24:14 7 Movistar Team 0:29:17 8 Team Europcar 0:33:51 9 Colombia 0:41:53 10 Trek Factory Racing 0:44:03 11 Team Sky 0:49:56 12 Team Katusha 0:56:49 13 Lotto Belisol 1:09:55 14 Androni Giocattoli 1:14:53 15 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:17:03 16 FDJ.fr 1:22:00 17 Garmin Sharp 1:23:38 18 Neri Sottoli 1:27:41 19 Team Giant-Shimano 1:30:47 20 Bardiani-CSF 1:37:51 21 Cannondale 2:06:56 22 Orica GreenEdge 2:35:36

Team points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lampre-Merida 209 pts 2 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 201 3 Trek Factory Racing 184 4 Team Giant-Shimano 175 5 AG2R La Mondiale 159 6 Orica GreenEdge 159 7 Team Sky 149 8 Neri Sottoli 146 9 BMC Racing Team 140 10 FDJ.fr 134 11 Tinkoff-Saxo 131 12 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 124 13 Cannondale 121 14 Colombia 103 15 Garmin Sharp 99 16 Bardiani-CSF 97 17 Androni Giocattoli 96 18 Lotto Belisol 93 19 Movistar Team 74 20 Team Europcar 71 21 Astana Pro Team 69 22 Team Katusha 48