Uran wins Giro d'Italia time trial on stage 12
Colombian storms into race lead
Rigoberto Urán (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) picked the right time to win his first individual time trial as he rode himself into pink on stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia.
Urán rode the time trial of his life, gradually building up his advantage over the hilly course to finish in a time of 57:34, beating Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) by 1:17. Race leader Cadel Evans (BMC) finished third.
"It's incredible, I'm really surprised. I didn't think that I would win it. It's a great day for my team and myself," a clearly delighted Urán said after the stage. "With Specialized I've been doing a lot of work of the winter. I was fourth in Romandie, which was a good sign. I am really surprised."
Evans went into the stage with a 57 second advantage over Urán. He was expected to extend that advantage or at least maintain it. However, the Australian had a terrible day in the saddle, as he struggled to negotiate the drying roads. Evans eventually rolled into Barolo 1:34 behind Urán, who now leads him by 37 seconds and becomes the first Colombian to lead the Giro d'Italia.
Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) solidified his position in the top 3 with a strong performance. Nairo Quintana (Movistar), who has been suffering with injury and a cold, lost yet more ground on the maglia rosa and is now 3:29 back on his compatriot.
The loser of the day was Ivan Basso (Cannondale) who crashed during the stage and dropped out of the top 10.
How it happened
The 41.9 kilometre time trial marked the halfway point of the Giro d'Italia and one of the key stages of the race. The lumpy course would be the scene setter for the mountainous stages later in the race. As the final rider in the general classification, Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge) was the first down the start ramp.
Rick Flens (Belkin) set the early pace with a time of 1:01.49. He led proceedings for around 30 minutes, before the times began to tumble. Above the riders, however, the weather was beginning to turn. Thunder and lightning filled the air at the finish in Barolo. It was only a matter of time before the heavens opened.
Thomas de Gendt was one of the last riders to complete the course in the dry. The Belgian rider went through the first checkpoint 24 seconds faster than any other rider. By the finish line, that had been cut to four seconds over Patrick Gretsch (AG2R La Mondiale). However, the Belgian made a bike change after he suspected a puncture on the climb.
The rain began to really hammer it down and the riders tentatively picked their way down the technical descent. One man that wasn't taking things easy was Tobias Ludvigsson (Giant-Shimano). The Swedish rider was pushing it down the descent when he ran wide on one of the tight corners and clipped the barriers. Ludvigsson was sent over the top of the barrier and fell several feet before he came to a stop. There were nervous moments as he lay on the ground, but he was later seen sitting up.
Riders struggled to match De Gendt's early time, as the rain continued to fall. Some salvation came when the weather abated and the roads began to dry out. Despite his injured knee Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) came firing out of the gates. The Italian, who has already won two stage of the Giro d'Italia, came through the first time check 23 seconds ahead of the Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider.
Ulissi lost some time on the wet descent, but found an extra gear in the final section of the course, crossing the line a whopping 50 seconds ahead of the Belgian. It was a tense wait for the Lampre-Merida rider as he watched the leading general classification riders come through.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:57:34
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:17
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:34
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:39
|5
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:53
|6
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:03
|8
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:09
|10
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:12
|11
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|0:02:23
|12
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:25
|13
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:41
|14
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|15
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:02:46
|16
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:55
|17
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:04
|18
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:03:09
|19
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:03:20
|20
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:22
|21
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:29
|22
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:31
|23
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:03:40
|24
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:41
|25
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:42
|26
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:43
|27
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:46
|28
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|29
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:49
|30
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:04:05
|31
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|32
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:08
|33
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|0:04:14
|34
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:15
|35
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:17
|37
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:23
|38
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:31
|39
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:37
|40
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:44
|41
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:49
|42
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:51
|43
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:04:52
|44
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:54
|45
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:57
|46
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:58
|47
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:05:03
|48
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:05:07
|49
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:08
|50
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:05:17
|51
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:18
|52
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:19
|53
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:21
|54
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:27
|55
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:28
|56
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:05:29
|57
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:34
|58
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|59
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:40
|60
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:43
|62
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:44
|63
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|64
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:05:46
|65
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:47
|66
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:58
|67
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:00
|68
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:06:01
|69
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|70
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:03
|71
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:06
|72
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|0:06:08
|73
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:12
|74
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:06:17
|75
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:06:18
|76
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:06:23
|77
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|0:06:24
|78
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:06:25
|79
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:26
|80
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:32
|81
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:06:33
|82
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:06:39
|83
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|84
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:40
|85
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|86
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:06:46
|88
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|0:06:54
|89
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:56
|90
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:58
|91
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:59
|92
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|93
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:00
|94
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|95
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:07:09
|96
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|97
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|98
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:07:12
|99
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:15
|100
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:07:18
|101
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|102
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:07:25
|103
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|104
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:07:26
|105
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:07:28
|106
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|0:07:32
|107
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:36
|108
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:07:40
|109
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:07:43
|110
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|111
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:07:45
|112
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|113
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:46
|114
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:07:50
|115
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|116
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|117
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:07:52
|118
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|119
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:57
|120
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|121
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|0:07:58
|122
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:59
|123
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|124
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:08:00
|125
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:03
|126
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:08:06
|127
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|128
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:08
|129
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:10
|130
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|131
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:08:11
|132
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:12
|133
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:08:13
|134
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:16
|135
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|136
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:08:20
|137
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|138
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:21
|139
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:22
|140
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|141
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:08:25
|142
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:08:27
|143
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:30
|144
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:08:31
|145
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|146
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:32
|147
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|148
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:08:37
|149
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:40
|150
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:45
|151
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:47
|152
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:08:57
|153
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|154
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:09:08
|155
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:09:17
|156
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:19
|157
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:09:33
|158
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:09:34
|159
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:09:36
|160
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:09:44
|161
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:09:49
|162
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:52
|163
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:09:59
|164
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|165
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:10:09
|166
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:10
|167
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:10:18
|168
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:10:22
|169
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:10:35
|170
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|0:10:53
|171
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:59
|172
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:11:23
|173
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|0:12:32
|174
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:12:56
|DNF
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNS
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|9
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|5
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|10
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2:56:35
|2
|Lampre-Merida
|0:04:11
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:36
|4
|Team Sky
|0:04:56
|5
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:24
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:06:35
|7
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:19
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:07:53
|9
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:00
|10
|FDJ.fr
|0:08:44
|11
|Team Europcar
|0:09:29
|12
|Garmin Sharp
|0:09:30
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|0:10:09
|14
|Cannondale
|0:10:53
|15
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:12:26
|16
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:12:43
|17
|Bardiani-CSF
|0:12:53
|18
|Team Katusha
|0:13:06
|19
|Lotto Belisol
|0:13:21
|20
|Neri Sottoli
|0:13:23
|21
|Colombia
|0:14:40
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:17:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|69
|pts
|2
|Lampre-Merida
|24
|3
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|24
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|18
|6
|Movistar Team
|17
|7
|Team Sky
|16
|8
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|10
|Neri Sottoli
|3
|11
|Bardiani-CSF
|2
|12
|Garmin Sharp
|1
|13
|FDJ.fr
|14
|Team Giant-Shimano
|15
|Trek Factory Racing
|16
|Team Europcar
|17
|Cannondale
|18
|Team Katusha
|19
|Colombia
|20
|Lotto Belisol
|21
|Androni Giocattoli
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|49:37:35
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:37
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:52
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:32
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:50
|6
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:29
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:37
|8
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:04:06
|9
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:20
|10
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:41
|11
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:05:09
|12
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:45
|13
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:05:57
|14
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:24
|15
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:06:48
|16
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:06:55
|17
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:01
|18
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:07:31
|19
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:36
|20
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:42
|21
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:09:08
|22
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:09:38
|23
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:13
|24
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:21
|25
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:59
|26
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|0:13:23
|27
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:14:17
|28
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:14:29
|29
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:15:58
|30
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:20:33
|31
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:24:25
|32
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:26:03
|33
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:27:30
|34
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:28:54
|35
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:30:03
|36
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:31:25
|37
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:54
|38
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:32:10
|39
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|0:32:32
|40
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:32:34
|41
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|0:33:31
|42
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:34:28
|43
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:35:30
|44
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:36:19
|45
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:37:26
|46
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|0:39:59
|47
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:41:43
|48
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:44:07
|49
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:44:12
|50
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:44:31
|51
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:44:52
|52
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:45:08
|53
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:45:49
|54
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:48:35
|55
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:49:18
|56
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:50:39
|57
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:53:08
|58
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:53:22
|59
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|0:53:55
|60
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:55:18
|61
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:57:25
|62
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:57:29
|63
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:58:30
|64
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|0:58:35
|65
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:59:03
|66
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:00:01
|67
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:01:09
|68
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:01:29
|69
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:01:36
|70
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:02:05
|71
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:03:38
|72
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1:03:50
|73
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:04:18
|74
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|1:04:27
|75
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:04:50
|76
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:05:54
|77
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|1:07:22
|78
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:07:27
|79
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:07:35
|80
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|1:08:35
|81
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|1:08:39
|82
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|1:09:05
|83
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|1:09:28
|84
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|1:10:34
|85
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:11:18
|86
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|1:11:43
|87
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:12:54
|88
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:13:55
|89
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:15:42
|90
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:15:51
|91
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|1:16:55
|92
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:18:05
|93
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:18:19
|94
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:18:46
|95
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1:19:12
|96
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:19:22
|97
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:19:42
|98
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|1:20:13
|99
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:20:29
|100
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:20:31
|101
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|1:20:53
|102
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:21:03
|103
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:21:11
|104
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|1:21:36
|105
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|1:21:53
|106
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:22:20
|107
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|1:22:41
|108
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:23:39
|109
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|1:26:00
|110
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1:26:49
|111
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|1:27:14
|112
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:27:22
|113
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|1:27:27
|114
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:29:30
|115
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:29:34
|116
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:30:46
|117
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:31:47
|118
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:31:56
|119
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:32:38
|120
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:33:10
|121
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|1:33:41
|122
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:33:58
|123
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:34:07
|124
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:34:31
|125
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:34:32
|126
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:34:51
|127
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1:35:12
|128
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|1:35:30
|129
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|1:35:31
|130
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:35:58
|131
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:36:21
|132
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|1:39:56
|133
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:40:35
|134
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:42:27
|135
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:42:54
|136
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:43:48
|137
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:44:12
|138
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:44:39
|139
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|1:45:10
|140
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|1:45:55
|141
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|1:46:21
|142
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|1:48:05
|143
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:49:00
|144
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:49:29
|145
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|1:50:01
|146
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:50:17
|147
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:51:14
|148
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1:51:18
|149
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:51:50
|150
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:52:05
|151
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|1:52:19
|152
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|1:52:43
|153
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1:52:44
|154
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:53:09
|155
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|1:53:30
|156
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|1:54:21
|157
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|1:54:45
|158
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:55:26
|159
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|1:55:29
|160
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:55:57
|161
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:56:11
|162
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:56:28
|163
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1:57:11
|164
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:00:03
|165
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2:01:29
|166
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|2:01:49
|167
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|2:02:26
|168
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:08:36
|169
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|2:15:56
|170
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|171
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|2:16:52
|172
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:21:31
|173
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:22:15
|174
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|2:22:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|220
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|196
|3
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|156
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|151
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|112
|6
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|88
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|78
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|68
|9
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|65
|10
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|65
|11
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|58
|12
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|53
|13
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|46
|14
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|40
|15
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|16
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|36
|17
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|35
|18
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|34
|19
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|34
|20
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|33
|21
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|32
|22
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|28
|23
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|28
|24
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|26
|25
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|25
|26
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|25
|27
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|25
|28
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|29
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|30
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|24
|31
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|22
|32
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|33
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|34
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|22
|35
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|22
|36
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|22
|37
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|21
|38
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|20
|39
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|pts
|2
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|1
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|75
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|39
|3
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|26
|4
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|7
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|15
|8
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|14
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|10
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|11
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|12
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|12
|13
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|11
|14
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|15
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|16
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|10
|17
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|9
|18
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|9
|19
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|9
|20
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|21
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8
|22
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|7
|23
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|24
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|25
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|26
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|4
|27
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|28
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|4
|29
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|4
|30
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|31
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|3
|32
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|33
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3
|34
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|35
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|36
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|3
|37
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|2
|38
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|39
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|40
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|2
|41
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|49:39:27
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|3
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:37
|4
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:45
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:32
|6
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:12:25
|7
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:28:11
|8
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:33
|9
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:30:18
|10
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:30:42
|11
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:20
|12
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:43:00
|13
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:51:30
|14
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:57:11
|15
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1:01:58
|16
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:02:26
|17
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:02:58
|18
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|1:05:30
|19
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|1:09:51
|20
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:11:02
|21
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:13:50
|22
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|1:15:03
|23
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:16:54
|24
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1:17:20
|25
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:17:50
|26
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:18:37
|27
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:19:19
|28
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|1:19:44
|29
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:27:42
|30
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:31:18
|31
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:32:39
|32
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|1:48:09
|33
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:49:22
|34
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1:49:26
|35
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:49:58
|36
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|1:50:51
|37
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|1:51:38
|38
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:54:19
|39
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1:55:19
|40
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|1:59:37
|41
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|1:59:57
|42
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|2:00:34
|43
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|2:15:00
|44
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:19:39
|45
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:20:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|32
|pts
|2
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|26
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|19
|4
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|10
|7
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|10
|8
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|10
|9
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|10
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|11
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|12
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|13
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|14
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|15
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|16
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|3
|17
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|3
|18
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|3
|19
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|20
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|3
|21
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3
|22
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|3
|23
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|2
|24
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|25
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|2
|26
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|2
|27
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|28
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|29
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|30
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|31
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2
|32
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|33
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1
|34
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1
|35
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|4
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|6
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|7
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|4
|8
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|9
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|2
|10
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|11
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|12
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|13
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|15
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1
|16
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|17
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|18
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|19
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|608
|pts
|2
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|504
|3
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|391
|4
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|236
|5
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|236
|6
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|208
|7
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|207
|8
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|204
|9
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|194
|10
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|194
|11
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|194
|12
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|178
|13
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|178
|14
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|178
|15
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|177
|16
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|162
|17
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|140
|18
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|117
|19
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|106
|20
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|21
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|106
|22
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|106
|23
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|106
|24
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|106
|25
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|22
|26
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|21
|27
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|19
|28
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|29
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|16
|30
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|14
|31
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8
|32
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|8
|33
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|7
|34
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|7
|35
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|36
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|7
|37
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|38
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|6
|39
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|40
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|5
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|6
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|25
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|23
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|21
|5
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|18
|6
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|7
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|8
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|15
|9
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|14
|10
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|12
|11
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|12
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|13
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|14
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|10
|15
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|9
|16
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|17
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|7
|18
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|19
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|6
|20
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|21
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|22
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|23
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|5
|24
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|25
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|5
|26
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|27
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|5
|28
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|5
|29
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|30
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|5
|31
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|32
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|33
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|34
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|35
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|36
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|37
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|4
|38
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|39
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|4
|40
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|4
|41
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|4
|42
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|3
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|8
|4
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|5
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|6
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|7
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|10
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|11
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|12
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|13
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1
|14
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|1
|15
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|1
|16
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1
|17
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|18
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|19
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|148:11:05
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:32
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:07:46
|4
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:29
|5
|Lampre-Merida
|0:23:46
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:24:14
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:29:17
|8
|Team Europcar
|0:33:51
|9
|Colombia
|0:41:53
|10
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:44:03
|11
|Team Sky
|0:49:56
|12
|Team Katusha
|0:56:49
|13
|Lotto Belisol
|1:09:55
|14
|Androni Giocattoli
|1:14:53
|15
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:17:03
|16
|FDJ.fr
|1:22:00
|17
|Garmin Sharp
|1:23:38
|18
|Neri Sottoli
|1:27:41
|19
|Team Giant-Shimano
|1:30:47
|20
|Bardiani-CSF
|1:37:51
|21
|Cannondale
|2:06:56
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|2:35:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lampre-Merida
|209
|pts
|2
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|201
|3
|Trek Factory Racing
|184
|4
|Team Giant-Shimano
|175
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|159
|6
|Orica GreenEdge
|159
|7
|Team Sky
|149
|8
|Neri Sottoli
|146
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|140
|10
|FDJ.fr
|134
|11
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|131
|12
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|124
|13
|Cannondale
|121
|14
|Colombia
|103
|15
|Garmin Sharp
|99
|16
|Bardiani-CSF
|97
|17
|Androni Giocattoli
|96
|18
|Lotto Belisol
|93
|19
|Movistar Team
|74
|20
|Team Europcar
|71
|21
|Astana Pro Team
|69
|22
|Team Katusha
|48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cannondale
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|5
|pts
|3
|Lampre-Merida
|5
|4
|Garmin Sharp
|5
|5
|Team Katusha
|5
|6
|Team Europcar
|10
|7
|Bardiani-CSF
|10
|8
|Movistar Team
|15
|9
|Colombia
|20
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|25
|11
|Trek Factory Racing
|30
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|13
|Team Giant-Shimano
|35
|14
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|40
|15
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|40
|16
|Lotto Belisol
|45
|17
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|55
|18
|Team Sky
|58
|19
|FDJ.fr
|95
|20
|Androni Giocattoli
|145
|21
|Neri Sottoli
|210
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|210
